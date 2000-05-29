Applesauce Oatie Cookies
These chewy oatmeal cookies are full of nuts, raisins, and chocolate chips. This is a family favorite cookie recipe. We have been making them for 50 years
These chewy oatmeal cookies are full of nuts, raisins, and chocolate chips. This is a family favorite cookie recipe. We have been making them for 50 years
These cookies are sooooooooo good! my whole family likes them. There my dad's new favorite cookie. Here's a little tip...after baking these cookies for the first time...I found that after baking 10 minutes...the edges are brown....but the middle isn't done...i just keep them in for 3 more minutes, and they turn out even better!Read More
They tasted good but came out so thin and crumbly.Read More
These cookies are sooooooooo good! my whole family likes them. There my dad's new favorite cookie. Here's a little tip...after baking these cookies for the first time...I found that after baking 10 minutes...the edges are brown....but the middle isn't done...i just keep them in for 3 more minutes, and they turn out even better!
Delish! I modified a little to make a bit more healthy of a snack for my 18 mo old twins, and used 1/2 c reg flour and 1 c whole wheat flour. Used 1/2 tsp additional cinnamon, a little vanilla, about a spoon full of vanilla yogurt (I thought it looked a little dry), and left out the chocolate chips, nuts, and raisins. A keeper recipe. *edit* Just made these with a small chopped up apple (about a cup).. it is a wonderful replacement if you don't use raisins. I also added a dash or two of cloves.. these are still one of my favorites to bake :)
These cookies were so good! We're trying to make healthier desserts and had tried substituting applesauce for some of the butter in other recipes and ended up with dense, cake-like cookies--with more calories than these cookies. These were crisp and chewy, delicious cookies and the spices in them were just right. Yum!
I made a few changes. Cut out the white sugar and used 1/4 cup honey. Used organic butter. Decreased salt to 1/2 teaspoon. Added 1/4 cup ground flax seed to flour mixture. Added 1/2 grated apple and decreased applesauce to 1/2 cup. Added 1 teaspoon Double Strength Vanilla. Baked at 350 for about 10 minutes. Stored overnight in air tight container and they were even better the second day. My boyfriend really liked them and he is a sugar hound, so this was a big change. I will make these again.
Holy cow! I have never rated a recipe on here in my life, but I had to rate this one! SO yummy- just what we were looking for. I made the recipe exactly as written- delicious- and now look forward to trying the variations that others have mentioned. Try these!! Today!
These were really good! The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars, is because the recipe needed a little tweaking. I made them as written, it doesn't say how big of a spoonful to drop them on the sheet. I made them rather large like I always make oatmeal cookies, but they spread out a lot! I wound up with 6 pancake size cookies that fell apart! I added another 1/4 to a 1/2 cup more oats to the remaining dough, I just eyeballed it, made smaller cookies, but they still spread out quite a bit. I put the remaining dough in the fridge for an hour or so, added 2 minutes cooking to compensate for chilling the dough. They were perfect! Only other subs I did was use pumpkin pie spice for the nutmeg, still used the 1 TSP cinnamon and I only used raisins. I also drizzled them with a maple glaze. Powdered sugar, milk and some pancake syrup, didn't measure those ingredients, but it's good on just about anything! Thanks for the recipe!
These were fabulous! I used 1 cup of finely chopped apples in place of the applesauce and omitted the raisins.
can I give it 10 stars? I only used milk chocolate chips but one of the best cookies I've ever made. Every single cookie was gone in less than 20 minutes
Love this recipe because it only uses 1/2 cup butter unlike the usual 1 cup. It also combines my two favorite cookies, oatmeal raisin and chocolate chip. My husband and I ate almost the entire batch the evening that I made them.
Yum-eee! These are more cake-like than most cookies, but that doesn't matter to us. I leave out the white sugar completely, since it's plenty sweet with the brown sugar, applesauce, raisins, and chocolate. I also used half whole wheat and half white flour (3/4 cups of each). These are tasty treats that my kids love!
I used this recipe as a jumping-off point for a batch of breakfast cookies, for those days I have to hit the ground running to get to work and don't have time to make a normal meal. Following the directions exactly (though using margarine instead of butter since I didn't have anything else on hand) I also added roughly 1.5C finely shredded carrots, a couple spoonfuls of jarred grated ginger (well drained), cut the chocolate chips (I used dark choc) down to 1/3C and added 1.5t of dark cocoa powder and a cap-full of almond extract. Next time I'll probably add some whey powder and some chopped nuts for extra protein. Cookies are moist and cake-y; one or two of these with a glass of juice or milk will make for an awesome breakfast - much more satisfying (and probably cheaper!) than buying a Clif Bar at the market. Thanks for your help, OP! :~)
Oh man, this was the first time making this recipe. I doubled the batch and used two cups of wheat flour and only one cup of white flour. I also used half of the white sugar and these are AMAZING!!!
They tasted good but came out so thin and crumbly.
these never last more then 15 minutes at my house. fantastic!!!
Very easy, and a great use of the applesauce in the freezer. I don't like the chocolate chips in this, but that's my personal preference--and the preference of a coworker, who said she picked them out. Another coworker, however, said she loved them as is so wanted the recipe. These don't make that many, so if you have loads of applesauce you could easily double. Thanks for the recipe!
Fantastic recipe. I love the fact that is uses a lot less butter than regular recipes, and it is nice and chewy. I followed some other peoples advice about the less sugar/salt. I only made half of this amount, and one egg white(instead of half a whole egg) worked out fine.
These were excellent! I followed the recipe except I used 1/4 cup sugar instead of 1/2 cup. The second batch I left in the oven for 12 minutes until they were a bit more puffy and that was better. A good recipe, satisfies a sweet tooth without being overly sweet.
YUM! this is my new favorite oatmeal cookie - and I've been making the old one for 10 years! I did some doctoring, and will probably do a little more.. but this recipe makes an awesome cookie. I found the dough to be too wet (more like a batter), so I added probably 1/3 cup more oats (old fashioned slow-cook) & a tad bit of flour. I also don't like choc chips in my oatmeal cookies, so I used chinnamon chips in place of them. I took another reviewer's suggestion and lessened the salt to 1/2. I found the oven temp too high, so reduced it drastically (350ish), and just watched them close to make sure they didn't get too brown - seems like 13 minutes was just about right. THANK YOU for this one! I'll be making them a lot!
love these cookies,added chocolate chip and some walnuts for added energy, they are the best, nephew went back for seconds. my favorite. christiane
these turned out great. because of the applesauce, they are very (very) moist and soft even a few days after baking. if you don't like an overwhelming sense of spice in your cookies, i would recommend cutting the cinnamon down to 1/2 tsp or reducing the nutmeg to maybe 1/4 tsp :)
My whole family loves these, what a great recipe! We use cranberries instead of raisins and replace the white sugar with honey. I also make a batch of these with no choc chips and give them to my dog! Today Im going to try making them with butterscotch chips and mini marshmallows just to switch things up.
I made these with my 4yr. old Grandaughter but first looked through the HELPFUL reviews as I always do. I didn't have chocolate chips or walnuts but I did add 1 cup extra of oatmeal, an extra 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon,added 1 Tbl. coconut oil to butter(for flavor) & 1/4 c. craisins.I mixed black & golden raisins & used freshly grated nutmeg( once you try fresh you never go back to store bought ground nutmeg).I didn't have time to chill all the dough at once so I used a 2Tbl. cookie scoop and dropped them on my HEAVY weight cookie sheets and chilled them in the fridge for 8-10 min. each.This is the time it takes to bake the cookies but because ovens vary,I recommend you check them after 7-8 minutes.They didn't spread but puffed up and though bottoms were golden brown,the center was moist & chewy.YUM! Makes 4 1/2 dozen.Next time I am going to add a little crushed pineapple (with the juice mostly squeezed out).
