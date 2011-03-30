Italian Baked Cannelloni
This is a very special old Italian dish that warms your stomach, as well as your heart. It is a labor of love, but worth every bite! You can also use half ground beef, half ground pork in the filling.
The real Italian recipe features mushrooms, too. I usually use chopped carrot, onion and celery, to give the perfect flavour to the meat. Important: he baking dish must be either greased with butter or lined with parchment paper! One more tip: if you want to use hand-made cannelloni pasta, be sure to cook a few pasta sheets at a time in abundant and salted boiling water, to avoid them to stick together. Buon appetito :)Read More
I really enjoyed this recipe and found it to be easier to prepare than expected. I made a few changes: I only used about a tablespoon of olive oil in the beginning, I added garlic with the onions, I drained off the fat before adding the wine and I only added 8 ounces of mozzarella. For those of you that found their cheese sauce to be too runny, it was because you didn't allow the sauce to thicken up. It's best to bring the butter/flour/milk mixture to a boil over medium heat. This process should take about 15-20 minutes to make a really thick sauce. I ended up using Yellow Tail Pinot Grigio and just a jar of spaghetti sauce. It turned out great!
My family really enjoyed this recipe but did make a few changes: (1) Only used 1 tbsp of olive oil for frying the onions/meat (didn't want all the calories of 8 tbsp of oil!). (2) Added some hot Italian sausage to the ground beef mixture - really added zip and next time I will add more sausage. (I removed the sausage skin so the meat blended right in with the ground beef.) (3) Next time I'll use a bit more flour to make the Bechamel sauce since the meat/sauce mixture ended up being too runny. (4) As per other reviews, make sure you first drain the stewed tomatoes - otherwise it would be way too sloppy. And I used Italian-flavored stewed tomatoes - really adds flavor. (5) I used shredded four-blend Italian cheese (reduced fat version), which is readily available in our grocery stores. It was a nice blend of cheeses for this dish. (6) It really helped to only cook half the manicotti shells at a time to keep them from sticking ... and I use the term "manicotti" since I think that at least here in Canada, this is what "Cannelloni" is called. Could be wrong, but I couldn't find anything called cannelloni in the grocery store. While this recipe does take a bit of prep time, don't be put off by that since all in all, it's relatively easy to make and a nice treat!!
I should have strained the tomatos. It made it too soupy
If you have any doubts about this meal my advice is to MAKE IT. YUMYUMYUM! I've never reviewed before and this meal IS THAT GOOD. Here's my best advice: 1. Use Italian Sausage, the recipe doesn't specify it but OH WHAT A DIFFERENCE. it's absolutely to die for in taste, and you don't have to drain the oil. (who browns ground beef in oil anyways? I don't have sage on hand, so I skipped it. 2.when making the beschamel, add milk a small amount at a time (stirring constantly), and as soon as it thickens add more. This leads to a delicious sauce. 3. Boil the noodles while making the sauce to poor over, this will let you simmer your sauce while you stuff your canneloni. Oh and for those of you who are just pretending to be Italian like me, manicotti shells are considered canneloni shells here in the good ole us of a. HAPPY EATING and THANK YOU MARBALET!
Everyone in my famiy loved this recipe so much that I have added it to our "Family Recipe Cookbook". That is a real honor as this book is intended to be passed down through our generations, with only the best recipes in it. I have changed the recipe slightly, adding a little less olive oil and cheese. I have also found the leftovers are even more tastier the next day as all the flavors have a chance to infuse together. When preparing for a large crowd, I cook up the day before, then top off with a little extra sauce for storage.
Wow! Fabulous! Everybody bow down and thank Holly for this treasure. This recipe, wine and all, is worth every effort. A beautiful meat and cheese canneloni. I used sausage and ground beef. Would be good with spinach too. I prefer a bold tomato sauce (and alot of it) so added tomato paste and tomato sauce with some seasonings, nearly doubling the sauce quantity. I also poured a cream cheese, milk, parmesan sauce on top. Sinful! I strongly suggest looking at some of Marbalet's other recipes. So glad I found this one!
