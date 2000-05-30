Currant Nut Drop Cookies
A delicious soft cookie with brown sugar frosting. A long time family favorite.
Of all the Christmas cookies and truffles that I made this year, this recipe seems to be the clear favorite. It's just a wonderful old-fashioned type of cookie that has perhaps (undeservedly) gone out of style. My only tip would be to hold off making the icing until you're good and ready to frost the cooled cookies. The icing wants to set up fast - which is a plus when you're in a baking frenzy and want to get the cookies stored as soon as possible.Read More
Thanks, WALLEN, for this super cookie recipe. I made them just as the recipe is written, making only the normal baking adjustments for my 8,000 foot altitude. The "dough" was more like a cross between dough and batter, and that worried me a bit...but the cookies came out high and light. I used a #52 portion scoop (1 1/3 tablespoons) and netted 78 cookies. The amount of icing was dead on for the number of cookies.
This is an excellent, excellent cookie. Perfect texture, perfect sweetness. I love the old fashioned style cookies. A great accompaniment to a cup of coffee or tea!
These are so yummy! They were like little scones, and absolutely delicious while still warm. It was a stuggle keeping myself away from the dough before baking them all. I doubled the recipe, added some oats and flaxseed for a little extra variety, & sent them all out on Christmas cookie plates as gifts. Didn't make the glaze but I'm sure they'd be even better with it. Thank you!
Really super good cookies! I subbed with mostly white sugar because I ran out of brown, and pecans because I didn't have walnuts. I baked these on a Sunday, and they were gone by Tuesday night! I will make these again and again!
great recipe - love that it uses buttermilk & brown sugar. Didn't have currants so made them without and currants. Sprinkled cookies with raw sugar before baking. Absolutely delicious & just what I was looking for.
Absolutely delicious! Nice soft, not over the top sweet, cookie. Fabulous with a cup of coffee.
These cookies are so yummy. I will love having one with a cup of coffee! The frosting is something I'd put on other cookies, too, because it is just wonderful. I made a small batch of these so I could try to use up my currants, but I will just have to buy more now. I did make one change, and that was to use all butter rather than the shortening. They were perfectly done in 8 minutes. Thanks for posting this recipe that's been a little lost around Allrecipes for a while! Yum!
