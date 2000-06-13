Absolutely Sinful Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies

I gave this recipe 3 stars even though I do not plan on making it again. It tastes good (very cakey) but it is not a good cookie-jar cookie. What others say is true, it is like a cross between a cookie and a brownie - not necessarily a bad thing but these seemed to take on the brownie softness, retaining the stickiness and slight limpness of a brownie. Even after completely cool, they were still not very firm and perky and stuck to each other when I tried to stack them in the cookie-jar. Again, they are good tasting but they are not going to be pretty as we make our way down the pile in the jar since they are sure to have cookie bits stuck to the slightly sticky tops and be limply falling onto the napkin after the first bite.