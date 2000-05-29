Applesauce Oatie Cookies

These chewy oatmeal cookies are full of nuts, raisins, and chocolate chips. This is a family favorite cookie recipe. We have been making them for 50 years

Recipe by Mary Ann Benzon

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
14 mins
additional:
1 min
total:
30 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. In a medium bowl, stir together the quick oats, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg, set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg and applesauce. Stir the oatmeal mixture into the batter until well blended then fold in the chocolate chips, raisins and walnuts. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
89 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 79.5mg. Full Nutrition
