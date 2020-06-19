Asian Cucumber Salad

Rating: 4.63 stars
120 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 85
  • 4 star values: 26
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a really delicious, light salad.

By sandradxb

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Put the cucumber slices in a colander and sprinkle with salt; set aside to drain for 1 hour.

  • Whisk the vinegar and sugar together until the sugar is dissolved; add the sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and sesame seeds; stir.

  • Rinse salt off the cucumber slices by running under cold water; place in a large bowl with the sliced red chile peppers. Drizzle the dressing over the vegetables and toss to coat. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 5.5g; sodium 780.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (121)

Most helpful positive review

ofedaisy
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2009
Some of my all-time favorite ingredients in one bowl! I've made it twice this week and it's fail proof. Used green Thai peppers (very hot!) but I think the red ones would be more aesthetically pleasing. Second time I made it i used 3 cukes because the first time there was a lot of leftover dressing. Perfect for a late dinner salad. Read More
Helpful
(38)

Most helpful critical review

robin
Rating: 3 stars
09/21/2009
Somehow was too tart--perhaps I put too much ginger in it? Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
ofedaisy
Rating: 5 stars
06/15/2009
Kathryn
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2009
This was so yummy! I didn't salt the cucumbers before (just didn't have time) and they did water things down a bit so I just added a little more vinegar and suger. I also only used 1 tablespoon of the sesame oil (very strong flavor)and added red pepper flakes and green onion too. Read More
Helpful
(32)
PICKLEDBEADS
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2010
Love it! I omitted the fresh red chile peppers and substituted them with red pepper flakes. I also added a chopped green onion. This makes a LOT of "dressing". Even after adding another cucumber, I still had a lot left over. You could half the liquid ingredients and still have plenty. Very yummy! Will definitely make again. Read More
Helpful
(31)
*Sherri*
Rating: 4 stars
07/20/2011
I reduced the salad dressing by half and still had quite a bit of it. I added some red onion and was glad i did because it might have been a bit bland without it. The dressing is very good, I did use fresh ginger and garlic and let the salad marinate for about three hours before eating. Served with Honey Ginger Salmon on this website. Read More
Helpful
(15)
soupcann314
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2009
This was good. Nice mix of flavors and a great way to use up the plethora of cucumbers during the summer. I didn't have any peppers or sesame seeds on hand, so threw in some green onions. Was a hit at the dinner table. Read More
Helpful
(11)
WINNIEWMS
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2010
Very good and loved by our whole family (including 2 teens who aren't big on cucumbers). Still a great recipe if you happen to be lacking ginger and can't get it. Red pepper flakes work if you are lacking the chilis. I like to let it sit for half an hour in the fridge so the cucumbers really pick up the flavor. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Sandy Cramer
Rating: 5 stars
06/19/2011
I had a cucumber salad at a Thai restaurant and was looking for something similiar to make at home. This was very close. Tasted great. I thought it was better the 2nd day after marinating in the vinegar mixture overnight. Read More
Helpful
(8)
dgessner
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2010
This is a great change of pace from the standard vinegar cucumber recipe. I left out the peppers because I don't like spicy. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Cooking With Gas
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2011
Tasty, simple, and my 3 year old ate it! Didn't have red chili peppers so I substituted a bit of Asian garlic chili sauce (Siracha) which seemed to work well! Read More
Helpful
(4)
robin
Rating: 3 stars
09/21/2009
