Broccoli and Sausage Cavatelli
Hot and spicy crowd pleaser!
Made this for dinner last nite, with a few changes. I used 2 lbs of sausage, (4 sausages, 1 hot, 3 mild).After cooking the sausages with 4 garlic cloves and 3/4 of a med onion, chopped, I cut the sausages into pieces about 1/4 inch thich,drained the grease, added fresh basil and a 28 oz can of whole tomatoes with basil,'squishing' the tomatoes. Also deglazed the pan with a little merlot. My husband and I really enjoyed it, the tomatoes made a great light tasting sauce. Used fresh grated parmesan. Blended well. We're having it again tonite. Yum!Read More
I bbq'd a spicy italian chicken sausage then added it to mushrooms cooked in the garlic and oil. I added the pasta, broccoli and about 1/2 cup of the pasta water to the sausage and mushrooms with about 1/2 cup of parmasan cheese. it was ok but it needed something else. I would probably make it again if I used other suggestions of also adding a cream base or alfredo sauce.Read More
WOW! Excellent recipe! My husbands new favorite! I added more garlic and more crushed red pepper. I always steam the broccoli and toss it with the pasta and sausage at the end. If the mixture isn't moist enough, I toss in additional broccoli steaming water to our level of moistness. I only use hot turkey italian sausage (for fat/calorie purposes) but real hot italian sausage is the most flavorful. I normally remove casings and cook the sausage until it's well cooked and crumbly. I'm not a huge salt fan but I do add salt to this dish to compliment the dish well. It was out of this world! Thank you Susan!
I changed this recipe around alittle. First I used chicken broth instead of oil. I also used sliced chicken sausage and omitted the red pepper flakes. My husband and I enjoyed it. Quick and easy.
I'm going to rate this as a 3.5 for how it is written. I didn't intend on all the additions but it evolved as needed. With changes it was 5+. I browned the turkey italian sausage until crisp then added approx. 1/2 C chopped onion, approx. 1/2 C sliced mushrooms and 1 chopped tomatoe along with the garlic. Also added a variety of spices. Only used 3/4 lb. of Barilla Plus Penne and added the al dente pasta and thawed broccoli into skillet. Stired and added about a cup of chicken broth, 1/2 C skim evaporated milk and a handful of parm. cheese. Take off heat and let rest 5-10 minutes stiring frequently until desired consistency.
This is an excellent recipe - garlic, red pepper flakes and hot Italian sausage - yum! I have made this with both asparagus and broccoli, will try spinach next. You can usually find Cavatelli at Italian Markets like A.G. Ferreri, but any pasta shaped like Penne will work great. A must try recipe!!
I made a reduced version of this with 2 sausages, a splash of olive oil, 4 garlic cloves (I like my garlic), about 1.5 cups chopped FRESH broccoli, 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes, about 1/4 cup parmesan, and some fresh asparagus. I prepared exactly as per recipe except I boiled the broccoli 6 minutes instea of 3; and I sauteed the asparagus, chopped, at the same time as the garlic in order to soften it. The flavours were a very good mix & I would definitely to it again. I recommend chopping the sausage BEFORE frying, assuming you want it chopped; it will cook much faster that way. If you like this try Asparagus, Chicken and Penne Pasta from this website, it is really very similar.
This is a keeper! Easy and delicious. I used a bit more sausage (hot) and used 1/4 c. butter with 1/4 c. olive oil. I couldn't find cavatelli, so I used penne. Still great. Thanks!
This was very quick to make and very tasty! It is similar to one of my favorite dishes at a local restaraunt.
Being Italian, this is a regular meal in our home. Although I prepare it a little differently, the basics are there for a tasty dish. I just wanted to make a very minor comment. The dish that is pictured for this recipe is made with rotini, not cavatelli. The difference is not just the shape of the pasta, but that cavatelli is made with ricotta cheese. This makes the taste and texture quite different. You can usually find it in the frozen section of your grocery store, or refrigerated at most Italian stores. Better yet, (if you have a little extra time, make it yourself...it will add a whole new dimension to this recipe.
Recipe is great as is.
GREAT RECIPE, EVEN A GUY CAN COOK. IT CAME OUT VERY GOOD, EVEN THE NEIGHBORS LIKED IT. MADE IT ONE NIGHT FOR MY FAMILY AND EVEN THE KIDS (2)(6)ATE IT WITCH SURPRISED ME! THEY DONT LIKE ANYTHING BUT HOT DOGS AND POTATO CHIPS..THANKS FOR THE GREAT MEAL!!!!!!!!
