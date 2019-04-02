Chicken and Chayote

1 of 16

Rating: 3 stars What was left out was to first peel, core and chop the chayote then boil for 10 minutes. Drain chayote and place on paper towels to absorb the water. Heat oil in skillet until very hot. Add potatoes then add the drained chayote and fry for 10 minutes stirring often. Lower heat to medium, add onion, chicken and garlic and cook for another 10 minutes stirring occasionally. Add salt and pepper to taste. Very good. But boiling the chayote first saves a lot of time because it takes longer to cook than the potatoes. Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars Really this is more of a 4 star recipe, I just thought it was too good to let it get lost at the bottom of the list because of the other rating that was only quibbling with instructions. You just need to cut the chayote smaller than the potatoes to make it cook in the same time. There was a lack of flavor though, if I end up with chayotes again I will probably use this recipe again but roast the garlic and add some chicken bullion. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This receipe is easy and delicous. I found chayote squash in the store and it sounded interesting. ths receipe was just what i needed. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars A simple recipe using chayote which I had a hard time figuring out how to use. I tried the recipe both with pre-boiling and w/o. Both ways worked out for me. Much more flavor than anticipated. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Good simple recipe! I live in Mexico and was just given a bunch of chayote. I needed a good "quick" recipe. This fit the bill. Was glad to see the suggestions to boil the chayote first. If you peel chayote while raw wear rubber gloves as it can cause your fingers to go numb. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this. The squash does take longer than the potatoes so cook that a bit first and then add potatoes cook a bit and then add chicken and onion. I did top it with a ketchup as the recipe submitter mentioned.. without it I think it needed seasonings but the ketchup was good with it. I used a banana ketchup Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I made this tonight and the family gave it rave reviews. This is the first time we've had potatoes in a dish of this type and it worked out quite well! I made three alterations: 1. We had no Chayote we used Zucchini and Star Squash instead. 2. I seasoned the chicken with organic vegetable seasoning blend. 3. I seasoned the vegetables with powdered ginger ground cardamom and 'Emeril's Original Essence' spice blend along with some fresh ground pepper and salt as the recipe called for. 4. I used double the garlic called for. Overall great recipe and will be part of our regular rotation now! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I am only giving four stars because I changed the recipe so much I'm not really sure what the original one would be like! In browsing for an idea for what to do with some leftover ham and a chayote squash I found this. So -- I halved the recipe and used my one portion of leftover ham -- it was really very good very easy and I'll remember this for making good use of some leftover ham in the future! Helpful (1)