Half and Halfs

These are outstanding! This recipe should get five stars for originality. I followed the recipe exactly. I did have some problems, I'm not sure if it is something I did or not. I found that the chocolate chocolate chip side of the cookie was more firm and dry than the wetter chocolate chip side. When I formed the balls for each side and put the two sides together, the chocolate chip side was a lot softer. As I thought would happen, the softer side cooked much easier and the darker side stayed puffy and higher. I corrected this problem by flattening it out with a spatula and it worked fine after that. I made about half of the cookies this way. At the great suggestion of another AR member, I made the rest as cookie bars, using the chocolate chocolate chip as a base and cooking that for a bit, then adding the chocolate chip on top and cooking the rest. Both versions were superb tasting and were very quickly devoured by the whole family! I almost didn't have time to take a picture before they were eaten. I will be making this again very very soon!