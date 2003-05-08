Chicken Curry Party Salad
Great flavors mingled with a tangy, creamy dressing make this a great hit with party guests. I always get asked for this recipe.
My whole family enjoyed this, including my picky 14-year-old. I used low fat sour cream and mayo, omitted the black olives, added sliced green grapes and substituted farfalle pasta for the elbow macaroni. Delicious! (And there were leftovers for lunch tomorrow!)Read More
Made it exactly as the recipe calls, but didn't add the apples. I thought it was boring and dry. I'm starting to think that pasta and curry do not go together.Read More
I loved this salad. I bought some curry powder at the store for this recipe and it brought back so many memories of my moms shrimp curry recipes. I really enjoyed it except I didn't use the olives or fruit. I also used light mayo and light sour cream. It was wonderful.
I had to make a few modifications since I didn't want to go to the store, but the dressing for this salad is amazing! I doubled the recipe, but only used about a 1/2 c. of sour cream and 1 1/2 c. of mayo with the garlic and curry. Instead of the apples, I put in about 6 diced piquante peppers for amazing color and flavor. Wasn't sure about the olives in this but they were great! Highly recommend this.
This recipe was AWESOME! I made this for a football party and it was a big hit! I will be making this again! Thanks!
This last a long time.
It's missing something - I'm not sure what. I expected something with bolder flavors. I added more curry but that did not do it.
Thanks Katja! This is one of the best pasta salads I have come across. A wonderful variety of tastes. I used grapes instead of the apple and it was sooo good.
This was great! Loved the flavors! Used left over white meat chicken made with a recipe from this site: Honey Baked Chicken II. Didn't add sour cream, mushrooms or yellow bell pepper, as I didn't have any on hand. Did add canned baby corn, because I had some left over and it sounded good. The result was delicious! I deferred from the original recipe, but I'm still giving it 5 stars because it was an interesting and fresh change from boring old macaroni and I think there could be many slight variations to it (next time I may add walnuts and/or raisins) and the creamy curry sauce would still bring it all together. Everyone loved it! Thank you!
This was good. I put the chicken and a little water in a skillet and sprinkled curry on it while it cooked, and added more curry later, too. The mushroom texture made me think I had a mouthful of uncooked chicken, so I'll leave those out next time. Pears worked instead of apples, and plain yogurt instead of sour cream. I don't like black olives generally, but they added a very nice flavor to this recipe. Also added red onion. Definitely a do-over for us!
I made this with leftover chicken otherwise made it as recipe Delicious!!! not strong of curry but very tasty. My husband had two servings.. Will definitely make again.
