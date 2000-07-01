ANZAC Biscuits with Almonds

This is a great variation of a traditional Australian biscuit.

Recipe by Allison Thomas

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
50
Yield:
50 biscuits
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the rolled oats, flour, almonds and sugar. In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt butter. When butter has melted, remove from heat and stir in baking soda, golden syrup and boiling water. Stir the warm mixture into the dry ingredients and mix well. Roll the dough into walnut sized balls. Place the cookies 2 inches apart onto the cookie sheet and flatten slightly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 15 to 18 minutes, until golden. Remove from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 10.4g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 52.1mg. Full Nutrition