My family really loves this recipie! We ususally add a small bag of fresh spinich which gives it some color. I've even tried the stuffing layered, as lasagne, when I haven't had the time to stuff the shells. Excellent with Classico or Five Brothers sauces too when you are running short on time.
It took quite some time to make but the results were worth it! I did not drain the tomatos so I had to simmer the sauce for longer the the directions said but in the end the sauce thickened up and was soooo much better than store bought. It made great leftovers too.
Very delicious! The only change I make is the omission of the sage & rosemary (use parsley & basil), and I always use red wine when using a tomato based sauce. These are just family preferences taught to me by my Italian grandmother. I make a crepe base and do not use store pasta. My recipe is: 1 cup flour, 1 egg, 1/2 cup water, 1/2 cup milk, dash of nutmeg. Mix in blender. Coat the bottom of a fry pan on low with the crepe mixture. Cook till set, flip over but do not brown the crepes. Cool, stack, and can either refrigerate for a few days, or can be frozen wrapped well for a couple of months. Enjoy!!
Crepes are made from a batter spread thin in a hot skillet, then rolled and filled with anything from fruit to ricotta. Manicotti is a pasta. Years ago in Italy they made manicotti in a crepe fashion, but here manicotti and cannelloni are both pasta. Cannelloni is usually meat filled, while manicotti is cheese filled.I know because I work for an Italian food distributor, married Italian and my Italian mother in law lives with us!
My family really enjoyed this. I followed some of the suggestions of other reviewers, ie. used less than a tbsp of olive oil, used half of an thinly-sliced onion with the meat and the other half with the tomato sauce, drained the stewed tomatoes of just the excess liquid, and also took Chef Grazia's suggestion and finely chopped 1 carrot, 1 celery stalk and 1 cremini mushroom to cook with the ground beef. The national chain grocery store where I shop carries Catelli's Express Cannelloni, which is a dry oven-ready pasta. The 200g box contained 23 dry cannellonis, which were 3½" x 1" in size. If you're using an oven-ready variety, you can skip the directions about boiling altogether. There was enough mix to stuff all 23 tubes, so I did just that; just spread any remaining mix over the top of them before topping with the tomato mixture. Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 350 F for 45 min. Let cool for 5 min., then serve. A "keeper".
I made this for my family for the first time today and it was a hit all the way around. The grandchildren were over swimming this afternoon and they asked if they could stay for dinner. I had planned on making this and was a little unsure if they little ones would like it. My grandson is an especially picky eater; he LOVED IT!!! I read the reviews and made a few changes based on the suggestions, my cooking experience and taste in food. Like a lot of people stated I used just a tablespoon of olive oil. I also used half ground beef and half Italian sausage and drained the meat after cooking. I can’t imagine cooking any Italian dish without garlic so I added some to the meat and onions when I was cooking them. I used one tablespoon more flour and less cheese as well. For the tomato mixture I added garlic to the onions when I sautéed them. I did not drain the canned tomatoes because I knew I wanted to cook the tomato mixture longer because I also added fresh basil and oregano with the canned tomatoes. I let the mixture cook until most of the liquid was gone, by that time the flavors of the tomatoes, onions, garlic and fresh spices had blended beautifully.
This was very tasty! I wasn't keen on the white wine taste, and I love white wine.. maybe I chose a bad bottle...
Thank you so much I have looked forever for a canoli receipe. My boy friend is 100% Italian and he loved this.
Absolutely amazing! I took the others' suggestions and did a 50/50 ground beef and sweet italian sausage meat mix.. in my opinion it made the dish so so so much better. I also shredded some mozzarella for the top. As a side note- I made this for my boyfriend and I, and did not cut down on the portions.. so I had two tinfoil containers with 4 cannellonis and sauce in each.. I had them frozen for about a month and they reheated really well!
My husband who was born and raised in northern Italy, made this dish frequently. Instead of bothering with the canneloni shells he used to make crepes and use them in place of the shells. I think it was a bit easier than trying to stuff shells
absolutely de-lish
Use of an icing squeezer is recommended while putting the meat/cheese mix into the pasta.
