Fettuccini de la Mer

Rating: 4.09 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

For all of the seafood lovers who don't want to eat rich, fat food. This one is for you...velvety and tasty. Try serving with some warm crusty bread, if desired.

By Lise Peter

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Drop in shrimp and scallops and simmer for 10 minutes; remove the seafood and reserve the seafood water or broth in another bowl.

  • In the same saucepan, melt the butter and add onion, garlic, red bell pepper and green bell pepper; saute and stir until transparent, but do not brown.

  • Add flour and mix well until all the vegetables are coated; add some seafood broth slowly, but stirring constantly. Add the imitation crabmeat and mix; add the milk and salt and pepper to taste and mix.

  • Add the marjoram, basil and tarragon and simmer very gently; stir constantly until the wanted thickness is obtained. Take off of heat and reserve.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add fettuccini and cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until al dente; drain and cover with the seafood sauce. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
571 calories; protein 40.2g; carbohydrates 76.4g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 141.4mg; sodium 751mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (12)

Reviews:
MAMAFOO
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2003
I have to say that my family was very impressed with this recipe. I substituted lobster for crab. The directions were clear, and well written. The sauce was rich and thick, and very flavorful. Being an experienced cook, it was obvious to me that you would not pour all the seafood cooking liquid into the vegetable mixture, but add only a little at a time, as stated, until desired thickness was reached. I will be filing this with my "keeper" recipes and certainly will share this one with my friends. Thanks for a great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(15)
KCMOKRISTI
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2003
This recipe was not as I expected. The recipe is unclear on how much seafood broth to add so I'm pretty sure I added too much. It was more like a thin soup and took alot of flour to thicken it. I also found this recipe to be very bland. I had to add alot of salt pepper and garlic to help it out. I also added a little cayene pepper to it. That seemed to help. I don't believe I'll be making this recipe again however I do encourage others to try it out. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Denise E.
Rating: 4 stars
09/06/2007
This was very tasty even better the second day. Make sure you add the seafood broth very sparingly and a little at a time. You'll probably only use 1/2 to 3/4 cup of the broth. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Erimess
Rating: 2 stars
03/12/2004
I must agree that the directions are not very well written. How can one add a liquid "to desired thickness" when another 2 cups of liquid (milk) have yet to be added? I simply waited until after I'd added everything else before deciding about the broth and in the end added none as it seemed unnecessary altogether. But what should be a fairly easy recipe should not be restricted to "experienced cooks" in order to follow it. And despite all that I just didn't think it was all that good. Read More
Helpful
(4)
renee
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2007
this recipe is my family's favorite. It was very easy to make.. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Laura
Rating: 4 stars
11/10/2009
I made some minor changes: used Trader Joe's frozen seafood blend (scallops shrimp squid) in place of all seafood. Used fresh herbs (basil tarragon and parsley) no green pepper and used hazelnut rather than dairy milk because it's what I had on hand. Suddenly had to leave right as it was done and came back to cold pasta... and it was so delicious! I will totally make this again and maybe even follow the recipe closer next time.;) Read More
Helpful
(1)
chef24
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2018
Fairly light for what it is - add some parmesan cheese at the end and its perfect. Read More
Elgie
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2021
Consistency was great but taste was a little bland for me. It could’ve been that I skipped the tarragon because I didn’t have any. Or perhaps the half & half I used instead of the milk. I did put more than a pinch of the rest of the spices but still. So I ended up adding a bit of cayenne and Parmesan. And other reviewers were right, I did not need the broth at all. I will make it again but will be adding a lot more garlic. Read More
dobinky
Rating: 5 stars
05/27/2018
I ve made this several times with just shrimp and scallops. I have made it exactly as written and then made my own changes to my likes. I do not boil the shrimp and scallops any longer. I just sauté them in some butter. I also play around with the seasonings. Add a tsp of old bay seasoning! Delicious. I also add some drained fire roasted tomatoes to it as well. This was a beautiful base recipe that leaves many options open for your desired tastes. Fantastic recipe! Read More
