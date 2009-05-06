Chicken Half Moons
This yummy homemade stuffed pasta can be served a la carte or with a sauce. It makes an excellent meal or side dish.
mmm delicious! My daughter and I made these this afternoon. I only had 3 eggs, so I put one less egg in the pasta mix. Still came out yummy!
:( This recipe ruined dinner. I had to make my husband sandwiches instead. Not a good recipe for people who do not like the taste of onion over chicken. It took too long to make and to get the flour consistency correct, was a science project. Not a good recipe for people who want some thing fast. :(
Had some extra onions and chicken so decided to make this. Was easy to make and tasted great! I halved the recipe and it still made almost 20 large dumplings. The only thing I changed was that I had to add quite a bit of flour to the dough to make it usable. Probably almost an extra 3/4 cup. Overall very tasty.
I did not like these at all. I'm not a big onion fan, and that flavor was overwhelming. Also, the ground up filling was just so unappetizing it may have biased me against the dish. But I didn't like the texture of baby food inside the dough pocket either. The dough was fine - that's why I gave the recipe 2 stars. I've made it again with shredded chicken, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese inside and they were good. It was a texture and onion issue for me - if those things don't bother you, it's a good recipe, although one that's a fair amount of work.
