Almond Chocolate Coconut Cookies II
These cookies are easy to make and delicious.
The reason we gave these cookies a 4 star rating is that the amount of chocolate called for in the recipe is far too overpowering. We scaled it back to 3 cups and it seemed to allow the almond and coconut flavors to blend in as well. We subsituted 3 cups unlbeached flour + 1.5 cups whole wheat flour and used sliced almonds. Once we got the chocolate ratio right these cookies were fabulous! Quick, easy, and freeze well. A great quick addition to your recipe box.Read More
Although this recipe has the components of an Almond Joy candy bar they don't taste that much like one. They are a different twist on the chocolate chip cookie though.Read More
Once modified this is a great recipe. I used only 2-1/2 cups of chocolate chips 2 tsp of vanilla extract, 2 tsp Coconut extract, added a full 14 oz bag of shredded coconut and only 4 cups of flour. Cooked for 13 minutes and allowed to fully cool. My wife couldn't keep her hands off them :)
This recipe is wonderful! I baked the cookies at 350 degrees for 7 1/2 minutes instead of 375 for 8 minutes. They stayed soft and moist. By far, they are one of the best cookies I've ever made.
Easy to make and delicious. I only made half the recipe, which was plenty. Other modifications: I didn't have any baking soda, so I used baking powder (1 tsp soda = 2 tsp powder), and omitted the salt. I substituted half the vanilla with almond extract, added 1/4 cup extra coconut (because I wanted to finish my jar of it), and added about 1/2 cup less of chocolate chips than called for. These really do taste like almond joy (at least with the almond extract and extra coconut in there), and are a really nice texture. Will definitely make this one again!
Excellent cookie recipe Brenda. This will go in the favorites file. I used only 3 cups chocolate chips (mixed milk choc and semi sweet) and they were perfect. Oh yeah, I bought slivered almonds and toasted them. They added a wonderful nutty flavor. Thanks for a great new treat!
I agree with Mom of Three. Have same amount of chips, cocnut & nuts. If you don't have coconut try oatmeal that's also works. Also, cook at 350 degrees for 8 min. for a more moist cookie. Great cookie!
I made these for the opening of our new Church. These are the BEST cookies I've ever made! They are expensive but well worth it. I used a melon baller to drop them by and got beautiful, same size cookies. Got about 8 dozen. They freeze very well. I made cookies for about 6 weeks and these were just like they had just come out of the oven.
Too much chocolate chips (can't find chocolate chips here in Holland easily, so I just chopped a bar of dark chocolate), and adding almond essence would be better than vanilla. I also added more coconut flakes. The first batch was a bit cake like, but with the second batch I flattened the dropped mounds a bit, lowered the temperature to 180 C and baked it for 15 minutes. It turned out VERY light and crunchy!
Everyone that has tried my cookies (this recipe) wanted the recipe. Wonderful cookies. I made them a little bigger than requested and cooked them a little longer. I have placed this recipe in my Favorite Recipe's Journal.
I got rave reviews when I took these cookies to a party! Instead of using semi-sweet chocolate chips, I used milk chocolate chips. I also made my cookies bigger (about 4 inches wide when done) and baked them for 18 minutes. I will definitely make these again!
These are wonderful. But don't let the recipe fool you--it makes a huge batch! They were a big hit at a recent get-together.
This does not taste like an Almond Joy as the name suggests. However, they were still very good. Actually they went very quickly! It is a different twist on the chocolate chip cookie. Will make again.
Easy to make. delicious to eat. What more could I ask for! Note - I did omit 1 cup of the sugar.
I love it!!! Replace choc chip and nuts with ground nuts and choc chip and it is even better!!!!
YUMMY!!!! Not too many chocolate chips like many said. I thought there were just enough.....I love that the cookies stay chewy. I did have to cook my cookies longer though, but I think because my cookie was made with a pampered chef scoop and they were bigger. One of my new favorite cookie recipes.
i thought that they were very good! i made them in a different size but maybe just a little less flour
Absolutely the best tasting and looking cookies I've ever made! They were so perfect that I even took a picture of them! I always recommend using parchment paper when baking cookies, it really made these turn out perfect! You will certainly enjoy! This recipe makes TONS of cookies!