Very good - but I added more garlic!!
With a couple of modifications this became a HUGE family favorite. The # of pans wasn't a problem, I cooked the sausage together w/ the olive oil, garlic & added a whole chopped onion, til sausage was cooked thru. Then while the pasta boiled I poured a pint of cream into the sausage mixture & reduced it down to a nice thick creamy meat sauce to pour over the pasta & broccoli. It's a huge crowd pleaser w/ a big salad & crusty bread on the side. Delicious.
I omitted the olive oil, used fresh broccoli instead of frozen, and added 1/2 cup white wine and 1 chopped yellow onion to the sauteing garlic.
My husband flipped over this recipe. It is wonderful and easy. I added some oregano and served it with pepper flakes on the table.
The store where I bought the sausage did not have spicy Italian sausage, so I used regular Italian sausage and added an extra 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes. Too, I couldn't find cavatelli pasta, so I used farfalle. Do note, you may need to adjust your olive oil amount depending on the kind of pasta you have available. Using farfalle--for example-- (bowtie type) requires more olive oil because there is more pasta surface to coat. My wife loved it and I thought it was pretty good too. I look forward to trying it with spicy Italian sausage next time.
This was a really nice change from the usual last minute pasta and tomato sauce dinner recipe. It was fast and easy. The only prep required was to thaw the sausage (I always have some Italian links in the freezer). I removed the casings from the sausage and cooked it with a potato masher for a nice loose consistency. The recipe doesn't say what to do with the sauteed garlic and olive oil, but there aren't too many options. I added the garlic and oil to the pasta and broccoli before tossing it. A pound of broccoli looked like a lot but it was just right after the whole lot was assembled, and with my broccoli-loving family I may even add more next time. This is a great recipe to use if you have one of those nice pasta bowl sets as you'll need a large bowl in which to toss it all together. Our seven year old wasn't here for dinner but I think she would have liked it. It didn't seem that spicy but it depends on your sausage. Some batches have more kick than others. Anyway, I gave it five stars and DH gave it three (he wanted more sauce on his) so we are splitting the difference and rating this a 4!
One of my new favorite recipes. Used bow ties because I couldn't find cavatelli. Also added 1 red pepper and 1 onion and sauteed with the garlic and oil.I also added the red pepper flakes to the oil/vegetable sautee but served additional red flakes on the side for those that want more spice. I personally thought the spice was just right. Thanks for the recipe.
This is simple and really good. I used Hatfield Ital. Sausage, take it out of its casing, fry it like ground beef, adding onions, red pepper, and garlic halfway through cooking time. There was no fat i was surprised.I added a little olive oil. I boil the cavatelli, adding broccoli florets for the last few min of cooking time with pasta. I like the broccoli crisp . Then i drained it and threw it in the pan with the sausage. Salt, pepper and alot of fresh grated parm Its simplicity at its best.
I didn't have sausage in the house so I used chicken instead which worked out just fine. We're garlic lovers so a whole head made it perfect for us. For the same reason I significantly increased the parm and to make it just a little more saucy, I added in about a cup of chicken broth. Quick, easy and just delish. Thank you!
Really fine recipe! I had the urge to complicate it and stray but I adhered to the recipe. Everyone loves it, my picky eight year old girl just came back bugging me for seconds. Thank you.
This is delicious! I made a few changes as per other reviewers recommendations. I deglazed the pan with some white wine and added a small onion with the olive oil and garlic. After it had cooked to transparency, I added two 14 ounce cans of tomatoes with basil, etc. I cooked this for about 1/2 hour, until the tomatoes softened. I also added a small amount of salt, pepper, and a little extra basil. I increase the red pepper because my hubby likes his food spicy, and I add it straight to the tomato mixture. I've used both regular Italian and Italian turkey sausages, and found that both taste good in this. The major difference is the texture. Since I couldn't find cavatelli in my local stores, I used tri-colored farfalle. It was delicious and pretty. Also, make sure you use the baby broccoli florets. It's so much more flavorful and tender than the cut broccoli. I follow everything else as written, and this is GREAT! It's a weekly meal in my house. Give it a try! You won't be disappointed!!
This was very good. I haven't read the reviews but next time I will add a little more garlic. Both hubby and I enjoyed this dish.
