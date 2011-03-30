Italian Baked Cannelloni

My family really enjoyed this recipe but did make a few changes: (1) Only used 1 tbsp of olive oil for frying the onions/meat (didn't want all the calories of 8 tbsp of oil!). (2) Added some hot Italian sausage to the ground beef mixture - really added zip and next time I will add more sausage. (I removed the sausage skin so the meat blended right in with the ground beef.) (3) Next time I'll use a bit more flour to make the Bechamel sauce since the meat/sauce mixture ended up being too runny. (4) As per other reviews, make sure you first drain the stewed tomatoes - otherwise it would be way too sloppy. And I used Italian-flavored stewed tomatoes - really adds flavor. (5) I used shredded four-blend Italian cheese (reduced fat version), which is readily available in our grocery stores. It was a nice blend of cheeses for this dish. (6) It really helped to only cook half the manicotti shells at a time to keep them from sticking ... and I use the term "manicotti" since I think that at least here in Canada, this is what "Cannelloni" is called. Could be wrong, but I couldn't find anything called cannelloni in the grocery store. While this recipe does take a bit of prep time, don't be put off by that since all in all, it's relatively easy to make and a nice treat!!