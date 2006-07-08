Chicken Milano

Simple and Delicious! I started all three pots at the same time and I am glad I did because everything finished at the same time. Although I was hesitant of the amount of sauce based on previous reviewers I made the recipe as stated. I found the amount of sauce to be perfect for the meal. My personal opinion is doubling it would make too much - overwhelming the dish. I did make minor changes based on personal taste and what I had on hand. I seasoned my chicken with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning after pounding it thin. I'm glad I pounded it down - it took longer to cook then the recipe states. When cooking the chicken I used about 1-1/2 tbsp oil from the sun dried tomatoes for added flavor with the other 1/2 tbsp of olive oil. I made everything else as stated except used 1-1/2 tsp of dried basil because I didn't have fresh on hand. Watch your sauce and don't cook it on a high heat it will reduce quickly and you don't want to have the problem other reviewers had with too little sauce. Also you don't want the sauce to thicken a whole lot which may be causing the complaint of lack of sauce...As the recipe indicates you want it to be able to coat a back of a spoon. It's not an alfredo sauce so you don't need that texture. Anyways...My whole family enjoyed dinner even my picky eaters. Next time I may cook the chicken in the sauce after browning for some added flavor but it is perfect as stated. Thank you for the recipe it will definitely be a repeat in our home.