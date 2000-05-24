Half and Halfs
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't decide whether I wanted chocolate chip or double chip cookies so I came up with a way to have both! These cookies are half plain chocolate chip and half chocolate chocolate chip.
I came up with this recipe when I couldn't decide whether I wanted chocolate chip or double chip cookies so I came up with a way to have both! These cookies are half plain chocolate chip and half chocolate chocolate chip.
These cookies are great! I was a little worried because the base isn't my usual cookie base, but these are great! I followed the recipe to a tee, except I baked from 8-10 min at 350, per prior reviews. I found it easiest to "plop" all of the vanilla cookie dough on the sheet first because it was a little more wet. Then, I plopped the choc cookie dough beside and and molded the seams. Thanks for a great cookie recipe! *UPDATE* Still AMAZING! I froze half and thawed a week later for a family get together and they will as delicious as they were fresh. This is my new "go to" cookie recipe. *UPDATE #2* I just made these again and wanted to add the recipe as is made 42 "half & half" cookies + 6 all chocolate (umm, I ate some of the "white" dough :)). I figured out what's so great about the consistency, too...they don't fall! They stay exactly the same as when you take them out of the oven.Read More
The Half and Halfs were tasty. I definetly didn't bake it at 300! I tried 325 and it worked well. The cookies seemed to be a little dry. But everyone liked them and I kept getting asked "How did you make them look like that, half chocolate and half vanilla?!" I also used Mexican vanilla and added a little extra than what the recipe called for which really enhanced the flavor. The milk chocolate chips were really good, I wouldn't try this one with semi sweet! Fun cookies :)Read More
These cookies are great! I was a little worried because the base isn't my usual cookie base, but these are great! I followed the recipe to a tee, except I baked from 8-10 min at 350, per prior reviews. I found it easiest to "plop" all of the vanilla cookie dough on the sheet first because it was a little more wet. Then, I plopped the choc cookie dough beside and and molded the seams. Thanks for a great cookie recipe! *UPDATE* Still AMAZING! I froze half and thawed a week later for a family get together and they will as delicious as they were fresh. This is my new "go to" cookie recipe. *UPDATE #2* I just made these again and wanted to add the recipe as is made 42 "half & half" cookies + 6 all chocolate (umm, I ate some of the "white" dough :)). I figured out what's so great about the consistency, too...they don't fall! They stay exactly the same as when you take them out of the oven.
This is a good basic chocolate chip cookie. It earned its five star rating for the novelty. I did increase the temp to 350º. Next time I will use my favorite recipe which is Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie. Thanks for sharing your idea!
HELPFUL TIPS NOT MENTIONED: Be sure to put together both batters at the same time. No sense in getting the flour& other ingred. out twice! I like using 1/8t of baking powder in each batter b/c it allows you to shape it to the thickness you want because when it bakes, it will not flatten much at all but stay how you want. Great way to ensure your cookies won't go flat! Also, I take my smallest scooper and drop one on the cookie sheet, then combine the FLAT/BOTTOM sides together. Easiest way to mold the two together. If you use the baking sheet as your surface then FLIP the cookie over ...the side that was touching the sheet will be nice and smooth. Definitely raise your temp to 350. What's nice about this recipe is each cookie cooks at the exact same consistency so one side never turns out flatter or overcooked!
YUMMY!! Made exactly as written...but increased cooking temp. to 350 (baked for 9 minutes). To form the cookies, I made small balls out of both types of dough. I placed the 'plain' ball on the cookie sheet, then placed a double chocolate one on top of those, pressed down slightly; then turned it on its side, pressing down slightly again. Very tasty...this concept could be done w/ all sorts of cookies. :)
5***** stars for the concept alone! I did alter the recipe to match my favorite cookie recipes. The reg chocolate chip part I did 1/2 tsp baking soda, 1/2 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 cup white sugar, and 3/4 cup softened butter. The chocolate choc chip I did 1/2 tsp baking soda, 1/2 tsp baking powder, and 1/2 tsp salt. The rest I left the same and did semi-sweet choc chips in both. Absolutely delicous and nice and big and puffy. I always add in baking powder to my cookies to guarantee they wont flatten. I think it is easier to drop the choc chip scoops directly onto the baking sheet then drop the choc choc chip scoop right next to it and gently mold it together with your hands. AWESOME!
