Graham Cracker Bars

Sixty years ago we used to make these to take with us to camp. I made it acoording to the recipe the first time except substituted one cup of chopped pecans for one cup of the cocoanut and mixed in 6 Oz of Choc Chips (no chocolate on top)since that is the way I remembered them. Cooked them for 20 minutes because one review said they were soft in the middle. Loved them but they were a bit greasy. I don't remember using margarine or butter and so the second time I omitted the margarine/butter. It was a bit dry and so I added about a Tablespoon of milk to the dough. Used moistened hands to spread the dough in the pan which also added a bit more moisture. I set the timer for 20 minutes and didn't hear it when it went off (was on the computer of course) and they cooked for 30 minutes. They were every bit as good as the first batch. I feel like a kid again. Thanks Diane!

