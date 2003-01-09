Fettuccini de la Mer

1 of 12

Rating: 5 stars I have to say that my family was very impressed with this recipe. I substituted lobster for crab. The directions were clear, and well written. The sauce was rich and thick, and very flavorful. Being an experienced cook, it was obvious to me that you would not pour all the seafood cooking liquid into the vegetable mixture, but add only a little at a time, as stated, until desired thickness was reached. I will be filing this with my "keeper" recipes and certainly will share this one with my friends. Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (15)

Rating: 3 stars This recipe was not as I expected. The recipe is unclear on how much seafood broth to add so I'm pretty sure I added too much. It was more like a thin soup and took alot of flour to thicken it. I also found this recipe to be very bland. I had to add alot of salt pepper and garlic to help it out. I also added a little cayene pepper to it. That seemed to help. I don't believe I'll be making this recipe again however I do encourage others to try it out. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars This was very tasty even better the second day. Make sure you add the seafood broth very sparingly and a little at a time. You'll probably only use 1/2 to 3/4 cup of the broth. Helpful (6)

Rating: 2 stars I must agree that the directions are not very well written. How can one add a liquid "to desired thickness" when another 2 cups of liquid (milk) have yet to be added? I simply waited until after I'd added everything else before deciding about the broth and in the end added none as it seemed unnecessary altogether. But what should be a fairly easy recipe should not be restricted to "experienced cooks" in order to follow it. And despite all that I just didn't think it was all that good. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars this recipe is my family's favorite. It was very easy to make.. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I made some minor changes: used Trader Joe's frozen seafood blend (scallops shrimp squid) in place of all seafood. Used fresh herbs (basil tarragon and parsley) no green pepper and used hazelnut rather than dairy milk because it's what I had on hand. Suddenly had to leave right as it was done and came back to cold pasta... and it was so delicious! I will totally make this again and maybe even follow the recipe closer next time.;) Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Fairly light for what it is - add some parmesan cheese at the end and its perfect.

Rating: 4 stars Consistency was great but taste was a little bland for me. It could’ve been that I skipped the tarragon because I didn’t have any. Or perhaps the half & half I used instead of the milk. I did put more than a pinch of the rest of the spices but still. So I ended up adding a bit of cayenne and Parmesan. And other reviewers were right, I did not need the broth at all. I will make it again but will be adding a lot more garlic.