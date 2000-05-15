Soft Oatmeal Cookies

These oatmeal cookies are very moist with a good flavor. Add a cup of raisins or nuts if you desire.

By BITTERSWEET1

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 35 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together butter, white sugar, and brown sugar. Beat in eggs one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Combine flour, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; stir into the creamed mixture. Mix in oats. Cover, and chill dough for at least one hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Roll the dough into walnut sized balls, and place 2 inches apart on cookie sheets. Flatten each cookie with a large fork dipped in sugar.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 32.3g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 35.8mg; sodium 213.1mg. Full Nutrition
