Fettuccine with Garlic Herb Butter
This is wonderful! Try as much or as little of the fresh herbs to suit your tastes. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and some warm bread, if desired.
This is wonderful! Try as much or as little of the fresh herbs to suit your tastes. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and some warm bread, if desired.
After adding prochuitto, extra butter & a little olive oil to the sauce, then grilled chicken breast tossed into pasta, and garlic bread as a side.... this meal was awesome... no one believed I actually made such a dish. It was 5 star quality. I loved it.Read More
This recipe was ok.Read More
This recipe was ok.
After adding prochuitto, extra butter & a little olive oil to the sauce, then grilled chicken breast tossed into pasta, and garlic bread as a side.... this meal was awesome... no one believed I actually made such a dish. It was 5 star quality. I loved it.
This was delish. Being a meat eater myself, though, I added chicken to the recipe. I cooked the tenderloins for 15 minutes at 350, and then pulled it out of the oven and finished it in a saute pan with the herb butter. Served it also with a basic green salad. Was total yum.
While this dish is neither particularly creative nor extraordinary, it is a good, solid performer as a side dish. It's a shame a submitter can't list measurements of ingredients, like butter or herbs, "to taste" rather than precisely measured amounts. I measured nothing, just mixing the pasta all up with the butter, fresh basil, parsley, oregano and thyme, as it suited me. I used a rainbow angel hair pasta. For those complaining this is dry, first, you must save some of your pasta cooking water and add it accordingly to moisten your pasta! Second, a little extra butter never hurts.
This was a hit! I had to substitute dried herbs for the fresh, doubled the garlic, as my husband & I are huge garlic fans, & it still turned out great. I served this as a side dish with Lemon Pork Picatta & it proved to be a wonderful compliment.
it's a great, quick sauce for pasta, but you do need the right meat to serve with it, and a little less garlic.
Good, but halved the thyme as it's so strong. Very good flavor and so easy to make. We will be having this again.
This is so good! Add some chicken to it and serve with french bread, oh my!
I made this at my home, and it was well enjoyed! However, the herb didn't cover the pasta so well, and so I ended up adding come olive oil to the butter and herb mixture to make it easier to coat. The taste was great though, and I know I'll be making it again!
Subtle flavor, I added extra minced garlic. Good side dish with grilled chicken.
I had to up the garlic and butter big time. Also topped with shredded parmesan cheese. Tasted and added even more parmesan. Used white pepper, not black. This was good but not phenomenal.
yummy it is a wonderful side dish to steak or chicken or great served alone. I will make again. thank you
added a little more butter, but was excellent with pesto salmon!
WAY to dry. Not very good.
Great way to use up herbs in your garden, I make this as a side dish to grilled Italian marinated chicken breasts.
This was OK and I also added about 2 more tablespoons of butter and it was still to dry for my taste.
Everyone loved this dish. The only thing I did was to halve the recipe as it was a bit much for just 3 of us and my family does not like to eat leftovers. Silly them.
The noodles had a good flavor, but I agree with other reviewers that it lacked a sauce, and seemed a little dry. I used 1 tsp of the all the dried herbs. I also used 2 (uncooked) cups of shell pasta, which seemed to hold the herbs very well. I will try it again though, possibly adding milk and flour to make a roux.
Made this the other night for my family and they loved it. I loved all the natural flavors of the herbs in the pasta. Will definitely be making this again.
This recipe is simple and tastes amazing. I've seen others had used dried herbs. That won't work. It's just not the same. We now eat this on a regular basis with herbs from our garden. Thanks for the recipe :)
Rather dry and bland. The children did not like it. It was ok to me. I ate it.
Not impressed
Really liked, but I added a lot more garlic and some Parmesan cheese.
Cooked noodles for 9 minutes which wasn't long enough. Pasta was still tough. The taste was simple but good. Paired it with garlic bread which was perfect.
My husband I thought it was pretty good on the first try. I did adjust a few things. Add more butter and garlic and olive oil (and a scant cup of pasta water to prevent it from being dry). Also added some lemon juice. And topped it off with sautéed scallops.
Nope did just like recipe
this is an amazing recipe we added about a cup of heavy whipping cream to i[ asparagus was amazing too]
We LOVED this dish! Great change of pace from buttered egg noodles.
I added organic peas and it tastes great with Gorgonzola!
I made this for a quick supper, paired with pan seared chicken. It all combined so perfectly. The meal was easy to make, and perfect for a weekday supper! My family and I enjoyed it very much. I'm definitely going to make this again sometime soon :)
Simple. It was a simple recipe which was easy to make. The taste was also simple. Can't think of much to describe it. I like more spice and things to food so this recipe was more of a one time cook.
Need a lot of tweaking, but very delicious
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections