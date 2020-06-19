Barbecue Green Beans

Rating: 4.18 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A delicious one-pot vegetable side dish full of tangy flavors!

By nikkiw87

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chopped bacon in a large saucepan, and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until evenly browned and crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove the bacon and set aside. Drain the grease from the pan.

  • Stir the vinegar, white sugar, and brown sugar into the pan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat. Drain 2 cans of green beans and add them to the vinegar mixture. Pour 2 undrained cans of beans into the mixture, and stir the bacon back into the beans. Stir lightly to combine. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

  • Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce the heat, and simmer until the sauce is thickened and the flavors have blended, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 35g; fat 2.1g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 639.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

botsa
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2009
My husband loved these! I was worried because he likes the way I usually cook green beans and thought he might stick his nose up at the change. Instead he said they were the BEST green beans I had ever made. Plus I like them a lot better like this too. Very good very easy to follow and with ingredients you probably already have on hand. Great recipe. I used ham instead of bacon because it's what I had on hand. Can't wait to try it with bacon. Thanks! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Leahkroberts
Rating: 5 stars
06/23/2009
I made this recipe for Fathers Day it was such a hit. Everyone stated it isnt your boring grenbeans. Amazing enough you can taste the BBQ flavor. The best thing is my 92 year old grandmother LOVED them and it is hard to beat all of her recipes. Read More
Lisa O'Keefe
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2011
Fabulous love the sweet and salty with the green beans. The company I cooked for stopped in the middle of his sentence to compliment me on them and said several times after that how much he liked them! I'll definitely make it again! Read More
Cassondra
Rating: 3 stars
08/30/2011
I think this is a really good start to adding something different to green beans. I give it a 3 because the general consensus was that the bacon was yummy but the sauce was too sweet... and I had added less sugar than what was called for. Next time I will add more vinegar even less sugar and maybe some soy sauce based on another review I saw. I also had a hard time getting the sauce to thicken so had to add some cornstarch... next time I will drain three of the cans. Read More
cubsgal0634
Rating: 5 stars
09/23/2010
These are the best green beans I have EVER had sorry Granny! Sweet tangy we LOVE them!!!! Read More
Amanda
Rating: 4 stars
10/03/2011
Family liked it. Read More
Neely Swob Ursery
Rating: 2 stars
09/06/2010
Way too sweet. Overall not a bad flavor but I ended up having to add both salt and soy sauce to cut the sugar. I doubt I'll make these again. Read More
Terrie
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2015
This is similar to a recipe I have. Double the bacon & cook with 1/2 chopped onion. Sauce is 1/2 c vinegar 1 c Brown sugar & 1 c ketchup. Drain all 4 cans of green beans. Also I make this as a one pan dish. Drain the grease add the sauce ingredients & stir until thickened. Add the green beans & heat through. Delicious! Read More
javaqueen
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2016
Delicious change of pace from Green Bean casserole. Family loved it. In-laws loved it. Sort of like German potato salad without the potatoes! Read More