This is the best cookie ever! You need to modify/tweek the recipe though because 5 cups of chocolate chips is just waaaaayyyyyy to much. You need to put equal amounts of walnuts and chocolate chips and coconut (1 bag each) seems to be sufficient. Also, the cooking time is off. It's 15 minute at 350 degrees otherwise GREAT COOKIE!
What a treat! I toasted the almonds and the coconut and used less chocolate chips as suggested by other reviewers. Definitely going to be part of my Christmas cookie gifts. Thank you!!
Reduced the amount of chocolate chips to 3 cups...just the recipe I needed. :)
Will definitely not use so much vanilla extract next time. 2 teaspoons should be enough. I would also add more coconut and only use 3 cups of chocolate chips. I used milk chocolate and white chocolate chips instead and they were perfect.
-Baked at 350 degrees for 8-9 minutes. -Substituted 1/2 c. of cinnamon applesauce for 1/2 c. of butter...I couldn't tell! -As recommended, cut choc chips down to 2 c. and they were chocolatey enough (and I love chocolate). -Used 1 c. coconut and subbed 1 c. oats and added a drop of coconut extract. -Subbed some wheat flour for the all-purpose. -I think my substitutions made the cookies a little healthier while still maintaining a great, tropical tasting cookie.
I've made these twice now, the second time for a potluck at work. This recipe made over 6 dozen cookies, and I only came home with about a dozen! I also had many requests for the recipe. Like the other reviewers, I used almond extract (3 teaspoons) and coconut extract (3 teaspoons). It really improved the flavor. I also cut back the chocolate chips to 3 cups and increased the coconut and chopped almonds to 3 cups, based on my own personal preferences. These cookies were excellent, but dried out quickly. I'll make smaller batches - but I will definitely be making more!!
These were excellent! The only change I made was to use 2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips and 1 cup dark chocolate chips, half almonds and half pecans, and rapadura sugar in place of the brown sugar. Oh and I also added about a teaspoon of almond extract. This is a must try recipe! Delicious!
The cookies were the hit of the weekend - everyone gave rave reviews!!
I really played with this recipe. Instead I used raisins & some crushed pineapple only because I didn't have any chips...forget the vanilla & use the juice from the pineapple and add a litle extra butter...They tasted good. I wiish I would have had the chips though. I thought I did!! Kind of tropical good.
These are really delicious! I'm usually not that much a fan of CC cookies but I decided to make my father cookies for fathers' day and decided to try these for a compromise. And they are very good. They come out very upright and soft for reference. I substituted hald my flour with wholewheat. I also added some almond extract for personal preference and I'm glad I did as I think the almonds would only add texture otherwise. Also the amount of chocolate in the recipe seemed pretty much overkill so I cut it a lot, just adding until it looked right in my bowl.
Too cake like, and way too many chocolate chips. Cookies hardened as soon as they cooled.
Great flavour and stayed soft in the middle even after a few days.
This is an excellent cookie. It is just the right mix of ingredients. Wonderful.
The cookies were good, but they did not taste like an Almond Joy candy bar. Regardless of what I expected, the children ate them without question.
I must make Toll House CC more than most. It is double that recipe (and double the normal output of a cookie recipe). I had to adjust for 9,000 ft altitude so I halved the baking powder, added extra 1/2 cup flour, doubled the vanilla, and added 3 tbls milk. They maintained their chewyness about as well as Toll House (I can make perfect Toll House at sea level so I trust these would work well too). I can't buy here in Peru, but strongly recommend almond AND Coconut extracts if you want their flavor and not just their textures. I love chocolate but if you want this to be different from CC cookies, use fewer CCs.
you have to reduce the chocolate.
I have made this recipe a couple of times...friends and relatives can't get enough of these cookies. I reduced the chocolate chips by 1/4 cup.
this is now my absolute favorite cookie recipe (it often gets requested) because it is so good and also the recipe is one where i can add in different ingredients and subsitute things in and it still tastes fantastic. i love to make monster cookies by using an ice cream scoop - they will take 20 to 25 minutes to bake
Loved these! I toasted the coconut and almonds (also used sliced almonds instead)...delicious. I took advice from other recipes and added some extra coconut and almond extract. I would absolutely make these again.
