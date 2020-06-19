Asian Cucumber Salad

1 of 121

Rating: 5 stars Some of my all-time favorite ingredients in one bowl! I've made it twice this week and it's fail proof. Used green Thai peppers (very hot!) but I think the red ones would be more aesthetically pleasing. Second time I made it i used 3 cukes because the first time there was a lot of leftover dressing. Perfect for a late dinner salad. Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars This was so yummy! I didn't salt the cucumbers before (just didn't have time) and they did water things down a bit so I just added a little more vinegar and suger. I also only used 1 tablespoon of the sesame oil (very strong flavor)and added red pepper flakes and green onion too. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars Love it! I omitted the fresh red chile peppers and substituted them with red pepper flakes. I also added a chopped green onion. This makes a LOT of "dressing". Even after adding another cucumber, I still had a lot left over. You could half the liquid ingredients and still have plenty. Very yummy! Will definitely make again. Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars I reduced the salad dressing by half and still had quite a bit of it. I added some red onion and was glad i did because it might have been a bit bland without it. The dressing is very good, I did use fresh ginger and garlic and let the salad marinate for about three hours before eating. Served with Honey Ginger Salmon on this website. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This was good. Nice mix of flavors and a great way to use up the plethora of cucumbers during the summer. I didn't have any peppers or sesame seeds on hand, so threw in some green onions. Was a hit at the dinner table. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and loved by our whole family (including 2 teens who aren't big on cucumbers). Still a great recipe if you happen to be lacking ginger and can't get it. Red pepper flakes work if you are lacking the chilis. I like to let it sit for half an hour in the fridge so the cucumbers really pick up the flavor. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars I had a cucumber salad at a Thai restaurant and was looking for something similiar to make at home. This was very close. Tasted great. I thought it was better the 2nd day after marinating in the vinegar mixture overnight. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great change of pace from the standard vinegar cucumber recipe. I left out the peppers because I don't like spicy. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Tasty, simple, and my 3 year old ate it! Didn't have red chili peppers so I substituted a bit of Asian garlic chili sauce (Siracha) which seemed to work well! Helpful (4)