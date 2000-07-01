ANZAC Biscuits with Almonds
This is a great variation of a traditional Australian biscuit.
I really liked this recipe, but I think the baking time was too long. I think it should be more like 12-15 minutes. I made a few changes to the recipe-- The batter seemed a little too moist and gooey, so I added a little extra flour. Also, I substituted light corn syrup for the golden syrup (I didn't have golden syrup-- in fact, I've never heard of it). And lastly, I added a tsp of almond flavoring. I'll add this recipe to my collection!Read More
Somehow, I managed to mess up the recipe and the cookies molded into one giant cookie in the oven and it looked really gross. However, I brought the mass cookie to a college class for a presentation to prove that I tried, and everyone LOVED the flavor. The cookie was not attractive, but DELICIOUS none the less and a hit! The dough itself is wonderful before it's baked. Just make sure you follow the directions exactly and hopefully you'll have better luck. :)Read More
In all my years of cooking ANZAC's I never thought of including almonds in the recipe but they really do work well. The only changes I made where to add a little more liquid to the batter, use hand chopped almonds and to reduce the cooking time to 12-15 mins. They tasted nice and very anzac'y although next time I would include some dessicated coconut as to me they did not taste quite complete without it. Thankyou Allison, this recipe is definately worth trying.
I tampered with this recipe a great deal (mainly due to poor math skills and an excess of unwanted food provisions), but the finished product was wonderful! Instead of rolled oats, I used ground bran flakes, which, in combination with the syrup, made this delightfully gooey center surrounded by a crispy, butter crust. As for the "golden syrup" I decided to mix 1/2 honey and 1/2 maple syrup. Of course, in doing so, I accidently doubled the amount of the "golden syrup" in the recipe. =/ I subsituted Splenda for the sugar, and other than that, it was the same. Haha. =) The cookie/biscuits were so good they were gone nearly as soon as my family discovered the pan!
I'm Australian and from what I understand golden syrup is similar to molasses. The point is to get that golden colour so I think molasses or even the dark glucose syrup would be closer to the original..
These were a really nice change from the usual cookies. They had this great flavor that was really refreshing coming from a cookie. I didn't have any golden syrup at the time so I substituted molasses and I used ground almonds instead of sliced and it gave it a really nice nutty flavor. One of my friends just asked me the other day to 'Make those weird Australian cookies again' so I think I will:)
I always like the accent, now I have a new fondness for the Australians...... LOVE THESE 'BISCUITS'!!
Really easy and really yummy. Much nicer than flapjacks, and, I can kid myself that I'm eating healthily because they've got oats in them!!
Sorry, but I didn't think these were that good. I have never had these kind of 'biscuits' before so maybe that is why? I was looking for a cookie recipe that called for melted butter because I didn't want to wait for my butter to soften and I don't have a microwave. They didn't have much flavor despite the almonds and tasted really sweet and bland. Maybe they could use a pinch of salt to bring out the flavor and some almond extract? Anyway, I probably won't try them again.
The mix is quite crumbly and doesn't stick together well (exact quantities were used). Aside from that, the taste of the cookies was bland - no real flavor apart from a mildly sweet taste. Very disappointing.
I made these for my Australian husband and he loved them!
I love these biscuits! I even made a batch for my professor who is from New Zeland and she got so excited when she saw them. She ate the whole batch within a couple of days! She said they reminded her of home...that was the best complement that I could ever get!
So good! We all enjoyed these. I followed the recipe as written other than subbing honey for golden syrup. I used a 1" scoop to shape the cookies.
