Barbecue Green Beans

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars My husband loved these! I was worried because he likes the way I usually cook green beans and thought he might stick his nose up at the change. Instead he said they were the BEST green beans I had ever made. Plus I like them a lot better like this too. Very good very easy to follow and with ingredients you probably already have on hand. Great recipe. I used ham instead of bacon because it's what I had on hand. Can't wait to try it with bacon. Thanks! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I made this recipe for Fathers Day it was such a hit. Everyone stated it isnt your boring grenbeans. Amazing enough you can taste the BBQ flavor. The best thing is my 92 year old grandmother LOVED them and it is hard to beat all of her recipes. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Fabulous love the sweet and salty with the green beans. The company I cooked for stopped in the middle of his sentence to compliment me on them and said several times after that how much he liked them! I'll definitely make it again! Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars I think this is a really good start to adding something different to green beans. I give it a 3 because the general consensus was that the bacon was yummy but the sauce was too sweet... and I had added less sugar than what was called for. Next time I will add more vinegar even less sugar and maybe some soy sauce based on another review I saw. I also had a hard time getting the sauce to thicken so had to add some cornstarch... next time I will drain three of the cans. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars These are the best green beans I have EVER had sorry Granny! Sweet tangy we LOVE them!!!! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars Family liked it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars Way too sweet. Overall not a bad flavor but I ended up having to add both salt and soy sauce to cut the sugar. I doubt I'll make these again. Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars This is similar to a recipe I have. Double the bacon & cook with 1/2 chopped onion. Sauce is 1/2 c vinegar 1 c Brown sugar & 1 c ketchup. Drain all 4 cans of green beans. Also I make this as a one pan dish. Drain the grease add the sauce ingredients & stir until thickened. Add the green beans & heat through. Delicious!