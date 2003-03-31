Broccoli and Sausage Cavatelli

This was a really nice change from the usual last minute pasta and tomato sauce dinner recipe. It was fast and easy. The only prep required was to thaw the sausage (I always have some Italian links in the freezer). I removed the casings from the sausage and cooked it with a potato masher for a nice loose consistency. The recipe doesn't say what to do with the sauteed garlic and olive oil, but there aren't too many options. I added the garlic and oil to the pasta and broccoli before tossing it. A pound of broccoli looked like a lot but it was just right after the whole lot was assembled, and with my broccoli-loving family I may even add more next time. This is a great recipe to use if you have one of those nice pasta bowl sets as you'll need a large bowl in which to toss it all together. Our seven year old wasn't here for dinner but I think she would have liked it. It didn't seem that spicy but it depends on your sausage. Some batches have more kick than others. Anyway, I gave it five stars and DH gave it three (he wanted more sauce on his) so we are splitting the difference and rating this a 4!