These cookies are great! I made these when my daughter's friend was sleeping over & she loved them so much that now I make a batch for us and a batch for her. It's the only chocolate chip cookie recipe I use now.
THEY TURNED OUT AS HARD AS ROCKS! I DO NOT RECOMEND THIS TO ANY ONE.
These were so moist and full of flavor. It was a big hit! These cookies don't last. I've made them for my parents and my in laws and they were gone the next day. Great cookie to add for Christmas.
Super chocolatey! Who could ask for anything more?
Great Recipe, I made them a little bigger and cooked them for eleven minutes
The place that I work has a cookie that is very similar with coconut, chocolate, and nuts. I've been dying to find something like it to make at home! I modified the recipie slightly by adding 1 cup oatmeal and eliminating 1 cup of flour. Turned out great...this one's a keeper!
The cookies came out a little dry for my taste (even when I underbaked them). I tried adding a little oil to the recipe to compensate and it helped a bit. Also I think 5 cups is far too much chocolate, I could hardly stir 4 cups in! The recipe was okay but not nearly as good as I'd hoped from reading other reviews.
These cookies are surprisingly easy to make as well as being delicious!... I cut back on the amount of chips.. I subsituted shortening for the margarine and added 1 cup of quick cooking oats... and 1 cup of raisons... for added chewiness and nutrition..People tell me that these are the best chocolate chip cookies they have ever tasted.. and I am inclined ot agree...!
The flavor was not what I expected. It really was more like a chocolate chip cookie, though decent flavored. As other reviewers noted, it would be alot of cookies, so I halved the recipe. I also changed the extract to half vanilla/ half coconut. I doubled the amount of coconut almost. However it still did not have more than a very faint coconut flavor at that. If I try this recipe again, I would suggest only using coconut extract and to cut back on the chocolate chips so that it won't overwhelm the coconut.
I thought they were good (although a bit expensive which made these 4 stars, not 5 for me), but I took them to a picnic and they got RAVE reviews! It was the only dessert to be completely eaten by the end of the picnic. I used 4 cups choc. chips and I think that was plenty. Otherwise I didn't change a thing. I got about 5-1/2 dozen from the batch. A keeper.
I was expecting something different when I made these. I was expecting somewhat of an Almond Joy taste, but all I got was a really fabulous chocolate chip cookie with a coconut and almond texture. I did give i 4 stars for being one of the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever tasted. Just was expecting something different.
I made these with 3 c. choc chips as suggested and made them inot giant cookies (about 40). Baked for 10 mins at 350 and they were superb! Many compliments. Next time I think I'll susbstitute one of the tsp van for almond ext.
These are excellent cookies! Chewy, crispy, and sweet without being cloying. I was out of almonds and added toffee bits, with no ill effect. This will be our standard chipper recipe from now on.
Excellent recipe. Nice chunky cookies. Thanks!
I thought these were GREAT! They taste really good, and they are a welcome change of pace from regular chocolate chip cookies. Would recommend!
the best i've ever made
I made this cookie, and it was awful, very dry, and the dough wouldn't stick together. Maybe my flour was too dry, but I don't think i will be making this one again. SO disappointing!
These cookies are very good. I took the advise of a previous reviewer and added only 3 cups of chocolate chips. The taste is very close to that of Almond Joy candy bars.
Yummy and then some.
This recipe was a hit!! I took the advice of others and only used 3 cups of milk chocolate chips.I also added 1 tsp. of coconut and almond extract.I baked them at 375 degrees for 7 1/2 minutes.I know I'll be making these again.Everyone loved them!! :)
Pretty good recipe! I followed the person before me, who suggested 350 for 8 minutes, which was great. The cookies had a bit of a coating - not sure what it is 'cause I'm not an "expert baker" - but it made the cookie a little shiny? Anyway, I'd definitely make this again.
Delicious! Is the coconut supposed to be sweetened or unsweetened? I used unsweetened, toasted, and added about 1/2 cup more white sugar and a few more tbsps coconut oil for it- I used half butter and half coconut oil. Also read some reviews and added two tsps of almond and a few of coconut extract. Used toasted almonds and some peanuts. Subbed a few cups of whole wheat flour and a cup of quick oats for some flour. Great flavor, but 5 is waaaay too many chocolate chips. I added two and a half and they fell out of the dough as I made balls, though not a big problem other than at the end. Very good for our church's fundraiser.
I also cut back the chips to 3 cups ( I used carob) & used all whole wheat flour - the result were delicious & healthy cookies.
These cookies are delicious! They have become a family favorite, and my sister has actually made them two days in a row before! They are easy to make, and for those of you who love coconut, you might want to add another 1/2 cup. I just finished eating a few... and I might be heading back to the kitchen soon. ;)
I made these cookies twice. I used a little less chocolate chips then the recipe suggests. I turned out great each time. I took them to neighborhood parties so I never had a left over. They just disappear.
This recipe is delicious right out of the oven. Everyone in my house loved them. Next time I would add more coconut and almonds, the chocolate flavor was a little overpowering. This recipe makes a LOT of cookies, I made half and then froze the other half for a quick dessert.
A yummy variation of chocolate chip cookies. I went with 3c of chips instead of 5 and my Kitchen-Aid could barely handle the load! Made enough for an army. Ideal for using leftover Christmas baking supplies.
This is a very delicious and unique cookie recipe, I am very happy to have found it, as are all of my cookie taster family and friends! I also only used 3 cups of chocolate chips, found this to be just right. This recipe makes an enormous amount of good sized cookies, be prepared for a lot of dough when making them. My Kitchenaid could barely handle the job-I started teasing my hubby that I was going to have to buy the BIG $500 mixer if he wanted these cookies again...they are pretty good though...so maybe I will get blessed with the mother of all mixers! Sweet fancy Moses! Anyhow, try these cookies, they are excellent! Thanks for sharing such a great recipe.
These were pretty good cookies, stayed chewy till the last one. Got a few complaints about them being a too sweet, I thought they were just right.
This is one of the best cookies I have ever eaten. Everytime I serve them to friends, someone wants the recipe.
Whoa!!! This recipe is awesome, and I love chocolate, but 5 cups is way too much! I used 3 1/2~ turned out great!!!
Very good chocolate chip cookies. I too used more coconut and added coconut and almond extracts. The amount of dough was almost too much for my large Kitchen Aid mixer--definitely don't try this recipe with a small mixer.
Turned out great! I prefer them on the gooey side. Works well.
These were enJOYEDed (recipe used to be called Almond Joy Cookies)!! Great chocolate chip cookies but to make them superb, you must take the reveiwers' advice: for half the recipe (40+ cookies), I used 3t coconut extract and 1t almond. Next time I will use more. Forget the vanilla! Thanks.
This is great receipe. I cut chocolate chips just as other review said. I used 2cups of chocolate chips and 3 1/2 cups of coconut flakes. It is very good. All my co-worker and family member love this cookies. Thanks. Christine
these came out so delicious! i added only 2tsp of vanilla extract, but added 2tsp of coconut extract to make up for the lack of vanilla ext. as for the mix-ins, i only added 2.5 cups of choc. chips, 2 cups of coconut, and 1.5 cups of chopped almonds... basically, just eye-balled the amount of mix-ins as i folded it all in. they came out so soft... the 1.5 cups of both white and brown sugars kinda made me weary b/c, that's a LOT of sugar, but they weren't all that sweet... baking these were a cinch... they stayed chewy, soft and didn't turn flat... definitely a keeper!
I really did like this cookie. The only complaint is that the taste of coconut was not a very large flavor, which i wanted. I didnt add the almonds and they came out great. Would make these again, and again
Wow! I just made a batch of these cookies and I can't stop eating them! They're wonderful. This recipe, however, makes about 8 dozen average sized cookies, not 4 dozen as it states. I made half the recipe, using 2 cups of chocolate chips, 1 & 1/2 cups of coconut, and no nuts. I ended up with 4 dozen cookies. The baking time and temperature was just right. In any case, thanks so much for the recipe Brenda!