These cookies were so much fun to make and it was even more fun to see peoples reactions to them. They make a good presentation. Kids just thought they were the coolest. I did have to adjust the oven temp. I baked them at 350.
these are sooo good! not flat at all, they are puffy, soft and oh so goood! family LOVED these.. 5 stars for the idea, 4.5 stars for taste. perfect texture! yumm thanks for the recipe! (didnt change a thing)
Great idea, fun cookies. My substitution was to use shortening. The family thought they were cute and gobbled them up.
Recipe is much easier to do than the directions sound. Making the 2 different doughs at the same time is quick. Then just grab a little of both and put onto the sheet. I used white chips in the chocolate dough for a nice contrast in color and flavor. These are great hot out of the oven with a scoop of ice cream, fudge sauce, whipped cream...
I made these today with every intention of following the recipe to the tee but half way through discovered I had no eggs :O I hate it when that happens!! Anyways i thought I would leave a review so that if anyone else is eggless they can know what I did. I ended up using some vanilla yogurt. They turned out okay, though maybe a little dense, I did have to increase the cooking time to about 15 minutes.
mm! not only do these look great, they taste great =) i baked these at 350 degrees for 8 minutes. this recipe is similar to the "best chocolate chip cookies" recipe except a little less baking soda and of course, it's half/half. i also decided to make some plain chocolate chip and some plain chocolate white chip, and they were just as good. i might have made mine a little small, because i ended up with over 6 dozen, but everybody loves them and is eating them up in no time!
Really yummy and sweet. Did not change a thing about the recipe (no need to add baking powder, they were perfectly thick and chewy!) except for refrigerating the dough prior to assembling. Next time I may use semi-sweet chips as these cookies are VERY sweet.
I added 1/4 cup flour to the vanilla batter so it would be of the same consistency as the chocolate batter (which had the extra 1/4 cup of cocoa powder added to it). I needed to refrigerate both batters for about 1/2 hour to firm it up a bit so I could drop them side by side and pat the top together to make it into one cookie. I took the advice of a reviewer and added 1/4 tsp. of baking powder to each cookie batter to help it puff up a bit. I baked the cookies at 350 for abouyt 12-14 minutes. When I took out my first batch after 10 minutes, the cookies were very soft and not as puffy, my next batch was in for about 12-14 minutes and they were firmer and puffier. (I also used smart balance margarine in place of the butter - so that could have been the reason why my batters were so soft and needed to be refrigerated, and the cookies needed to bake longer than other reviewers.
These are a very good cookie, I love that they don't deflate after being removed from the oven. Next time I make these I am going to put white choc. chips in the chocolate dough, just to change it up, also I will be decreasing the sugar in the chocolate dough to 1/4 cup white sugar, also I will increase the cocoa to about 1/2 cup (personal preferance) and if I do that I will also need to increase the butter by a Tbsp or 2. I think I may also try these with dark choc. chips. It is a great recipe, and a little different then the traditional choc. chip cookie, I just like to play around with things :)
Loved it! Best part is I don't need so many so I just freeze the dough and next time it is quick and easy to make and bake again.
These are delicious, as I've been told by all members of my family. I put skor bits in both batters, and reeses chips in the chocolate half (instead of chocolate chips). They were a little on the hard side (i like mine extra soft and chewy), but I think that was more on my part, as I was just eyeballing them for doneness. Great with a glass of milk!
Fun cookies!! I made the whole batch of dough then put the cocoa in half of it like a previous baker said. They were delish!!! My kids loved these cookies and they looked so cute, half chocolate and half vanilla.
I don't really like chocolate chip cookies but these are fabulous!!! I did use white chips in the chocolate cookie part and the contrast of flavors was so good. I might just make these as regular chocolate chip cookies because they stayed so soft and chewy. Thank you for a great recipe!!
Made this as is and was pretty good--however, I think it would be better with white chips in the chocolate half and chocolate chips in the plain half---I will try that next time. thanks!
Very good cookie :) I made no changes to the recipe, other than that I made half the batch as is and the other half I rolled up pinwheel-style just because my boys love pinwheel-type cookies. A fun twist to a plain ol' chocolate chip cookie that will surely bring a smile to the faces of those you serve them to :)
My hubby said "yummm chewy"! They baked up go, the recipe was easy to follow, and the look super cute when done!!! The only changes I made was to use mini white choco. chips in the cocoa bowl, and mini choco. chip in the other bowl. I also used only 3/4 cup each per bowl, and it turned out to be perfect.
