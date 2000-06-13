Absolutely Sinful Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies
This recipe was given to me by my grandmother 10 years ago. They were always a HUGE hit at work pig-outs and now my family loves them! A wonderful soft cookie that is incredibly chocolaty.
These cookies are fabulous! Sinful is right! I had misgivings due to the reviews saying they were too cakey, or not sweet enough, or too dry. I almost passed them by and I am SO glad I didn't! They're the best cookies I've ever eaten. The texture is perfect - just cakey enough to add body and richness but still 100% gooey moist cookie, not cake or brownie. Not dry at all! I added 1/4 cup brown sugar to my first batch and it was too sweet - the recipe is perfect as it stands. My only change is to add 1/2 semi-sweet chips and 1/2 white chips for flavor and contrast. These will be a Christmas tradition in our home!
These are the best cookies I have ever made! I noticed that if I left them cook for 8 minutes they were more cakelike, but if I left them bake for a minute or 2 longer they were more cookie-like. I also removed them right away from the pan. And to avoid crumbling, I used a small flat edged metal turner and quickly scooped them up. The batter didn't look right, (kind of runny looky) however, they turned out AWESOME!
This is a funny story. Because I read the recipe wrong, I used cream cheese rather than sour cream. And you know what? They were delicious! Soft and chewy. Try it with cream cheese, also!
I had a completly different response to this recipe They were awful. Did not bake properly. Did not settle just like mush. I have been baking extensivly since 3rd grade. My normal cookies I bake people want me to start a cookie business. THese were really bad Sorry Marsha.
My husband really likes these cookies, especially the next day, when they are still chewy. I also enjoyed them, but they stuck to the baking sheets.
My son, the chocolate chip cookie expert rated these a definite "keeper". I don't know how you get 24 cookies from this recipe. I used huge heaping rounded tblsp. and still ended up with almost 3 dozen.
They weren't awful but just below average. I didn't care for the cake like cookie. I expected it to be better. It would be great if it was like the Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies by Debbi Borsick on this site. Now that is an awesome chocolate chip cookie.
This was a cookie that even my grandchildren didnt like. Chocholet Chip cookies are supposed to be crisp, fun to eat.
I would have given this recipe 3 stars because although they have a great flavour they are a little too cakey for my liking but I gave them 4 stars because my kids love them!
Tastes just like brownies.
I have used this recipe for years and love it! It is the choc-oholic's dream! A brownie textured cookie, this dessert will charm every party goer! For Christmas, try putting in mint chocolate chips for a more seasonal flavor!
These cookies were GREAT!! I used unsweetened cocoa & oil instead of squares. Guide is on pkg. Eliminated about 1/2 the sour cream & used 1/2 mini dark choc chips & 1/2 Andes Dark Chocolate & Mint pieces. Talk about a chocloatey-minty cookie. They were a hit at our Xmas Party!!
very yummy, fluffy and magically disappeared in my house....the kids loved them
Awesome
This is "the chocolate chip cookie" recipe for me! I have tried most of the top rated ones, but this one is the winner. I followed the recipe, with exception of the unsweetened chocolate because I didn't have any on hand. This is more cakey and soft which is the type of cookie I love. I sprayed the cookie sheet each time with cooking spray and I baked on a dark non-stick pan. For some reason, a lighter metal pan would not bake the cookie properly. My husband is extremely picky and he loved them.
These were ok...maybe I did something wrong? The only thing that I may have did differently is use cocoa instead of squares of choc. I found the cookies to taste alright but a little too floury...maybe more butter would have helped.?? On the plus side they made 2 shy of three doz.
My boyfriend is so picky when it comes to the texture of his cookies, he likes them chewy and soft, not crunchy and he loved this recipe!! I skipped the double boiler part and they turned out great! If your a soft cookie fan, this is perfect!