Very good cookies, chocolate needs to be cut back a tad
Wow- who cares if they aren't exactly like an Almond Joy candy bar, they're fabulous!?! BTW, how big WERE the cookies you made? I halved the recipe and made 42 very good sized cookies- also had to cook them for 10-13 minutes instead of the 8-10. Bravo, I think I'm going to have to lock them up so my husband won't eat them all!
Wonderful Cookies!!! I have made this recipe several times in my restaurant and they are always a hit. They do get hard after a few days but that's the only problem I've seen. I also cut down on the chocolate chips because there are too many per cookie.
Great cookie I add 1tsp of coconut extract and double the amount of shredded coconut recieved many compliments!
SUGAR ALERT: I used only 2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate, and I put slightly less than the exact amount of sugar. I still found them to be far too sweet. However, the moist and chewy texture was really yummy. When I make these again, I will use 2 cups of bitter-sweet chocolate, halve the sugar, and possibly use unsweetened coconut if I can find it at a different store. YMMV--I don't like chocolate in the first place.
These are really nothing special, i would suggest adding vanilla extract and a quarter cup of almonds (ground into a fine powder), put more coconut also, they just taste like cookies otherwise
These were great! I couldn't taste the almonds, so I think next time I will add 1 tsp. almond extract, and then it will be just like an Almond Joy candy bar. I did cut down on the chocolate chips as others suggested (3 cups instead of 5) - perfect adjustment! Thanks for the recipe!
Great cookies! I added a 1/2 tsp almond extract and 1/4 tsp coconut. I also only added 3 c. choc chips. Baked 350 for 10 minutes
These need a little modification but are very tasty. Use only about 1/2 to 2/3 of the white sugar that's called for, and about 2/3 the chocolate chips. (The exact amount will depend on how many serving you are trying to make.) They're not especially coconut-y, so if you really like that flavor you could add more coconut or perhaps a little bit of coconut rum. I used salted, roasted almonds and they added a nice flavor and texture.
These are my favorite cookies of all time. I always double the amount of chocolate chips in my version.
Yummy nice and chocolaty
Every time I bake these cookies, people beg for more. Even people who swear they don't like coconut eat them up.
delicious and very rich
Wow! These are the best cookies I have ever had. I made a few changes only because I didn't have all the ingredients on hand. I followed all the directions exactly except I used one bag of Hershey Baking Kisses and one bag of chocolate chips, 1/2 bag of coconut and about 1/3 of cup of chopped almonds. I was worried because I didn't have enough of everything, but these cookies are truly delicious. Chewy and sweet. I made about 30 cookies and froze the rest of the batter for the next time I need a fix. Hopefully it will keep. :)
Very, very good. I recommend these cookies to any cookie lovers.
This recipe is great. It makes alot of cookie dough so you need a big bowl. I like it better with more coconut though. I will definitely be making this one again. Thank you Brenda.
As recommended in previous reviews, I increased the coconut by 1 cup, decreased the chips to 3 cups, and used 1/2 vanilla and 1/2 coconut extract. They really smelled just like the candy! This recipe makes a TON of cookies.
I made these for our 4th of July cookout! AWESOME! They were a huge hit. Going in the family recipe book. I cut the recipe in half and we still had plenty! My daughter could barely stay away from them!
Made a half recipe which made 4 dozen. Used as some had suggested 1/2 c. less chocolate chips and 1/4 c. more coconut. They are terrific and I'll make more again. Passed them out at a potluck, and they loved them too.
This is a wonderful recipe !! The cookies came out really good, the only change I made, following other users sugestions, is that I added more coconut and it was really good! My husband doesn't like cookies/desserts that much and he has been eating the cookies all day long ! I love this recipe!
These are very good. And the best thing is how soft they stay. I live in a dry climate, and baked goods dry out really quick. But these stayed soft for at least a week. Don't let the coconut put you off. My dh doesn't like it, but he still liked the cookies. This is much more like a fancy choc. chip cookie than like an Almond Joy candy bar.
They were really good chocolate chip cookies, but I couldn't taste any almonds or coconut. I even added more almonds and coconut.
Good cookie. Next time I will add some cocoa powder to the flour mixture.
I followed some advice from others. Maybe put 2 cups chocolate chips in, added some almond extract, used only butter, and baked for 8-9 min. Cookies were very good. I didn't have any almonds so made without.