I am a purest. Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies are my one and only. However, during a moment of daring, I did try this recipe. I am in LOVE! What a terrific cookie. This will be a standby for bake sales, tailgate parties, and school lunches. It is now on my top 5 cookie recipe lists. Thanks for sharing a great cookie recipe. I did adjust my oven temperature, orginally to 350 degrees, but had to up it to 375 degrees to prevent too much spreading. Also used half butter, half margarine. Gave each dough mixture a 1/8 tsp. baking powder after my initial batch was a bit too flat for me (although I am not a "puffy" cookie person -- I am more of a soft & chewy cookie person). Next time I will use peanut butter chips in the chocolate cookie dough and semisweet in the "white" cookie dough (this time used semisweets in the whole recipe -- which was great). Try this one. I cannot imagine many cookie lovers would be disappointed.
The Half and Halfs were tasty. I definetly didn't bake it at 300! I tried 325 and it worked well. The cookies seemed to be a little dry. But everyone liked them and I kept getting asked "How did you make them look like that, half chocolate and half vanilla?!" I also used Mexican vanilla and added a little extra than what the recipe called for which really enhanced the flavor. The milk chocolate chips were really good, I wouldn't try this one with semi sweet! Fun cookies :)
These cookies turned out great! My three teenage cookie testers gave them a thumbs up-make these again review. I did bake them for about 9-10 minutes at 350...otherwise I followed recipe. To bake at the lower temp. you would need to bake for longer.
Wow! These are really good cookies! They look so cool, and are easy to make. I used semisweet chocolate chips, because I was out of milk ones. Thanks for this great recipe!
Fun cookie that looks great when they come out of the oven! The milk chocolate chips make this a sweeter cookie than your regular chocolate chip cookie. I also turned the heat to 350 and baked 10 minutes which worked a lot better than 8-10 min at 300. Will make this one again.
These were very soft and fluffy. They were a little dry, which is why I'm only giving them 4-stars.
the best cookies in the world!
Awesome! I only made 1/2 a batch and split the dough to add the cocoa powder. Still made two dozen BIG cookies! Added less chocolate chips (~3/4 cup), even this was too much. Other than that... an amazing cookie recipe!
The idea alone is a five star, the recipe a three.
very good! Next time I'll try mint chips in the chocolate part and M&Ms inthe white part!
I intended to make about 90 for my class at university, but I guess my cookies are smaller than the maker of this recipe because I ended up with 168 cookies. But they are amazing so I shouldn't have any problem giving them away. The only change I made was using white chocolate chips in the chocolate half :)
Very clever idea. My kids thought they were cool. The only changes I made were that I made all of the dough at once, took half out and then added the cocoa powder to the other half. I added some white choc. chips to the chocolate dough. Baked at 350 for 12 min. Yummy.
This recipe sat in my recipe box for years, I'm glad I finally tried them. I used peanut butter chips for the chocolate dough and it was kind of crumbly when assembling but the end result was great! Nice deviation from my favorite cookie variety. Thanks for the recipe! In Pittsburgh, in addition to having wedding cakes, it's tradtional to have a cookie table with massive amounts of baked goods. This will be my go-to wedding cookie contribution because it's two halfs marrying into one delicious treat!
Wonderful recipe & very cute idea!!! This was my favorite time baking chocolate chip cookies from scratch & they came out perfect! I followed the recipe exactly except for baking @ 350 & adding 1/4 tsp. of baking powder to both mixes. I baked each batch for about 12 min. I just plopped the doughs next to each other on the baking sheet & formed w/ my fingers. My hubby, an avid baker, said they were the best chocolate chip cookies he's ever had!!!!
What a fun cookie! I added nuts to the chocolate chip side (only) to increase the contrast between the two halves. I rolled each half/color into a long snake (similar to the way you may have made/rolled Playdough snakes when you were a kid), then put/rolled the two cookie snakes together to combine them into one long half-n-half snake. Then, I sliced them (just as you would store-bought tube cookie dough) and baked 'em up. There were beautiful, different, and tasty. I will definitely make them again.
