Whoopie Pies VII

These whoopie pies are great! If you like "traditional" whoopie pies, this is the recipe for you. The filling is not a sweet buttercream or marshmallow, but fluffy and just the right sweetness. A few tips based on others' reviews: I do not recommend refrigerating the batter before baking, nor does it require time to sit. This makes the 'cookies' come out more dry. If your batter spreads thin while baking, it is not due to the recipe. One element that is key is the cocoa powder. When measuring this, make sure to pack it down (or at least sift it). This will ensure a very chocolatey flavor and keep your batter from coming out too thin. On a similar note, the filling should not come out thin if prepared correctly. I made this on a very hot and humid day and the filling didn't come out runny. Be sure to beat using a mixer (I even used a hand mixer) for the full 20 minutes. Have faith, the filling will come together! And do give this filling a shot. I'm generally opposed to using shortening, but sometimes it's worth it. This filling was really great and worth a try. Finally, these desserts taste great warm, cool from the fridge, and frozen. But be sure to note that the texture of the 'cookie' changes entirely when put in the fridge or freezer (drier and even drier, respectively). Overall, a great recipe for when you want something *special* that reminds you of your childhood. A+

