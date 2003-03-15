Linguine and Clam Sauce
This is a very easy and tasty recipe. My family loves it. Try serving it with a green salad and garlic bread if desired.
This is a very easy and tasty recipe. My family loves it. Try serving it with a green salad and garlic bread if desired.
My husband and I decided that this dish was good enough that it would not have been out of place if served at a solid Italian restaurant. I added a little white wine and lemon juice to the sauce (while it was simmering) to great effect. The lemon juice gave the sauce a little pizzazz. The overall effect was a sauce that had many distinct flavors without being overpowering. Next time I might add some more clams -- possibly whole clams. This quality pasta recipe promises to be a regular at our dinner table.Read More
I can't say that we found this to be anything to brag about. I even added 1/4 cup red and 1/4 cup green chopped bell peppers and 1/4 cup of fresh, sliced mushrooms to the saute. Still, the result was nothing more than butter and noodles...with a couple of veggies and clams. I would certaintly not serve to company and doubt I will make again.Read More
My husband and I decided that this dish was good enough that it would not have been out of place if served at a solid Italian restaurant. I added a little white wine and lemon juice to the sauce (while it was simmering) to great effect. The lemon juice gave the sauce a little pizzazz. The overall effect was a sauce that had many distinct flavors without being overpowering. Next time I might add some more clams -- possibly whole clams. This quality pasta recipe promises to be a regular at our dinner table.
Excellent. I doubled the sauce, used 2 cans of minced clams(reserving juice from both) and 1 can of small clams. Added a couple squirts of lemon. Garnished with real clams in shells and served with a good crusty bread. As good as any restaurants.
I can't say that we found this to be anything to brag about. I even added 1/4 cup red and 1/4 cup green chopped bell peppers and 1/4 cup of fresh, sliced mushrooms to the saute. Still, the result was nothing more than butter and noodles...with a couple of veggies and clams. I would certaintly not serve to company and doubt I will make again.
If 4 & 1/2 stars were an option, that is what I would rate this recipe. However after reading some of the past reviews, this is how I prepared the dish: I used 1 tbls fresh parsley and 1 tbls fresh basil. I prepared the sauce as directed by using 1/2 of the butter suggested and adding some white wine and a little fresh squeezed lemon juice. I sauted some mushrooms on the side with the remaining half of butter and added some italian seasonings. Half way through the simmering process of the sauce, I added a dash of red pepper flakes (will add just a tad more the next time I make this) with the sauted mushrooms. I tossed all with a garlic and parsley flavored linguini cooked al dante. This was very, very good and very easy. I will make it again.
Nice recipe. I don't like it when people make big changes, but, I did make a few (trying to use up ingredients from another recipe). I reduced the olive oil to just a few tablespoons and used it to saute the garlic with a little added minced onion. I also added 1/2 cup each of white wine and heavy cream. The dish came out beautifully, but the sauce was even better the next two days for leftovers (became more creamy). Make sure to add the pasta to the sauce and blend before serving, don't pour the sauce over the noodles. Easy, inexpensive and a crowd pleaser!
If I could rate this more than 5 I would. My family loved this. Made as stated as far as ingredients but I did add an extra can of clams and I did use chopped clams. Since everyone fought over the clams, I will put in 4 cans next time. I also added six cloves of garlic (per our taste). I did have a little bit of noodles leftover but there was nothing else leftover. Served with asiago garlic bread and it was perfect for sopping up the sauce. Thanks so much Peg. Great meal and quick to make!
I enjoyed this recipe as a great starting point. My premise was that seafood tastes better with acid so I added half a lemon to the reduction. I also added some chili flakes, green onions, white wine, chicken stock and a little fresh oregano. I also reduced the sauce for at least 20 minutes since there was a lot more liquod and it came out awesome!
I have been making this for years, with the exception of adding butter. I use two cans of Whole clams (I love clams), minced clams just don't do it for me. I also add parsley, oregano, garlic salt and garlic powder. It is wonderful. Thanks Peg for sharing your recipe.....
