New Brunswick Chocolate Chip Cookies
A nice treat from southern New Brunswick in Canada. Very soft chocolate chip cookies with a hint of cinnamon.
A nice treat from southern New Brunswick in Canada. Very soft chocolate chip cookies with a hint of cinnamon.
These were awesome! A little bit of everything in them and they taste great. I didn't have cream, but just used a bit more milk, and I think they're just fine like this. Yummy!Read More
This is a great quicky. takes only a short amount of time. Is really good if u need to make sumthing QUICK & EASY. tastes GOOD, tooRead More
This is a great quicky. takes only a short amount of time. Is really good if u need to make sumthing QUICK & EASY. tastes GOOD, too
These were awesome! A little bit of everything in them and they taste great. I didn't have cream, but just used a bit more milk, and I think they're just fine like this. Yummy!
These are absolutely delicious! I made them for my husband to take to work today and all his coworkers loved them! Since we're both lactose intolerant, I substituted Crisco for butter, soymilk for the milk and cream, and used non-dairy chocolate chips.
I followed the recipe exactly except that I just used more milk instead of cream. My family LOVES them. These cookies are marvelous!
Easy, delicious, basic cookie recipe.
I made these for my freshman Geography class on 9/23/09 they went over well, so it's a decent recipe. It's easy, quick and tasty. (I just used more milk instead of cream)
The flavor was good but they turned out flat. I'm at sea level so altitude isn't the issue. I enjoy the combination of flavors so I'll try this again.
Not a can't wait to make this cookie again recipe, but a good cookie.
Very yummy cookie. Has all of our favorite ingredients.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections