Sukhothai Pad Thai
This dish can be made with shrimp, chicken or pork instead of tofu. Look for the more exotic items in the Asian foods section at your local grocery store. Adjust the pad Thai sauce ingredients to taste.
This dish can be made with shrimp, chicken or pork instead of tofu. Look for the more exotic items in the Asian foods section at your local grocery store. Adjust the pad Thai sauce ingredients to taste.
The first time I tried it, I found this dish to be quite good, though not 100% authentic. On my second attempt I substituted rice vinegar for white vinegar, peanut oil for the vegetable oil, fish sauce for the soy sauce, and added a dash of sesame oil. I also omitted the paprika and added a quarter cup of coarse chopped cilantro along with the lime wedges and sprouts. The type of noodles used is also very important. I've found that the wide rice sticks give the best results (avoid the "angel hair" type noodles). In my opinion these changes improved the dish.Read More
For those who want to cook proper and authentic Pad Thai, please read advice from Bes (reviewed on Apr. 29, 2006). The changes she mentioned are absolutely correct. I'm Thai and I've eaten Pad Thai a thousand times since I was little. The dish should be quite sweet, a bit tangy, and salty. For fully authentic way of serving this, sprinkle it with dried shrimp, chopped roasted peanuts, a bunch of fresh chive, a pile of fresh bean sprouts and a lime wedge on the side. If you google the images, you'll know what I mean.Read More
The first time I tried it, I found this dish to be quite good, though not 100% authentic. On my second attempt I substituted rice vinegar for white vinegar, peanut oil for the vegetable oil, fish sauce for the soy sauce, and added a dash of sesame oil. I also omitted the paprika and added a quarter cup of coarse chopped cilantro along with the lime wedges and sprouts. The type of noodles used is also very important. I've found that the wide rice sticks give the best results (avoid the "angel hair" type noodles). In my opinion these changes improved the dish.
I used this recipe only for the phad thai sauce based on BES review. Then I combined it with the peanut sauce from the "vegetarian phad thai" submitted by Sarah Kai. Anyway, from trials and errors, this is how I make the really good authentic phad thai. Phad thai sauce: 1/2C white sugar, 2 TBSP lemon/lime juice, 1/4C fish sauce, 2 TBSP tamarind pulp soaked in 1/4C water. (stir all and cook in the stove) Peanut sauce for phad thai: Mix together 2 Tbsp peanut oil/sesame oil, 1 1/2C peanut butter, 1/3C water, 1/3C soy sauce, 1C coconut milk, 1 1/4C brown sugar, 1/3C lemon/lime jice. Season with 2 Tbsp garlic powder, 1 Tbsp pprika powder, and cayenne pepper to taste. (when you make the phad thai, just put in as much as you need, which depends on how much noodles you make and store the rest on the fridge/freezer). How to: Stir fry chopped garlic and chopped shallots on the wok/skillet until slightly browned, put in minced dried shrimp, chopped salted radish/turnip, and finely chopped thai chilli peppers. Then, just put in your choice of meat, combined all. Put in the noodles, and then the phad thai sauce until all mixed, then the peanut sauce. After this point, you just set it aside, and make room to fry the eggs. Put the noodles mixture on top of the eggs until it's slightly cooked, and combined. Throw in the chopped unsalted peanuts, garlic chives, bean sprouts and julienned carrots. Garnish with beansprouts and lime wedges.
i'm giving 4 stars because this was really good, and i'll definetly make it again, but i also followed a lot of suggestions made by others, so i feel the original recipe is lacking. changes i made: 1/4 c rice vinegar instead of white, lime instead of tamarind (but i will use tamarind as soon as i can find it!), 1/4 c seasame oil instead of 1/2 c vegetable, didn't add the salt or sugar at the end, added 2 tbsp crunchy peanut butter to the sauce, used fish sauce instead of soy sauce (although i added a splash of soy sauce to both the sauce and tofu/egg mix), didn't use radish but did add some red pepper flakes, didn't use paprika at all, and added some cilantro at the end. phew. i agree it was just a bit too sweet in the end, even without adding the sugar in the third step; i think rice wine vinegar would be ideal. i also used chinese noodles, personal preference more than anything. next time, i would use a bit less sugar and add some green onions, also as suggested. thanks, nan - it was still great!
For those who want to cook proper and authentic Pad Thai, please read advice from Bes (reviewed on Apr. 29, 2006). The changes she mentioned are absolutely correct. I'm Thai and I've eaten Pad Thai a thousand times since I was little. The dish should be quite sweet, a bit tangy, and salty. For fully authentic way of serving this, sprinkle it with dried shrimp, chopped roasted peanuts, a bunch of fresh chive, a pile of fresh bean sprouts and a lime wedge on the side. If you google the images, you'll know what I mean.
This is a very good recipe. Much better than some of the others listed here, at least. I did make a couple changes to make my phad thai super tasty: first, soy sauce is not right here- it's WAY too overbearing - Thai cooking is about delicate flavors and bright notes, soy is just too earthy. Instead, I used it to darken up the sauce - it adds a nice "cooked" color. I also prefer fish sauce in my Thai cooking, so for the quantity listed for the soy, I used fish. I'm still searching for my favorite brand, the one I used this time was Caravelle - it had a subtle fish flavor and wasn't nearly as salty as other brands I have tried. I also disagree with the amount of sugar used - I used less than half the amount and it tasted great! The last missing ingredient was real HEAT! Not that radish stuff! I used dried chili flakes as well as chili paste. Have fun!
This was the first Thai dish that I have ever made that came even close to tasting authentic. I used tamarind concentrate that I found at an asian market. I couldn't find any ground oriental radish (daikon) so I used 1 1/2 tsp of Thai seasoning (from the grocery store) instead. I used a pound of tofu and omitted the eggs and used turbinado sugar to vegan-ize this recipe. Even with all of the substitutions, the dish turned out very well. It was even great the next day for lunch! ** NOTE: I've found that cooking the noodles according to package directions, and then adding the cooked noodles to the pan works best. Next time, I think I'll add some mushrooms, broccoli and carrots just to give it a bit more flavor and texture (without eggs it lacks some variety). I highly recommend this easy and versatile recipe! Be sure to use a BIG wok or skillet!!
This is a delicious recipe. I made it last week for my boyfriend (first real thai food I've ever attempted) and it was fantastic! If you want to do a vegan version, you can add a bit more tofu and some more peanut and radish and take out the egg. Also, I had some trouble finding tamarind pulp even at the asian grocery store, so if you can't find it try a tablespoon of crushed fresh lime, or even lime juice.
I love this recipe. I love shrimp Pad Thai, but my sister is a vegetarian so sometimes it's hard to accomadate her, especially with dishes such as this, but this is a great vegetarian version. I use rice vinegar instead of white vinegar and green onions instead of chives because I like them better. I also add a tiny bit of sesame oil and hoisin sauce to the sauce and I don't use the tamarind or oriental radish.
this greatly pleased chopsy's chops. however chopsy did change the soy to fish sauce. indeed it is now confirmed by chopsy that "fish sauce is indeed where it is at with pad thai". highly recommended, chopsy is quoted as saying this is "yummy and flavorful". i too was very pleased
Only rating this 4 stars because it needs work. That said, it's the closest thing I've found to the real deal online. Here's what you need to do to make this authentic: sub fish sauce for soy sauce (however, throw in a little soy sauce with the egg & tofu for color), sub lime juice for vinegar, MUST use tamarind pulp (if you can't find, you might be able to find tamarind chutney which will work just fine), use canola or peanut oil, add extra garlic, use extra firm tofu (water completely squeezed out), use unsalted dry-roasted peanuts and only use half of what is called for here -- that was way too much, skip the radish if you can't find it, add 1/4 cup chopped greed onions with the chives, sub chili powder for the paprika, and add dried red pepper flakes for heat. It's really, really easy to make and you will honestly think it's on par with your favorite local Thai joint. Enjoy!
I used a lot of Bes' suggestions. But, the first time I stuck to the recipe, so the rating is based on that. But - I do have to say 1 1/2 cups of peanuts was WAY overwhelming for me. And then on top of that, to use peanut oil? Holy cow. It tasted SOOO good before smothering it in peanuts. I thought it looked like quite a bit of peanuts and was going to cut down, but saw another users review saying she wished for even more peanuts and so, I just kept pouring them in. I have to disagree, there were just way too many, they drowned out the flavor of the other ingredients. Also - if you take Bes' suggestion to use fish sauce - BE PREPARED. This stuff STINKS! The smell cooks out once mixed with the Pad Thai, but the whole family just wouldn't stop complaining about how smelly it was while I first heated it. Save the cooking of the fish sauce for last, or just mix it in when mixing the noodles, tofu, chives, etc. But well worth it! Must be good, my mother-in-law said, "D*mn, Sonya! This is GOOD!"
