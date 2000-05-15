Soft Oatmeal Cookies
These oatmeal cookies are very moist with a good flavor. Add a cup of raisins or nuts if you desire.
Wow! I loved these cookies and they were super easy to make. I used Splenda instead of sugar. WW flour in place pf white flour and added raisins. I also took the advice of another eviewer and left them round instead of flattening them with a fork and the came out round, soft and perfect. I will make these again and again. Thanks for the great recipe.Read More
The perfect oatmeal cookie. No rocket science here--simple to mix, simple to bake, great results. Bake longer for chewier, shorter time for softer cookies, add nuts or raisins if you like or just as is. Nice oatmeal flavor with just a hint of cinnamon and not overshadowed by a ton of spices. Just that simple.
After reading other reviews I subtracted 1/2 cup of sugar, and I was sorry I did. They were still delicious, but next time I will use the full amount of sugar. The cookies even stayed soft for 4 days (that's when everyone finished them). Excellent recipe!!!
Outrageously delicious! I cut the amount of oats to 2 cups to make them more chewy and thin + some chocolate chips for the Mrs. She doesn't usually have a sweet tooth for cookies 'n cakes, but these - I had to fight vigorously to get my share!
This has become a new favorite in our home! One of the only recipes I've ever tried that truly lives up to the soft cookie name. The flavor is just right, the cookie melts in your mouth, and they are easy to make. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
These are very good. I made a few personal changes, but the original comes out awesome. I saw a few reviews mentioning that these came out dry. One thing I've learned about oatmeal cookies is that they are done when the edges are golden brown. Yes, you're going to touch the middle with your finger and say to yourself, "no, they need to go back in the oven". Wrong. The center will seem to be undercooked, but they are done. If you don't believe me, at least take one out earlier than you think it's ready. Let them cool for a little bit and they'll be chewy and awesome as they should be. I make them with a 3oz scoop and flatten them -- that size takes almost exactly 8 minutes at 375°F. What to do with the cookies you left in past when I said to pull them out? If you like milk or coffee, you can always dunk them!
fantastic! This is the perfect oatmeal cookie base. I have made these twice this week! First time I halved the recipe and added semi-sweet chocolate chips. Last night I halved it and added SunMaid dried fruit bits. I also substituted Smart Balance light spread for butter and it is still the best oatmeal cookies ever. As for making the cookies uniform in shape, I simply pressed these little babies into patties like I would a mini hamburger. They came out perfectly chewy yet cooked throughout. UPDATE: The third time I made these, I replaced the butter with peanut butter. AMAZING! So good.
So Good!! I made a few changes to make it healthier and it turned out well. I used 1 1/2 stick of butter and 2 tbs of unsweetened apple sauce, 1 egg and 2 egg whites, and I used 1 c whole wheat flour and 1 c all purpose. They were super good and had to force myself to stop eating them. I have found my new oatmeal cookie recipe!!
Best oatmeal cookie recipe! I made two batches so far - one plain and one with white chocolate and dried cranberries. My oven required more than the 8-10 minutes for baking - 12 minutes was just right. I didn't have quick oats and used Old Fashioned Quaker Oats and it came out fine. At first I followed the advice of one of the reviews to only use 2 cups of Old Fashioned Oats but thought the dough was not oatmeal-ey enough so I ended up using the full three cups. Also, I reduced the cinnamon to only one teaspoon and added a dash of ground clove and nutmeg. The only down side is that we can't stop eating them!
Just finished making these and WOW, they really are amazing...I wanted to find a recipe that used what I already had at home and so the amount of oats I had on hand was only 2 1/2 cups, but they still turned out great. Also, I read a tip awhile back that said you can sub old fashioned oats for quick cooking anytime, just keep in mind the product will be a little more chewy...so I used old fashioned and they turned out great. I thought I'd pass that tip along to other novice cooks like myself.
These are excellent oatmeal cookies -- very soft and moist, with the right balance of oats to flour. The only change I made (and will make again) is to take the white sugar down to 1/2 cup. I have a huge sweet tooth, and these were plenty sweet -- even with the reduction in sugar. A definite keeper of a cookie recipe. Thanks!
Easy, good but not the best recipe for raisin-less oatmeal cookies. I'll try these again sometime and see if I just didn't get it right the first time. It might be the cinnamon, but we usually love cinnamon. Also way too salty. Thanks for the recipe.
These cookies are great! Unfortunately I had to stray from the recipe just a bit due to an egg allergy (toddler). I used an egg sub (1 banana mashed with 1 tsp of baking powder for the 2 eggs) and baked them for just under 8 minutes. My little guy LOVED these! The banana didn't overwhelm the oatmeal taste either. Great cookie, thanks so much Barbara!
The title says it all! This is an amazing recipe and the cookies came out moist, soft and chewy. I used a small ice cream scoop to make all the cookies the same size. Be sure to chill the dough before baking. It didn't seem to matter if you flattened the cookies. I tried both ways and all of them came out perfect. I did make one change. I rolled the cookies in sugar before going on to the cookie sheet (I've done that with other oatmeal cookies) and it made them even better!! 5-stars all the way!! I baked all the batches for 8 minutes then pulled them out (they still looked a little doughy) and let them sit on the cookie sheet for 2-3 minutes then let them cool on a wire rack. We can't put them down!!!
These were great! I gave 4 stars because I altered. I added 2tsp. Vanilla, and doubled the cinnamon. First batch I made too large and they "ran" everywhere, so I made smaller walnut sized balls and they came out PERFECT! Also don't bother with the sugar and fork mess...unless you like flat cookies... These are soft & chewy. This is a keeper! Also PERFECT with this *cream filling: 1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened 1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar 1 cup marshmallow creme 1 teaspoon vanilla extract *from the Cream-filled chocolate cookies recipe from this site.
I'm no baking extraordinaire, but seriously, I want to meet the person that can mess up the taste of a cookie recipe that has 1 cup of butter and two cups of sugar. It just doesn't happen. My clogged arteries thank you. That being said, I only used 1 cup of sugar- brown sugar only- and they turned out good. To replace added some honey and reduced sugar syrup. Tripled the amount of vanilla extract. As usual. The dough was pretty cement-like for me, but not too bad. I just used a spoon instead of my hands. I didn't do anything like refrigerate it. Coz lets be honest, I want cookies and I want em now.
this is the worst recipe i've tried so far.
My first time making cookies and they came out great! I didn't press them down as per other reviewers so I could get a nice fat chewy cookie. YUM!
The people at work love me when I bring in these cookies. Two dozen are gone in a matter of hours. They also freeze really well. 40 seconds in the microwave when frozen, & it's like they just came out of the oven.
OH,MY!!!!!!! these couldn't be better!, as i sit here eating my 5th cookie, i realize how i fell in love with them at the start! you have GOT to try these cookies!
My favorite oatmeal cookie recipe yet! I only had "old fashioned" oatmeal, so I ran half of the oatmeal through my food processor. The cookies were fantastic. Soft and chewy.
This is the best oatmeal cookie recipe I've used. I added 1 cup raisins and I love cinnamon so I eyeballed (and probably doubled the requested amount)... it turned out perfectly soft. Take them out on time... they might not look fully done in the middle but once it cools it is PERFECT and SUPER SOFT! SO SO SO delicious. I am a sugar fiend and per my sister's request only put 1 cup brown sugar and 3/4 cup white sugar (reduced sugar by 1/4 cup) and it was perfect... just remember that the raisins will be sweet too if you add them.... if were to have added nuts though, I would want to keep the full amount of sugar because the skin on nuts taste bitter to me. What a great recipe!
I've made these twice and they really are nice and soft. First time around, I did it almost exactly as the recipe stated and oh my god, it's way too sweet. And they were a bit plain (bland) outside of the massive sweetness. I didn't flatten the cookies with a fork dipped in sugar (thank god, the last thing this recipe needs is more sweetness) but I did press them down with my palm. This recipe doesn't spread all too well so it needs it. I ended up baking them 8.5 minutes. Second time around, I only used 2/3 cup of both the white sugar and brown sugar. And I added more cinnamon, some cloves, nutmeg, and ground ginger. That's when it really started coming together. I will definitely make this recipe again, with the adjustments.
Very nice. I also put 1/2 cup less of the white sugar and they turned just right. My two-year old enjoyed making and eating them too. I pressed the dough on the rolling board and let my daughter cut it with a biscuit cutter. I was very surprised, though, when we've got more then 50 cookies, using the recipe scaled for 24... We gave away some to my little one's daycare and some to her aunt and her gradma. Everyone said they were good!
Pretty good recipe, DH loves it but I'm not overly fond of oatmeal cookies as a rule so it's hard for me to say for sure. Most definitely soft and moist, I don't think they're going to last very long. I made 2/3 the recipe plain with no add-ons but added semi-sweet chocolate chips to the remaining 1/3. Pretty good too. Edited to add: On the second day, the cookies were MUCH better. Suddenly I could taste the oatmeal (which I think is what I was missing before) and the texture and everything was much better. Changed to five stars from four.
Amazing. Straight up amazing. My batch came out completely chewy (no crispiness at all, just as my husband and kids prefer :), and I followed the ingredient list as written. I didn't chill or flatten with a fork though; instead, I rolled them into balls (I managed about 4.5 dozen), and popped them into the oven as is (no flattening or chilling required). 8 1/2 to 9 minutes later? Perfection. Definitely my "go-to" oatmeal cookie recipe from now on. :)
I skipped the chilling of the dough, as well as the flattening the cookies with a sugared fork. I also added a cup of craisins. The cookies came out soft and delicious! A definite keeper.
These cookies remind me of the thick oatmeal raisin cookies you get at the grocery store bakery or Costco....yummy. They stay thick and chewy as long as you take them out early. My family loved them gone the first day I made them. I had to make more the next day, my husband couldn't get enough of them. I will definitely make them again.
Wow, I cut the sugar in half, only using 1/2 cup of white and 1/2 cup of brown, and they turned out great! I'm sure they would be awesome with full sugar also, just not as good for you :)
These cookies are terrific. I have been experimenting with various oatmeal cookie recipes this week (including the one one the oatmeal box) and this is the best. I made batches with raisins, craisins, chocolate chips and plain. All great. I used parchment paper and did not grease. I did not refrigerate the dough, I used 3/4 c of white sugar instead of 1 cup. I flattened the cookies slightly, with damp fingers. Did not use more sugar. They are the best....thanks.
I used this recipe to make oatmeal squares. I substituted 1/4 cup vegetable oil plus 1/2 cup applesauce for the 1 cup butter and used only 1/2 cup white sugar. I added a good helping of Craisins and baked in a 9x13 pan for about 30 minutes, then cut into squares. They were super yummy! Next time I might use only 1/4 cup white sugar.
Very nice. I did add a half cup of raisins, which I soaked in hot chai tea and drained before adding it to the dough. These baked up nicely and were a wonderful cookie to make with my boys. NOTE: I cut this recipe in half which made 24 medium sized cookies.
This is a good oatmeal cookie but it's way toooo sweet!! I will absolutly make this recipe again, I will just cut the sugar by at least 1/2 a cup. It's really good with dried cranberries and walnuts, I also used 1 tablespoon of vanilla and cinnamon for added flavor. Thank you for this recipe.
Excellent! Stay chewy, taste great, the best I ever made... even better than my secret recipe!
