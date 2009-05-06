Chicken Half Moons

2.8
5 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This yummy homemade stuffed pasta can be served a la carte or with a sauce. It makes an excellent meal or side dish.

Recipe by Kevin Peterson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Lightly grease a large skillet and cook chicken until no longer pink; remove and reserve.

    Advertisement

  • In a food processor, add onion to puree, then add cheese to puree. Add chicken and puree a final time.

  • In a large bowl, add flour and make a well in the center. Add eggs and mix well; add water and adjust with flour and water as needed. Dough should be elastic, but not sticky.

  • In a small bowl, beat 1 egg and add one tablespoon of water. On a floured surface, roll out dough until it is 1/4 inch thick or almost paper thin. Cut out 2 inch circles and brush with egg and water mixture. Place 1 teaspoon of stuffing in the middle of the circle and fold over. Seal the half moon by crimping the edge.

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add half moons and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until al dente; drain and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
621 calories; protein 34.1g; carbohydrates 83.7g; fat 15.5g; cholesterol 293.9mg; sodium 259.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022