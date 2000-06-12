Orange Date Pinwheel Cookies
The tang of the orange and sweetness of the dates combine to produce a rich, wonderful cookie.
The tang of the orange and sweetness of the dates combine to produce a rich, wonderful cookie.
a little time consuming but I make them every year because they are just delicious!Read More
a little time consuming but I make them every year because they are just delicious!
The best! After chilling, the dough was VERY easy to roll out. I sliced only two of the logs (I put the third one in the freezer), and got 48 cookies. They taste and look terrific! Thank you :-)
These cookies are absolutely wonderful. This is a recipe that my mom used to make when we were children. I remember helping her make these cookies. I used finely chopped pecans, thus omitting having to use the food processor. I used 2 teaspoons of baking powder omitting the baking soda & reduced amount of salt to 1/4 teaspoon.
Great! A bit complicated, but worth the work. I'll definitely make them again.
These cookies are soooo good,almost addictive. I added 1/2 tsp. Nutmeg to the cookie dough portion. It made them extra wonderful. REMINDER>>> The soft dough HAS to be REFRIGERATED ,BEFORE ROLLING. & AGAIN AFTER filling & rolling, in order to slice easily.
I think this cookie flavor is good, but they didn't look like they should. Maybe leaving an empty strip of dough on both sides of the roll could give a more "pinwheel" look? Oh, and these cookies are great with coffee!
Tasted wonderful. Due to high altitude I made some minor adjustments.
I have been looking for this recipe for a long time. My mother used to make them every year for Christmas. Can't wait to make them. Thank you for bringing back memories of my mother.
These were easier than I'd feared they'd be. Be sure to boil the filling very well until it truly thickens and let it cool completely. I chopped my dates pretty fine and my pecans as well before cooking the filling. I found 12 minutes in the oven was perfect. Also be certain to chill before and after filling and rolling. These are very tasty, not overly sweet. If you like fig newtons you will love these. I think these are miles better! Thank you for a great recipe I will make year after year.
This is my favorite cookie of all time! Made them tonight for the retirement home. I could not find my normal recipe so I used this one. Perfect! Mine are never perfectly round but they taste sooooo good!
accidently put the orange zest in the dough. It seemed pretty dry too .. the dough...maybe because I only had medium eggs. The orange zest in the dough was excellent. I did use stevia instead of white sugar. Anyway, they turned out really really good.
Went back and forth between this one and the Date Pinwheels II recipe but felt that one called for too much sugar. I was really worried when the dough seemed so heavy and hard to work with when I rolled it out after chilling it. Next time I will make more date filling as I would prefer more of the date taste. However, these turned out great for a cookie exchange and made almost 5 dozen.
Love that these cookies are not overly sweet. Have been making them for years. The orange adds just the right amount of citrus to counter the sweetness of the dates. YUM!!!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections