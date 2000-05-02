Philippine Butter Cookies

These are also called Puto Seco. This is a tasty, butter cookie that is complimented with a cup of tea. The cornstarch in the recipe makes them light and crunchy.

Recipe by John J Pacheco

prep:
5 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs, one at a time. Stir in the cornstarch, cream of tartar and baking powder until well blended. Roll the dough into 1 inch balls and place them 1 inch apart onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, or until light brown. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
74 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 10.5g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 34.1mg. Full Nutrition
