Fettuccine with Garlic Herb Butter

This is wonderful! Try as much or as little of the fresh herbs to suit your tastes. Serve with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and some warm bread, if desired.

Recipe by Jan Taylor

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Meanwhile, in a small saucepan over medium heat, melt 1 teaspoon butter. Add garlic and cook for 30 to 60 seconds or until garlic begins to turn golden.

  • In a small bowl, combine parsley, basil, marjoram, thyme, 1 tablespoon butter, salt and ground black pepper with cooked garlic; mix well. Toss with pasta and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 31.4g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 103.4mg. Full Nutrition
