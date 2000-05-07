New Brunswick Chocolate Chip Cookies

A nice treat from southern New Brunswick in Canada. Very soft chocolate chip cookies with a hint of cinnamon.

By Giz

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, peanut butter, white sugar and brown sugar. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the milk, cream and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda, salt and cinnamon, stir into the creamed mixture. Finally, mix in the rolled oats and chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
143 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 19.5mg; sodium 141.8mg. Full Nutrition
