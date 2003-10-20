Garlic and Ham Spaghetti

This is a wonderful and quick dinner. I have never not been asked for the recipe when I serve it to friends. Don't be discouraged by the number of ingredients... you can add or delete any items you wish. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top, toss with olive oil and serve with French bread, if desired. Toss in some artichoke hearts if you'd like.
This was a nice change of pace from the regular ham and cheese or ham and cream sauce combos. I used turkey ham and whole wheat spaghetti. Something called "Garlic Sphaghetti" definitely needs more garlic than this recipe says - I think I quadrupled it! I also added some fresh ground black pepper and basil. I've cooked with olives before but when I read the ingredients list for this recipe, I wasn't sure about having them here, but after making it I have to say they definitely belong! They add a lot of flavor to the dish. The servings are quite generous so this is a good recipe for a quick dinner on a busy night when you are REALLY hungry!
I can't believe more people haven't tried this recipe! It was SO good! I steamed some fresh broccoli and used canned mushrooms since that's all I had on hand. I also cut the garlic down to 1 clove, just out of preference. I was out of olives, so I skipped them and sprinkled some parmesan/romano on top. Delicious!!!
I have made this a few times and really love it. It is so easy to make, throw everything in a pan and sautee. I omit the olives and find it not necessary to toss with olive oil at the end. Wonderful and easy!
Like almost everyone I only had some of the ingredients I added spinach instead of broccoli and green peppers instead of the olives. I think it was perfect we even added some chopped tomatoes to the top light and delicious.
My husband the pasta fiend loved this! Next time I'll use a small onion since the larger onion tended to overpower the recipe. I used sliced black olives and 12 oz. leftover ham chunks. Also, next time I'll slice everything first before starting step 2. (since the mushrooms took a while, I ended having to take the mixture off the stove while I finished slicing).
My husband and 2 year old are very picky but both loved this!! I did not have brocoli or olives on hand so I substitued a can of Rotel. This added a little spice and was very good. Thanks for the easy and delicious recipe!
4.5 Prep time took longer as I used fresh broccoli and added some cauliflower which I microwaved first. A little more garlic, ground pepper, less butter and a tablespoon of olive oil. A great change of pace!!!
Very tasty! SO much better than some ham casserole with cream of whatever soup. My husband thought it felt healthy, which is unusual for a dish with ham in it. I didn't have fresh mushrooms, so used canned. I also had a ton more ham than necessary, so added more pasta to compensate. I used 2 pkgs. whole wheat pasta. The olive oil was necessary because of the added pasta. I used 5 cloves of garlic, but will use more next time. I think this could also be good with some added pesto sauce for flare. Thanks for sharing this great combination of ingredients that I would have never thought of, but will now make on a regular basis!!
I was skeptical at first but Im glad i tried it. I only had frozen stirfry veggies, still good. I added alittle extra onion and garlic and a bit of salt. Husband took leftovers to work for lunch and almost lost it to a coworker.
I thought this was an easy, tasty, light meal. I had a problem with the rest of the family as they didn't like the ham (personal taste) so I will probably do it with grilled chicken next time. I also think bacon would make a tasty addition.
This turned out much better than I expected. I left out the olives out of personal preference and added some fresh parmesan cheese to the top when served. My husband was much more sceptical than I was and I was told to add this to my box. Thanks
We really loved this dish! I did not have broccoli or mushrooms but had a bag salad of spinach, chard, and kale so that's what I used. I did not add olive oil at the end as there was enough from sautéed ingredients. Would definitely make this again with mushrooms!!!
My family loves this recipe. I usually increase it to a whole pound of spaghetti, a couple bunches of fresh broccoli florettes (cooked in the water with the pasta), an 8oz package of (finely) diced ham, and a 4.25 oz can of chopped black olives, and 1/2 a cup of butter. I leave out the mushrooms because I don't like them. Very quick and tasty too!
Made as directed. I guess I am not a fan of ham and spaghetti. It wasn't bad it just wasn't for me.
I used leftover ham for this recipe and garlic salt instead of the fresh garlic. Next time I might add a little crumbled bacon and a LOT of parmasan mixed in. This was fast and easy and my picky family liked it too!