I can't say that we found this to be anything to brag about. I even added 1/4 cup red and 1/4 cup green chopped bell peppers and 1/4 cup of fresh, sliced mushrooms to the saute. Still, the result was nothing more than butter and noodles...with a couple of veggies and clams. I would certaintly not serve to company and doubt I will make again.
This is super yummy. I definitely didn't use as much oil or butter and added a little white wine. I also added some baby bella mushrooms. I will definitely be making this again really soon.
This is a restaurant/gourmet caliber dish! It is important to make sure that the clam sauce and Parmesan cheese is mixed well into the linguini noodles for maximum flavor. I added 1/4 lb. of sauteed mushrooms and flavored them along with the clam sauce with some dill. Also, I increased the number of cans of the clams to 4; using 2 cans of smoked clams (which made a noticeable difference). I generously sprinkled lemon juice on top which really brought out the taste. Serve this with Italian herb or Asiago Cheese Bread to sop up olive oil clam sauce. I will definitely make this again.
Made this last night for supper and everyone loved it. I also sauted the garlic in oil first then added remaining ingredients to the pan. I used half amount of pasta called for and I also halved the butter. Will definitely make again.
This was ok. I added more garlic and chopped basil. I think it would taste better with a white wine sauce and whole clams. I agree with the past review...tasted more like a oily garlic sauce. Not sure if I'll make again though.
I added a dash of crushed red pepper.
I agree with a previous reviewer. I have to compare this favorably with what would be served in a restaurant. And to top it off it is soooo easy and also inexpensive to make!
I feel obligated to point out that true italian cooking is rustic, you have to keep in mind the origins behind a dish. Linguini with clam sauce isn't supposed to be complicated, it's about pasta and clams with a nice rich subtle dressing. I have made this several times and I use 3 cans of minced clams, 1/4 - 1/2 a bottle of clam juice, more garlic and omit the parmesan. I also heavily salt the pasta water to flavor the pasta and add salt and pepper to taste before combining. I always serve this with a nice crusty italian loaf and I usualy pair it with an Australian Reisling.
Oh my gosh!!! So very good!! I also omitted the oil and butter, added 1 cup of white wine and some chopped red pepper from a jar. I've never had pasta with clam sauce before and boy have I been missing out. The only change I might make is next time I'll add more clams.
This one is a regular around here for a few years now. I usually add another can of clams, drained. I like to add heavy cream and thicken with cornstarch if too thin. I also recommend extra garlic, and salt if needed. Delicious!!!
This was fast, easy, and delicious!!! I absolutely loved this dish. It tastes like something served at a restaurant! It will serve more than five.
Easy, perfect linguine and clam sauce recipe. I always add a couple of dozen fresh clams in the shell for garnish and extra flavor. Everyone loves the fresh added seafood.
Great, and even better the next day. I used baby clams rather than minced.
This recipe was excellent! I followed the recipe exactly and it came out perfectly. My whole family enjoyed it. Will definitely make this again!
I made a couple of changes to the recipe, and it was delicious! Both my husband and I agree that the recipe is a keeper. The first change I made was to add an additional can of clams (without the juice, though), as suggested by other reviewers. I also substituted chicken boullion for the butter - other reviewers had said the sauce was too buttery, and I wanted to cut the calories anyway.
Absolutely LOVE this recipe! Easy, quick & great for a last minute decision. I prefer to melt the butter with the olive oil, (I use extra virgin), before adding garlic. Then I let the garlic brown slightly before adding the leftover clam juice & parsley. (Parsley flakes season just fine if you don't have any fresh parsley). I double the amount of garlic because we are HUGE garlic lovers. Even my girls love this recipe. My youngest daughter's nickname is Clam because when she was little she loved it so much. If you like clams & pasta, this is the dish for you!!'
I have been making a very similar recipe for years. It calls for 1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper, 1 tsp oregano and 2 tsp basil. With the addition of the herbs, this is better than any restaurant version I have had, but be mindful of the calories! Use whole grain pasta to off set.
This was easy to make and enjoyed by all!!!
I have made this recipes twice and thought it was ok but did not have enough flavor. I really try to rate recipes based on the recipe itself without making changes but with this recipe I had to. The first time I made it without any changes, it was too oily and buttery, not enough clams, and no flavor. The second time I made it, I used 4 cans of clams with most of the juice. I sauteed in a pan with butter 5 cloves minced garlic, and about 3-4TBSP of a minced onion. I then added most of the clam juice, along with extra virgin olive oil (one time around pan) and some crushed red pepper flakes. I then followed the rest of the recipe. My husband liked it but thought there still was not enough flavor, I might try making this again with additional changes.
I doubled the sauce (but not the linguine) and omitted the oil entirely, using only 1/4 cup (total) of "fake" butter. I also added lemon juice, basil and white wine. This turned out very nicely. Thanks Peg!
This was Delicious. I will definatly make this again. it was very light not to heavy
i use less butter and oil and add a jar of clam juice instead it works out better less oily
This was delicious and so easy to make. I added in a little white wine and a drop of lemon juice, and used fresh clams.
thought this was superb didn't change a thing
My first attempt at making Linguine and Clam sauce and am very happy with the outcome. I upped the recipe by a tablespoon of butter and 1/4 cup of white wine. Came out perfect. My only change would be doubling the recipe as to get more of the delicious sauce. Am definitely making this again!
This was my first time ever tasting clams.. I omitted the olive oil, added a couple drops of worschestire sauce and a tablespoon of flour to thicken the sauce. I also added some white wine. The recipe turned out pretty good!
delicious
Was too oily and bland.
This recipe was really enjoyed by our girls - 3 and 5. It is missing some acidity and a hit of spice (like red pepper flakes) for my preference but that is likely why they preferred it to a classic vongole sauce.
delicious! this is a regular in our house :)
Wow, so few ingredients yet very flavorful! I will definitely make again. I didn't have any parmesan but didn't miss it.
Excellent! Doubled the recipe and used all olive oil instead of part butter. Added clam juice to oil & garlic to simmer for 10 min. Threw in the parsley and added clams at end to heat through. Maybe add parsley earlier next time to get flavor out of it.
Very nice and tasty.
Easy, quick, delicious AND inexpensive!!! Great meal for a working mom!!! Thanks for sharing your AWESOME recipe!!! :)
Very good! I left out the oil to cut down on the calories and it turned out great! I also used chopped clams instead of minced. I will be making this a lot!
My husband LOVED this. Since it is easy, quick and inexpensive, I love it too! I ran out of olive oil, so used only butter and it was sooo tasty! It will definately be served often around here.
This recipe was very bland. It is quick and easy but thats the price you pay for a less than mediocre meal. I added extra garlic and a few other seasonings to try to spice it up a bit but overall the sauce is just butter and oil. I would not make this again.
I love this recipe because it's great on it's own when I want something straightforward, but it's also wonderful with additions or changes. I used a 10oz can of whole baby clams (it's what I had), added some fire-roasted red peppers and some Marsala wine (I'd use dry white next time, but again, it's what I had) to this sauce and it was delicious! Top it with toasted pine nuts and fresh grated parmesan and it's a bit of heaven. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
WONDERFUL! This is the best clam sauce I've ever had! I made a few changes to use what I had on-hand (try using whole baby clams...yum!). My husband raved over this, while my 14-month-old shoveled it into his mouth with both hands!
Great recipe! I did make a few changes. I decrease the oil and butter, added a little lemon juice, increase the amount of clam juice, add Wondra to make it a little thick and also added shrimp. Very delicious!
Excellent! I would give this more stars if I could. What an easy weeknight meal! I had all these ingredients in the pantry. I highly recommend this!
GREAT recipe. My family LOVES it, so this has become a regular dish in our household. I usually add a little extra fresh grated parm when tossing, but really, the recipe is great as is.
I found this amazingly flavorful and a breeze to prepare. I am by no means a chef, so this was a relief to someone pressed for time like I am. I could have added a bit more garlic, but that is just my personal preference. Very good and hubby loved it!
So easy and delicious - better than eating out!
My kids devoured it and asked me to make more next time so they could take leftovers for lunch. Easy and tasty!
I have made this many times now, and thought I should write a review. This is the EASIEST and BEST tasting clam sauce, my 5 year old and my picky husband even loved it (although my daughter thought the clams were chicken-lol). This has become one of my favorites!!! Thanks for sharing.
Easy, quick and tastes great. Even the kids loved it.
I have to change my original review because I got such rave reviews from my dinner guests last night. I squeezed about a quarter of a lemon to the sauce and some white wine. I also added two and a half pounds of live littleneck clams to the sauce while simmering and placed went on top of the pasta. I put thinly sliced lemons around the edge of the bowl and it made the presetation lovely.
This was yummy. I didnt have any parsley, so I didnt use any. It didnt need it.
This was very good, I used 3 cans of chopped clams w/all the juice, plus per another reviewer added some chicken boullion w/a little water. I put lots of parmesan on it to make it a little more creamy. My husband made me laugh when he asked "where's the sauce???". He thinks you can't have pasta w/out tomato sauce but after tasting it, he thought it was delicious as is & for me to keep the recipe!
I used olive oil; very good recipe. It was super easy. My family enjoyed it very much.
This is one of those recipes that sounds too good to be true, I am here to tell you it is fast, easy and AMAZING!!! Thank you!
Loved this recipe! My husband also loved it. So easy and everything was already in my cupboard, so no trips to the store. It will become a regular in our house!
This is a very simple but tasty dish!
This recipe was very good. I will make again
I had a couple of cans of minced clams in my pantry and had no idea what I was going to do with them so I went in search of recipes and found this one. Sounded easy and the best part was that I already had everything I needed at home to make it so I thought I'd give it a try. Boy am I glad I did. This is so delicious! The next time I make it I will add an extra can of clams (not extra clam juice...just extra clams) and I might add some mushrooms and a splash of lemon juice. Quick, easy and so delicious. I give this recipe a rating of five.
Loved the recipe. Even my husband who is not a fish eater loved it. It was easy and simple and definately a "keeper."
VERY EASY and tasty. We love this one in our household. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Just like you get in traditional Italian restaurants. PERFECT!
De-lish! I added a clove of garlic used avocado oil instead of olive and added spinach to make a complete meal. We ate the whole thing in one sitting! So much for lunch tomorrow...
This was a wonderful hit. I've been making linguini with clam sauce for my displaced Yankee husband for several years, but this was the best I have ever made....and it was so easy! YUM!
I thought this was very good. I added mushrooms and onions. I used light butter and wheat pasta. I used dried parsley (that is waht I had) and I added a small amount of dry basil. It was pretty good. I made it for my boyfriend because he likes this dish so much, and I liked it better than him.
Absolutely delicious. I added a little white wine just because I like it, but I doubt it was necessary. This dish is simple, quick and very, very good.
This is my families personal favorite! I add 2 additional cans of chopped clams, I like a lot of clams! I also add 1/2 of white wine and of course fresh grated parmigiano-reggiano cheese. Serve with a crusty bread, and every plate will be wiped clean for sure!
This was too bland. I'm not saying the was taste bad, it was just boring. I'm a New Englander and use to good clam sauce. Try adding a little white wine and herbs or even red pepper flakes.
I felt this dish was fairly bland. I even tried to sprucen it up with some extra seasoning. I believe next time I will buy a jar of Parmasan Sauce to go along with it.
DELICIOUS!! I add some dry basil &white wine in mine...came out great.
Added lemon juice and white wine. Would add more clams next time. It was fantastic and easy. Definitely a keeper.
I've made this recipe for years it's quick and mostly "foolproof". My family loves it. I sometimes add some fresh broccoli to the boiling linguine.
EXCELLENT!!
Absolutely delicious, actually made it twice in two weeks, very easy recipe.
My husband and I love this. It is very easy and delicious. I only use half of the oil and butter and find it makes no difference in the flavor.
What an easy and delicious recipe. My family loved it! Definitely a keeper.
Really delicious, nicely balanced delicate flavor. Easy, too. will definitely make this again. I made exactly as given. probably won't make any changes next time. I used fresh parsley and shredded (not grated) Parmesan.
This recipe is great.....quick and easy! Best of all my 6 yr old and 4 yr old loved it!!!
Simple, easy, great!!!
Simple to make and really tasty. loved it!
It is a bit oily, but very close the the recipie my mom used to make. It's average.
Excellent - one of the best white clam sauces I've tried. I was serving white wine, and added just a splash to the sauce, but I'm sure it would have been just as good without it. The basil is a really nice touch.
I live by the coast & we harvest razor clams here. I used this recipe for my razors and it was delicious! I read several reviews and decided to back off on the butter & oil a little and added white wine, heavy cream & Parmesan cheese. I also sauteed mushrooms, sweet onions & sliced red peppers and added it to the sauce. All I can say is YUMMMMM!
I added a little extra garlic but everything else was the same. It was delicious! Will definitely make it again.
I set a list of items I wanted to cook / perfect /find during our 2020 covid stay at home world. I give this a five star because it is my new go to. Only change is I add a squeeze of lemon juice with the clams. YUM>. I never made this dish because I always got it at our local italian restaurant. Sadly the owner passed and while the new owner "kept most of the original recipes" with a twist or adjustment. I have no idea what they did but we won't go back. :(I believe it is the olive oil / butter ratio. Make sure you get good clams. I use 1 can chopped and 1 can minced clams and if this was for four I would add another can (chopped for us but use your preference). bon Appetit!
Very easy and quite tasty. Thank you!
i followed the recipe, except i used a lot more garlic, probably a bulb & lots of red pepper flakes. first i added wine & a splash of chicken broth, let that cook down with a few onions, some red pepper flakes, hot sauce, & herbs, slowly added the clam juice, lastly the garlic, some basil, some garlic, finally the clams & more garlic along with a few streams of parmesan. drained the noodles, added a touch of the water like others had suggested to help thicken it. tossed the sauce over the pasta, added lots more parmesan & more herbs. i used a really good parmesan & lots of fresh basil & parsley. reminded me of a canal side trattoria in venice. i'll use this as a base next time i have fresh clams. thanks.
Made this many, many times, so easy and very tasty.
this was the first time that i had ever attempted making linguine and clam sauce and i thought that it was pretty good and my husband loved it. the next time though it think that i would do the following: add a little more garlic, either make 1 1/2 times the amount of sauce or twice the amount of sauce and maybe add some lemon.
My husband and I loved it! I refrained from looking at reviews so I could stay true to the recipes. I would agree it was a little heavy on the butter. We will cut that down next time. The suggestions to add a bit of white wine and lemon will be added to our next making of this yummy and easy dish. We had 3 kinds of cheese in our fridge including the dry parmesan in the shaker, the kind from the deli and a better 4 cheese version with large chunks of Asiago, Parmesan and 2 other cheese. We think using the better cheese I found really made the dish better. I have clams on the shopping list so we can hurry up and make this again. I real winner!
This recipe deserves 5 stars based on its magnificent flavor and ease of preparation. I did add a splash of cream, and a splash of white wine. Not sure that added that much to the original recipe, but I know those ingredients didn't fight it.
Excellent recipe!!!! Very close to the linguine with clam sauce that's on here... super easy! Thank you! :)
This was excellent! I'm not a big fan of clams, but I love how good this simple recipe tastes!
Delicious recipe. I also increased the garlic and used basil in place of parsley. I served this with the Basil Shrimp recipe from this site. The aroma was so tempting my guests could hardly wait to dig in!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections