Absolutely Sinful Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

4.1
288 Ratings
  • 5 157
  • 4 75
  • 3 26
  • 2 15
  • 1 15

This recipe was given to me by my grandmother 10 years ago. They were always a HUGE hit at work pig-outs and now my family loves them! A wonderful soft cookie that is incredibly chocolaty.

Recipe by Emeila

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
13 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In the microwave or over a double boiler, melt unsweetened chocolate and butter together, stirring occasionally until smooth. Sift together flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, beat sugar, eggs, and vanilla until light. Mix in the chocolate mixture until well blended. Stir in the sifted ingredients alternately with sour cream, then mix in chocolate chips. Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls onto ungreased cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 11.4g; cholesterol 28.5mg; sodium 104.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022