Chewy oatmeal cookies! I substituted regular oats for quick and dark chocolate chips for semi-sweet. I added more nuts & chocolate to compensate for the raisins. The only thing that I would change is that this mix only makes 2 dozen instead of the 5 listed. The cookies would be extremely tiny and cook faster if you tried to make 5 dozen. As is making 2 dozen the cooking time was perfect.
Tasted ok but way too crumbly.
I thought these cookies were okay. I guess I really don't care for chocolate chips in the oatmeal cookie but that is a personal taste. They are very moist, baked up nice, lots of flavors going on, easy to assemble and bake, but don't think I'll make them again.
Made the cookies first time exactly as written and they were delicious. 2nd time, I had about 3/4 of a cup of left over pumpkin puree and replaced the applesause with the pumpkin. My grand daughter is on a bit of a butterscotch kick, so I used butterscotch chips with the pumpkin and they were really nice cookies. I did find the cookies needed more like 12-14 mins to bake fully.
These are the best apple cookies. I scrapped my old recipe and took this one over. My 5 year old saw applesauce cookies on one of her shows and asked me to make some. she doesn't eat anything, but these she loves with no added raisins, nuts or chocolate chips. Just straight applesauce cookies & they're great. Some variations I've used include a simple nut & raisin mix you can get anywhere. Be creative with those last 3 ingredients... Enjoy!
Yum! I subbed in 1/2 cup whole wheat flour, but otherwise made as written. The cookies are soft, and wanted to crumble when I took them off the pan ( we made HUGE cookies!) but stuck together once they cooled. Each one was a very hearty snack. We soaked our raisins in lemonade for an hour, then drained them, before using them in the cookies.
Theses are awesome cookies! I have tried them with milk chocolate and white chocolate and we have decided that they taste better with white chocolate. Instead if white sugar I used Xylitol which is good for teeth health.
Cookies turned out wonderful. I only used the raisins, using 1 1/2 cups as mentioned in another review. Excellent recipe.
I love these...just made my second batch...they are great to freeze for small batches too...I made a small batch with frozen blueberries and chopped walnuts and it was delic!
i just got done making this recipe and I don't know what some of these reviews are talking about not being a good cookie I would make this again , its very light cookie the batter is not runny or to thick to work with as some of the reviews said I guess they didn't measure right thanks for the recipe
I added whey protein and flaxseed. I didn't have choc chips or raisans. But these are delicious! My 1 and 3 year old ate them right up!
I baked these exactly as the recipe read, and I even baked them longer as one of the reviews listed. Mine came out mushy and too soft. I didn't like the combination of chocolate and applesauce either. I am deleting this recipe from my box.
yum!! I love this recipe, added 2/3 cup of wheatgerm..but only because I add wheat germ to everything haha!!only used brown sugar and also added choco chips and no nuts/raisons mm mmm good
Great Recipe. I unfortunately didn't have enough oats, but I just substituted with flour. I also added 1/4 tsp ground ginger and 1 tbsp vanilla. Super good. A little sweet for me personally, but the whole family loved it. I had to hid them to save some for Thanksgiving!
Yum! These cookies were soooooo delicious and easy! I folllowed the recipe exactly except I omitted the walnuts due to an allergy in the family, and used white chocolate chps instead! With the two types of chocolate, these cookies were extra special. Thanks for the great recipe for a healthier ccookie!
The flavor was awesome and I love that they're a little lower in sugar and fat...but mine turned out wicked crumbly.
These cookies were very good! Since I like my cookies on the less sweet side, I used about 2/3 the amount of sugar called for (for both the brown and white sugar). I also used a mixture of sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and pecans (because that is what I had on hand) to substitute for the walnuts. The result was wonderful!
Love those cookies, I omitted the raisins and nut (my peeps prefer without) and replaced butter with coconut oil, tasted great and had a great soft cookie consistency!
These were good, but not the gooey I was hoping for. Gooey to me are flat, under cooked looking cookies. These were tender and puffy, cake like cookies. They were a little crumbly but I really liked the flavor. I would probably make them again, but with some tweeking. Thanks for the recipe.
These are great, especially considering that they don't contain a ton of fat. Thanks for the recipe.
The cookies were delicious but more cake like though I followed the recipe to the T.
We modified the recipe as follows: INGREDIENTS: Quick Cooking Oats (1 and 3/4 cups) *Whole Wheat flour (1cup) *All-purpose flour (1/2 cup) Baking Powder (1 tsp) Baking Soda (1 tsp) Salt (1 tsp) Ground Cinnamon (1 tsp) Ground Nutmeg (1/2 tsp) *Coconut Oil - melted (1/2 cup) *Brown Sugar (1/2 cup) *Honey (1/2 cup) Egg (1 lg) *Applesauce - unsweetened (3/4 cup) *Semi-sweet Dark Chocolate Chips (1 cup) *Dried Cranberries Walnuts - chopped (1 cup) Sunflower Seeds (1/2 cup) DIRECTIONS: same as original They're so light and fluffy! Absolutely amazing!
These cookies are awesome!!!! I added a little bit more flour and they turned out great!
doubled it added raisins walnuts cranberries and white chips it was a good decision they are good! A gift for my dog walker....
Super moist and yummy! Will be making again.
Delicious!!! Just cut white sugar in half.
These are the best oatmeal raisin cookies that I have ever made! Of course, I made some changes to the recipe. I never use the original recipe when I get something off of the internet! I always get ideas from the comments and then I create a newer recipe. I preheated the oven to 350 and used parchment paper instead of greasing the cookie sheets. I used 1 3/4 cup of instant oats, plus a little more (I didn't measure it, I just put it in), 1 1/2 c of flour (plus a little more, about 2 cups), 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp of nutmeg, 1/4 of honey (instead of white sugar). I mixed 1/2 cup of black raisins and 1/2 cup of golden raisins and I added about 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla with the egg and applesauce. Use unsweetened applesauce or you probably will have too sweet of a cookie. I omitted the chocolate chip cookies. I do like them in this type of cookie, but I didn't want to use them this time. I might try putting them in the next time I bake these. I put the cookies in for 10 min. and then another 2 min. and they came out great! I made sure the cookies sat on a wire rack for 5 minutes before I took them off. I had no problem with the cookies crumbling, like some of the comments that I read. Maybe it was because I left the cookies on the sheet for 5 min. Who knows! The cookies do come out tasting like a little cakey, but I love soft cookies compared to crunchy. These cookies have a very good flavor with the alterations that I have done! I have never sub
Excellent!! They tasted sooo good!
a bit sweet for my taste.
Delish! I made them with white chocolate chips and craisins. It is the perfect combination of sweet, tart, and a little salty.
These Cookies ARE delicious, They smell just like a gingerbread cookie. I know some people think that they are a healthy alternative but don't fool yourself, It's still a lot of sugar. I did not add the raisins or the chocolate chips. I used unsweetened applesauce. I did add a little bit of finely chopped apples and super finely chopped walnuts to disguise within the chewy oatmeal for my son. I also added some vanilla. They are quite chewy and soft the next day and smell SOOO good. yum.. I will definitely keep this recipe
These came out wonderful. I got almost all the way done with the recipe and found out I had no eggs. I just added a little extra applesauce and they were still perfect. Nice and dense but still fluffy. Thanks for sharing!
5 start perfect yummy delicioso.
Cookies were ok. I added 1/3 c more oats and 1/4 c more flour like suggested in comments. They turned out cake-y for me and a little dry. Maybe I added too much flour? They're good dipped in a glass of milk and that's about it.
These cookies are fabulous! I wanted to make them so they would work for a breakfast cookie. I made these adjustments: reduced oats to 1 1/2 C, 1/4 C butter + 4 oz cream cheese, 1/2 C chocolate chips, 1/2 C cran raisins, 1 scoop vanilla protein powder.
This is one good cookie. Cooks up nice and chocolate, raisins and walnuts are great in an oatmeal cookie.
NO Butter, NO egg, and awesome!!! I went to make these cookies for the first time and realized I didn't have any butter or eggs! Here is what I added: 1/2 honey, 1/2 lard, 1/4 (extra) applesauce, 1tsp apple-cider vinegar. I left out: white sugar, 1/2c brown sugar, butter, egg. If needed - play with a little extra flour or applesauce to get a slightly sticky cookie dough. Turned out amazing!!!
love them
This recipe has very good flavor. Used 2 TBL molasses in place of the brown sugar, white sugar 1 3/4 cups. Used homemade applesauce so had to compensate with more flour/oatmeal. Had raisins and nuts but no other add-ins. I am not a big sweets eater, but these are for the Grands. I felt they likely were not sweet enough for the grandchildren, so needed to add more sugar. I striped them with icing. Baked them at 375 degrees, then after outer part of cookie had browned but not inner part, turned the heat down to 325- 350 so they would not burn. These cookies spread out way too much the first time, I needed to add more oatmeal again. It may have been the cookie sheet we were using. Still tasted good. No matter what I did to it, it still tasted good. This recipe is pretty hard to mess up for me, a cookie baking beginner. Thanks for sharing. This is a great recipe! The grands will like them. Thanks again!
Love these. Made them 3 times and the only change was I doubled the cinnamon. Absolutely delicious and a great "oatmeal to go" for the whole family.
These were fantastic. My husband could stop eating them.
I made these cookies without nuts, chocolate chips, or rasins and they were so wonderful and simple. I didnt use nutmeg but added a good amount more of cinnamon. I used granny smith applesauce. So soft and a perfect sweet taste!
Made exactly as reads except baked 12-13min
Not bad, but recipe has rather too much salt for my taste and turn out tasting rather savory in spite of the large amount of sugar - I'd cut it down to 1/2 tsp.
There's a cute little bakery up the road from an office I had to travel to. They make these and they are delicious. I haven't quite gotten their version of these down yet but this recipe comes very close. I put in extra craisins and fewer chocolate chips this time and will do regular raisins next time.
A winning recipe! I used cranberries instead of raisins.
I am giving this a 4 1/2 star. The only reason being, I am not a big raisen fan, so I sub craisens, I would prefer either or, not both. My hubby agreed, he would of preferred only choc chips. A very good cookie and I love that it has applesauce. Thanks
I only added chocolate chips. Turned out fine.
These are fantastic! I baked them for 12 minutes, but I make larger cookies.(this recipe made 46 cookies). I added 1/4 cup extra of oats and flour. They turned out perfect! I also omitted choc chips this time, and the raisins and nuts were enough.
I made this recipe, but did use 1 1/2 cups raisins instead of raisins, chocolate chips, and nuts. They turned out delicious! A keeper!
I love applesauce cookies, but these came out dry for me. Maybe because I made them in the desert? Good flavor, but dry.
Turned out like cake instead of cookies.
I used old fashioned oats and the cookies turned out great. Perhaps chewier than using quick cooking oats, but I thought that is a good thing. I used extra raisins as I don't like chocolate or nuts in oatmeal cookies. It is a good way to use up apples after fall apple picking. Yum.
I am so impressed with these cookies. I did adjust a fair bit: 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1/2 cup sucanat; 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup Splenda, 1 extra egg yolk, 1/4 cup flax meal, 2 tbsp. rolled oats, and 2 tbsp maple syrup. Replaced the add-ins with 1/4 cup unsweetened coconut shredded, 1/2 cup mixed dried fruit chopped, and to a few added butterscotch chips. 48 cookies = about 80 calories each. Based on reviews, I tried several different methods: chilling dough in fridge 30 minutes, chilling dough in freezer 30 minutes, baking right away on regular sheet or mini whoopie pie pan. I preferred the cookies that were baked right away. They didn't spread too much, but were a nice size with my medium cookie scoop. The whoopie pie pan ones were a bit thicker. The chilled dough didn't spread much at all and ended up smaller and more dome like. Texture seemed to be better with the unchilled dough. Right out of the oven, the edges were crisp with soft, chewy centers. They cool to be soft cookies. My co-workers loved them and so did my family.