This cookie looked like it was going to be good as I mixed the dough. But was disappointed. For starters I can taste the flour (so if anyone cares to try reduce the flour to 1 1/2 - 1 3/4 cups) it's a little bit too gooey to my liking, and as some others have already suggested it has a cake like texture to it. I even tried baking it for 2-3 mins more than the suggested time. They are not bad cookies, they are just not perfect to my liking. So I might just leave it in the office kitchen under the help yourself sign. Sorry, but I will likely not be using this recipe again.
Wonderful cookie that everyone I try them on loves. They cooked fine for me since I hate crunchy cookies (which aren't fun to eat).
Tried this recipe and did not like at all. The cookie had a cake texture and a wierd taste. Sorry to say I won't be making these again.
Not sweet enough, in my opinion. Cakey and light, the flavor is good but I wouldn't say this is a sinful cookie. Maybe an increase in sugar and adding coffee might make this richer.
I used cream cheese instead of sour cream because that's all I had in the house. I added a few sprinkles of cinnamon into the flour and it really gave it a nice taste! However, the cookie itself was very cake-like. I tried avoiding it by cooking them a few minutes longer so they were golden brown but they were still cakey and got very hard overnight. It might be smoother with the sour cream, I'm not sure, but I probably won't be making these again :(
This was a really easy cookie recipe. I used the microwave to melt the butter and chocolate, which reduced cooking time even more. Yes, these are very cake-like cookies, but that'e one of the things I liked about these because they're so different. The whole family loved them, including my 4 and 2 year old daughters. I will definitely make them again, and have plenty of cold milk in the fridge!
I was looking for a great recipe for chocolate chip cookies. I saw this one, I thought it would be good because my love of sour cream. It turned out to be too cake like not like a cookie should be.
I would give them 10 stars if i could. I LOVED them. By far my favorite cookies!
This recipe was delicious. The batter was great, but after it was baked it was even tastier!!!! I added more ingredients after I baked this recipe a few times, and each time it got better. Thank you so much for putting your recipe on here!!!!
I wasn't sure about this recipe given that this was my first time making chocolate chip cookies from scratch, but they proved to be fool-proof!! Not to mention, the most definitely live up to their name! ^-^
Thought these would be great but was a bit disappointed. Too cakey and not enough like cookies.
Very good but more like miniature cakes than cookies. Also, this recipe makes way more than 2 dozen cookies so keep that in mind.
I would have given 3 stars, but my husband would have given 5, so we averaged it out to 4. This was a very cakelike cookie, without being dry. I made one batch to be a plain choco chip cookie, without the added chocolate in the dough. I would add more vanilla next time if I made them that way again. I made a second batch using the chocolate (Ghirardelli) and subing PB chips for chocolate. They were ok... but the dough is not very chocolatey, even though I doubled the amount of chocolate used. It is more of a light hint.
sometimes dont rise.... but otherwise pretty good
Great rich chocolate flavor. Nice and chewy! COuldn't get enough of them.
VERY chocolaty recipe! It was probably too rich because I could only eat one then retire. But then again, it's probably good that I couldn't eat too many and get a stomach ache! Very yummy, everyone loved them.
Excellent cookie. Rich and cakey, the sour cream makes them nice and soft (make sure to store them in an air-tight container). I had a hard time not eating the dough! These disappeared in record time at work and my husband and son were upset that I didn't leave them more! Guess I'll be making more! Thanks for sharing!
This is now my husband's absolute favorite cookie! I doubled the chocolate squares so it was a deep, dark chocolate appearance, and reduced the baking powder by half so that the cookie was more chewy than caky. They also travel well, as I send 2 dozen to my son serving in Iraq, sealed in tupperware. After 3 weeks in the mail, he said they were still soft and chewy and his buddies request more asap!
Together with my 10 yr old granddaughter and her little 31/2 yr old brother.We made the Absolutely Sinful Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies,They were absolutely wonderful.
