Chicken Milano

A delicious pasta and chicken dish with garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and fresh basil. Use the dry packaged sun-dried tomatoes instead of the tomatoes packed in olive oil. The sauce can be kept, covered, for one day in the refrigerator; heat again over low heat. Try it with some crusty bread if desired.
This is a very rich and creamy pasta recipe that was almost sinful! I tried to simplify the recipe as a few other reviewers have done and only use one sautee pan. First, I pounded out my chicken breasts to make them all even thickness then I dipped them in seasoned flour (smoked paprika, salt and pepper)and cooked them in a mixture of olive oil and butter until cooked through (about five minutes a side). I removed the chicken and added the garlic and about 1 1/2 cups chicken broth to deglaze the pan. I then added my chopped up sundried tomatoes and let them cook until tender. Then I added 2 cups of cream and about 1 cup of freshly grated parm cheese. I let this cook for about 8 mins and then added my chicken which I had sliced into three pieces each and let the chicken heat back up in the sauce and added the basil. This was soooo good - like a meal at a restaurant!
This will be added to my list of restaurant quality dishes. The sauce is creamy and velvety delicious and the whole dish makes for a beautiful presentation on the plate. I used two chicken breasts (for the two of us) but kept the amounts of the rest of the ingredients the same. I added white wine to the sauce, which must be reduced a good long time to get the thick, rich consistency I was after. After sauteeing the chicken breasts I sauteed shallots and fresh mushrooms, then added them to the sauce. I served this with whole wheat fettucine and roasted asparagus. We really enjoyed this, however, when I make this again I will stick with doubling the sauce, but keep the amount of tomatoes the same, as the amount of tomatoes meant for four breasts was a bit much for two.
Simple and Delicious! I started all three pots at the same time and I am glad I did because everything finished at the same time. Although I was hesitant of the amount of sauce based on previous reviewers I made the recipe as stated. I found the amount of sauce to be perfect for the meal. My personal opinion is doubling it would make too much - overwhelming the dish. I did make minor changes based on personal taste and what I had on hand. I seasoned my chicken with salt, pepper and poultry seasoning after pounding it thin. I'm glad I pounded it down - it took longer to cook then the recipe states. When cooking the chicken I used about 1-1/2 tbsp oil from the sun dried tomatoes for added flavor with the other 1/2 tbsp of olive oil. I made everything else as stated except used 1-1/2 tsp of dried basil because I didn't have fresh on hand. Watch your sauce and don't cook it on a high heat it will reduce quickly and you don't want to have the problem other reviewers had with too little sauce. Also you don't want the sauce to thicken a whole lot which may be causing the complaint of lack of sauce...As the recipe indicates you want it to be able to coat a back of a spoon. It's not an alfredo sauce so you don't need that texture. Anyways...My whole family enjoyed dinner even my picky eaters. Next time I may cook the chicken in the sauce after browning for some added flavor but it is perfect as stated. Thank you for the recipe it will definitely be a repeat in our home.
yum Yum YUM! I usually never leave reviews, but this recipe was too EXCELLENT to not post something. I tasted a spoonful and I was surprised at how good it was! My brother said it was better than something you would order in a restaurant. Next time, I would double the sauce recipe and use 2 cups of heavy cream and an entire can of chicken broth (14 oz), which makes it easier to use up all the ingredients. I also followed other suggestions and added chopped portabello mushrooms and a little white wine with the sundried tomatoes (the kind packed in oil--this gave the sauce a wonderful flavor). I added about a spoonful of cornstarch to thicken the sauce up a little. I used olive oil instead of the butter and vegetable oil. I cut the chicken into pieces before cooking, and added the broth directly to the chicken instead of putting it aside. Finally, I added about 1/3 cup parmesan cheese with the basil. I made it with bowtie pasta..I think it goes better with shorter pasta instead of strand pasta. YUM...i'm gonna make it again tomorrow!