I rate this 5 stars because of the taste, but had these observations: the recipe doesn't say if the sausage should be whole, sliced, ground, etc. I found that ground or sliced works well. 1/2 c oil is way more than I thought necessary so I reserved the pan drippings from the sausage and added about 2 T of olive oil to that, maybe 1/4 cup max combined. If you don't have cavatelli pasta, really any short pasta will do: penne, gnocchi, rotelli, etc. My family loved the flavors! A wonderful recipe and easy to make...thanks!
I loved this recipe. I did not have olive oil and used a regular vegetable oil and it was fine. Loved the garlic flavour! Also the pepper flakes give it some punch. I am not a fan of cream or tomato sauces so this hit the spot!
Tasty as is, but you can REALLY kick this up by roasting broccoli. Wash your fresh broccoli and chop it into bite-sized pieces, then toss onto a baking sheet (spread out is better than over-filling a small dish). Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Then peel a few (3 or 4) cloves of garlic and add them to the pan whole. Roast in the oven at 400-425 for 35-40 minutes until the broccoli is slightly browned and crispy. You can also add red pepper flakes (or any other seasoning, really). Once the broccoli's out, you can add it to the dish and it will add a whole different layer of flavor! (would also work with asparagus, green beans, snow pea pods, etc.)
This is a really tasty recipe and makes for great leftovers. I've made this twice. The first time, I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out superb. The second time, I didn't have garlic, so I chopped up half of white onion and sautéed it in the olive oil until the onion was slightly brown. I added a few tsps of garlic powder. It turned out even better.
I love this pasta. I bake/grill the sausage ahead of time, then dice it, don't use any oil at all, and add lots more cheese than called for, although I keep to the stated amount of parmesan (I usually add an additional 1 cup something like pepperjack or provolone or cheddar) to make extra cheesy. Then I toss the blanched broccoli, diced sausage, garlic, cheese, and red pepper flakes with the hot pasta (just boiled) and mix thoroughly to melt the cheese (sometimes add a bit of the pasta cooking water to make the cheesy coating lighter). VERY GOOD
I make this quite often, the only thing I do differently is I add chicken broth and reduce the oil. Also I use Italian Sweet Sausage... I might like it with Spicy, will have to try it!
Great tasting and simple pasta recipe! It's a nice alternative to the traditional heavy tomato sauces, so I'll surely make it again every once in awhile. We like the additional spicy kick from the crushed red pepper flakes! What's nice about this recipe is that you can change it up by adding sliced black olives or diced tomatoes or spinach. Thanks for the easy weeknight recipe!
I do something very similar using whole wheat penne and either spicy turkey or chicken Italian sausage, whichever one I can find. I steam the broccoli as one reviewer mentioned, and I also remove the casings from the sausages. Adding a little pasta water (or broccoli cooking water) is a good iea as well. This is one of my favorite quick and easy ishes.
Good and easy. I couldn't find cavatelli pasta so substituted small penne regatti. Would definitely make this tasty, quick and easy dish again. Serve with a salad.
Pretty delicious, although I modified it a lot...I used 4 mild italian turkey sausage links (casings removed), fresh broccoli which I steamed in my rice cooker, about half a can of diced tomatoes (drained), extra garlic, extra chili flakes, about 5 fresh basil leaves roughly chopped, and only about 1/3 cup olive oil. The only tricky part was getting the broccoli, pasta, and garlic/olive olive oil mixture finished at the same time, but it came out beautifully....My fiance was raving about how good it was! :)
We all loved it!! Tasted like something from a resteraunt. Would change to a different pasta next time though, probably Penne. Yum, can't wait to have it again.
Here's a 5 star twist... when the sausage is done(drain) add 1/4 cup of EVOO, add the minced garlic, in 2 minutes add the crushed red pepper and 1/2 a bottle of Chardonnay (or a dry white wine)-- bring to boil-- then down to simmer ... steam fresh broccoli... put cavatelli in pan, add the broccol, poor the wine/sausage over the cav/broc, cover - wait 5 minutes, serve with Parm Cheese... PERFECT!!
I loved this one! Very easy, with tons of flavor. Used half the pasta called for (subbed penne) to scale it down for a smaller batch, left everything else the same. I'm not a huge pasta lover, but I couldn't stop eating this!