I researched the comments of the reviewers and combined common suggestions to come up with the following recipe. It turned out EXCELLENT... my boyfriend and I think we have bested the best pad thai in the city! Sukhothai Pad Thai Pad Thai Sauce • 1/2 cup white sugar • 2 T. lime juice (or ½ c. rice vinegar) • ¼ cup fish sauce • Dash of sesame oil • 2 tablespoons tamarind pulp (mix w/ ¼ c. water to make tamarind juice) Peanut Sauce • 2 T. peanut oil/sesame oil (optional – makes it pretty oily) • 1-1/2 c. peanut butter • 1/3 c. hot water • 1/3 c. soy sauce • 1 c. coconut milk • 1-1/4 c. brown sugar • 1/3 c. lemon/lime juice • Season w/ 2 T. garlic powder and 1 T. paprika, and cayenne pepper to taste Other Ingredients • 1 (12 ounce) package dried rice noodles • 2 T. vegetable oil (recommended - sub. peanut oil) • Finely chopped Thai chili peppers • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic • Chopped shallots • 1 1/2 teaspoons ground, dried oriental radish (or ½ c. chopped pickled oriental radish or turnip) • Minced dried shrimp • 4 eggs • 1 1/2 cups ground peanuts • 2 cups fresh bean sprouts • 1/2 cup chopped fresh chives • 1 tablespoon paprika (some said to sub. 1 teaspoon chili powder) • Chopped cilantro • 1 lime, cut into wedges DIRECTIONS 1. Soak rice noodles in hot water until soft or boil very briefly; drain before adding to wok/skillet in Step 6 below. Marinate 1-1/2 c. sliced chicken in 3 T. soy sauce and 2 t. cornstarch. 2. To prepare Pad Thai sauce: In a medium sa
I'm giving this recipe five stars because I think it *can* be the best one outside of an authentic Thai restaurant. I was looking at the other Pad Thai recipes on this site, and they seem like they're for people who have never had the real thing. The REAL thing, made from scratch at a great Thai place (and not the pre-packed Pad Thai from a chain restaurant), is amazing, and this one tastes almost as good. A few changes (1) of course fish sauce instead of the soya, (2) two limes instead of the vinegar, (3) 1/2 the amount of sugar, (4) Asian chili sauce instead of paprika added the the sauce. I'd never used or really seen tamarind pulp before, so when I was at the asian market I found tamarind fruit and bought those instead. After reading the recipe and reviews again, I attempted to peel and seed the tamarind, and essentially make my own pulp. It wasn't as bad as I thought, the tricky part was getting the seed out. I processed 6 peeled and seeded fruits with a bit of water in the food processor. Homemade tamarind pulp. Those were my only changes but the end result was great!
Well, either the recipie was fixed, or it was read wrong - it says 1/2 cup vinegar. That's also why it says "adjust the pad thai sauce ingredients to taste." A good, tasty, easy recipe, _if you have the ingredients on hand._ If you don't, and don't care about authenticity, there are other, simpler versions that would be better.
This was super good and really easy to make, but woah! Talk about sugar high!! We all thought this was waaaaayyy too sweet!! I tried adding some extra soy sauce, but that didn't help much. Next time I will most definitely cut the sugar in half, or even less than half. Like some other people, I subbed shrimp for the tofu. I also changed the cooking method a little bit. I scrambled the egg and garlic together, then removed from the pan and set them aside. I added a little more oil, then cooked the shrimp separately until just barely done, and transferred them to another dish and set them aside. I then threw the noodles and sauce into the pan, and added the shrimp and eggs, and the scallions. I don't like my eggs adhering to everything else, so I liked this method better. I also added some cilantro as a garnish. To me, Pad Thai just isn't the same without it! I will most definitely be making this again, but am scaling the sugar back a LOT next time!!
With Bes' changes this is a 5-star recipe. Tastes just like the real thing. I suggest using Golden Boy fish sauce, which you can find at an Asian grocery store. Most regular grocery stores won't carry it and it's the most authentic Thai fish sauces out there. There was too much sauce, which I had to drain off and added some cornstarch to reduce to a glaze.
Great stuff! I made the sauce as written, but without the sugar added at the end. I toasted some raw peanuts and ground some of them using a mortar and pestle to have different crunchiness. I used shrimp, chicken, and tofu. Added scallion and cilantro to garnish, but mint and lemongrass would be good garnishes too.
Here is superb "Authentic Pad Thai".
Quite good, though the leftovers were definitely worse. I altered the recipe following other reviewers' suggestions and what I had on hand: (i) replaced most soy sauce with fish sauce, (ii) used slightly less vinegar than called for (80% of real amount), (iii) replaced tamarind pulp with lime pulp, (iv) left out the oriental radish, (v) used thick (fettuccine-style) rice noodles. In addition, I went at whole peanuts with a mallet and ended with a lot of ground peanut and larger pieces of various sizes -- this diversity was great! Also, I replaced the tofu with chicken that I cooked beforehand (personal preference). Finally, although I didn't have cilantro at hand, I could see the appeal of another reviewer's suggestion to add some at the end and will try it next time. Note that, as another reviewer observed, the sauce smells and tastes funny before adding to the noodles, but it still comes out well. The peanuts really make the dish.
The recipe is quite tasty, but the suggestions to change out vegetable oil for sesame oil, paprika for chili powder, etc. are really important. Definitely good.