The first Cannelloni I ever ate was in Zweibrucken, Germany, at a small Italian Restaurant called Portifinos. That started a love for the dish and ever since anytime I have the opportunity to have some - I do. This is an excellent recipe and I will make it often.
Delicious!! I used oven ready pasta, which I'm sure made it much easier than it would have been. I had to put it in for 30 min. instead of 15, though, because of that. I also used basil instead of rosemary, only because I didn't have any. It turned out delicious. My three year old and my very picky husband thought it was wonderful!
This was excellent! I added some chopped spinach, mushrooms and fresly grated parm. I also broiled it for a few minutes to brown the top slightly. This dish is a lot of work, but as the other comments posted, it is well worth it. It is awesome. Thank you for a great recipe!
Very yummy, even my finicky teenager liked it. I will make for company, but would use less liquid in the Bechamel sauce the next time. It was a tad difficult to stuff. I substituted leek for onion, for a milder flavour.
I had this for the first time in Italy last summer and was determined to find it here, but I haven't really found it in restaurants so just tried it out myself. I had my hopes up and this did not let me down. My wife ate it (for the first time), and said that she loved it. It takes a while to make, but as my wife said "it's worth it."
Great recipe! I changed it a bit to suit our taste, however, but used this recipe as a base. I browned ground sirloin & lean Venison Sausage (similar to Italian Saus), garlic, onion,parsley, fresh basil and oregano, 1/4 inch dice of celery, carrot & 1/3 c. sliced mushrooms). Cooled a bit then pulsed in food processor till fine-ground; added 1/2 cup Ricotta to hold together, then refrigerated for 30 min after putting in a large zip-lock bag. Snipped off the end and filled the cooked cannelloni tubes. Topped with a similar sauce (Classico + San Marzano Tom, onion garlic & fresh herbs, red wine) then topped with the Bechamel with added Parm & Fontina at the end. It was truly amazing, but a little labor-intensive haha Who cares, if it's worth it! Thank you for sharing a great recipe. CHEERS !
Very good. I tried for first time for Christmas dinner. I used 1/2 pd mild italian sausage with ground beef and cheated using jar sauce to top off. Only thing I would change for next time is to use fresh mozzarella cubes (like it says:). I tried to cheat and use shred and it was a gooey mess to build. But great taste, will definitely make again with some minor tweaking!
This is a classic recipe -- I use jarred sauce ONLY if I have to, otherwise I take the time and do it right. The carrot onion and celery are classic additions and yes, do use real Italian sausage, it does make a difference. Just one additional note, if I can't find real "manicotti" shells (as they are called in the US even if that isn't correct, as manicotti are indeed the same type of recipe using crepes instead of pasta) -- I purchase a package of chinese egg roll wrappers and fill and roll them. You may need to trim them a bit, depending on your pan size. Don't cook first, just put them in the pan seam side down and proceed same as with the stuffed tubes. Careful getting these out, it is harder to get them out whole than with the tubes, but still wonderful.
This recipe is amazing. I also put in some garlic in both the meat and the tomato sauce and used Vermouth instead of white wine. Moreover, the combination of sage and rosemary is surprisingly tasty, especially if you're tired of using basil in everything that sounds Italian. Thank you very much, I'll write this down in my handwritten recipe book and keep for the future!
This recipe takes alot of time but it's worth it! My husband and I agreed that it reminded us of our favorite Italian restaurant. Absolutely delicious...but be sure to make it for someone who will appreciate it.
Loved this recipe. I used half Italian sausage and have ground beef and added spinach like others suggested. I also made extra sauce. My only complaints are that 1/2 cup olive does not seem necessary and I personally thought it had too many onions (my husband disagrees). I will definately make this again! Thanks for sharing
This was really tasty (and somehow my ground beef ended up tasting like sausage). I really liked this recipe EXCEPT stuffing cannelloni is HARD! they need a kitchen utensil or gadget to make this easier.
This dish was awesome! I changed it a bit b: 1) Using a combo of ground beef and pork, and 2) Instead of stewed tomatoes used fresh tomatoes plus a bit of tomato paste.
First time making stuffed pasta and it turned out amazing. My parents were shocked by the taste and they just got back from Italy! Takes a long time to make but it is definitely worth all the work. Added mushrooms and a can of spaghetti sauce to the tomatoes.
The recipe does not tell one what to do with the bechamel sauce. I've made cannelloni for years and when in Italy found the bechamel on the bottom of the dish and some stripes down the top. The addition of spinach adds the classic colors of the Italian flag.
This is a delicious dish! Time consuming? Eegads, yes ... but worth the effort. I'm not a big fan of big, stewed tomato chunks. Next time, I'll probably replace those stewed tomatoes with a tomato puree. The puree will probably produce a thicker sauce, too, which would be nice; this sauce (though delicious) is a bit on the thin side. I used sausage and beef. Also, I cussed a lot while stuffing the pasta (and poured some of that cooking wine into a glass of my own). As a result, my pasta was under-stuffed and over-exposed. The upside of that, though, was that one doubled recipe gave me enough cheese and sauce to make two pans of the cannelloni, plus an entire 'tover lasagna!!! Huzzah!!!
I like this tasty recipe. Yes, labor intensive, but worth it. I used cannelloni shells that are oven ready, which made them very easy to fill. Had to compensate with a little extra sauce. The first time I made this, I served it to company and it met with rave reviews.
I used this recipe with Rigatoni being that I went to the store and forgot the Cannelloni. I used everything in the recipe except for the eggs layered it in a dish with the pasta and it was superb!!!! This is an excellent recipe even if you don't have the correct pasta. Thanks for the recipe!!!
Fabulous recipe!! It was a lot of work but well worth it. Got rave reviews from my family. My husband loved it and he can be a bit picky. This will be in my special occasion recipe box.
Delicious!! I recently started cooking with wine and came upon this recipe. I made it for company, and everyone went back for seconds. I substituted the onions with onion powder, due to my picky husband, and it was amazing!! I've passed this recipe around. I will definitley make it again and again!
Too much oil and butter
AMAZING!!! I had to tweak it a little bit. Red wine works amazingly for you if you don't have any white wine to use and it makes the dish taste better. Use a pound of ground turkey instead of beef, and only one can of Garlic, Cilantro and Oregano HUNTS tomatoes is needed if you have fresh garden tomatoes. Fresh garden tomatoes give the tomato mixture and the whole dish an extra kick of flavor!
This was a very flavorful dish. However, it is a lot of work. If I were to make it again, I would cut the onion down to half what is called for. Also, instead of slicing the onions, I would finely chop them. I didn't really care for the chunks of tomatoes for the sauce. I would prefer a tomato sauce or puree the next time or maybe just use a jar of spaghetti sauce to cut in prep time. Overall, a good recipe, just too much work for a busy weeknight meal!
Perfect, except couldn't find catelloni shells in store, searched for a manicoti recipe and made those. family loved!!!!
A very nice base recipe. I tweaked it a lot and created a new recipe for it. Look for "Decadent Cannelloni" recipe soon that I will submit.
This turned out to be really, really good! I didn't have stewed tomatoes, so I added sugar and spices to crushed tomatoes. I think the only thing I would do differently is to make it with half Italian sausage. The meat itself was a little bland. I didn't have any trouble with cooked egg in the buschemel sauce. I used my Kitchenaid stand mixer with the whipping attachment on low and poured the sauce into the yolks very slowly. This was definitely better the next day, and I will make again with a little more seasoning and half Italian sausage. I think then it will be a 5+ star recipe!
Very delicious! I used ricotta cheese instead of mozzarella. I also used spicy sausage instead of the ground beef to give a zestier flavor. Very good dish, plan to make it for an upcoming party.
My boyfriend & I loved this recipe.. and so did everybody else in my apartment complex
wonderful...this is a solid recipe even better if you subsitute sausage
pretty bland.
This was really good. I would add garlic while cooking the ground beef and I would also add garlic, oregano, and more sage and rosmary to the tomato sauce. I sprinkled the top with some mozza cheese before popping it in the oven and it was delish!
Terrific recipe!! I'm not the most patient person at stuffing the filling in the noodles but the end result was worth the process and then some. This will be our favorite Italian dish at our house for sure!
We made this on Sunday for the family meal, it was REALLY good. Our only changes for next time will be one less onion and seasoning with garlic. It was very tasty.
This recipe works well for stuffed shells as well, I usually mix ground beef and hot Italian sausage, and use plenty of fresh grated Parmesan cheese!
Very good pasta dish. even leftovers are tasty!
This was apparently quite good... I didn't taste it but my meat lover friends enjoyed it. I browned 1/2 Italian sausage and 1/2 extra lean ground beef in 2 tbsp of olive oil. Only used 1 cup of cubed mozza. The sauce I added orange bell peppers, carrots, and garlic. I also added Onion and Garlic Classico tomato sauce to thicken it up. Used Oven Ready Cannelloni tubes!!!
Tasted good, but I probably wouldn't repeat this recipe soon. It's too much work for unremarkable results.
This is delicious. Not your typical cannelloni. Tastes like an authenic recipie. I used 1/3 organic beef with 2/3 ground turkey with a delicious result.
ive made this a few years back, and it is to die for! ive recently had to come back and re print! my recipe print out was falling apart. this is the best heart warming, "i love you" dish i have ever made for my family and loved ones! try it! you will love every bite untill its gone!!!
My brother usually doesn't like anything I cook, but I actually saw him get up for seconds when I made this
I used this recipe as a reference for my own creation so I can only rate the filling.Delicious! My only change would be to not use as much onion of chop it a bit more. I love onion but the texture overwhelmed the rest of the filling. I also used skim milk for the filling and it worked very well. It wasn't too runny. I look forward to trying it again and using the full recipe.
I found that this was oily.
Instead of using the cannelloni pasta shells, I made crepes! And it was a huge success! This recipe was amazing!
4 stars because the taste is good but recipe is labour intensive.
This recipe is a hard one to evaluate because it tasted ok, but for us it is like a starter recipe. I've decided I won't make this version again, but make my changes to how I think it would be improved to our taste. We like more flavor & this was barely a hint as is. I'll definitely use a lot more of the spices & less cheese, even though we're love our cheese. We felt the cheese & consistency just took over. For the sauce I'm changing that also to something thicker & not as watery with more kick. As this recipe is, it reminds me of growing up on meat & potatoes, now I want seasoning to enhance the taste.
I had high hopes for this one considering the amount of time and effort put forth. My husband liked it a lot better than I did. Made a mixture of ground hamburger and Italian sausage, added appropriate seasonings and used no-boil cannelloni. I ended up added some jarred sauce in order to cover the cannelloni before baking. Won't be making again.
This was delicous!!! Not one child complained, my husband was willing to take this as leftovers the next day for lunch. The flavor on this was just divine. The only 'adjustment' I made was to add a little salt, personal preference. A new family favorite!
Husband loves, loves this recipe! So good!
This was amazing! like amazing ...my husband and myself literally wolfed it all down! yummmmy
Lovely recipe. Simple and easy to change if you want to. I added minced mushroom and zuchini and chopped spinach for added flavor. The bechamel sauce adds an awesome flavor and creaminess to the dish. Very nice. My sister was over for dinner as were my husband and kids and they all loved it. Definetly would make again!
Great! Of course I added fresh garlic and fresh basil and I used red wine instead of white. I also did half Italian sausage and half ground beef. So good!
Too much work
This was so yummy! My 10 year old claimed it is his new favorite food (and that's saying something). I don't like rosemary or sage, so I just used dried parsley instead. And I added fresh parmesan to the meat mixture and put some on top before putting it in the oven. I will definitely make this again!
Amazing! Couldn't stop eating the meat mixture by itself!
I had a dish like this in Praia, Cape Verne and I want to make it at home. This recipe was just like the one I had and my family loved it. Next time I make it I will add spinach.
I tried this one a couple of days ago because it looked so good. However after finishing it, I didn't have the same opinion. First of all it was really a lot of work. Secondly, there was nothing special about the meat mixture, it was rather bland. Lastly, the stewed tomatoes on top lacked complexity, it was just there.
I used 1/4 beef broth, 1/4 marsala wine for the white wine part ! It was a great but time consuming meal, but loved it.
Not sure what i did wrong but the stewed tomato’s never broke down to make a sauce. Looking for advice?
Best by far!
For years it has been impossible to find Cannelloni on the menu in US Restaurants and I have missed it so. Which sent me looking for a recipe. This is the first I tried and will be the last, IT IS AWESOME. I believe I liked it better than any I did have in resaurants.
My wife is a big Italian food fan, and I made this for her for our anniversary dinner. It was a big hit. I have never done a bechamel sauce for a meat before, but it was incredibly delicious. The topping sauce I could take or leave and probably will just use a canned pasta sauce next time, but everything else was a definite hit.
So cheesy-riffic and meaty-riffic. The perfect proportions of cheese, meat, and pasta
Pretty good, I tried this with a rosé sauce instead of the tomato sauce in the recipe. It turned out really well and everyone enjoyed.
This is a great Lasagna recipe. It really was nothing like traditional Cannelloni. The flavor was very good, but cannelloni is supposed to be a meat filling with spinach and egg to hold it all together. This was a mozzerella cheese filling with some meat in it. I did add spinach and garlic to the filling. The filling was really too runny to stuff shells with, so I had to kind of lay the noodles open and pour the sauce in. Perhaps if there was less liquid in the Bechamel sauce, I wouldn't have run into this. I am indecisive on whether I would try it again.
Sooooooooooo delicious!! It is totally worth the work to make this dish. The only thing I changed was adding some shredded Parmesan cheese to the top before putting in the oven, then sprinkling some Parsley on top before serving. I will be adding more tomato sauce next time, and will try Italian sausage too. Thanks for the recipe!!
Great recipe! I made a couple changes. I used red wine and added in other spices like oregano, parsley, basil and adobo. They biggest change is I used crepes instead of pasta. This is the Argentine way. The crepes are on all recipes too. These were great. My family raved.
Terrific recipe I put chopped fresh spinach leaves in the Bachamel meat sauce. And it came out great. Also added a little garlic to the tomato sauce. I put the tomato sauce on the bottom, and left over Bachamel meat sauce on top with a little extra cheese. Next time I will make a double batch of the tomato sauce one for the top. I. Will make again. Did not need the olive oil to cook the hamburger. I added half hamburger and half hot Italian sausage. My husband loved this receipe
Delicious - I used premade besciamella sauce because I needed to save time. And I used fresh egg lasagna sheets instead of cannelloni shells. They turned out beautifully! Yum.
Delicious. Fairly easy, even if it takes about 1hr to prepare.
Added cheeses on top and made my own spaghetti sauce. Otherwise it was good to go.
I enjoyed this dish. I used mushrooms and celery with the beef on top of the onions. The recipe calls for A LOT of butter and cheese, so I used a little less of both. Overall good but I would say the filling was missing something, that x-factor that I can't put my finger on. Next time I might change the spicing a bit
This was a good dish. I varied it somewhat for instance replaced the wine with scotch! It gave it a nice kick to the sauce. Prep time is long but its worth it for entertaining guests.
Great recipe- made it with homemade pasta and left one onion out. The meal was a hit.
This is my boyfriend's absolute favorite. I substitute for his particular tastes: bottled tomato basil sauce and add shaved parmesan to the mozzarella. It's time consuming, but well worth every minute.
I am a really picky eater but this was actually a really good recipe for me. It's also very rich and takes a while to do.
This was very yummy and I will make it again. I read some reviews that suggested adding spinach (which I did), however, I only had frozen spinach and it was stringy and I didn't like the texture. Fresh spinach would be a much better alternative. Next time I will try making it with half ground beef and half ground pork. Also, I did reserve some of the Bechamel sauce , heated it back up on the stove and drizzled on the top for presentation.
I made it and it was very good but not the OMG! This was the best thing I ever tasted good. Will I make it again? Hummm, because of how involved it was, I am on the fence about it.
Made it basically to the recipe except I added a tablespoon of minced garlic. Huge hit at my house. I didn't get to eat the left overs the kids ate them on me. It's a good problem to have. Will be making this one again and again.
OK for a shortcut on the original.