These cookies were wonderful. They were heavenly soft right out the oven, and mine only needed 8 minutes. The first batch, I left in for 10 and they came out a bit crunchy. I cut back on 1/4 cup of sugar and added some coconut instead, but I think 1/2 of coconut would be better. Also, when I was mixing the batter, my wooden spoon snapped! Be prepared for a workout if you don't have an electric mixer.
I made these cookies for my boss for "Boss' Day". He loved them and said they were better than the bakeries. My husband gave them two thumps up. They were soft and baked up perfect.
Great cookie recipe! I underbaked them slightly, so that they would be soft and chewy. I made this recipe pretty much exactly as written, except I left the dough in balls, and didn't press it down with a sugared fork. Also, I divided the dough in half, and added raisins to one half, and miniature M & M's to the other half before chilling. This worked well, and the cookies came out beautifully. My family is really enjoying them. Thanks for sharing the great recipe! I'll be using this one again and again!
Husband and I loved this recipe. I did a half batch and I did add raisins. Did exactly as directed. Great recipe
My first attempt at Oatmeal cookies was sucessful. These cookies are easy to make and easier to eat. They're just like my grandmother used to make.
Delicious!!! I couldn't stop eating the batter while I was making them. I didn't press them down and they came out think and soft. they were super easy to make too. after I left them out to cool they got as hard as a rock. These are best to eat as soon as they are out of the oven while they're still soft and warm.
I added a box of chocolate pudding to the mix for a different version. I loved the recipe as reads but almost peed my pants when I tasted the choco. version! Thanks Bittersweet1 for this awesome recipe !!!
I made these cookies yesterday for the first time, i did not refridgerate them because i didn't see the need for it, i just put a spoonful on the cookie sheet and pressed them down with my palm of my hand, i like mine a bit thicker and i put dried cranberries in them, they weren't over the top, i find no oatmeal cookie recipe that is flowing over with flavor but they were good and i will make them again.
Made these the other day, outstanding! Added 1 cup of white chips and 1 cup of craisins. I didn't find any need to refrigerate the dough. I made walnut size balls and left them that way and I baked until lightly browned any more than that made a crunchy cookie.
These are great! I added some walnuts, raisins, 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and made them twice the size. Thanks Barbara!
Made these with my 4 year old daughter and they turned out very well. Quick and easy to make. As they cooled, they got a little crispy, but still tasted great!! Thanks for sharing!!
My husband said they were the best oatmeal cookies he had ever had. I did add about a cup of raisins. The first batch I let chill about 45 minutes. Decided to see how it would do in the frig for longer so I left it overnight and made another batch the next day. And finally one more fresh batch on the third day. The dough kept nicely and I was able to have a fresh cookie for 3 days! Several days after being baked they have held up really well and are still very moist.
These were so good! We baked them as directed for the first pan full. For the second and third pans, we baked them 12 minutes, and then immediately transferred them to the wire rack without cooling them on the pan. It seemed to go faster that way. They were delicious!
i am 15 and this recipe is so easy and delicious that i had to double it just to ensure that they last for more than 2-3 days! But i DID change it up a lil. Instead of using all purpose flour i used whole wheat flour and splenda to make it a little bit healthier. I did not use vanilla but i did use caramel pecan extract which is phenominal in the cookies!thank you soo much for the amazing rexcipe!!
I MADE THESE COOKIES AT EASTER AND THEY WERE SOOO GOOD. I PUT CHOCOLATE CHIPS IN HALF THE MIX AND LEFT THE OTHER HALF PLAIN.VERY GOOD TASTE AND THEY STAYED SOFT.MY FAMILY LOVED THEM.
These cookies were moist, delicious, and had the perfect amount of spice. *However*, and this is a bonus, my dough yielded 44 healthy sized cookies and I followed the recipe to a 'T'. Some even started out slightly larger than a walnut. Also, I skipped the refrigeration step (due to time constraints) and I didn't bother with the smooshing of the dough balls (due to laziness) and they couldn't have been better. Last, these are QUICK to put together, even for a slow-poke like me!
