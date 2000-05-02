Philippine Butter Cookies
These are also called Puto Seco. This is a tasty, butter cookie that is complimented with a cup of tea. The cornstarch in the recipe makes them light and crunchy.
These are also called Puto Seco. This is a tasty, butter cookie that is complimented with a cup of tea. The cornstarch in the recipe makes them light and crunchy.
Very light and crispy, even our non-filipino friends rave about these. One recommendation, chill the dough before rolling into balls.Read More
I think the recipe uses too much cornstarch. After bitting into one it taste like a ball of butter and cornstarch. I reccomend not making this recipe.Read More
Very light and crispy, even our non-filipino friends rave about these. One recommendation, chill the dough before rolling into balls.
Wow! I've been looking for this recipe after making it once a while ago. I forgot the name and couldn't find it again. I initially tried it because I was looking for a special recipe to make into a cookie that was similar to those puffy mint candies that you pop in your mouth and they melt into a fine, sweet, minty powder. This recipe worked perfectly! I added 1 tsp of peppermint extract, a tiny bit of pink food color and some crushed candy canes. They were great!!! Thanks for a great recipe and thanks, mizliz, for posting the picture that helped me find it again!
This is such and easy and GREAT tasting recipe! The cookies are so light - they're addictive! I'm glad that I tried it and will definitely make them again!
I think the recipe uses too much cornstarch. After bitting into one it taste like a ball of butter and cornstarch. I reccomend not making this recipe.
These were easy to make and delicious. I made them for my family to give them a taste of home..... I got thumbs up all round, even from none Filo relatives!
I learned to make these when i was in grade school but i lost my recipe. I am glad to find this. The cookies are like the way i remembered them: they are light and crunchy, and it's hard to stop eating them!
My son made these for his 6th grade report on The Philippines. They were a BIG hit! The kids loved them!
My daughter needed a Philippine recipe for a potluck for Girl Scouts today. We made them, and at first I was a little skeptical. They turned out beautifully!
These cookies are special. I couldn´t form the balls, since the batter was runny. I froze them but they were still liquid! So I put them in little molds. Then I covered them with chocolate. Great!
My daughter needed an asian dessert for a school project. This was easy and the cookies are great. We will put powder sugar on them next time. You need to have a drink with them. They are more like a biscutt than cookie.
Amazing easy and fun kids love it
My 17 year old daughters tried making this cookie. Tasted alright, but the consistency wasn't very appealing. Like eating a cookie filled with powder that sticks to your mouth. Then again, they're not really good at baking... at all.
Very Delicious!! I even added a teaspoon of coconut extract. My family is Filipino and this was a huge hit!!
I thought I'd be doing my husband a favor baking these because he served a mission in Cebu for our church. However, this recipe had way too much cornstarch and way too little flavor.
I have no frame of reference since I have never had authentic Puto Seco cookies. These were different - I added almond extract to give them more flavor and found them to be very light, but a little pasty when you eat them.
I tried the dough before baking and it was very bland and tasteless. I added vanilla to this recipe and it made a world of difference! Great recipe when you add vanilla
Really nice cookies. My boyfriend has been out of the Philippines for eight years so I made these for him. He said they tasted just like the ones back home!
Even though the cookies were a little on the dry side, they still were really good. Good flavor and great with a cup of hot tea. My daughter ate most of the cookies in one sitting.
My daughter from the Philippines tasted them without knowing I made these specially for her. She immediately said egg nog cookies which meant they passed. I found the cookie to be very light yet it has a tendency to kind of get a melt in your mouth stickiness. They are oddly addicting but I think I would prefer a little flour in the cookie. As they seemed to be exactly what my daughter remembers I give them 5 stars.
I made them and couldn't get the dough to stay in a ball shape to put in the oven. I think it had too much cornstarch.They were chalky and dry. I didn't like
Pretty good cookies...different
Very good cookie. Don't know if i will ever make it again. It is a very fast cookie to make. Mine came out looking like a sugar cookie but tasted like a short bread.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections