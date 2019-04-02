Tomato Basil Penne Pasta

A Mediterranean-style family staple.

By Elisa Stamm

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil over high heat. Cook pasta in boiling water until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat basil and olive oils in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook garlic in oil until soft. Add tomatoes, reduce heat to medium, and simmer for 10 minutes. Stir in pepperjack, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. When cheese begins to melt, mix in cooked penne pasta. Season with fresh basil.

Cook's note:

Use 2 tablespoons olive oil if basil oil is unavailable.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; protein 24.1g; carbohydrates 47.1g; fat 24.8g; cholesterol 57.8mg; sodium 461.8mg. Full Nutrition
