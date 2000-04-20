Whoopie Pies VII

Little hands just love these chocolate sugar cream-filled pies!! Whoopie!!

Recipe by BZYMOM

prep:
25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. Sift together the 2 cups flour, baking soda,1/4 teaspoon salt, cocoa and 1 cup sugar. Set aside.

  • In a medium bowl stir together the egg, oil, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 3/4 cup of milk until well blended. Gradually stir in the sifted dry ingredients. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until firm. Allow to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to wire racks to cool completely.

  • To make the filling: In a medium saucepan, whisk together the 1/2 cup of milk and 2 1/2 tablespoons flour. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until thick. Remove from heat set aside to cool. In a medium bowl, Beat together the shortening, 1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1 tablespoon vanilla. Stir in the cooked milk mixture and beat for an additional 20 minutes, until really fluffy. Sandwich filling between two cookies. ENJOY!!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
367 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 44.8g; fat 19.5g; cholesterol 22.8mg; sodium 267.3mg. Full Nutrition