LOVE these! Perfect flavor, perfect consistency. Thank YOU!!!
Love this cookie! Like many, I tweaked mine based on the reviews. I coarsely chop 2 out of the 3 cups of oats, add 1 cup each of the white choc. chips, walnuts and sweetened dried cranberries (Craisens). I also add a tsp of cinnamon to the mixture as well. Just be sure to get them as uniform in size as possible to ensure even baking. I know that’s a “duh” moment for many of you, but I’m always in such a hurry I forget. ;-) I've always gotten rave reviews from this cookie and I'm so glad it was shared with us!
I love these soft chewy cookie. I added raisins cause an oatmeal cookie is not complete without them. The recipe states to push the cookie down with a fork, prior to cooking, but I didn't want more sugar so I just left them in a heap on the cookie sheet, and found they fell flat, just fine, without the added step.
This is a quick easy recipe and everyone loves these cookies!!
These are wonderful! Soft, delicious, and easy, and this recipe makes a TON. I added 2 cups of white chocolate chips, and they went well together. Thanks for a great recipe!
soft. could use a little less sugar next time.
I added peanuts and some peanut butter to a few of mine and they were delicious!
These cookies were not soft AT ALL. They were actually very hard, and tough. I made the recipe twice just to make sure it wasn't the way I had made, them but they were just as awful as the first round!
cookies came out great!! (I followed the recipes as it...) I added white chips and cranberries- they were a hit at the church fair!!
These came out at a pleasant mix of soft and chewy. However: You do not need to chill the dough, in fact, this stuff becomes almost frozen stiff if refrigerated. I'd skip the part about dipping the fork in sugar etc - I just rolled these into balls, and used parchment paper instead of greasing the cookie sheet.
Of course this recipe is good; it is straight from the Quaker Oats Lid. I was looking for something different when I ran across this familar recipe.
My family LOVED these cookies! It was fun and easy making them and delicious to eat. They came out very soft with a wonderful aroma that filled my kitchen. I made a batch and send them for Christmas to my parents.
These were the best oatmeal cookies I've EVER had. Delicious.
WOW! These are really good!
Excellent cookies - I added 1 cup mini choc chipits and 1/2 tsp each of allspice and nutmeg to kick up the flavor and they are dee-lish.
What a lovely recipe! I made a half batch of these cookies, and they turned out great! I used margarine instead of butter, and I measured everything else out except the cinnamon and salt. Just added a dash of salt and maybe 2 dashes of cinnamon. Also I baked them at 350 degrees since I was using an aluminum cookie sheet and was afraid they would burn, and cooked them for about 12 minutes instead of 8. They came out great! Also make sure the dough stays cold. I left the bowl of remaining dough out on the counter when the first batch was baking. The second batch did not puff up as much as the first, but still came out good. Also baked the second batch a few minutes longer to make them crispy.
Great recipe! I followed recipe exactly and the came out just perfect. Because I am a chocolate lover, I have also added chocolate chips to this recipe - YUM! My latest addition: chocolate covered raisins :-)
These might just be the best oatmeal cookies I've ever made. I did add one cup of raisins, and they ended up being perfectly moist & chewy. This one's going on the frequent-rotation list.
Great recipe! I leave them in for 8 minutes and then take them out and let them cool on the rack, and they're so soft and yummy :)
These are great cookies. I didn't flatten them with a fork and they can out round and chewy.