Well, now that I've read other reviews I don't feel so bad! As a matter of fact, I thought I had done something wrong, but all in all, they were pretty good...if you like "cake chocolate chip cookies" ...I thought they were a lot like little cakes too. :-)
YUMMY!!! Thanks for sharing this recipe! They're just what my hubby and I were looking for. Very chocolaty and soft with a great texture. Not an overly-sweet cookie, just perfect. I'll definitely make these again (he's already begging me for more!).
Delicious.
I got good reactions at work, but not spectacular ones. The cookies weren't as chocolatey as I thought they would be, but my colleagues thought they were fine. However, I must've not baked them long enough because they were a little too soft/moist. But overall these were good and I will hang on to the recipe in case I want to make them again.
These are delicious! I love cakey, soft cookies, and these fit the bill.... almost like cupcake tops. :) They were a smidge less sweet than I'd like, but that would be easily fixed by using semi-sweet chocolate. I added a teaspoon of instant espresso powder, and chopped pecans. I'll definitely be making these again!
Mistake made =SINFUL GOOD COOKIE. I dont bake that often and i was in a hurry, saw to add choc and butter and melt...did both chips and unsweetened with batter AND added chips at end...unbelievable!!!
A very cakelike slightly sweet cookie. I got 4 dozen small cookies. I liked these but prefer a less cakelike texture.
I LOVED these cookies. Rich, very rich, but absolute delish!Mmmmm. for a crisper cookie bake like 12-14 minutes. O and dont eat more then 2 thats how rich they are.
These cookies could be the best ever. Just add a little bit more butter for crispness.. I thought they were very good but, like everyone else, just a little to cakey
I thought these cookies were heavenly! They are cake-like, so if that is not what you are looking for don't make them. If you are looking for a good soft cookie, these are it!!
Delicious! I Used One Cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips And One Cup White Chocolate Chips and they were great!
Divine! Soft and cakey.. I've barely waited for them to cool!
these cookies are to die for. Anytime I need cookies for school or for a birthday treat, I don't hesitate to make these wonderfully scrumptious cookies. If you love chocolate, you will unconditionally love these cookies.
I did quite a bit of modifications, making it a bit healthy. Cut down the sugar to just 1 cup, added 2 tbsp of ground flaxseed, and used Ener-g egg replacers instead. The cookies turned out moist. And so far, this was the quickest and easiest cleanup I've had to do (hate baking for this reason).
it lacked flavour and the cookie was 2 cakie for my liking....
These were FANTASTIC!!! Don't be afraid of the gooey dough - they will be fine! Be prepared for a very soft cookie packed full of chocolate goodness! I was surprised how soft they were inside - much like cake make sure you let them cool before removing from cookie sheet!! A KEEPER!!!
These cookies turned out really nice. Although I only used half the amount of Hershey's unsweetened chocolate, because I didn't get what the recipe called for beforehand, they still turned out good, you could probably get away with only using half the amount of chocolate instead of the full amount. Both my son and I liked them, but my husband said they were a bit dry, oh well you can't please everyone.
i changed the recipe a little.. instead of white sugar i but light brown sugar and instead of sour cream i put cream cheese in them and it made them thicker than the origional recipe. oh and after i baked them i dipped half of the cookie in white chocolate and milk choc. they are amazing!
These cookies were great, I wouldn't make any changes to the recipe. Like another reviewer said, the dough was a little runnier than cookie dough usually is, but they turned out fine. Thanks for the delicious recipe!
Best Chocolate Cookies I have ever tasted! Looks amazing, they melt in your mouth, absolutley sinfully amazing. Thank You so much for submitting!!!
I gave this recipe 3 stars even though I do not plan on making it again. It tastes good (very cakey) but it is not a good cookie-jar cookie. What others say is true, it is like a cross between a cookie and a brownie - not necessarily a bad thing but these seemed to take on the brownie softness, retaining the stickiness and slight limpness of a brownie. Even after completely cool, they were still not very firm and perky and stuck to each other when I tried to stack them in the cookie-jar. Again, they are good tasting but they are not going to be pretty as we make our way down the pile in the jar since they are sure to have cookie bits stuck to the slightly sticky tops and be limply falling onto the napkin after the first bite.
A great cookie, very soft and a good way to use up sour cream! I added 4 broken Skor chocolate bars instead of the chips. It was good but I will try chocolate chips next time.
These are seriously the best cookies I've ever made! All my friends request them for every party. When I meet new people, I'm always introduced as "This is Amy, she makes these AMAZING cookies!" I always beat the sugar and eggs together for at least 5 minutes to get it really well beat. I bake them for about 7 minutes so they're just barely done and a little gooey in the middle and once they come out I scrape them off to reduce the amount of time it takes to clean the pan. They're incredible fresh out of the oven. MAKE THIS RECIPE!
I did not put any sour cream as it was hard to find in the supermarkets around my area. The cookies came out quite flat. The colour was a horrible dung-like-brown and it the top was very cracked. Although I found the chocolaty taste alright, it was too sweet even tough I had already reduced the sugar. I wouldn't try it again.
To describe these cookies as "asolutely sinful" was a sin in itself. These cookies were more cake-like than gooey and chewy. They were not very sweet. If you like a semi-sweet cookie that is soft but not messy this is the cookie for you. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
My son had to take cookies for his whole kindergarten class so I tried this recipe for a little something different than the regular chocolate chip. When I picked him up from school the kids from his class ran up to me to rave about these cookies. And they were right! These cookies stayed soft and it was me who couldn't keep my hands out of the cookie jar!
These cookies looked so weird when me and my friends brought them out of the the oven. They smelled delicious. They were SO easy to take off the pan. Our cookies were slightly dry but still good! They are the most delicious cookies we ever made! Whoever said that these cookies are bad, CAN'T COOK! These cookies rocked! They are perfect with just a glass of milk!
I spent quite a bit of time reading reviews of other alleged chewy cookies, wasted time on these ones. Would be great if they had some flavor to them.
these cookies are the best i have ever tasted!!! I'm 13 and i had to make them for a fair and they turned out EXCELLENT!!! the on thin i would change is 1/2 cup chocolate chips and 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
These cookies were awesome,so soft and chewy. I used 1 cup white sugar and 1/4 cup sugar in the raw, also I used nestle quik chocolate milk mix instead of unsweetened chocolate. I made these super quick late at night for some friends, needless to say everyone loves me even more.
Wonderful and easy to make cookie. Yes the dough is very moist but holds it's shape well. I use silpat silicone baking sheets. Nine minutes was PERFECT. Do NOT over bake.
5 stars- quick & easy, good & chocolatey. They are kind of cake-like, but I don't consider that a bad quality. I had no problem getting them off my cookie sheets after about 1 minute. I will keep this one.
Loved them!! I didn't use the sour cream though instead i used 8oz of cream cheese. Great cookies!
This recipe is AWESOME!!!! They are VERY good, easy to clean, and they don't take for ever to cook! I have been making Chocolate chocolate chip cookies for years and this is by far the best. EVER! :-)
These are remarkably good. The sour cream adds just enough milky softness and a little hint of bite to cut the sweet.
the dough that this recipe generates is more than slightly wet, i thought i had totally messed it up, but its actually supposed to be that way. the shorter amount of time you cook them for the more cake-like they are. the longer you cook them the more cookie like they are. I made these for a friend and he absolutely loved them ! they also stayed superfresh for a whole week.
This was a nice chocolaty cookie but its more cake like then I preferr.
We were disappointed with this recipe. It does have a lot of potential though. I especially liked how the sour cream blended to create subtle complexities in the taste. The results did turn out cake-like as most of the reviewers said -- could this be due to the amount of baking powder and soda used? The cookies were so soft and ended up sticking to each other in the end. Also, the recipe calls for a lot of chocolate chips (i used only a cup and the cookies still turned out too sweet). We prefer a deeper chocolatey taste. So far, the Mrs. Field's recipe remains my favorite. Might try to revise this recipe in the future to see what works best.
I made these cookies for my boyfriend and we both agree - they weren't very good. Very cakey, and the sour cream made for a very strange taste. I'd look for something a little less experimental if you want a good chocolate cookie recipe.
These are what you would call a in between cakey cookie & brownie. They we're good. I wasn't thrilled but my kids enjoyed
I made 4 dozen of this for a family get-together at Thanksgiving. Everyone LOVED them, and I got many requests for the recipe! YUMMY!
These cookies were excellent. If you are looking for more ofa cake-like cookie, than this is the recipe for you. Also, I didn't have the chocolate bar to add,but it still came out perfect. A winner for sure!
I made them for my classmates and they all said they were absolutely delicious. I added about a teaspoon of coffee to the butter/bittersweet chocolate mixture and thought that it rounded out the chocolate flavor really well.
cookies fell apart
We loved these cookies. I would definitely recommend greasing the cookie sheets with cooking spray first...they tend to stick a little. Instead of the unsweetened chocolate I used 1/4 c. (1-oz.) of a 12-oz. bag of semi-sweet chocolate chips. I used the remaining chips in the batter. This is how I put it together: I melted the butter with 1/4 c. chocolate chips in the microwave for 1 minute; using fork mix it till chocolate chips melt completely and mixture is smooth. With a mixer, beat sugar, eggs and vanilla then add butter mixture; mix well. Add flour, soda, powder and salt; mix till blended then add sour cream and mix. Add remaining chocolate chips and mix. I baked for 10 minutes. At my house half of the cookies are gone before they even have time to cool completely. Still warm they had a slightly crispy outside, once cooled completely they were soft in and out. Thanks for the recipe it is a keeper!
I think these are pretty great! I enjoy a chewy chocolate chip cookie so these hit the spot. I wouldn't say they are the best recipe I've used though, but I would make them again.
The batter looks more like a brownie batter and is too runny to make a "round" tablespoon, even with a cookie scoop. Even when cooled this "cookie" is way to soft for my liking. Will not bake these again!
I followed the recipe exactly, but my cookies were much darker (more chocolately) than the cookies in the picture. And because of the unsweetened chocolate, they weren't very sweet. It all depends on what you like, though!
I have been looking for a really good Chocolate-chocolate chip cookie recipe that is SOFT. I hate hard cookies but these were perfect both warm out of the oven and later when cooled!
My kids loved this recipe.
Great cookies!!!! Very soft but not overly rich.
All I can say is WOW! I made a batch for Xmas they didnt even last a day....
I made these cookies with my six-year-old daughter on a snowy day! It was a fun and indulgent treat to make, but the cookies came out very 'cakey'. The sweet, rich taste was wonderful, but I prefer a cookie that's a little chewy and crunchy.
OH MY GOD!!!!! SO SO YUMMY
they are ok- still searching for the "perfect" Chocolate Chip Cookie.
Oh my goodness. These were addictive. I used mini semisweet chocolate chips instead of the bittersweet chocolate. I cut the baking soda and replaced the sour cream with fat free sour cream. And I used margarine instead of butter. The outcome was a delicious fluffy, yet rich, cookie.
This recipe was great. My grandmother made all the same cookies for Christmas for as long as I could remember and everyone loved them. One Christmas I made these for her and she loved them so much she asked for the recipe. They aren't like normal chocolate chip cookies they are softer but delicious.
the cookier were horrible, i am a Professional baker and I have made this recipe two times and my customers hated it. sorry
These are like mini fudge cakes. My family really enjoyed them. I used 3 squares of unsweetened chocolate with no problems. Thank you for sharing.
If I wanted cake I would make cake. We wanted chewy decadent cookies, what we got was a cake with crust on the bottom.
i tried this recipe out and all my friends and familly liked thank you marsha
