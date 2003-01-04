Sukhothai Pad Thai

I used a lot of Bes' suggestions. But, the first time I stuck to the recipe, so the rating is based on that. But - I do have to say 1 1/2 cups of peanuts was WAY overwhelming for me. And then on top of that, to use peanut oil? Holy cow. It tasted SOOO good before smothering it in peanuts. I thought it looked like quite a bit of peanuts and was going to cut down, but saw another users review saying she wished for even more peanuts and so, I just kept pouring them in. I have to disagree, there were just way too many, they drowned out the flavor of the other ingredients. Also - if you take Bes' suggestion to use fish sauce - BE PREPARED. This stuff STINKS! The smell cooks out once mixed with the Pad Thai, but the whole family just wouldn't stop complaining about how smelly it was while I first heated it. Save the cooking of the fish sauce for last, or just mix it in when mixing the noodles, tofu, chives, etc. But well worth it! Must be good, my mother-in-law said, "D*mn, Sonya! This is GOOD!"