Ok, so I rated 1 star for now because of the consistency of the dough. I haven't baked these yet so I'll update after they come out of the oven. I normally use an ice cream scoop to form my cookie dough. Well...I just took my dough out of the fridge and omg, it's hard as a rock! Perhaps this is why the instructions say to 'roll the dough' because, quite literally, it's unscoopable. Being the stubborn gal that I am and, I'll admit it, I'm feeling lazy today...I'm going to let the dough sit out for a bit and see if it softens enough to scoop. I shall return! UPDATE: Alright, I couldn't wait until the dough softened. I struggled with my ice cream scoop, dropped 'em on a parchment lined baking sheet, DID NOT FLATTEN, and stuck 'em in a 375 degree oven. After 8 mins, the edges were browned and they were utterly flat. I pulled them out but they still looked completely raw in the middle. Back in they went for another 2 mins. Although they looked like the middle still wasn't fully cooked, I took them out because they were getting really dark. I made 2 different batches, one with butterscotch chips, the 2nd batch I made with semi-sweet chocolate chips, dried cranberries and toasted almonds. The second batch turned out better. The flavor is really good. We'll see if they stay soft. I decided that if I make these again I'll reduce the amount of oats and NOT refrigerate the dough.
Yummy cookies! Thanks!
These cookies really aren't that great. They are very crunchy. Not soft. I doubled the size of the cookies and they turned out a little better. I'd rather buy oatmeal cookie dough from the grocery store.
Made as is and also made using half butter have vegetable or canola oil. Doing the former is tasty and doing the latter makes for a softer cookie with enough butter taste. I like these esp. since I can easily half the recipe as the full recipe calls for two eggs. I would suggest chilling the dough first before baking though.
Don't add any liquid to the cookie dough. I made the mistake of adding 1/4 cup of milk to the dough to make it easier to manage and my cookies turned out flat and doughy. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly + adding a cup of dried cranberries. I chilled the dough for an hour too. I greased the cookie sheets lightly w/ olive oil which I'm not sure if that affected them. Let's hope they firm up more in the next couple of days.
I was first nervous about making these because the serving size says 24, and I needed to make exactly 36 cookies. I then found that one reviewer commented that this recipe made 50 cookies for her. so, I decided to keep the recipe the same & not change the serving size. I added a heaping cup full of Trader Joe's Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips, reduced the oatmeal to 1 & 3/4 cup, and added a Chocolate chip morsel in the center of each cookie. SO CUTE!!. You don't need to refridgerate. In the end, I ended UP making 48 regular sized cookies & 4 JUMBO COOKIES!!! YUM-O VERYYY GOOD. I love chewy, gooey cookies & these were perfect!
Excellent. I used half Crisco (butter flavored) and half butter. Really good
These cookies are so easy to make, and they're chewey and yummy! I followed the recipe, and it made a little over 3 dozen decent size cookies. Will definitely make again.
so so yummy. I used whole wheat flour with bit of wheat germ instead of the white flour and they are perfect. I will definintely make these again.
I loved these cookies! They were just what I was looking for in an oatmeal cookie recipe!
a couple of changes for us... First used 1/2 cup splenda sugar blend and added a ton (2 1/2 cups) raisens second didn't chill, but instead spread out onto a lightly greased jelly roll pan 3rd baked at 350 for about 5 minutes longer 4th cut into about 72 small bar cookies. Saved a lot of time rolling and smushing. and then I have lots of little chewy cookies for my family.
Five stars for sure. These are so delicious and a great base recipe for different add ins. I just dropped mine onto cookie sheet with my cookie scoop without making a ball or flattening. They were perfect. Not sure how some submitters got flat cookies-maybe ck your baking soda that its not old. Store it in a cool spot. It will lose it power. I cooked 8 minutes for a softer cookie and ten minutes for a crispier cookie. Perfection. Added 1 cup walnuts and 1 cup raisins-YUMMY! Will add choc chips in very very soon ;)
Great Recipe, turns out perfect just the way it is. Accidentally omitted the cinnamon, loved it anyway. Gives a sweet and chewy cookie. Recipe recommends 8-10 minutes in the oven- 8 minutes was perfect for me.
Overall I quite liked these cookies. I did find there were a little too many oats, but that may be down to personal preference. Reduced oats to 2 1/2 cups, added 1/4 cup of Raisins and 1/4 cup of mini choc chips. Followed the recipe exactly.
love these cookies! my husband said it wasn't too sweet but he loves sweet. these are perfect for me. chewy inside but yet hard outside. did everything on the recipe except i added raisins and it was still good!
I had no idea these were so easy and delicious! I got so many compliments... I added a cup of chocolate chips but only because I didn't have raisins. KEEPER!
Mmmm... These made my house smell so good! I followed the recipe almost exactly, except for 2 things. I only used 1/2 cup of butter (1 stick) that's more than enough. I was craving chocolate and I LOVE oatmeal, so I decided to make these into choco-oatmeal cookies. All I added was 3TBSP of Hershey's cocoa. If you want to use baking squares instead it equals out to 1 square. Delicious!
Everyone who gave this a good review must not have actually followed this recipe exactly as written. I tried twice and got the same results with flat ugly looking cookies. Taste is fine but nothing special. Not soft...crispy and crumbly, no matter when I take them out of the oven.
Yum Yum and Yum.....these cookies were great. Soft and chewy..even when thawed from the freezer. I scaled for 96 and got 180 good size cookies, oh dear, but oh well the more the merrier. I divided it into 3 batches....oatmeal raisen, plain and simple...oatmeal, raisen and white choco chips a little sweeter....oatmeal, raisen, white choco chips, macadamion nuts and skor toffee pieces, now thats a cookie...works for the sweet tooth. Husband and three teens give it big thumbs up.
These are great cookies and always get compliments. I prefer to use 2 c. of oatmeal because the cookies spread more and are more chewy. Either way, delicious!
DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME MAKING 1 BATCH. Double up the recipe. I made 2 changes. I substituted half of the flour for Bob's Whole Wheat Pastry Flour & omitted the fork & sugar bit. KEEPER
Wonderful recipe! I made this twice in one week! That is now good this recipe is. During the first time I only used 1 tsp of cinnamon because I only had that much around. The second time around I had forgotten to buy some more cinnamon, so I made it without the cinnamon. I didn't pack the brown sugar and skipped the fork dipped in sugar at the end. I used a cookie scooper and ended up with 2 inch cookies. I baked them for about 9 minutes. They tasted and turned out great both times. Very chewy! I couldn't stop eating them, and I even had a few for breakfast with my coffee. I got plenty of compliments on these cookies as well!
These are true to the claim! Soft and chewy and delicious! One thing though, they don't spread much beyond what you squish them down to with a fork, so if you want larger cookies, make larger dough balls and squish accordingly. Excellent recipe!
The best oatmeal cookies! I did not refrigerate them, did not grease the cookie sheet, used spoonfuls dropped on the cookie sheet and did not flatten them with a fork. I did try a little sugar and cinnamon sprinkled on top. All of this I got from other reviews. What ever you do this is a good starter to add stuff too or even good just as they are. They cook a little quicker than 8 - 10 minutes so you need to keep an eye on them. My new favorite.
This has got to be the best cookie ever. It is soooo good and i make them now once a week for the family. I add 2 cups of raisins to my dough and the cookies are spectacular. GOOD JOB BARB. by Tammy in Manitoba
These cookies are AWESOME!! I added a half a cup of raisans and some dried pears. They are so yummy. Some of the other reviews said to take out some of the sugar, but I think they are perfect the way they are. If you were to take out some of the sugar, they may be a little to boring.
These turned out DELICIOUS!!! I don't usually review things and I kind of hate when people write what they did, but I thought these changes might be helpful and time saving... I used whole wheat flour and they still taste great (not whole wheaty). I also did not chill which saved a lot of time, and I did not press down with a fork with sugar. They were sweet enough already and I didn't want them to get too crisp. And I added craisins and pecans for an extra touch! Great recipe. I highly recommend!
I skipped the hour chilling and just dropped them by the rounded spoonful onto the baking sheet. I followed the recipe exactly and they were a nice simple soft cookie.
