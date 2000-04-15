Double Chocolate Biscotti II

Delicious rich, dark, semi-sweet double chocolate biscotti that you can make at home for a fraction of the cost of store bought biscotti, and they even taste much better. This recipe has been modified with egg substitute.

Recipe by EHOLT

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

  • In a large bowl, beat the sugar, olive oil and margarine until smooth. Stir in the egg substitute and vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa and baking powder, gradually stir into the wet ingredients. Mix in the chopped candy bar. Chill dough for 10 minutes.

  • Divide the dough into two equal pieces. Roll each piece into a 9 inch long log. Place the logs onto the prepared cookie sheet 4 inches apart and flatten to 1 1/2 inch thickness. If there is not enough room, put each one onto a separate sheet.

  • Bake for 20 to 25 minutes in the preheated oven until somewhat firm. Cool on the baking sheets until cool enough to handle.

  • Remove baked loaves to a cutting board and cut each one crosswise into 1/2 inch slices with a sharp knife. Place the slices cut side down back onto the baking sheets, and toast on each side for an additional 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on wire racks and store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 82.5mg. Full Nutrition