Wonderful recipe, the whole family loved the cookies. My daughter and I had a lot of fun making these cookies too. We used white chocolate chips for the chocolate side and semi-sweet chocolate chips for the other.
Everyone loved them. Great presentation. A BIT more work than normal cookies but I think it was worth it. I did not like the 300 degrees part, took over 20 minutes. Raised it to 350 and was awesome after about 12 minutes. They shouldn't be too hard coming off the sheet, the continue to cook as they cool.
I like these, I don't love them as much as other cookie recipes I've tried. The flavor is just pretty good, and I followed the recipe exactly. I made them into heart shapes for valentines day which was some work but that has nothing to do with the recipe. I followed the recipe exact too. And since they're a butter cookie I chilled the dough before baking so they wouldn't flatten out too much, that helped but they still stayed soft so I might like to try half shortening and half butter some time.
I loved the idea of it and they came out as really yummy cookies. But for some reason my family hasn't gobbled them up, some in my family have only eaten the one side, and left the other uneaten.
Fun idea. Only so-so tasting chocolate chip cookie half.
Was I the only one to see the mistake in this recipe? For the first half of dough it states at the top, 1/4 cup of white suagr, but yet in the instructions, that changes to 1/2 cup. this threw me a little, but I just used 1/2 cup of white suagr and pretended that the 1/4 cup was just a typo. I only made the first recipe as I liked the proportions and I didn't wan't to do the whole half and half thing. I have to say, this is the most perfect chocolate chip cookie recipe I have ever made. I have been searching this site for the "perfect" chocolate chip cookie recipe for a long time now, and I FINALLY found it! I used rounded spoonfulls and baked them for ten minutes at 350, they were golden brown and PERFECT!!! It is almost impossible for me to find a recipe my husband and I both agree on. Thank you thank you thank you for this recipe!!!!!
These were delicious and easy to make. I followed the recipe exactly except I used semi-sweet chocolate chips and turned the oven up to 350ºF. They took just about 9 minutes to bake. They really do keep their shape, very little spreading. They taste fabulous, and they look cool. Everyone who saw them wanted to know about them and wanted to try them. A very fun AND yummy recipe! My batch made 5 1/2 dozen smaller cookies.
Very good cookies. I did use 1/2tsp b.powder and 1/2tsp b.soda
I omitted the chocolate chips. I made some big choc. cookies with little vanilla circles in middle and vice versa by putting a little ball of dough in the center. They're my friend's favorites!! She always asks me to make THESE of all things I bake! Thanks!
Good idea. When mixing them up I thought it was odd that they did not decrease the flour by 1/4 cup in the choc. part, since you add 1/4 cup cocoa. But I followed the recipe and baked the first few (after refrigerating both doughs for 1/2 hr) and the plain was clearly flattening out more than the choc. So added more flour and that helped a little. Will probably use my own choc. chip cookie recipe next time like others suggested.
AMAZING! I used smart balance margarine instead of regular butter for the health factor. I had to cook for about 12 minutes at 350 because of this, but otherwise I did everything like the directions! These taste even better than store bought batches! This is a great date night dessert to make b/c each person can make a separate batter, then put them together at the end :)
Soooooooooooooooooo gooooooooooooooooood worth going the extra and making two doughs. Thanks
My husband made these for our 9-year anniversary. He used milk chocolate/white chocolate swirl chips. They were really good, although in my opinion they were a little bit too sweet. Hubby was also a little disappointed that the cookies were not as smooth as those shown in the pictures. Overall, they were a winner, except it was a little expensive to make them.
I used white chocolate chips on the chocolate cookie half and used mini chips instead of the regular size. I found that sticking the chips into the cookies before they are baked made the cookies even prettier than they already are but that's just for aesthetics. Good recipe, a little bit of work involved but well worth the effort.
Wow!! These are certainly the best tasting cookies I have ever made. Soft but they don't fall apart. I cooked them at 350 for 8 minutes and they came out looking perfect (and tasting the same - time for a glass of milk!) Perfect when you can't decide between the two types of cookies... awesome idea, thanks!
I baked these at 350 for 12-14 minutes, which is longer than average, because I think my oven is weak. These cookies are really fun to make with a partner! You can each be in charge of one mixing bowl.