Oh My God!!! SOOOOOO good! This was absolutely incredible and not difficult at all. I know other reviewers thought it messed up too many pots, however, I kept the chicken in the pan and added the sauce to that to let it absorb the flavors and saved myself an extra plate and pot by doing so. It's TOTALLY worth the dirty dishes. My husband and I were fighting over today's leftovers. I added mushrooms and I used 1/2 and 1/2 rather than the heavy cream (to save on fat and calories) and it was still AMAZING! This will be a regular in my house. Thank you for the great recipe!!!
This was so good I was inspired to write a review. This recipe tastes even better the next day. Next time I make this I will make the sauce the day before. I also reccomend putting a little bit of cream aside and mix with a little cornstarch to thicken the sauce a bit. This was fantastic and probably one of the best recipes I've tried on here so far.
This was a great recipe but I did do some changes. I doubled it so that I could have sauce for a 16 ounce box of pasta, and instead of using sun-dried tomatoes, I used Knorr's sundried tomatoes and pesto mix-It was fabulous! I cooked the chicken with the chicken broth and then I put it in the sauce instead of placing it on top.
I usually don't post reviews, but I made this for my bf and he said "Give this the best review you can! Or better!" It was just amazing! I did however make a few changes though. When I was making the sauce, I added some chopped up mushroom and onion. I also added about 1/4 cup milk to it as well, just to make a little extra sauce. Turned out great!!!
I have been making this for several years and my husband who is extremely picky decided that he wants this to be his last meal! I have modified this to make it even easier and quicker. I start by cubing the chicken seasoning it with salt and pepper and then browning it in some olive oil in a deep skillet. Once brown I add the garlic letting it toast, and then add the sundried tomatoes and chicken broth. Once its boiling I turn it down to low and let it simmer 5-10 minutes, then add the cream. I usually start boiling the water for the pasta at this time, and I use bowtie pasta. By the time the pasta is done the sauce is thick. I throw it all together and mix in some parmasean cheese.
OHHH MY GOODNESS.. this is a restaurant worthy meal. I took the suggestion to make this in one skillet using chicken tenders. I did dredge them in flour seasoned with cajun blackening, onion powder, garlic powder and salt. I fried those in the butter and olive oil just until done and browned. I removed from the pan and added a very small, finely diced onion with the minced garlic and let that saute for a couple minutes and then added the chopped sun-dried tomatoes and added the whole cup of chicken broth. Brought to a boil and let simmer for about 10 minutes, added the cream and the basil and let simmer for about 5-8 minutes. I sliced the tenders on the diagonal and added right into the sauce. It's truly one of those recipes that feels like you are eating in a five star restaurant.. hence the 5 star review!!
This was wonderful. My entire family (picky eaters included) ate it up and raved about the sauce. I agree with other reviewers that the sequence of preparation is awkward. I cooked the chicken first (seasoned, dredged in flour, then sauteed it in butter & olive oil). Took the chicken out and kept it warm on a plate covered with foil. Then, I made the sauce in the same pan while starting the pasta. I doubled the sauce recipe because some of us like our pasta to be drowning in sauce : ) The additions/changes I made were: two teaspoons of flour added in with the broth to thicken it a bit (just preference, not necessary); about a 1/3 C. of white wine; and I used half & half instead of heavy cream. Very, very good. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
My family loved this recipe!! I added a splash of white cooking wine to the pan drippings and broth before adding to the cream sauce, just because a friend recommended. I ALWAYS butterfly my chicken breasts and soak in 4C water with 1/4C salt and 1/4 sugar for 15-20 minutes in fridge before cooking. A trick I learned from America's Test Kitchen. Makes MOIST thin chicken breasts!!!
This is so good! I would rate 4.5 if I could, but felt 4 was not enough, so I "rounded up" to 5. Agreed with other reviewers that a little red pepper flake and mushrooms would make this dish perfect. Def a keeper! I took others advise and prepared sauce/chicken in one dish. One last thought - I wish I would have pounded my filets to 1/2" thickness. I'll try that next time.
Followed the recipe EXACTLY as written. No additions...no deletions...no "I made the following 112 changes and give it 5 stars" nonsense...This recipe was fast, easy, and soooo delicious. It has definitely made the regular rotation in our household. BTW My 18 year-old son made it for his friends and they now think he is a GREAT cook. 'Nuff said!
Tasty! I used a pint of grape tomatoes and a pint of baby yellow tomatoes and roasted them for 4 hrs on 245 degrees. I also threw in a few baby onions and whole garlic cloves. I pounded the chicken down, and we love spice so we put some crushed red pepper flakes on top as well as some good parmesan. Everyone loved it!
Truly restaurant quality!!! I took others advice and doubled the sauce and served it over pappardelle pasta, and WOW the presentation of this dish matched the taste too! I made everything in one pan, minus cooking the pasta. I did coat and season the chicken with 1 tsp smoked paprika, a heavy pinch of salt, fresh ground pepper, and flour mixed together. Definitely a keeper!!!
This is a very exquisite dish. A wonderful different way to prepare a chicken and pasta dish. It is certainly restaurant quality. This would be a superb “company for dinner” dish. Great presentation, taste divine and everyone loved it! It doesn’t get much better than that.
Very tasty! I did what one reviewer did and used half and half...just want to warn others NOT to use fat free half and half! Next time I will use the regular half and half...trying to cut down fat but the fat free wouldn't really allow it to thicken very much. The taste of the sauce is amazing though! Will make again!
Simple and yummy! This recipe is pretty simple to make, yet looks and tastes like a dish from a fine dining Italian restaurant! I usually don't write reviews, but I had to for this tasty recipe. Instead of heavy whipping cream, I used regular whipping cream to cut down on the fat and used corn starch to thicken the sauce. I also used canned diced tomatoes instead of sun-dried ones and just drained the juices. I also used a little more garlic and more basil. YUM!
This was absolutely fantastic. As another reviewer suggested, I used sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil and used the oil to cook the chicken. Had great results! This is really a restaurant quality dish. It was good the next day too.
This is by far the best recipe I have tried from allrecipes! This recipe is DEFFINATELY a keeper! Great for when company is over - it is resturaunt quality. I have made it a few times, and everyone who has tried is LOVES it! I have tried a couple of different sun-dried tomato cream sauce recipes and this is way better than any of the other ones. The only caveat is that you NEED to double the sauce. As written it is a bit bland because the pasta soaks up the sauce and you don't have enough to flavor the chicken and really taste the sauce; but if you double it, it's excellent. I have made this with both dry tomatoes and the ones packed in oil (with the oil drained) - the flavor is the same, it's just easier to cut the tomatoes if they are the ones packed in oil. Also, if you don't have fresh basil, it's also good with 1 tbls of dried basil. Finally, to make it a little healthier when it's not for a special occasion, I substitute half the cream for half-and-half
Instead of 1 cup of heavy cream I did 1/2 cup of cream and 1/2 cup of white wine. I also added mushrooms when I had them handy. Everyone loves this dish. So simple and versatile. Thank you for sharing!
Excellent recipe! I pounded out the chicken, seasoned with salt and pepper, floured it, and fried it for just a few minutes. Put the chicken and the sauce in the oven for about a half hour and it was moist and delicious! Thanks!!
I love chicken and love pasta, so this seemed like the perfect recipe to me. Very easy to make, but in all honestly even with much salt and pepper I found it very bland. I used my own basil from the garden. Not sure if I will make this again, if I do it will be with some changed to enhance the flavors...
I rated this recipe previously, but decided to give it another shot using jarred sundried tomatoes packed in olive oil. What an ENORMOUS difference this made! I rinsed the tomatoes under hot water (to reduce the fat a little) before dicing, and the sauce was a perfect, yummy pinkish color with a whole lot more flavor and much more appealing than the dark/brownish color the dried tomatoes turn my sauce the first time. Also, I think pounding the chicken before cooking makes for a nicer, more tender chicken (cooks faster, too!). I added a handful of fincely diced shallots to the garlic before sauteeing, topped each serving with crumbled feta (wonderful with the sauce!), and we used angel hair for the pasta. Definitely a keeper and most definitely one to impress guests - mine couldn't get enough!! Thanks so much again!
This was a good recipe but I did not see the need to use 2 pots to prepare it. I cooked the chicken first and then I browned the garlic and added the broth and the rest. It worked out just fine that way.
so perfect. i added green onions for color, and i used a combo of half and half and milk. i didnt have any fresh basil on hand, so i seasoned the chicken breast with garlic powder, onion powder, basil and salt and pepper and let it sit for 45 mintues while i prepared the other ingredients. that gave the chicken such good flavor. also, i omitted the pasta completely and served as an open faced sandwich, with crumbled bacon on top. yummmmy!
One of the best chicken recipes I've ever tried. It was easy and SO tasty. I dipped my chicken in milk then lightly breaded them before frying. It made for a nice texture and the chicken held the sauce well when it was served. One other change I made was that I added some white wine to the chicken broth when deglazing the pan and that added a wonderful dimension to the flavour. I will be serving this to guest again and again!
Oh... this is good. I added a bit more cream than called for so the sauce was runny at first. After the pasta was drained, I put it back in the warm pot along with the sauce. Heated over low for a minute thickened it right up. Tastes just like the dish served at Macaroni Grill -- with the exception of mushrooms, which I suppose could be added. Thanks for a tasty recipe!
My favorite chicken recipe to date! Doubling the sauce is a must, just because it is absolutely yummy! I followed the recipe exactly (except to double the sauce) and I thought it was PERFECT! Thank you for sharing!!!!
This recipe was fantastic. My husband normally hates tomatoes, but with the sundried flavor, he couldn't stop talking about how good it was throughout the whole meal! Nice change from regular sauce. Quick and easy too. I used the sundried tomatoes in oil and rinsed them first to cut fat. I also then used half and half and like others said added a teaspoon or two of cornstarch to thicken it. I had no problems getting it to the right consistency. Cooked everything in three pots all at once and it was finished in perfect timing.
I made this recipe with a few minor variations and my family absolutely loved it, even my dad who is arguably the pickiest person when it comes to trying new foods. One was I used double the noodles and double the chicken (same amount of sauce). This made it come out with the sauce stretched farther, but more of a Mediterranean-style dish. Two, I chopped fresh thyme with the basil, at an even amount because I love thyme. Lastly, I threw a splash of red wine (around 2oz) in while I was sauteeing the chicken and it made the chicken melt in your mouth. I don't usually cook any particular dish twice, but this one will definitely be cooked again very soon.
Pound the chicken for even thickness, season, and cook on the grill. Sauce: Double the garlic and sun dried tomatoes. Use olive oil instead of butter and vegetable oil. Use 1 cup fat free half and half as well as 1 1/2 cup lowfat milk instead of the heavy cream. Use a mixture of 1 cup olive juice and 1 cup chicken broth. Add 1 1/2 tablespoon of corn starch to thicken the sauce. Use 1 tablespoon of dried basil. Excellent robust sauce!!!
I chose this recipe because I had a carton of cream to use and a family pack of chicken breasts. What a perfect recipe this was to try! This was definitely a tasty dish. You won't get by with just one or two dirty pans - it produces a lot of dirty dishes! Before I made this recipe, I checked out the other reviews and took notes. You MUST make a double recipe of the sauce. The sauce would be enough for maybe just the chicken by itself but if you serve the noodles underneath the chicken, more sauce is needed. I agree with others that the sauce DOES need to be thickened. I followed a couple of suggestions - I added two big handfuls of parmesean cheese - plus I used cornstarch to thicken it. Both worked wonderfully. I also added some mushrooms to the sauce when I added the sundried tomatoes. I might think of cutting back on the sundried tomatoes next time. Although they do contribute delicious flavor to the dish, there are just a bit too many of them. I liked another reviewers suggestion about using fresh tomatoes but instead of putting them into the sauce, I sprinkled some chopped tomatoes on top of my chicken & pasta after I plated it. Yummy! This is a dish that the whole family will enjoy. It's like an alfredo sauce with a bit of spice added. I recommend it.
This was excellent! I made it for company with all rave reviews. It seemed to take a bit of work, but it was well worth it. I did cut the chicken up and cook it with oil and garlic before adding it to the sauce, to which I added portabellas and white wine (in place of some of the chicken broth), as some reviews wisely suggested! I also used penne pasta, tossed it all together and topped it with parmesan just before serving. Wonderful!
My family thought this was delicious and I thought it was very easy to prepare. I didn't have sun dried tomatoes so just used fresh Romas, which perhaps took away from some of the flavor, but the sauce was still delicious. I added a little Parmesan just because I like it, and I used bow tie pasta as another reviewer suggested.
Good for a nice romantic meal with husband or significant other. My kids were not big fans even when I left out the sundried tomatoes. But I felt like I was dining on a restaurant style dish! You may want to double the sauce if you want your pasta to be completely covered. :)
This was a super hit with guests I had over. I saw in the reviews where it was referenced as "restaurant quality" and funny enough, my guests used that exact term. I added diced fresh white mushrooms, doubled the sauce ingredients, and added a couple of teaspoons of cornstarch to thicken. This was a great recipe I'll use again and again with guests.
I thought this dish was delicious! I added mushrooms like the other reviews suggested and used a little less butter. I also dipped the chicken in egg white and then in Italian Bread Crumbs w/ garlic salt before pan frying the chicken. The breaded chicken added a little zip to the dish which my family loved. I also ended up adding 2 tbsp of flour to thicken the sauce. Great recipe!!
I decided to make this, but decided to skip the fettuccini to save a few calories, although that would have been wonderful. Since I wasn’t going to use the pasta, I didn’t double the sauce as many other reviewers did. For the chicken broth, I used half broth and half white wine. I made the sauce ahead of time and simmered it for ten minutes. I got impatient and decided to add a corn starch/water slurry to thicken it, which worked very well. I salted and peppered the chicken and then dredged it in a little flour before cooking. When plating, I put the sauce on the plate and topped it with the chicken. Delicious! We loved it, which means it will definitely be repeated!
I made this dish exactly as the recipe instructed except that I substituted penne pasta for the fettucini. It was ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS - "restaurant quality," as several other reviewers have said. I made it on a regular weeknight but plan to double it and use it for my next dinner party. Hats off to Holly for submitting this prize!
I just made this recipe and since I couldn't find sun dried tomatoes, I put petite diced can tomatoes but squeezed all the juice well. It came out really good and my husband (very picky eater) really liked it :)
this turned out so great! it did take me a little longer to cook then posted, but it was so worth it. i personaly like a lot of sauce, so i double it, but the recomended coats all the noodles just fine.
This dish is one of the best things I have ever put in my mouth!!! I can't believe it came from my kitchen. The only thing I did different was to double the sauce-I like my pasta juicy. My 1, 3, and 5 year olds loved the pasta and chicken too - minus the tomatoes, but that is ok, the more for my husband and I!!
This was very flavorful! I added more chicken broth and cream to make it extra saucy. I used a teaspoon of cornstarch to thicken up the sauce and added some fresh mushrooms and some capers for that extra zing. Bowtie pasta and buttery garlic bread went perfectly with this dish... I can't wait to taste the leftovers!
WOW! Excellent!!! Get ready to over-eat. I didn't have fresh basil so I used dried instead and it was still wonderful (fresh basil would be fabulous). I used fresh chicken stock and oil-packed sun dried tomatoes. Do we really care about adding the extra oil when we're already cooking with heavy cream? So since I was in the fattening mood, I also added fresh grated parmesean cheese to the sauce to thicken it a bit and it was AWESOME. Next time I'll double this and have left overs. This was really, REALLY good, and my husband, who hates creamy sauces, loved it. Thanks for the recipe.
I've been a member for 2 years, and this is my first review.. this dish is so AWESOME, I couldn't resist. I have made it multiple times and am planning to make it again next week for guests. I added mushrooms, and green onions and also doubled the sauce. One of my favorite recipes!!
This was a total hit. Everyone loved this. It was creamy and fresh tasting. The sauce was amazing. Next time I just need to remember to put the pot of water on first. Having that as the third step of the recipe is kind of out of order for me, as I did not read this through all the way again before starting, so I had to take the chicken and sauce off the stove to get the noodles cooked. I'm also going to cut down on the amount of tomatoes, as there were just too many for us. They got picked out and left on the plate. All in all, it was a great recipe.
YUM YUM!!! This recipe was exactly what I was looking for, just like the Pasta Milano at Macaroni Grill. It was absolutely divine! Next time I will make more sauce (with more garlic!) and maybe use less chicken. This is now one of my favorite recipes. Thanks Holly!
This was quite good. I didn't have fresh basil this time of year, so I used dried. I added fresh Parmesan at the table. Iused half and half because that was all I had and it was fine. At the end I needed to thicken the sauce a bit with a small shake of Wondra. I would like to double the sauce next time as it wasn't enough to coat all the pasta. Of course I didn't read other reviews until AFTER I made it, or I would have known about the sauce. I should add, I first cooked the chicken in the pan, then removed it. Cooked the sauce in that pan. This reminded me of a really rich dish from Olive Garden!
If I could give this recipe 50 stars, I would!!! FANTASTIC dish. I recommend using the sun-dried tomatoes in oil in a jar, then use that oil to saute the garlic, onions, and mushrooms (additions added by me). Use one pan and cook the chicken in the sauce as it is reducing. You absolutely must double this recipe in order to have enough. I also added capers near the end and that was great. Wonderful, tasty, and very gourmet!
My fiance and I loved it! Followed the recipe to the "T" and I would like to make some recommendations: use the best sun-dried tomatoes you can find (mine had a strange tangy flavor that eventually cooked out)and make double the sauce if using garlic bread (it deliciously mops up the leftovers!)
I followed the recipe for the most part. i changed the serving size to 6 and I doubled the sauce (but didn't double the cinnamon). It was really good but it needed more sauce. Next time I'll triple the sauce. I also used 4 full chicken breast, used an extra clove of garlic and a full box of fettucini. Would definitely make again.
Meh. For all that butter and cream it really was boring. I was able to rescue it with a bunch of salt and pepper when served along with a lot of onion powder, garlic powder and oregano. Then I doused it in Chardonnay. Then it was very enjoyable. If I had some Parmesan on hand that probably would have been good. Ditto for some artichoke hearts.
This was ok. Not something I would need to make again. I did not care for the flavor.
Fantastic recipe! Me and my brother made this today for Mother's Day - we followed the recommendations to double the sauce (do it, you'll need it), as well as the suggestions to add some mushrooms and cornstarch to thicken the sauce. It worked out fantastically...my mom loved it (and she, being very much into cooking and having taught cooking lessons before, is pretty picky about food) and my brother and I both thought it was great as well. The only thing I would warn people about is be careful when seasoning the chicken with salt and pepper - we added a little too much salt to the chicken and the entire dish ended up being slightly too salty but if you're just careful with that, it should turn out perfect. Recommended and I am bookmarking this recipe for future use!
This recipe was awesome! I made it for the first time for company (luckily it came out good lol) and everyone loved it! I agree with some other reviews...next time i will cook the chicken first, then remove and do the sauce in the same pan then add the chicken towards the end. I would also double the sauce because it was soooo good! I also omitted the salt which I'm glad I did for this dish was salty enough (from the chicken stock) for my taste. Absolutely amazing!
Just made this for dinner tonight. We LOVED it! I sliced the chicken before cooking, just because it says to slice it later anyway. We love garlic so when I salted and pepperd the chicken I also added some garlic powder. I cooked the chicken with half a sliced onion (just because we had some to use). I also doubled the minced garlic for the sauce. Made this with "Great Garlic Bread" from this site. Definitely will make again!
My brother (and he's stingy with praise! :) ) actually complimented me for this dish. So, here are the only changes I made to the recipe to make it 5-star: Double the sauce; if you love sun-dried tomatoes like I do, feel free to add 1/4 or more extra like I did (extra on the garlic, too); cut the chicken into strips or chunks prior to cooking them to make things easier; finally, toss in sliced mushrooms into the sauce before you add in the pan juice/broth mix so that the mushrooms have time to soften. I ended up mixing the chicken in the sauce and adding all of it to the pasta. This is so good!
I make this recipe at least every two weeks. As per some suggestions, for my husband I bread my chicken with flour, salt, pepper and paprika and fry it up. The sauce alone is great. I substitute fat-free half-n-half for the cream. I'll add a bit of cornstarch whisked with the half-n-half or a couple of tablespoons of cream to thicken. **If you attempt with the fat-free half-n-half, be warned, the sauce "breaks" easily. I have to slowly bring it to a simmer and watch it carefully. If it comes to a hard-boil, the sauce will start to separate. The best method I have found is to break the sauce to a simmer, add in the thickening agent (cream or cornstarch slurry) and stir gently. Once it starts to thicken, I add in fresh shredded parmesean. It is more labor-intensive, but worth it to avoid an entire cup of cream.
If I could give this dish more stars it would be a 10! This recipe is so easy and so delicious. I have made it several times now and follow the recipe exactly as written. So fabulous. This is definitely one of those recipes that will wow your guests.
Sorry Marbalet, but I cannot rate this with more than one star. Either I did something wrong or this recipe failed to say how salty sun dried tomatoes are. Thank God I did not add any additional salt. I followed this recipe to a tee and it was like eating a salt shaker. Even my husband who is not too picky couldn't eat it. I ended up picking out the tomatoes and tossing them. Let's kiss $4.00 goodbye!! Can someone please tell me if the s/d tomatoes are supposed to be rinsed first?
This is the best recipe EVER, but I reserve it for special occasions only. Also, I started adding about 1/2 cup of parmesan cheese, which is great! Tastes like chicken alfredo with sundried tomatoes in it!
A truly, truly delicious recipe. DH rated it a keeper after only one bite. I think I am going to make the sauce again tonight - even my picky kids liked it (they never eat anything they don't recognize, ie sundried tomatoes) Made it exactly as the recipe states and I don't think it needs any tinkering at all! Thank you, Holly, for the wonderful recipe!
This is what I have been looking for--an easy Pasta Milano from Macaroni Grill! Omitted chicken completely. Added peas for color. Didn't have heavy cream, so substituted whole milk (+ 1 T. Cornstarch). Delicious!
This was very good. I made a half-batch which worked out fine except needing to use almost the entire amount of broth to keep the liquid content high enough. Very good dish. Add a vegetable and breadsticks, and you've got yourself a meal!
Made this for my daughters wedding and got RAVE reviews!!!! Only thing I changed was to make dbl the amount of sauce, because it is soooooo yummy! I made it the night before, due to the fact that I was going to be so busy the day of the wedding, and reheated it in oven @ 300 degrees. It tasted GREAT, actually the sauce and chicken were even better...just don't over cook chicken the night before!
This is my fav Sun Dried Tomato recipe. I’ll start by saying that. The caveat is I don’t have any others. That’s my issue more than an indictment against SDT’s. That said, I also modify the recipe each time I cook it based on what I have. I use a combination of Fat Free 1/2&1/2 and regular 1/2&1/2 plus a little Corn Starch to reduce the FAT calories and provide a thickened sauce. Today I used Asparagus, Onion, and some Cabbage I had on hand. I also used dried Basil in lieu of going to the grocery store. I also put dried Basil with some pepper and a little salt on the chicken when I cooked it. Mostly, the SDT’s provide enough salt for the recipe. I always use whatever pasta I have on hand…doubling it to 16 Oz to go with extra broth and reduced fat “Cream sauce”. Point is: use what you have, add extra vegetables, dice the chicken like I did etc…It’s a great foundation or stand alone recipe.
This has been sitting in my recipe box for two years. Wish I had made it earlier. I took everyone's advice and doubled the sauce since I like a lot of sauce. It didn't thicken as much as I would've liked though. Sauce probably could use a little salt, but that is a personel choice.
This was a great meal, everyone loved it and even wanted to see the recipe. The sauce for me was not runny but you definatly have to let it boil for a long time to get it thickened (that could be due to my substitutions!). I followed some of the others recommendations. I doubled the sauce (It could have even used more). I used 1 % milk (2 cups) and 2 tsp of cornstarch instead of heavy cream. Plus I did not have sundried tomatoes in the house so, I cut up tomatoes (3 roma) and cooked them in the oven for 20 minutes (I checked them every 5 minutes and mixed them around). Plus, I added fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach, and scallions to it (cooked seperatly after the chicken and then added it to the chicken). My husband loved it and wants me to added it as a regular dish. Next time I make it I will add a little wine to the sauce and parmasan cheese.
this was so darn good! i cooked the chicken first then started the sauce and pasta. i used sundried tomatoes in oil and added freshly grated parmesan. next time i think i will try grilling to chicken. tasted like it was from an italian restaurant. i am not someone who looks forward to eating leftovers but i can't wait to eat this for lunch! :) thanks for such a great recipe.
All I can say is WOW!! This was delicious. My husband is very picky and there are many things that I may like that he still won't. He really liked this and said to mark it as a keeper. He later added this was A+. Next time we will make with scallops, shrimp, and crab. Definitely double the sauce. I added white wine and a little dried parsley. It was fabulous. I followed the advice of a reviewer and fried the chicken in the oil from the tomatoes. I think this added a lot of flavor. Thanks again for a recipe I will make again and again.
Pasta Milano is the only thing I ever get at Macaroni Grill. I love it, so I was so happy to find this recipe. I made it last night, and it its exactly the same stuff. One note, though--I used dry basil instead of fresh, so I think mine suffered a little for that. I would reccommend taking the time/money to get fresh. But I was really happy with this.
Great dish! Hubby told me to put this one on the "keeper" list for sure! I followed the recipe as written except for a couple of things. I used fat free half-n-half instead of cream, and I sauteed some sliced mushrooms and added them to the cream mixture. I also thickened the mixture using about 1/2 tsp. of corn starch in just a bit of water. I sliced the chicken breast and layed it atop the noodles, and spooned on the sauce. It was beautiful and made the house smell great! Served it with warm French bread. Really restaurant quality -- thanks for this one!
Fabulous recipe! I had a guest over for dinner and I wanted to make something yummy and different. The sun-dried tomatoes made this dish a 10 for me! I was wondered there wouldn't be enough sauce but it was just right. I received many compliments and everyone loved it very much. Paired it with the recommended chardonnay and a side salad consisting of spinach leaves, tomatoes, cucumbers and mushrooms with dressing of choice. An excellent meal!
Hooray! I've finally found the recipe for my favorite dish,"Pasta Milano", from The Macaroni Grill. The only thing I did to make it exactly the same as the restaurant dish was to add some sliced mushrooms,slice the chicken thinly, and toss everything with farfalle noodles instead of fettucini. YUMMY!
This was the best dish I've made in a long time. It was awesome just as it is and will definitely make it again. I do vary the recipe and add brocoli also and some parmesan cheese to thicken up the sauce some. It does come out a bit too runny sometimes. I've also served this over porkchops too. It's a great compliment to pork and shrimp both.
We made this tonight when I typed in ingredients I had I wanted to use: chicken, fresh basil, sundried tomatoes, pasta. This is definitely a restaurant quality dish. We followed the directions to a T, only I had half-and-half and no heavy cream so I did a little thickening with flour when it called to heat up remaining chicken broth with the skillet drippings. (I added another pat of butter with some EVOO then the flour, stirred, and followed with the broth. I also used some reserved pasta water to adjust the sauce to our liking.) Easy dish, pleasing to the taste buds, and QUICK! We didn't have any hard cheese like parmesan, asiago, etc., but I did crumble some plain goat cheese over the chicken and sauce as garnish. That just knocked this recipe out of the park! A keeper, no doubt!