I am very picky about my pad thai, so was hesitant to try this recipe. Only made a few changes. Could not find the dried radish, so left that out. Could only find tamarind paste, so used that. Used half lime juice, half rice vinegar. Used fish sauce & only added soy to taste. Cut down the sugar by a 3rd. Really enjoyed this! Better than most Thai restaurants! Will make this often!
This was delicious! ALMOST as good as from my favorite restaurant :) I followed several suggestions from others, (adding cilantro, gr onions, omitting radish and substituting tamarind) I also did not put in chicken or tofu and it was great without them. I also prefer a less oily pad thai so reduced the oil by half. Definitely worth giving a try!!
The sauce is not correct to my taste, but it is a good place to start. It's too potent of a sweet/sour sauce so I leave some of the vinegar out and add water or stock to thin it out a bit. Taste it before you pour it into the wok and make adjustments if necessary.
Sooo authentic! I made mine with shrimp. Took another reviews advice and made sauce with lime juice instead of vinegar, fish sauce instead of soy sauce. I used red pepper flakes instead of chili powder and green onion instead of chives. I also added cilantro.
Absolutely fabulous! We loved this recipe. Of course I could not find the tamarind pulp or the oriental radish. Subbed tamarind pulp with lime pulp and just left out the radish. Oh yeah, as others have said you have to soak the noodles in very hot water. Mine were still not completely soft after 25 or 30 minutes. So I turned the temp to medium like the recipe said and gradually added about 1 1/2 cups of water while stirring occasionally. Well it worked, the noodles soaked up the water and were perfect. I would just add a little water at a time. I am wondering if I could have added the sauce sooner and not used as much water because I had to let the sauce cook down a little. Anyway I was worried about all those peanuts too, but they were awesome! I think I could have actually added more! This recipe went well with Thai Chicken Curry with Pineapple & Fresh Spring Rolls with Thai Dipping Sauce from this site. TRY THIS RECIPE!!! AWESOME!
Substituted fish oil for soy sauce, used peanut oil, and substituted vinegar with 2 tbsp lime juice. Would probably use less lime and a little more salt. Otherwise turned out pretty well.
This was really good, pretty authentic taste. However, that said, I had no tamarind, so I left it out and used some lime juice. I also left out the radish(didn't have it), and added some chili paste, I added a couple of tablesppons of fish sauce and 2 tbsp of natural peanut butter. This tasted just like the pad thai I had the previous night at a restaurant!
I, too, substituted rice vinegar for the white vinegar and fish sauce for the soy sauce. We also substituted asian chile pepper sauce for the paprika. We will definitely make this again.
I made this last night, with chicken, and it tasted like what you'd get in a restaurant. So said my boyfriend and his roommate, anyway. I used peanut oil instead of vegetable oil, and did not use the tamarind pulp because I couldn't find it at Safeway. (The Asian + Hispanic foods aisle failed me!) Instead, I used lime pulp. Nor could I find chives, oddly enough, so I used green onions instead. I chopped the peanuts in a food processor, and added a little extra (1.75 cups instead of 1.5). If you're a meat eater, I seriously advise the addition of chicken and/or shrimp. You can add these in the beginning stages (with the oil + garlic), and they'll make it a more filling dish. Remember to soften your noodles in SUPER HOT water for 25-30 minutes. Oh, and I think 1/2 cup is way too much oil. I love oil as much as the next person, but if you use enough to cover the bottom of the wok (1/4 cup or so), that should be plenty.
I wasn't sure whether to give this a 4 or a 5 because the taste was 5+, but I did make some reviewer suggested changes. Like using rice vinegar and using lemon juice in place of tamarind. I used 1/8 cup spicy oyster sauce & 1/8 cup soy sauce and cut WAY BACK on the oil. Since I was serving this with chicken satay I didn't add tofu. I had extra Peanut Sauce I from this site and drizzled that in with the pad thai sauce. My husband thought he'd died and gone to heaven, and so did I. It was unbelievably delicious.
hmm, this was kind of strange to me. i took some suggestions and used fish sauce instead of soy, rice vinegar instead of regular, lime juice instead of tamarind, cayenne instead of paprika, peanut butter instead of peanuts and cut back on the sugar. also all i had on hand was vermacielli (sp) rice noodles. maybe i should have stayed with the original. either way i did not really care for this - it tasted too salty and not like pad thai from a restaurant. i may try it again by tweaking the ingredients further. i do like a coconut-style sauce so maybe i will try adding that?
There is a typo in this recipe. 2 cups of vinegar? We made it and our mouths are still puckered! You should do a better job of proofreading your recipes. Thanks for ruining a very special dinner party.
Yum... I used a LOT of veggies for the stirfry.. lots of ginger... half the sugar... very good!!! Have all ur veggies cut up before you begin cooking.. lol..
I give this recipe 5 stars WITH the modifications from Bes (never tried the recipe as is).
I made this last night and it was delicious!!! Very easy and tasted just like i had gotten it from a thai restaurant!!! I like others used fish sauce instead of soy, and used half of the sugar it called for. I also threw in some chili peppers for spice. I also used chicken and shrimp instead of tofu. Overall very impressed with it and will make it again for sure!!
I used some of the suggestions on the site for my first attempt ever at making Pad Thai. I used rice vinegar instead of white, peanut oil for vegetable, chilli powder for paprika, pickled radish for dried radish, fish sauce for soy but used a little soy when cooking the tofu. I didn't grind the peanuts, just chopped them. I was unable to find tamarind pulp or concentrate but I did find a powdered tamarind soup mix that I added water to and used 2 T of that. I also chopped up some Cilantro to toss in at the end. It turned out EXCELLENT, almost as good as my favorite thai place.
Yummy! I didn't even have the bean sprouts, and it was still good (though the sprouts would have been a good addition) For the noodles, we boiled them for about 2 minutes, turned off the stove, and then they sat for about 2 minutes. When you stir fry the noodles, they cook more and absorb the sauce. You do not want to overcook the noodles or they will turn to paste.
I used a lot less vinegar then is recommended, but other than that I stay with the recipe as stated. I always get request for this meal, especially from my mother. One of her Thai friend even asked for the recipe stating it is the closest to what she have that remind her of her homeland.
Delicious delicious delicious! I absolutely love Pad Thai, if it's on the menu, I order it. I spent a month in Thailand and this is the closest recipe I've found to being authentic. As most of the reviewers suggested, I used fish sauce instead of soy sauce and lime juice instead of tamarind pulp. I don't like peanuts so I left those out. And it will indeed feed 8 people!
This recipe is just what I wanted for dinner! It tasted great and wasn't ruined by my "use what I have" meathod. I ended up using white wine vinegar, a squeeze of lime where I needed tamarind, thinly sliced sugar snap peas instead of chives, all natural peanut butter instead of crushed peanuts, and less oil (sesame). So I suppose I just used this recipe as a base and got creative. Everything still tasted fabulous and I am looking forward to left overs. Oh, and I added thinly sliced red pepper and shrimp instead of tofu. A keeper for sure!!!
This was really really good. Incredibly labor intensive for me though. I had no idea what to do with all that leftover dried radish.
wow - even not having everything (missing radish/bean sprouts/peanuts) this was outstanding; based on the recommendations from Bes's review dated 4/29/06. per my rice noodle pkg, they are to be boiled for 8 minutes which is what i did. made with chicken, not tofu. cannot wait to make it again when i have everything on hand. it was so good i forgt to take a picture, we ate it right up! :-) thanks for the post Nan.
I took the advice from Bes : Apr. 28, 2006, and My family thought it was like the restaurants. We like it a bit sweet & spicy and Bes knew what to do. I also added shrimp in with the chicken. Wonderful addition to the recipe box!
This recipe was great! It tasted wonderful. I cut the amount in half and substituted 1/2 a chicken breast, cubed, and ketchup instead of the tamarind pulp. I also omitted the paprika and the radish, but that's only because I dislike spicy foods. My mistake was that I didn't leave the noodles to soak long enough - I will Definitely fix that next time!
Excellent pad thai, although maybe pushing a little far onto the sweet side. I used mostly fish sauce in place of the soy (I was almost out of soy sauce anyway) and no radishes, and lime in place of the tamarind. Overall, delicious, and I'd be happy to make it again.
I have made this recipes several times now. I use the mods from the comments (lime juice instead of vinegar, fish sauce instead of soy) and add chicken. It is BETTER than the local thai restaurants that have that ketchupy weird pad thai that I don't like. My husband has been requesting this on a weekly basis now. It will be a staple recipe in my cooking from here on out. Thanks for such a yummy and authentic tasting pad thai!
Great recipe! I used rice vinegar instead of white, worchestershire sauce and fresh lemon juice in place of the tamarind pulp,(tamarind is a main ingredient in worchestershire)I used peanut oil instead of veg oil, cashews instead of peanuts, green onions, snow peas some sriacha sauce and a splash of fish sauce and peanut butter to make the sauce thicker and more nutty. When its all you have you make due, great recipe thanks again!
I used cooked chicken in place of tofu and tamarind nectar in place of the pulp. I also eliminated the radish. Absolutely delicious!
This recipe was good but next time I will make a few changes. Things that would have made this dish 5 stars....Spice: 1/2 tbsp of red pepper flakes. Garlic: add about 2 more cloves of garlic. Cook tofu with garlic for several minutes..... giving tofu more flavor. 1/2 tsp more of salt. Cook everything in the sauce for several minutes before adding noodles. Also, before placing noodles in water, add 1/2 tsp. of salt to the water.