Absolutely delicious! Very fluffy, brownie-like texture. Baked at 350 F. 10 minutes, and the insides were fudgy and they were soft cookies. Next batch was for 12 minutes and the outsides got nice and crunchy and the inside was still fudgy and delicious. Used butterscotch morsels, semi-sweet morsels, and white chocolate chips in the chocolate half. Yum!
These were very good & cool looking. After reading thru most of the reviews...here are my suggestions for great cookies: 350 for 8 min. (they came out perfect). Added: 1/4 t. baking powder to both batters, and upped the baking soda to 1/2 t., increased the white suger to 1/2 cup. Used my 1.5" cookie scoop and dropped white/chocolate balls onto cookie sheet---cut each in half and then put a white half and chocolate half together pressing into a oval type shape. They came out rounded. Everyone loved!
I only made two changes...I added 1/2 teasp baking powder in addition to the 1/4 baking soda and I used Chocolate Chunks on the chocolate side. The BEST cookie I have ever made....they were so big and fluffy. I did put them down on the cookie sheet and first and then seal the seam. Thanks SO much for sharing. They were awesome.
These were definitely a hit! Slightly more difficult to make than a normal chocolate chip cookie, but worth the effort!
These were delicious! I found the double-chocolate dough to be not dark enough, so I added some melted chocolate chips until it turned into the color I wanted.
I made these with peanut butter chips in the double chocolate side and chocolate chips in the other side. They were soooo yummy!!!! Thanks for the great recipe!
Pretty good. A little time consuming to make but not too bad. Something seemed to be lacking in the dough - maybe it needed that extra 1/4 cup of sugar? Maybe it's because I mixed all the dough at one time. Then I added 1 cup of coarsely chopped macadamias (1/2 cup probably would have been better). Then I divided the dough, added the cocoa to one half, and added 3/4 cup white chocolate chips to the chocolate half and 3/4 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips to the other half. I used a mini ice cream scoop for both halves and pushed the seems together. I needed to bake at 350º for about 14 mins. and got almost 4 dozen cookies. I plan to make again next week for a fund raiser I need to bake for.
Wow-delicious! I totally messed up the order of ingrediants in the plain chocolate chip half, but corrected myself for the chocolate-chocolate chip side. I ended up rolling each dough into a long roll, stacking, and slicing. Even though the regular choc-chip side was crumbly (because of MY mistake), it still held together reasonably well. WILL DEFINITELY make again! (this time following the directions!)
These are really great. The only change I made was that I reduced the flour on the chocolate side by 1/4 cup so both doughs would be the same consistency. Very yummy and cute!
The best cookies i have ever made! My friends LOVE them and also say they're the best cookies they have ever tasted! Thankyou for sharing this recipe
I did the recipe the same way and they came out perfectly. I brought them to a piano recital and the whole plate was gone. I'm definitely making these again. I highly suggest them.
For all chocolate lovers who get bored of simple chocolate chip cookies, these are perfect! Sounds harder than it is, it was actually quick and easy...and fun! I didn't have enough butter, so substituted part of it with vegetable oil and they tasted great anyway. I'll keep this recipe and will make it again when I need comfort food!
My teen-aged daughters whipped these up right before a house-full of company. They were a big hit and my girls said they will use this recipe every time now instead of store bought dough!! I took the suggestions of changing the baking time to 8 minutes at 350. They turned out perfectly!!
I like this recipe. I rolled the dough into balls and then pushed the two together, a little bit of work but pretty tasty in the end. I used semi-sweet chips in the white side and in the chocolate side used white chocolate chips. I also baked at 350 degrees.
For home ec, my kids made these cookies. They had a blast making them, and they tasted fantastic! Definitely worth making again! Thanks for sharing.
Just pulled the first batch out of the oven. These are fabulous!! I used semisweet chips, CookinginFL's method of assembly and baked at 350 for 10 minutes. They taste great and are just too cute. Planning on making ice cream sandwiches with them, if I don't eat them all. The presentation factor and yumminess of two cookies in one was definitely worth the bit of extra time. My thanks for such a great recipe and to those who have been talking about it and posting photos of the cookies lately.
