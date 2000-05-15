Soft Oatmeal Cookies

Ok, so I rated 1 star for now because of the consistency of the dough. I haven't baked these yet so I'll update after they come out of the oven. I normally use an ice cream scoop to form my cookie dough. Well...I just took my dough out of the fridge and omg, it's hard as a rock! Perhaps this is why the instructions say to 'roll the dough' because, quite literally, it's unscoopable. Being the stubborn gal that I am and, I'll admit it, I'm feeling lazy today...I'm going to let the dough sit out for a bit and see if it softens enough to scoop. I shall return! UPDATE: Alright, I couldn't wait until the dough softened. I struggled with my ice cream scoop, dropped 'em on a parchment lined baking sheet, DID NOT FLATTEN, and stuck 'em in a 375 degree oven. After 8 mins, the edges were browned and they were utterly flat. I pulled them out but they still looked completely raw in the middle. Back in they went for another 2 mins. Although they looked like the middle still wasn't fully cooked, I took them out because they were getting really dark. I made 2 different batches, one with butterscotch chips, the 2nd batch I made with semi-sweet chocolate chips, dried cranberries and toasted almonds. The second batch turned out better. The flavor is really good. We'll see if they stay soft. I decided that if I make these again I'll reduce the amount of oats and NOT refrigerate the dough.