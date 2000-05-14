Cucidati II

This takes some time to prepare, but is well worth the work. I looked years for this recipe for my father-in-law. After many tries, I found the one that reminded him of his grandmother's Christmas cookies.

By Patti-Bigtime

prep:
1 hr
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grind the figs, raisins, orange zest and walnuts in a food processor, blender or food grinder. If the mixture is too thick, a couple of tablespoons of water can be added. Gradually blend in the honey, cinnamon, chocolate chips and orange marmalade. Set aside. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease two baking sheets.

  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar and baking powder. Cut in the shortening until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in the eggs, milk and vanilla until the mixture can be gathered into a ball. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface, and roll out to 1/4 inch thickness. Cut the dough into strips that are 4 inches wide. Spread filling onto one half of each strip lengthwise. Fold the dough over to cover and seal the edges by pressing on them with the tines of a fork. Slice the filled strips crosswise at an angle about every inch or so. This will make diamond shapes. Place the cookies onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. Remove from the baking sheet to cool on wire racks. Glaze with your favorite confectioners' glaze and top with sprinkles for added festivity.

Per Serving:
139 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 7.3mg; sodium 27.9mg. Full Nutrition
