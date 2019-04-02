Tomato Basil Penne Pasta

My family and I loved this recipe! I agree with the other reviews that it does need some tweaking. In regards to the ratio of cheese to pasta, that is definitely going to come down to personal preference. If you typically like a lot of sauce with your pasta then don't change the listed amounts. If you prefer to have your pasta lightly coated with sauce to enhance the flavor then use either double the amount of pasta or half the amount of cheese. Here is how I made this one: First I cooked some chicken in the pan seasoned with the oil, salt, pepper and chili powder. Once that was done I cooked the garlic then poured in 1/3 C chicken broth and followed the recipe from there. I read that people were having issues with combining the pasta and cheese and I did too, at first. I decided to pour the cheese into the pasta as suggested then let the whole thing sit on low heat until I heard it sizzle. Once it was heated I started to stir everything together. That made it so much easier to get the pasta well coated. Hope that helps :-)