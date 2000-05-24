Half and Halfs

4.6
116 Ratings
  • 5 83
  • 4 26
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I came up with this recipe when I couldn't decide whether I wanted chocolate chip or double chip cookies so I came up with a way to have both! These cookies are half plain chocolate chip and half chocolate chocolate chip.

Recipe by Lindsay

Gallery
23 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together 1/2 cup butter with 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Beat in 1 egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Combine 1 1/2 cups flour with 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda and a pinch of salt, stir into the creamed mixture until well blended. Fold in the chocolate chips.

  • In another medium bowl, cream together 1/2 cup butter with 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Beat in 1 egg and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Combine 1 1/2 cups flour with 1/4 cup cocoa, 1/4 teaspoon of baking soda and a pinch of salt, stir into the creamed mixture until well blended. Fold in the chocolate chips. Scoop a small amount of each dough onto a large spoon, drop cookies 2 inches apart onto an unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
179 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 26.8mg; sodium 66.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022