These were really tasty and I love the concept. I substituted smart balance instead of the margarine and added 1/4 C extra flour to the white mixture to make the batters the same consistency as per another review, and I let the batter sit in the fridge for 15 minutes before using it to let it firm up a bit. The cookies spread a decent amount while baking. Also, many of them broke apart when I stored them in a plastic bag, so be sure to store them in a tupperware, I think it was because of the smart balance. Also, I served them dipped in a glass filled with half peanut butter mousse and half "easy chocolate mousse" (from this site). The presentation was really nice.
These are outstanding! This recipe should get five stars for originality. I followed the recipe exactly. I did have some problems, I'm not sure if it is something I did or not. I found that the chocolate chocolate chip side of the cookie was more firm and dry than the wetter chocolate chip side. When I formed the balls for each side and put the two sides together, the chocolate chip side was a lot softer. As I thought would happen, the softer side cooked much easier and the darker side stayed puffy and higher. I corrected this problem by flattening it out with a spatula and it worked fine after that. I made about half of the cookies this way. At the great suggestion of another AR member, I made the rest as cookie bars, using the chocolate chocolate chip as a base and cooking that for a bit, then adding the chocolate chip on top and cooking the rest. Both versions were superb tasting and were very quickly devoured by the whole family! I almost didn't have time to take a picture before they were eaten. I will be making this again very very soon!
Excellent, a keeper for sure...
I was in the process of making my famous apple cake with cinnamon and nuts for a nice dessert, when I realized that my two nephews might not care for that kind of dessert. So I found the H & H's cookies, what a treat!!! They loved them. I them very easy to make, the dough came out very good. I cut back on the amount of chocolate chips to 1/2 cup and baked them closer to 10 minutes than eight (8). When my nephews left I put the "remaining" cookies in a Ziploc for them to enjoy in the car on their way to vacationing in Maine from Florida, passing through Connecticut to visit their uncle who always makes them a treat. These Half and Halfes were great!!!
What a neat idea. Why didn't I think of this before? I made exactly as stated except I baked for 14 minutes at 350 degrees. The recipe made 41 generous sized cookies. I made for a kids school event and they were gone immediately.
love these! I made them for Easter and they were very good, just different enough from regular chocolate chip cookies. They're moist and delicious, a little sandy in texture, which I liked, as did my family. Worth the extra bowl to wash. Thanks for sharing, I'll definitely make them again!
Fantastic! I used dark chocolate chips instead of milk and they were so rich. I did have to increase the baking time to 12-13min. They are easy yet impressive, great recipe.
Normally I wait until AFTER I take treats to work to rate the recipe based on coworkers reactions; however, I know these will be a hit! I followed directions exactly, even though I was tempted to "cheat" and just make up all the dough and then divide it out, add cocoa, and wahlah... However, I stuck to it and I'm glad I did. I decided to use milk chocolate/caramel swirl chips for the chocolate cookie half just to mix it up a bit. I baked at 350' for about 10 minutes. I would've baked longer, but I let them rest on the cookie sheet (lined w/ parchment) for 10 minutes, and that was perfect. **Technique: I found just grabbing two small dabs of each dough and rolling together just until they meld together worked PERFECTLY. Easy and fuss-free. I make small cookies... lots more to share, so it made almost 90-cute just-bigger-than-bite-sized-cookies. =)
I forgot to rate this recipe after I mad them!! Lori (reviewer below) just reminded me! They were delicious...sooooo goooood! Did as Lori said and matched up the halved dough and this seemed to work perfectly! Great recipe!
I am giving 3 stars for the cookie, but would give 5 stars for the idea. I made them using Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe and Best Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe from this site. I halved both recipies. I am not sure why others said it was more work. I just put a spoon full of each on the pan and fit them together. They were easy and yummy. I would definately make this again with the other recipes (the second way I tried it). Look them up!
Great cookies! I followed tizzyliz's suggestions and was pleased with the result. My family enjoyed these very much.
Very forgiving recipe. I got so excited that I had all the ingredients for the "regular" choc chip part of the recipe that I just tossed it all in a big bowl and stirred. Cookies came out great! Big ole golden brown rounds. I used this recipe to "get rid" of some peanut butter/chocolate chip "chips" that I had in my fridge. I also added pecans, and let me tell you, my 4yr old and 1 yr old ate them all up! Slightly sweeter than I'm used to, the dough could actually do with the quarter cup of white sugar mentioned in the ingred. list. Also, baking them at 350 IS the more efficient way. All in all, a great recipe, and a keeper. I'll do the half and half at Christmas for presentation. :)
These are so good!! I wasn't quite sure what to expect but was totally surprised!! They are a perfect combination and worth the little bit of extra trouble. Everyone loved them! A great twist on plain ol' chocolate chip cookies!