This was great - I will be making it again and again - I added some basil to the oil while it was cooking and I was thinking next time I'll try it with spinach - My mom always made this as well but used to use broccoli rabe - that was always good too - I think anything even something like asparagus would be good with this - any kind of greens actually :) Thanks for submitting this - ohhh and btw I added plenty of red pepper flakes - I like it hot and spicy even though the sausage was spicy too :)
not bad. i sauteed the broccoli and garlic with red pepper after cooking the sausage, then mixed it all with fussuli (sp)
This turned out beautifully! I wanted the sauce to be a little thick so I used corn starch and a 1 cup of chicken stock to the sauce. Family loved it. Thanks for sharing :)
This is one of our favorites. I add a chopped onion and two cans of diced tomatoes. It is good cold, too!
I make a very similar dish which we like very much but with the following changes: Bratwurst instead of Italian sausage, steamed fresh broccoli w/nutmeg, mushrooms, grated Romano instead of Parmesan cheese &, like many other reviewers - lots more garlic. The brat, broccoli & mushrooms are each sauteed separately & set aside until all ingredients are combined in the final step. Here's how I do it differently: 1) Bratwurst: I remove the casings from the Bratwurst (which I find more flavorful than Italian sausage) & saute the meat loose so that, in the final product, it's distributed evenly throughout the dish; 2) Broccoli/nutmeg: I peel the broccoli, cut into bitesize florets & steam just until the color turns a bright green. I then shock the broccoli in cold water to halt the cooking process & set it aside. When combining all the ingredients, I sprinkle 1/4 tsp nutmeg over the broccoli to bring out the flavor. 3) Mushrooms: Quarter & saute (button or crimini) mushrooms until golden brown. In the final dish the pasta becomes a rich golden brown from the sauteed/carmelized meat & mushrooms. Mmmmmmm...delish!
WOW! This was a real winner. I couldn't find cavatelli so I used the bow tie pasta. I also didn't have cloves of garlic so I used crused garlic. It was very oily, next time I will cut the oil down to 1/3 C instead of 1/2 C. I don't know why some of the reviews thought it was dry. We used mild Italian sausage (the store we went to didn't have spicy, go figure). Make sure to add some salt & pepper to taste. A great tip is to always grate your own fresh Parmesean. It makes all the difference. We never use Kraft. Grating your own is a lot of work but it really enhances the dish. My husband raved about this recipe. I'll definetly be adding this into my dinner rotation, thanks Susan!
This is a regular dish at our house! I just buy whatever curly pasta I can find and add a little bit of heavy cream to the garlic/oil mixture and it is excellent! Thanks for the recipe!!
Very good and easy dinner! I used sweet Italian sausge because that's all I had. But, next time i'll definitely use the spicy, we like the zip it gives a dish. I forgot about adding the broccoli to the pasta to cook so I just cooked it in the microwave and mixed everything together.
EASY & DELICIOUS!!! Added more garlic and cut down on the oil. This will be made again and again.
I liked this recipe because it was so fast to make. I used italian turkey sausage and discarded the outer casing. Any pasta type works. I used penne. To make a healthier version, I cut back to 3 tablespoons of olive oil and then added a 1/2 cup of chicken broth thickened with corn starch. That added some real flavor and sauce. I also added some oregano. The texture of the broccoli and sausage go well together. Will definitely make this again.
This recipe was good, but I think it could've been made better by simply adding 1/4 cup of pasta water. I'm not sure what, but there was something lacking in this dish for me. Couldn't give it 5.
Great! I made this awhile ago and forgot to review it. It was great, in fact i'm making it some time this week to. Thanks
Delicious! Hubby loved it! I did not have cavatelli, so I used penne - very flavorful and light.
This was sooo good! I used fresh brocolli and steamed it separately and used a mild sausage(we're trying the hot version next time) and skipped the red pepper, but it was excellent!
Excellent dish! I did change a few things though, first I fried the sausage and garlic with some spring onions and a little water until no longer pink. I then drained the sausage and added the olive oil and FRESH broccoli, and red pepper flakes to it and one 14oz can of italian stewed tomatoes. I left it simmer for 5 minutes. I then mixed it with the pasta and cheese. WOW!! The broccoli had such a good flavor from cooking with the sausage and garlic. The stewed tomatoes also gave it a little more juice. Next time I might add some green olives minced. I will be making this a lot. Thank for the great recipe.
Got this recipe in my email this week and tried it on the spur of the moment- made it exactly as written except I used spiral pasta, and it was excellent- both my husband and 11 yr. old son really liked it. Will definitely add it to my collection and make again!
This was good but made even better by the doubling of the veggies.
saute onions and mushrooms
Wow, this really grew on me as I ate it. It's easy to make, it tastes great, and it's just as good reheated the next day. Here are my changes: Used the noodles I had on hand (egg, penne.) Used only 2 cloves of garlic. Used fresh broccoli, and used English sausage plus my buddy's home-made hot sauce to make them spicy. That's a fair number of changes, but that's no problem for a recipe like this.
Wow, I was impressed with this! I used Italian turkey sausage. Can't wait to make for company!
Excellent recipe. Simple and delicious! Will make again.
please, the original recipe is cavetilli and broccoli. If you change or add different ingredients it is no longer cavetelli and broccoli and therefore should not be rated.
I have made this several times now and the whole family loves it. It is quick and delicious. I have varied the veggies according to what I have on hand and have found that zucchini, yellow squash, and bell peppers are also very good in this dish. Thanks for a great recipe.
wonderful! quick and easy! i made it the first time only subbing broth for the oil nd we loved it. second time: fresh broccoli (steamed), rotini, chicken instead of sausage, and chicken broth. oh my goodness, it was quite tasty. this is a keeper for work days when time is tight but hungry family demands a tasty dinner!
Excellent dish! Added a little chopped onion as another reviewer suggested. Husband and kids loved it!
Simply delicious pasta dish! This is quick to prepare but has wonderful flavor, perfect for a busy weeknight. I followed the recipe as written but I added 3T butter to the olive oil mix, only because I prefer some butter in garlic & oil pasta dishes. I also added some sliced roasted red peppers for some color, and they really complimented the dish. I will use this dish often, thanks for sharing :)
Family enjoyed this one, and I liked the fact that it was easy and quick to prepare. I did use turkey sausage, but otherwise followed the recipe.
Really good. I used chicken sausage instead of beef/pork. It makes the recipe a bit lighter in taste and calories.
This recipe looks great, however, the picture shows rotini pasta not cavetelli.
Awesome. I use a local hot sausage, and this really added some heat. I also had homegrown crushed red pepper, WAY hotter. I love hot food, so these are great tips for people who do as well! But, the recipe is terriiiifffic as is!
Good recipe... I liked the spicy sausage. To save time, I might cook the sausage ahead of time. I used bow tie pasta, and it made a huge bowl - enough for lunch leftovers.
Made this for a party, unfortunately it didn't have much flavor and was left virtually uneaten. Probably will not make again. Bummer!
Fantastic. I used shell pasta as that is what I had. Also cut recipe in half. This is a keeper.
I thought this was really tasty and easy! I added some capers to give it a little bit of a salty flavor. I also used spicy Italian sausage plus plenty of red pepper flakes!
Delicious! I did a hot Italian/regular sausage combo, x-tra parm cheese, plus additional salt and pepper.
I'm giving this only 4 stars because it's not incredibly flavorful. I really like the base of it as a pasta dish, but I think I will be adding more veggies, like maybe red pepper and more seasonings, like garlic and maybe onion.
While this was easy to make, the end result wasn't great. My boyfriend doesn't usually eat vegetables cooked, as they tend to be soggy. Unfortunately even when I cooked the froz broc for less time then the recipe suggested, it still ended up slightly soggy.
very good
This was a super quick dinner. It had just the right amount of spice for the kiddos. I would make again!
Great recipe for a quick dinner. I used fresh chopped broccoli that I added to the boiling water 5 minutes before the pasta was done. Also, if you take one cup of the hot water from the pasta pot then add it to the remaining ingredients at the end it helps the pasta from getting a little on the dry side. The water soaks into the pasta with the other flavors and it keeps it tender. Thanks for the great recipe.
Yum. Easy, simple, yet loaded with taste. I used farfalle, and 1/2 spicy, 1/2 sweet Italian Sausage, added 2 Tbsp of butter, and used steamed broccoli from the bag. Tasty and delicious!
This was excellent! This made about 7 pretty big servings our way. We did a few things differently: we used turkey sausage instead of pork (which we sauteed and crumbled), we used 1 lb 3 oz of fresh broccoli instead of frozen, we only used a little more than 1/4 c of olive oil to save cals, and 14.5 oz of penne pasta (dried), and we also added about 1/2 jar of sundried tomatoes packed in oil. I think this would be just as good without the tomatoes. Will definitely make this again! Oh, and be sure to use a good quality olive oil since it is the sauce. :)
Amazing recipe! Next time I will try italian seasoned canned tomatoes like momasita suggested. A great dinner we will make again very soon!
This is so tasty! This is a really fast and easy recipe for a weeknight meal. Only changes - I used 6 cloves of garlic since we really like the garlic. I also used turkey sausage in place of regular pork.
YUM! Used fresh broccoli. Also added red peppers and red onion - both sliced thin - while cooking the garlic. Delicious. Colorful. The family thoroughly enjoyed.
YUM! We loved this! I added mushrooms and sliced Roma tomato's...then about 1 c. chicken broth and about 1/2 c parmesan. It was sooo good! I can't wait to reheat the leftovers for lunch tomorrow!
I used lean turkey sausage and added more red flakes as I couldn't find spicy sausage. This is now my new favorite and I too will try different veggies. Didn't look for cavatelli but used rotini and I agree any shaped pasta would work.
My hubby substituted Green Peppers and Mushrooms for the Broccoli, since that is what we had on hand. He dilikes Parmesean, so we used a mixture of (very) old cheddar and Marble. It probally would have been tastier with fresh Parmesean. We used Turkey sausage instead of italian and it was just as good - if not better. Will make this again using any veggies we have on hand and Parm cheese.
Sorry but this was just way too bland, no taste what so ever and I tried to doctor it up, adding more garlic, chopped tomatoes with spices and other stuff. You need to change it so much its not the same recipe, will not make again.
This is really, really good! My son ate 3 bowls full! Very easy to make and it makes plenty. I didnt change a thing.
Easy and delicious. This will be a regular at our house!
This recipe is a family favorite!!! I add red pepper flakes to the olive oil, sauté onion and Italian sausage, fresh garlic at the end and about 1 cup or more white wine in. Then add my broccoli and let simmer. Topped with cheese and served over penne pasta!
Great quick and easy dinner. I substituted whole wheat penne pasta, and doubled the parmesan cheese. I cut the olive oil in half and heated it in with the sausage before mixing it with the pasta.
Great Recipe! I didn't add the sausage. I added much more garlic and cheese, salt & pepper. It came out as good as my Aunts who passed away 2 years ago. I haven't had it since. I'm italian and at family gatherings she would make this from scratch. Next time I will try with sausage. Loved it! So did my sister-in-law and husband!
I've made this many times. I've tried other variations too. Asparagus instead of broccoli and shrimp instead of sausage. Most of the time I make it just like the recipe, except I use a shredded 6 italian cheese mix from my grocery store (parmesan, mozzarella, romano, asiago, fontina, provolone) and I use quite a bit more than 1/4 cup.
Quick and easy - the family loved it! I added diced onions and peppers to the oil and garlic. I also used spicy turkey sausage and whole wheat pasta. I'll be making it again soon!
Added black olives, extra red pepper flake to the sausage and then at the end, salted the skillet before making sausage and then added 1 tsp salt to oil mixture. Upped the garlic to 1 heaping tablespoon. Very good. Need more veggies. :)
My family loved this..the guys all went back for seconds! I did sauté a thinly sliced a Vidalia onion along with the garlic. I used the florets from one broccoli stalk and 1 1/2 cups of frozen peas, as that's what was on hand, sauted along with the red pepper flakes in the skillet with the sausage after it was browned. Added @1/2 cup pasta water when combining the the pasta, sausage, and veggies. Served with hot garlic cheesy bread. Yum!
I thought it was a little dry, even when adding more cheese. Good for lunch at work the next day, since it packs up nicely, and easy to re-heat. I would add more vegi's next time (i.e. peppers, tomatoes) and fresh herbs.
Super yummy! Couldn't find cavatelli so I just used rotelle pasta. Everything I kept the same. Quick and easy to make. Also, makes a lot! Will be making this again.
Very good with some changes. We have a large family so I doubled the broccoli and sausage and made almost 2 pounds of macaroni. I added more garlic, more olive oil, some butter, Italian spices. This is a good basic recipe that you can play around with to suit your own taste.
Only 3 stars because so much extra was needed to make this recipe more interesting. I also added a medium diced onion to the garlic and a large can of chopped tomatoes with 3 tbspns of chopped fresh basil and sugar to taste. Loved the idea of wine so I also added a cup of nice cab wine to the tomatoes about a minute before finishing them. It's important to toss the mixture and taste before serving so you can make any last-minute tweaks like adding salt/pepper. Lastly, please consider using fresh broccoli - I always find the frozen kind is slightly limp and waterlogged.
