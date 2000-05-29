Graham Cracker Bars
These are a sweet graham cracker crumb bar with coconut and a milk chocolate topping. An easy, quick, yet simply delicious bar recipe...you have to try it! :)
These are a sweet graham cracker crumb bar with coconut and a milk chocolate topping. An easy, quick, yet simply delicious bar recipe...you have to try it! :)
Sixty years ago we used to make these to take with us to camp. I made it acoording to the recipe the first time except substituted one cup of chopped pecans for one cup of the cocoanut and mixed in 6 Oz of Choc Chips (no chocolate on top)since that is the way I remembered them. Cooked them for 20 minutes because one review said they were soft in the middle. Loved them but they were a bit greasy. I don't remember using margarine or butter and so the second time I omitted the margarine/butter. It was a bit dry and so I added about a Tablespoon of milk to the dough. Used moistened hands to spread the dough in the pan which also added a bit more moisture. I set the timer for 20 minutes and didn't hear it when it went off (was on the computer of course) and they cooked for 30 minutes. They were every bit as good as the first batch. I feel like a kid again. Thanks Diane!Read More
I did't like the taste , nothing was wrong with the texture or being too sweet , but it was just my personal taste may be someone else will like it , I don't think I'm going to make it again.Read More
Sixty years ago we used to make these to take with us to camp. I made it acoording to the recipe the first time except substituted one cup of chopped pecans for one cup of the cocoanut and mixed in 6 Oz of Choc Chips (no chocolate on top)since that is the way I remembered them. Cooked them for 20 minutes because one review said they were soft in the middle. Loved them but they were a bit greasy. I don't remember using margarine or butter and so the second time I omitted the margarine/butter. It was a bit dry and so I added about a Tablespoon of milk to the dough. Used moistened hands to spread the dough in the pan which also added a bit more moisture. I set the timer for 20 minutes and didn't hear it when it went off (was on the computer of course) and they cooked for 30 minutes. They were every bit as good as the first batch. I feel like a kid again. Thanks Diane!
These bars are absolutely delicious...I can't stop eating them!! I didn't have any chocolate bars on hand for the topping so I substituted half a bag of chocolate chips and melted them in the microwave with a dollop of peanut butter. This keeps the chocolate nice and soft and adds extra flavor!! Great recipe!
these are so, so easy and SO incredibly yummy! i didn't have any problems with mushiness (but then again i used up all of the graham crackers i had left, about 2 1/4 cups and baked it for almost 15 minutes)...instead of melting chocolate and spreading over the top i just poured 1/2 a bag of chocolate chips over the top when it was done and put it back in the over for a couple of minutes. hubby (the coconut king) asked for toasted coconut sprinkled over the top which was even better and added texture. will make again and again, thanks!!!!!!!
M-m-m-m- so easy and so good. I used only a Tablespoon of butter, 2 C grahams, 1 C oatmeal and 1 C coconut. I baked for about 15 min. as they were getting brown around the edges. Topping was semi sweet chips of which I put on top and back in the oven till soft enough to spread. Will be making again!
These are really delicious! I used to make some similar bars but I love that these have you mix everything in one bowl, very easy. I used about 3 or 4 tablespoons of butter instead of the margarine and then just sprinkled chocolate chips after the first 10 minutes of baking and returned the pan to the oven for another 7 minutes and they were perfect, not dry nor greasy. It's a keeper.
I made these for a bake sale at work. I had so many people ask me about these bars the next day. They are absolutely wonderful!!! I used semi-sweet chocolate chips instead on candy bars. Next time, I think I will try caramel and chocolate drizzled on the top. The combination is just perfect--thanks for this great recipe!
Very, very yummy! I only had unsweetened coconut flakes so I was worried that they wouldn't be sweet enough, but they were perfect! You don't have to melt the chocolate bars. Just lay on top of the bars when they come out of the oven, wait a few minutes then spread with the back of a spoon. So easy, so yummy!
I did modify this a bit. Used melted virgin coconut oil(a little less) instead of butter and sprayed pan with coconut oil cooking spray. Mixed package of grahams, vco, organic sweetened condensed milk all in food processor. Baked for 10 mins. poured 11.5 oz bag of pure belgian milk chocolate chips on top. Turned off oven and returned to oven for melting. Smoothed chips out with spatula. Cut with cooking sprayed scraper/chopper after cooling.
Well this was a decent, but I found it really too thick and too chewy, while every one said it was good, you were chewing for a bit, I will make these again, however possibly making the adjustments, using a 9x13 pan for a thinner bar and either lessen the graham cracker crumbs by half a cup or adding half a cup more coconut OR just lessening the half a cup of graham cracker crumbs AND adding extra coconut for it to be a little more gooey. But I will make again and play around with this recipe. The flavor was good and the directions were simple.
Super easy! First time making a bar and I was very impressed how easy these were. I've always been intimidated with bar recipes, but wanted to try out a new bar pan I purchased. These were sweet, but yummy and the ingredients were easy to use.
Whoa, these rock! I used a mix of regular and chocolate graham crackers. I also sprinkled semi sweet chocolate chips on top after baking. I put it back in the oven for just a few minutes and used an offset spatula to spread the melted chocolate. It looked great and tasted better. I made them for a staff appreciation lunch at my son's school. Everyone loved them. It's a great recipe to make with the kids too. Yummy!
These are awesome for a quick casual sweet! And SUPER easy! Mine were a little mushy in the middle too, but I didn't have a problem with that. I used Nestle Milk Chocolate bars for the topping but would not suggest it, they did not melt well. I would take a pevious reviewer's suggestion and use the milk choc. chips with a little bit of p.b. These would be great with ice cream on top I think.
I LOVE THESE THINGS!!! You can healthy them up if you must by using fat free sweetened condensed milk and substituting part of the grahamcracker crumbs with oatmeal. In the last batch I did 1.5 cups grahamcracker crumbs and .5 cup oats. Next time I will do one and one and see what happens. Either way healthy or not, I love these bars!
Good, simple recipe. We are not coconut eaters so I substituted oatmeal. Also left out the butter and they were still plenty moist. Mixed in a cup of chocolate chips rather than melting on top.
YUMMMM!!!!!! I am testing out recipes for my annual Halloween party and this one will ABSOLUTELY make the table!! I totally love magic bars...but will replace them with this recipe because I think it is much better and easier to make. Only change I made was that after baking I laid out the 4 Hershey's bars on top, then popped back in the oven for 2 or 3 minutes. Then I took a spatula and gently spread the chocolate all over. They will be fun to decorate with the melted chocolate...I will use sprinkles and all sorts of creppy decorations. LOVE this one!!!
these are amazingly sweet! if you love coconut and chocolate these are the bars for you. So simple to make, and sinfully delicious. So sweet they should be illegal...
Wow, these are wicked good and very addictive. I used chocolate chips for the top because I didn't have any bars. It would have been good to mix the chocolate topping with PB, I may try that next time.
I used coconut flakes and ran them through my food processor. Yummy and easy!
I did't like the taste , nothing was wrong with the texture or being too sweet , but it was just my personal taste may be someone else will like it , I don't think I'm going to make it again.
This needed cooked at least 10-15 more minutes to acheive a semi-firm crust. Didn't like the consistency of the dish. Must be a huge coconut lover for this recipe.
These were really good. I think they should be called coconut bars though. There's way more coconut flavor than anything else. they were very good though, and were eaten up by all.
These taste good but very hard to get out of the pan nicely. Also used chocolate chips on top instead of the chocolate bars. Added sugar to the graham cracker crust but it was unneccessary.
The only problem I had was the very middle was quite mushy. I think I just needed to bake it a little longer.
Excellent Bars! Taste just like Girl Scout Samoa Cookies:) I made the recipe with a few exceptions. #1 I halved the amount of butter simply because I am always looking for ways to lower fat content and another reviewer mentioned it. Less butter worked out great! #2 My Hubby came up with this but we added a layer of whole graham crackers to the bottom of the pan then mixed up the crushed graham crackers, coconut, butter and sweetened condensed milk and put on top. This is what I think makes it taste just like the Girl Scout Samoa cookies. I love this recipe because they were easy to make and required a low amount of ingredients I usually have around the house. Also, I feel these bars tasted better the 2nd day so you can make these a couple days ahead of when you need them and they will be even more yummy!
I thought these were quite delicious!! I really was in the mood for something with coconut, and this definitely hit the spot. The only thing I am going to try differently next time is, I am going to take it out of the oven, put the chocolate on top right away, and see if I can spread it around with out having to actually melt it before hand. My mother does this with tofee so I thought I might give it a try. I will let you know how it goes.
I took these to work and everyone loved them! They are like 7 layer bars all mixed up together rather than in layers. I didn't have graham cracker crumbs but decided I wanted to try the recipe enough to substitute crushed vanilla wafers. They were delish this way and I'm sure equally good the original way. They lend themselves well to trying out different combinations of flavors - I will definitely make these again!
Excellent! My boys can't get enough of this treat!
These are really good slightly warm, and stay soft until you are done eating them. My children and husband didn't like the coconut in them, so I probably won't make them again, and I do admit the combination was a bit strange. I used boxed graham cracker crumbs and it made them a bit faster to make.
My family loved these. I didn't use quite as much butter as the recipe suggested. I sprinkled chocolate chips over the top and then put back in the oven for a few minutes. I am going to try mixing some nuts into the crust next time I make them. Thanks for the recipe!
AMAZING! With the help of reviewers, I omitted the margarine and cooked for around 20-30min. I made these because how pretty they looked in the picture. I wanted the look of the chocolate chips on top, so I baked without chocolate, then sprinkled some on at the end. I baked for a few minutes and spread that chocolate and put the rest on top. Popped in the oven for a couple more min. Beautiful and SOOO yummy. Make them! Also, I crushed the graham crackers while still in their package and it came out to exactly 2 cups. Easy one bowl dessert.
It's hard not to like these. Chocolately, sweet, rich. Very easy to make. The bottom isn't really a crust. It's more soft and candy like.
This was not only delicious, but easy to alter. I had most of the ingredients on hand, but didn't have any chocolate for the top. So, instead, I spread chocolate pudding on top and sprinkled it with graham crackers. Really great!
If you like coconut real well, you should like these. Easier way to frost them is: as soon as remove from oven place candy bars on top. Wait a few minutes & spread. They will easily melt. I like the Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars from this site better.
This recipe is excellent, so moist and chewy!! The only thing I changed is that I used 1 bag of semi-sweet chocolate and 1 bag of milk chocolate bits for the top layer. SO YUMMY!!! MY FAMILY LOVES THIS RECIPE!!!
This was SO good...the CRUST!!! I had a quarter of a can of Sweetened Condensed Milk left from another dessert on this site, so I easily quartered this recipe with the calculate tool. We just thought that this was to die for and very simple. Thanks!
Awesomeness. I'd like to experiment with using evaporated milk instead and adding marshmallows...make it a smores bar:)
The taste is fantastic, but the bottom is too soft and mushy. It doesn't hold its shape. There needs to be some sort of hard crust on the bottom.
Very Dry.
I loved these but did make some changes. I did not use coconut because we don't like it but put in some pecans. About 1/2 cup. Then I took it to a new level and added a layer of mini marshmallows after it was done baking. I stuck it back in the oven till they were getting puffy. Frosted after cool. YUM
It turned out really well, though I did make one change and actually toasted the coconut. My husband loved it!!!
This recipe is very good. I used a 9 x 13 pan and just doubled the recipe. The bars were VERY thick so next time I probably will only use one recipe. On the advice of others, I used chocolate chips. Since my daughter is severly allergic to coconut, I eliminated that item. However, on top of the chocolate I did put some butterscotch chips. I didn't find them to be very greasy at all. I did spray my pan with nonstick cooking spray. I'd just like to find a way to cut them so that the chocolate doesn't crumble off. Maybe while they are still warm I should score them and then refrigerate them, cutting them the next day?
Everyone enjoyed this!
OMG, these were awesome!!!!
These are good with regular Aero bars but very sweet. I made again but used Aero dark bars to balance out the sweetness and they were perfect.
Very delicious overall. I ended up having to bake mine for about 40 minutes because the middle took a long time to cook through. I'm going to use a little less of the milk next time around for this reason. I also added an extra 1/4 cup of graham crackers... I will likely add even more next time as well.
Very yummy my family loved it
I just made these, they taste ok, easy to make, but I prefer bar cookies made "from scratch", these just have too much of a "package" taste.
These were sooo yummy! Pretty hard to eat just one at a time.
Very good, made this as written. Ground nuts might be good to add to the base to make it taste like a different version of "magic bars".
I make these bars all the time for showers or parties, they are so very easy, quick and delicious. BevP
YUM
I've made many dozen different varieties of bars in my lifetime and I don't remember any being this easy. These ingredients I often have on hand, so that, also, was quite convenient. Milk chocolate doesn't agree with me, so the only thing I changed was using semisweet chocolate chips. Oh, and took the tip of another reviewer and sprinkled toasted coconut over the top before the chips completely set. I gently patted them down to prevent them all falling off. I took these as a treat for my class and some for fam. They were a hit! Yes, I'll be making them again!
I followed the recipe exactly. I wasn't pleased with how thick the bars came out, putting these in an 8x8 baking dish made these just too thick. If I make these again I will put them in a larger dish to make them thinner. The taste was great, just too thick.
Easy take along treats that look harder than they are.
This just did not appeal to my family. Threw most of it away after it sat around for several days.
Very yummy. I used only one cup of unsweetened coconut shreds and added one cup chopped walnuts. I also sprinkled milk chocolate chips on top once out of the oven and spread on top with a spatula.
These are fantastic. I use semisweet chocolate chips instead of the candy bars for convenience. It would be super easy to add in anything you like, but I love the strong coconut flavor as is.
just perfect loved it will make it again and again, No changes at all
These remind me of Magic cookie bars.. same ingredients, but done backwards. I prefer to eat these this way!
These were OK. A little to chewy. They had a classic flavor. Use a bigger pan for a more thinner bar. Maybe it would help yeild a more crisp bar? Will try something different next time.
So good! I've made this at least 4 times in the past 2 months due to popular demand. I recommend baking it for a longer time though, because 15 minutes isn't enough for me.
didn't turn out so well for me. I added marshmallow cream on top of the graham crackers which may have been my mistake .The graham cracker was gooey but the chocolate was hard. Too sweet for me.
Delicious! I tweaked though. As a substitute for sweetened condensed milk I added 1.5 cups 1% milk, 2 tbsp. butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp vanilla extract & a packet of grahm crackers in a pot over medium until it thickened. Then poured the (somewhat thick) mixture into a bowl, added 3 tbsp butter, then slowly added 2 cups coconut flakes & mixed with a spatula till blended. You then spread the mix in a buttered pan & bake at 400 for about 10-15 min. (It will still feel a bit soft but harder on the top). I let it cool for a minute then spread a mix of Hershey's Dark Chocolate frosting, 1 tbsp all natural crunchy peanut butter & 1/4 cups Jiff Omega 3 creamy PB to the mix & voila! I'm somewhat health conscious but I swear it is so good you'll want to eat the whole thing! My 8 year old will love them. She is a peanut butter fanatic!
Added four bars of chocolate bark because I had only three 1.55oz bars of Hershey bars. Also sprinkled 1/4C crushed walnuts across the top. The oven was well prewarmed but the center was very soft so I put it back in the oven for another five minutes for a total of 17 minutes. It turned out delicious! The bark counterbalanced the sweetness of the condensed milk and coconut. Yum!
10-12 minutes in the oven(mine was 220C) was not enough to made it solid. Not even putting on fridge for 3 hours. It was liquid all the time and the crackers became soggy and tasteless.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections