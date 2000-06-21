Almond Chocolate Coconut Cookies II

These cookies are easy to make and delicious.

Recipe by Brenda

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
13 mins
additional:
2 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, white sugar and brown sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, stir into the creamed mixture until well blended. Finally, stir in the chocolate chips, coconut and almonds. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 27.8mg; sodium 138.2mg. Full Nutrition
