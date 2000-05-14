Cucidati II

Yum. I dislike ratings from reviewers that chance recipes, however this is the perfect recipe to alter - and I'm sure it would be yummy as written... so, 5 stars is called for here. This was exactly the sort of filled cookie recipe I was looking for to use up dried figs. I didn't have all the called for innards the first batch, and I've now made these three times - each batch with different stuffing. I live in Italy now, so there are scads of dried figs during the winter. I always used the figs, but I find I have to chop them with a knife before I put them in the processor with the other ingredients. They are so stiff and sticky that they just create a jam before the blade has made three complete revolutions. I don't measure, so it's figs, something jammie like apricot or orange marmalaide (we have bitter orange here, and that's wonderful), honey (maybe 1/4 cup), orange juice (or our orange, lemon, carrot - just a splash), maybe some craisins or raisins, dried apricots, walnuts or pecans. I pulse everything, but it stays chunky. Add it in the proper stages so that none of it really gets pasty. Also, I don't use the whole amount of sugar in the dough, and I use butter vice some other anything called shortening. I roll the dough out in a large rectangle, about 12 inches wide by however long it needs to be to be about 1/4 inch thick. I cut three strips 4 inches wide, divide the filling by three, lay 1/3 down the center of each of the strips of dough, then I just ra