I have been looking for a good Pad Thai recipe for a long time and I have finally found it!
I made this dish tonight for my family. I am a very big fan of Pad Thai, finding it only exceptionally good from one restaurant in San Diego. I must say that this has been a 9 compared to the 10 of that restaurant. I followed Bes instructions, except the peanut oil, used safflower instead. Didnt add additional sugar and since i didnt have fish sauce on hand used regular soy sauce. I made it with chicken. My children and boyfriend loved it and so did I. Although next time, to make it a ten. I will add maybe one more egg. A bit less than peanuts, try the fish sauce and use more chili powder. And also add more lime juice. Maybe even cilantro. Great recipe, fairly easy, adjust to your taste.
This recipe is a good starting point but definetly needs some sprucing up: I made my own tamarind paste from raw tamarind as another user suggested. It is a bit of work but definetly worth it. I can't believe there is no SPICE in the original recipe! So when I made my sauce, I added a few tablespoons of hot chili garlic sauce,a tablespoon or so of fish sauce, and also added in a tablespoon of peanut butter and cut WAY back on the sugar (used not even half of what was called for). Since we like our food HOT HOT HOT, I also added in some siracha when I scrambled my eggs. With the changes I made we REALLY enjoyed this recipe!
We couldn't find tamarind or dried oriental radish, so made the recipe as directed without it and it tasted delicious! I'm sure it would be even better had we included it, but alas those are tough ingredients to find.
If you follow the suggestions that were given by other reviewers i.e. changing the soy sauce to fish sauce, using less vinegar and adding about 2 tbs. peanut butter, you cannot go wrong!! This is a great Pad Thai recipe and have already given the recipe out twofold. Thanks!!
I add a little more tamarind to my sauce and a bit of chili powder for a kick.
Good flavor. I love soy sauce so I kept the soy in the sauce minus about 2 tbs worth which I substituted with fish sauce. My only problem? Way too much sugar.
OK!!! This one works! I've made pad thai a number of times with disappointing results. This recipe was redemption. I did a few things differently, mostly because of others' suggestions (below). Used about 3/4 cup of peanut butter (added to sauce while it cooked). Didn't have oriental radish so used red pepper flakes. Didn't have tamarind pulp so used 3tsp. worstershire and 2tsp lime juice. Was out of peanuts so left off. I cooked eggs and set aside while I sauteed some chopped veggies: onions, red pepper, carrots. Added snow peas at end. Then mixed sauce and eggs with noodles, threw in veggies at the end and served. You don't need two cups of bean sprouts, either. Maybe a cup.... according to preference. It really was great!
Wow! This was one of my first attempts at Asian cooking. I was looking to make something a little different for dinner. I was also VERY scared of serving my husband and three kids between 7 - 12 TOFU and bean sprouts. I cannot tell you how much we ENJOYED this DELICIOUS entree!! Wow! The TOFU was awesome b/c it took the other flavors into it. My only problem was that I bought too large a package of rice noodles. Make sure you stick with the 12 oz. size. Oh, and I did double the sauce as per the recommendations of others. If you're not sure b/c you aren't familiar with Asian foods...please try this recipe first! You won't be dissapointed! There was absolutely NONE left when we were finished!! Thank you SO MUCH for providing this recipe! Now I have a new culinary direction to get into!! Superb!
This was tasty! I couldn't find the tamarind or the ground dried oriental radish but it was still good without it.
I made this according to the suggestions of "Bes" in the reviews. It turned out very well. I omitted the chilly powder and spiced it mildly with chili sauce, and I couldn't find the oriental radish, so omitted that too... didn't seem to miss it. the tofu really fell apart... next time I would try an extra firm. Over-all, turned out great. Tamarind and fish sauce should not be omitted if you want an authentic flavor.
Felt this dish was pretty good...almost restaurant quality. Will need to tweak it more to get it there. I only found thin angle hair rice noodles at the store and would definitely change that to thicker noodles. Maybe thicker noodles wouldn't be so dry? I found the dish to be a little dry and the noodles didnt integrate with the other ingredients well. Next time I will change the noodles and see if it is better. Apart from that, I followed a few of the changes as the other reviewers suggested. Would like to see what real tamarind pulp would do to the recipe. Will be on the search for that ingredient for next time I make this.
I made this for my parents and sister one evening because I love pad thai, but they had never tried it (and are not very adventurous with new flavors). They made fun of me while I was making it, because it smelled really bad (I used fish sauce and soy sauce), but when it came time to serve it, they ate it all up! I used shrimp instead of tofu and I used lime juice instead of tamarind.
