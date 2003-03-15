Linguine and Clam Sauce

This is a very easy and tasty recipe. My family loves it. Try serving it with a green salad and garlic bread if desired.

By Peg

Ingredients

5
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and reserve.

  • In a small saucepan over medium heat, warm oil, butter, reserved clam juice, garlic and parsley; stir and simmer for 5 minutes.

  • Add clams and salt and pepper to taste. Pour over pasta and toss with Parmesan cheese; serve.

Per Serving:
624 calories; protein 32g; carbohydrates 70.9g; fat 24.1g; cholesterol 75.6mg; sodium 184.8mg. Full Nutrition