These cookies are like a chocolate chip cookie and a chocolate chocolate chip cookie stuck together. What's not to like and they look interesting too. I used semi sweet chocolate chips instead of milk chocolate chips and added walnuts to the chocolate chocolate chip side. We brought these to a potluck and this was the first cookie to go.
Definitely worth making, even though it's somewhat time consuming to shape them. The end result not only looks good, but tastes great as well! I doubled the recipe for Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies with slight modifications. Used 3.5 cups of flour and doubled everything else (also substituted margarine for butter). Split the dough in half, and then added 1/4 cup cocoa powder to one portion, and 1/4 cup AP flour to the other portion. Then mixed in 2/3 cup of dark chocolate chips into the cocoa half, and 2/3 cup of semi-sweet chips into the regular half. After refrigerating the dough for 30 minutes, I rolled them into 1.5" dough balls, molded each piece into half-circles and pushed the different coloured pieces together to form a full circle. Baked at 325F for 16 minutes. Make sure to leave space between each cookie because they expand. The cookies come out super soft and gooey (which I LOVE), but will harden when left to cool. With my changes, this recipe yields 43 large cookies (3" diameter). Very yummy! Recommend making this way; I hope these instructions will help someone else.
These are so good...I did use semi-sweet chips instead of the milk choco. To assemble, I followed the advise of Mommyluvs and put down 6 scoops of each of the two cookies on the sheet, cut each one in half and gently put together the 2 different halfs. They baked up beautifully. And, they are very tasty. Thanks!
Great concept, decent cookie.
They were delicious! Great presentation too. Will make again.
I'm giving these 4 stars because the taste is great, but a little more work than I like to do all the time for a cookie! I did use white chips in the chocolate side of the cookie and increased the oven temp to 350 and they turned out much better! I will make these again, just not an everyday cookie for me! Thanks for the great recipe though!
absolutely fantastic!! they were gone in a day! A big hit with all the little kids on my street great recipe
Great cookies! Evreyone loved them! :)
I have been meaning to make these cookies for a while now and I wonder what took me so long! I followed the recipe exactly and did not change a thing. These cookies came out delicious. I never knew having Half and Halfs would be so yummy. I made these into large gourmet cookies so I could wrap up one each and give them to friends. They taste so good though I almost want to have them all myself...lol. Because I made them larger they had to cook a while longer and I started them off at 325F and raised the heat to 350F halfway through. They are like heaven and I am going to make some more real soon, yum!
Perfect! My sister and I made these and used peanut butter chips instead of chocolate chips in the chocolate cookie dough. There was too much chocolate cookie dough, but that just made for a few chocolate cookies. We also shortened the baking time due to personal preference of a gooeyer cookie :)
My daughter picked this recipe out. What a fun concept. Tasty too!
I used a completely different recipe, devided the dough in half, and added cocoa to one half. Five stars for the idea though!
I love these cookies. As per previous reviews, cook at 350. I used chocolate chips in the white cookie and white chocolate chips in the chocolate cookie. They were great!!
We liked the taste. I thought they looked a little rough so I tried rolling them into loose balls before baking. The look is much more finished this way. Also, 300 degrees was not high enough. I baked them at 320 for 13 min. and found that to be perfect ! Yummy ! ! !
very good but we would have changed the heat to 350 and made sure that the butter was softened not melted
So yummy!
This has recently become my husband's all time favorite cookie. I can't believe how simple this recipe truly is. I have to bake mine for 12 minutes, but I just noted that on my recipe. I had a little bit extra of the chocolate cookie dough, baked them alone, and those cookies are just as delicious. Softest chocolate chip recipe I have found in a while. I used semi-sweet chips in the "white" cookie and milk chocolate in the "brown" cookie. Very enjoyable, indeed!
Oh, these are absolutely fantastic! Nobody could stop eating them. I put peanut butter chips in the chocolate cookie side. I even had a co-worker commission me to bake a batch for his family. Excellent, will make again!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections