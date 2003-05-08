Chicken Curry Party Salad

Great flavors mingled with a tangy, creamy dressing make this a great hit with party guests. I always get asked for this recipe.

By Katja

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; add bouillon cube and stir until melted. Add chicken and poach for about 13 to 14 minutes. Remove chicken and leave broth in pot; cool chicken and cut into 1/2 inch chunks; reserve.

  • Add mushrooms to broth and cook over medium heat; cook for a few minutes and remove mushrooms from stock; reserve.

  • With remaining stock in pot, add some more water, if needed. Bring water to a boil and add pasta to cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and discard stock. Cool pasta with running water; reserve.

  • In a small bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic, curry powder and salt and pepper to taste.

  • In a large bowl, combine cooled pasta, chicken, mushrooms, sour cream dressing, olives, apple, yellow bell pepper and celery; mix well. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours and serve.

631 calories; protein 27g; carbohydrates 57.2g; fat 33.4g; cholesterol 60.3mg; sodium 767mg. Full Nutrition
