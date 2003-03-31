Broccoli and Sausage Cavatelli

Hot and spicy crowd pleaser!

Recipe by Susan

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a skillet, fry sausage over medium heat until no longer pink; drain, and reserve.

  • In the same skillet, cook garlic in olive oil until golden.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes or until done; drain. Three minutes before the end of the cooking time, add broccoli; drain with pasta.

  • In a large serving bowl, toss together the sausage, olive oil and garlic, cavatelli and broccoli, and Parmesan. Season with red pepper flakes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
548 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 33g; cholesterol 45.3mg; sodium 470mg. Full Nutrition
