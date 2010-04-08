Spaghetti Al Amatraciana
A spicy Italian Pasta dish where you can vary the amount of red pepper to make this dish as spicy as you like it. Top with Parmesan cheese, if desired. Buon Appetito!
This is very tasty. I did make some slight changes. After following the recipe and then tasting the sauce, I grated a clove of garlic into it. I also added chopped fresh basil and parsley. I used whole wheat spaghetti which worked very well in this dish. Thanks for a great recipe!Read More
Sorry but yeegads! Took one look at this after cooking and had to throw it away. The pancetta needs to be crispy. Cook it separate from the onions. This looked and tasted and smelled AWFUL. Sorry :(((Read More
Quite good though I added a little bit of lemon juice and cut down on the onion the second time around.
Great recipe!! Make it even better by substituting 1/2 cup heavy cream for the white wine and up the bacon to about 6 strips.
I cook lots of Italian dishes and I thought this was great. Very simple and tasty. One change: I used cherry tomatoes, not a can of crushed tomatoes. Mmmm.
Though I had to use salt pork instead of panchetta, this was the most authentic amatraciana, the flavors were clean and simple. LOVED IT, though I may have to try a little bechemel topping, that sounded gooood.
really loved this. agree with the comment about adding cream to the sauce .
Close to the classic Amatriciana, this is an easy, fast, and simple recipe. I felt there was too much wine, though. Also, I followed the instructions by simmering the al dente pasta for 2 minutes in the sauce. It’s unconventional but interesting. However, to keep the pasta al dente, you need to keep an eye on it.
So delicious! I was looking for a recipe to use some pancetta that I had. This recipe was not disappointing. I cut back on the red pepper flakes a little since I'm a wimp and added minced garlic. Also, since I don't cook with wine, I used heavy cream as suggested by another reviewer. Quick, easy, and at the risk of being redundant, delicious!
