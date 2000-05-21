Empire Biscuits

This is the first time I've made a cookie like this and they came out GREAT! The basic biscuit itself is good even without the filling and icing. Of course being in a hurry, I didn't follow the directions exactly. I melted the butter instead of softening it and used my mixer to beat in the flour, so ended up with a fluffy mix that was IMPOSSIBLE to roll out. I put the mix in the fridge overnight and made them the next day. I did make a few changes....used a turbinado sugar instead of white and made the icing using vanilla soy milk. If you use a raw sugar like I did, add a little more than the recipe calls for and I used MUCH less confectioners sugar for the icing. It probably took Julia Child 20 minutes to whip up several dozen of these...I took me much longer but were well worth the time spent. They were a HUGE hit at my job and I have made more as hostess gifts.