Graham Cracker Bars

These are a sweet graham cracker crumb bar with coconut and a milk chocolate topping. An easy, quick, yet simply delicious bar recipe...you have to try it! :)

Recipe by Diane

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 inch baking dish.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the graham cracker crumbs and coconut. Pour in the condensed milk and melted margarine, mix until well blended. Press the mixture evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove and let cool. Melt chocolate bars in a microwave or over a double boiler, stirring occasionally until smooth. Spread over the cooled bars, chill and cut into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 10.9mg; sodium 166.6mg. Full Nutrition
