Cucidati II
This takes some time to prepare, but is well worth the work. I looked years for this recipe for my father-in-law. After many tries, I found the one that reminded him of his grandmother's Christmas cookies.
This takes some time to prepare, but is well worth the work. I looked years for this recipe for my father-in-law. After many tries, I found the one that reminded him of his grandmother's Christmas cookies.
Better than my mother's recipe. The dough handles very easily, although I had to make a double batch of dough to accomodate all the filling.Read More
Better than my mother's recipe. The dough handles very easily, although I had to make a double batch of dough to accomodate all the filling.
This is a great recipe.but I found that there was to much filling for the dough so double the dough recipe I searched for years for this recipe for my mom because her grand mother used to make them but had no written recipe unfortunately my mother passed away before I could make them for her-Now I make them every Christmas for my family and friends I make hundreds of them there is just one thing I change Instead of rolling them in logs I cut out rounds or trees or stars place filling in the center and place another shape on top and crimp edges That was how my mother remembered my great grandmother making them. Then I make a icing glaze and brush the baked and cooled cookies sprinkle with colored Jimmies to make them festive
I have made this twice now, excellent recipe. 4 stars only because I had to make another 1/2 batch of dough. I subbed 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa pwder for the chips-the texture and taste was better for us. These freeze great and taste better the longer they sit
a great recipe. I chilled the pasta after it was prepared and easier to work with. the second time I double the pasta recipe as to use the filling. brought back many happy memories. consigliatissimo!!!!
Just like my grandmother from Sicilys recipe. The beauty of this recipe is that you can substitute raisins with currants etc etc. I added a heaping cup of extra strong hot coffee to the recipe. One problem- I hade to quadruple the dough amount. How thick are you making things. Also, cucidati is Sicilian for bracelet.
Great recipe. My father is 100% Italian and he said these are just as good as his mothers. I had to double the dough but no bid deal. Also, 8 minutes in my oven was perfect.
Great Recipe--far superior to the cookies at the local bakery. The Italian-Americans loved these. Thanks Big Time!
Delicious! The obly thing: It makes double the filling, so you either need to cut the filling in half or make double the dough. Thanks for a great recipie!
Yum. I dislike ratings from reviewers that chance recipes, however this is the perfect recipe to alter - and I'm sure it would be yummy as written... so, 5 stars is called for here. This was exactly the sort of filled cookie recipe I was looking for to use up dried figs. I didn't have all the called for innards the first batch, and I've now made these three times - each batch with different stuffing. I live in Italy now, so there are scads of dried figs during the winter. I always used the figs, but I find I have to chop them with a knife before I put them in the processor with the other ingredients. They are so stiff and sticky that they just create a jam before the blade has made three complete revolutions. I don't measure, so it's figs, something jammie like apricot or orange marmalaide (we have bitter orange here, and that's wonderful), honey (maybe 1/4 cup), orange juice (or our orange, lemon, carrot - just a splash), maybe some craisins or raisins, dried apricots, walnuts or pecans. I pulse everything, but it stays chunky. Add it in the proper stages so that none of it really gets pasty. Also, I don't use the whole amount of sugar in the dough, and I use butter vice some other anything called shortening. I roll the dough out in a large rectangle, about 12 inches wide by however long it needs to be to be about 1/4 inch thick. I cut three strips 4 inches wide, divide the filling by three, lay 1/3 down the center of each of the strips of dough, then I just ra
These are very yummy!
I had never made these before today and decided try something new, since I had dried figs. I have to admit that I didn't think they would turn out, but surprisingly, they're very good! (But they are VERY sweet) They remind me of Fig Newtons.) I substituted prunes for raisins, pecans for walnuts, and butter for shortening. I also halved the recipe. I ended up with a lot more filling than I could fit inside the dough, so if I make these again I'll double the dough recipe, and also add less honey. Yum! Thanks!
This is an updated review - I originally gave these three stars, as I didn't like them at all, but after drizzling them with a little confectioner's sugar icing and trying them the next day, I think the flavors blended better and even the texture of the dough was better. I still have a bowl of filling though - I would have needed to triple the dough to use it all up! So, either reduce the filling or increase the dough.
This italian yummy does take time, but is NOT difficult, but it is worth ithe time if you ask me. This was my first attempt and I'd say it came out fairly well :) By the picture I posted, you can see I chose to forego the icing, the first time, and use powdered sugar instead. I also was in a hurry & didn't read that they should be sealed edges. This seemed to only affect the appearance. ONE VERY IMPORTANT NOTE: like others, I too had to double the dough recipe. The filling would have been 2 inches thick, if not ;) Very yummy cookie, thanks for sharing!
Wonderful recipe! Gramma added a cup of strong black coffee and black pepper 1 tbspn. The black pepper is the ''secret'' ingred every1 asks about as they eat them up! Please try it, you'll know what I mean. ;) Hint: The filling freezes very well. I'm using the other half of last year's big cooked batch-we've got a fig tree. Just dbl wrap in quality plastic bags. Buon Natale a tutti !
I followed the suggestions to reduce the amount of honey and when the first batch came out of the oven, we agreed that while incredibly rich, they weren't sweet enough. I added the rest of the honey in and they were perfect. I followed the suggestion to double the dough, but still had quite a bit of filling left. The next day I used it as a topping for baked brie. YUM! I liked it even better with the brie than in the cookies.
i disagree that there's is too much filling. My mother's cuci's had double the amount of filling in the picture with this recipe. It's supposed to have lots of filling! That's the best part! :) Just opinion. :)
The filling is delicious! I used a different dough recipe but used this filling recipe and it was perfect.
love it
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections