Garlic and Ham Spaghetti

39 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 22
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

This is a wonderful and quick dinner. I have never not been asked for the recipe when I serve it to friends. Don't be discouraged by the number of ingredients... you can add or delete any items you wish. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top, toss with olive oil and serve with French bread, if desired. Toss in some artichoke hearts if you'd like.

By Wendi

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and set aside.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter and add garlic, onion, mushrooms, broccoli, olives, and ham. Saute mixture until onions are translucent.

  • In a large bowl toss cooked spaghetti with vegetable mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
457 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 56.9g; fat 20.2g; cholesterol 38.2mg; sodium 517.9mg. Full Nutrition