This is sooo good and esay to make. Pad thai is one of my favorite things to eat and this is just great. My store didn't have pad thai noodles so I sub'd refridgerated stir fry noodles and it was still great. Also, couldn't find tamarind pulp, so used the Mexican tamarind juice in a can and tastes fine. I followed others and put 2 T of super crunchy peanut butter into the pad thai sauce. The peanuts i bought were salted so I just didn't add any salt in at the end. But this dish came out perfectly. The amt of noodles I used was a 17 oz package and it worked well. Recommend highly!!!
I don't know what went wrong.
I was suprised by the authentic flavor of this dish. I substituted rice vinegar for the white vinegar, and next time I will use sesame oil instead of vegetable oil. Overall my husband and I were very impressed. I'll be making this one again.
This was okay but not restaurant style good. I am not sure what it needed though. I did replace the soy with fish sauce as everyone had suggested and that improved the flavor. Perhaps if we try it again add something to make it spicy and possibly switch rice vinegar for the white?
Finding some of the ingredients were a challenge (I had to hit the Korean market and find an English-speaking worker to help me, and I'm Korean myself!!). However, the pad thai turned out great and tasted pretty authentic! I might leave the noodles in the water a little longer next time, though. They were slightly al dente. Still, 5 stars.
Not really Thai, but very good anyway.
Tastes amazing. I made this recipe following Bes's Apr. 28, 2006 recommendations. I also cooked this with chicken instead of tofu - I marinated thinly sliced chicken breast with 1 tsp light soy sauce, 1 tsp dark soy sauce, pinch of salt, 1/2 tsp sugar, 1 tsp corn starch and stir fried it before adding it to the eggs as in part 2 of the instructions.
The recipe was very good, but I feel it could have been made better with the addition of more garlic chili paste, more lime, and a dash of fish sauce.
Outstanding recipe - very close to going out. Followed recipe very close but made changes that others suggested. Big ones are reduce oil to about half, add red pepper flakes and hot chili sauce to taste, and the biggest give rice noodles plenty of time to soak before begining to cook. Ours were still tough when placed in wok. Fixed this by adding about 1.5 cups of water and a lid and steamed noodles soft but I think they would've been better if they'd just soaked longer.
Delicious! I just made a few changes to the sauce: instead of soy sauce only, I used mostly fish sauce with just a touch of soy sauce; I added 2 tbsp peanut butter (but I'm not sure this was necessary); and I used lime juice/pulp instead of tamarind. I also fried my tofu separately until slightly brown before adding it, and I added some defrosted shrimp at the same time. Next time I won't add the paprika at the end; the flavor doesn't really go with pad Thai at all. But overall a great recipe -- as good as the pad Thai I've had at many restaurants.
I followed the recipe based on others tips but it came out SALTY. Suggest omitting salt in step 3. And reduce fish sauce
It was very good! Tasted like something I'd get from Noodle & Co. I did skip the sugar at the end since I thought it would be sweet enough. I also did not use chives, but used cilantro instead. It was delicious! Thanks for the recipe.
i would not make this again. the flavor wasn't bad, but it wasn't great either. i took some of the suggestions from the other reviews. i used fish sauce instead of soy sauce and didn't use as much sugar or vinegar.
Without a doubt... it was FANTASTIC!!! The one thing I will change next time is less vinegar... wow... that was a bit too much.....make it 1/3 of it a cup
needs more garlic and lime
Delicious!
Not impressed. Did not take like real pad thai. Too much vinegar and not enough sweet.
YUM - and I love the recipe flexibility. Following other reviews, I replaced the vinegar with fresh lime juice. I didn't have time to go to an Asian grocery store for tamarind, so instead I just used tamarind nectar (comes in a soda pop style can) that was available at my local Safeway in the Hispanic foods section. I forgot to buy peanuts, so I just added a heaping tablespoon of peanut butter to the sauce. Everything tasted fantastic, will definitely be making again.
I liked this alot, I doubled the batch for company and it didnt have enough sauce (probably my fault) but it tasted like a restaraunt, not exactly, but pretty close. It was my first try, next time ai think it will be better. I could not find dried raddish anywhere so taht got left out. I added a little thai peanut sauce and added cilantro from other recipes.
Great recipe - very tasty. One important change I made though is instead of dried radish I used chili pickled radish and just chopped up a few tablespoons of it. It adds some more spice. Other than that, I thought this was a great recipe.
I used lime juice in place of the tamarind pulp. I soaked the rice noodles for 1 hour and they were still kind of crunchy. They need to be cooked...
This comes out just as good as the Thai restaurants. The first time I made this, I followed the recipe (except for omitting the tamarind pulp because I couldn't find any). It came out pretty well. The second time around, I added a tablespoon of peanut butter to chicken and extra peanuts, and followed the suggestions in Bes's review for substitutions. It was amazing!
I made this (for the first time) for my husband and his best friend the other night, and they said this was the best pad thai they had ever had! I couldn't find any tamarind pulp to use... but it turned out delicious anyways! :-)
Pad Thai is one of my favorite dishes so I'm venturing out with new recipes. My fiance liked this one better than the one I have been using but I would probably cut down on the vinegar or add more sugar. Ours was pretty tangy (which he liked but I didn't so much). I also didn't have so many noodles so my batch had a LOT of sauce. I had to cook it a little longer just to cook out some of the sauce.
Really quite good, with the suggested modifications. I wish there were a recipe with the suggested modifications that I could make instead. This has become my primary Phad Thai recipe. It's a hit, even with people who don't normally like Phad Thai.
Gave it 4 stars because it needed "tweaking" just a tad; I put chicken and shrimp instead of tofu and eggs; also jazze up the sauce with chili powder as one person had suggested; omitted the extra sugar and salt at the end...
I love Pad Thai Noodles, this recipe was okay--there were quite a few adjustments made. I cut back the 1/2 cup oil to 2 tsps, added chicken instead of tofu, didn't add the 1 1/2 T of sugar or the additional salt, and I added about 2 T of peanut butter......now we have good Pad Thai.
Flavor was pretty sweet. I'm naive when it comes to rice noodles, so this might be operator error; however, although I let my noodles soak for an hour (used Caravelle per another review), they never softened in the pan. They were chewy, like rubber bands instead of noodles.
Prepared the sauce and noodles/veggies/egg/tofu separately for easy freezing (rescaled recipe to 4 servings). Sauce: Combined all sauce ingredients including brown sugar (instead of white), rice vinegar (instead of white), fish & soy sauce (instead of just soy), tamarind soup base paste (could not find pulp), garlic, salt, peanut butter (about 1-1/2 tbsp), fresh daikon (about 1-1/2 tbsp), fresh red chili finely chopped (instead of paprika), and juice of 1/2 lime in a sauce pan. Brought to a boil and simmered until sauce was homogeneous. Divided sauce into ice cube tray and froze. Noodles/veggies: Cooked noodles according to package directions and divided into individual portions and put in freezer bags. Cooked egg and tofu, added to divided noodles. Added portions of sliced carrot, strips of red bell pepper, and bean sprouts to the freezer bags. Added one sauce cube to each bag. To serve: ground peanuts, fresh cilantro leaves (instead of chives), fresh chopped daikon, lime wedge. Next time: Will use fried tofu and make 1.5 times more sauce. Yummy!
I made adjustments according to Bes's review and my own and it tasted just like my fav restaurant! Here are the adjustments I made: Double the sauce, use fish sauce instead of vinegar, omit the soy sauce, cut the sugar in half (it was way too sweet as is), and use 2 tbs tamarind concentrate in 1/4 cup water. Definitely doesn't need any salt or paprika. If it's too sweet, just add more fish sauce as you cook. I didn't think it needed the additional peanuts but don't skip the peanut butter. Added shrimp and it was delicious!
This was good but WAY too sweet. Underneath all the sugar was a good, authentic flavor. I will try this again and decrease the sugar and increase the acid. I had cut the vinegar back to half a cup plus the juice of a lime, which totaled about 3/4 c. Next time, I will use a full cup of vinegar/juice. More tamarind too. Definitely worth another try though.
great pad thai--
My friends came over just to make this! Adjustments made: skip the tamarind, use rice vinegar + soy sauce instead of white vinegar, use fish sauce instead of soy sauce, use udon noodles instead of rice noodles (couldn't find them in town). Next time, I won't use as much salt.
I tried this yesterday and it's awesome! I took the advice of others and instead of vinegar used three parts lime juice and one part rice vinegar; instead of soy sauce used fish sauce and a splash of soy sauce; I boiled water on the stove put the rice noodles in and took off the heat - done in 5 mins or less; I also toped with honey roasted peanuts - so no need for extra sugar and salt, also used red pepper flakes, will add more spices the next time - this recipe can be easily adapted according to your taste - thanks for sharing!
I didn't soak the noodles long enough, next time I will use half boiling water, half warm water and let it sit longer. Replaced tamarind sauce with hoisin. Will try again next time with softer noodles.
1. Presoak rice stick noodles for about 30 minutes in cold water. 2. Skip daikon, it's hard to find and adds almost no flavor. 3. Reduce sugar used to be more authentic and also more palatable. 4. Use raw sugar. 5. Use a mini food processor to chop the nuts. 6. Substitute chicken for soy.
I've tried this recipe twice now, only because I forgot that I didn't enjoy it the first time. I tried implementing Bes' suggestions, but my husband n' I still didn't care for it at all. Maybe it's just us, because this does seem to be a very popular recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections