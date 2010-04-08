Spaghetti Al Amatraciana

3.9
10 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 3
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A spicy Italian Pasta dish where you can vary the amount of red pepper to make this dish as spicy as you like it. Top with Parmesan cheese, if desired. Buon Appetito!

Recipe by Jodi V.

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon, onion and red pepper flakes until onion is tender but not browned.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in the tomatoes and wine; simmer for about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Add pasta to the sauce and toss well; simmer for 2 to 3 minutes more (this will infuse the pasta with the sauce). Add salt and black ground pepper to taste; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
798 calories; protein 25.5g; carbohydrates 106.7g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 38.6mg; sodium 751.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022