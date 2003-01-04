Sukhothai Pad Thai

This dish can be made with shrimp, chicken or pork instead of tofu. Look for the more exotic items in the Asian foods section at your local grocery store. Adjust the pad Thai sauce ingredients to taste.

Recipe by Christine L

prep:

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Facts
Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare Pad Thai sauce: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, blend sugar, vinegar, soy sauce and tamarind pulp.

  • To make Pad Thai: Soak rice noodles in cold water until soft; drain. In a large skillet or wok over medium heat, warm oil and add garlic and eggs; scramble the eggs. Add tofu and stir until well mixed; add noodles and stir until cooked.

  • Stir in Pad Thai sauce, 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Stir in peanuts and ground radish. Remove from heat and add chives and paprika.

  • Serve with lime and bean sprouts on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
619 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 64.1g; fat 34g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 1010.4mg. Full Nutrition
