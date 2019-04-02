Chicken and Chayote

Rating: 4.31 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My dad has made a side dish sort of like this for many years, but I've recently put my twist on this one. My husband adds ketchup or barbeque sauce on top of it, but I eat it just as it is.

By Crystal Foubert

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat; add the chicken, squash, potato, and onion; cook and stir 10 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until the potatoes are tender and the chicken is no longer pink in the center, 4 to 5 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
745 calories; protein 60g; carbohydrates 77.8g; fat 22.1g; cholesterol 138.3mg; sodium 632.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Daniel and Caroline Murphree
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2011
Really this is more of a 4 star recipe, I just thought it was too good to let it get lost at the bottom of the list because of the other rating that was only quibbling with instructions. You just need to cut the chayote smaller than the potatoes to make it cook in the same time. There was a lack of flavor though, if I end up with chayotes again I will probably use this recipe again but roast the garlic and add some chicken bullion. Read More
Helpful
(10)

Most helpful critical review

CJWILSON
Rating: 3 stars
03/01/2011
What was left out was to first peel, core and chop the chayote then boil for 10 minutes. Drain chayote and place on paper towels to absorb the water. Heat oil in skillet until very hot. Add potatoes then add the drained chayote and fry for 10 minutes stirring often. Lower heat to medium, add onion, chicken and garlic and cook for another 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Add salt and pepper to taste. Very good. But boiling the chayote first saves a lot of time because it takes longer to cook than the potatoes. Read More
Helpful
(37)
porpoise142
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2011
This receipe is easy and delicous. I found chayote squash in the store and it sounded interesting. ths receipe was just what i needed. Read More
Helpful
(8)
denicek
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2012
A simple recipe using chayote which I had a hard time figuring out how to use. I tried the recipe both with pre-boiling and w/o. Both ways worked out for me. Much more flavor than anticipated. Read More
Helpful
(5)
tsbspud
Rating: 4 stars
10/09/2012
Good simple recipe! I live in Mexico and was just given a bunch of chayote. I needed a good "quick" recipe. This fit the bill. Was glad to see the suggestions to boil the chayote first. If you peel chayote while raw wear rubber gloves as it can cause your fingers to go numb. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Linda T
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2012
I liked this. The squash does take longer than the potatoes so cook that a bit first and then add potatoes cook a bit and then add chicken and onion. I did top it with a ketchup as the recipe submitter mentioned.. without it I think it needed seasonings but the ketchup was good with it. I used a banana ketchup Read More
Helpful
(3)
David Blue Lahti
Rating: 5 stars
07/26/2012
I made this tonight and the family gave it rave reviews. This is the first time we've had potatoes in a dish of this type and it worked out quite well! I made three alterations: 1. We had no Chayote we used Zucchini and Star Squash instead. 2. I seasoned the chicken with organic vegetable seasoning blend. 3. I seasoned the vegetables with powdered ginger ground cardamom and 'Emeril's Original Essence' spice blend along with some fresh ground pepper and salt as the recipe called for. 4. I used double the garlic called for. Overall great recipe and will be part of our regular rotation now! Read More
Helpful
(2)
citygrl in cntry
Rating: 4 stars
01/11/2013
I am only giving four stars because I changed the recipe so much I'm not really sure what the original one would be like! In browsing for an idea for what to do with some leftover ham and a chayote squash I found this. So -- I halved the recipe and used my one portion of leftover ham -- it was really very good very easy and I'll remember this for making good use of some leftover ham in the future! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Courtney
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2018
I added tomatillos (boiled first for 5mins then diced) at the very end. Junk food loving husband and picky toddler approved?? Read More