The first tray out of the oven crumbled. I baked the next tray 2 minutes longer but they also crumbled. The third tray baked until just before over cooked. Still they crumble. They taste okay but will not make again.
Fantastic recipe! I was so excited to make these...then saw that our applesauce was moldy :O( so, I used some leftover pumpkin puree from pumpkin bread! The cookies are in the oven, and they look beautiful. I don't like cookies that spread, and this recipe has the perfect amount of binder- plus, less butter always helps. Thanks for sharing!
Left out the chocolate chips and the kids still loved them.
We loved this recipe. We added chopped pecans and substituted Crasins for the rasins used fresh grated nutmeg. The cookies were very moist and flavorful. My 10 year old grandaughter Isabella was the baker.
This is a great recipe. I however made some changes. I omitted the white sugar instead added 1/4 cup more brown sugar and 1tsp each vanilla and almond. I also added a ton of golden raisins and as much nuts I could get my hands on. Remember used Rolled Oats or Old Fashioned Quaker Oats not the quick cook or instant. Also about 2 minutes after taking them from the oven I used a flat spatula to GENTLY ease the cookies off the sheet then I left them to cool completely before taking them out. Almost forgot, adjust baking time from 10 mins to 20. Always rotate and flip your baking sheet half way through baking.
Holy Batman these are GREAT cookies! I used the recipe exactly how it said and the cookies came out chewy/ cake like just what I was hoping for. I was worried the applesause would thin the batter and make the cookies too hard and brittle...not at all the case. Also, I accidently left one batch in a little too long and they still came out perfect! You'd have to be trying really hard to mess up this recipe.
Literally the tastiest cookies I’ve ever made. Changes: Instead of raisins, I chose to use Craisins and used cinnamon chips instead of chocolate chips. Increased cinnamon to 2 tsp. Baked to perfection at 13 minutes. Used 2TB scoop onto parchment covered pan. Crispy around the edges yet chewy and moist.
I substituted dried cranberries for raisins. Loved baking with stevia for baking and stevia brown sugar blend. They were moist and wonderful.
These are excellent cookies! I didn't add any salt or raisins. The cooking time was 12 minutes. Thanks!
WONDERFUL just as it is, (original recipe) or with various adaptations. I 've made this many ways, and it was 5 star every time. The original is very buttery and just the right sweetness, I think. If you want to make this vegan-- I substituted aquafaba for egg, and it turned out fine. Then I tried experimenting with the sweetener. I used some molasses, just a tablespoon or so, instead of the some of the brown sugar. That was ok, but nothing special. I used grated apple, and cut out the white sugar. That was more healthy, but not as satisfying. BTW, I *always* soak the raisins first, in orange juice-it- makes them a little juicier.
Didn't add nuts or raisins (for a family member) and the cookies were soft, but very bland. Probably won't make again.
I made these for a BBQ we had been invited to. Everyone loved them so much and my kids begged me to make them again the next day. I used gluten free flour and I only had strawberry applesauce so I used that. I didn't put the nuts or raisins in. I accidentally left the 1/2c of sugar out so I sprinkled about 1/8c of sugar on top and everyone thought they were perfectly sweet.
Kind of boring. My 9 month old loved them but my husband thought they were gross and bland.
Substituted all nuts (2c) instead of the chips and rehydrated cranberries (1c) instead of raisins. Used silpats and baked on convection 9 minutes, cooled on racks. Good, soft, chewy cookie.
Love this recipe because it only uses 1/2 cup butter unlike the usual 1 cup. It also combines my two favorite cookies, oatmeal raisin and chocolate chip. My husband and I ate almost the entire batch the evening that I made them.
This is a great cookie recipe. I don`t use nuts and chocolate, only raisins and used just 1/2 cup brown sugar which was plenty for me. The cookies are so delicious. I will definitely make these cookies again.
Wow! So soft and delicious. I followed the recipe exactly but didn’t add nuts. I am going to call these American Holiday Spice Cookies. I’ve moved aboard and these just remind me of home.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections