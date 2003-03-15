Linguine and Clam Sauce

I have made this recipes twice and thought it was ok but did not have enough flavor. I really try to rate recipes based on the recipe itself without making changes but with this recipe I had to. The first time I made it without any changes, it was too oily and buttery, not enough clams, and no flavor. The second time I made it, I used 4 cans of clams with most of the juice. I sauteed in a pan with butter 5 cloves minced garlic, and about 3-4TBSP of a minced onion. I then added most of the clam juice, along with extra virgin olive oil (one time around pan) and some crushed red pepper flakes. I then followed the rest of the recipe. My husband liked it but thought there still was not enough flavor, I might try making this again with additional changes.