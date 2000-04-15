Double Chocolate Biscotti II

Delicious rich, dark, semi-sweet double chocolate biscotti that you can make at home for a fraction of the cost of store bought biscotti, and they even taste much better. This recipe has been modified with egg substitute.
Great recipe for the heart smart cookie lover! The only thing I changed was I used 5 ounces of MILK chocolate chips I had on hand instead of chopping up a candy bar. It was faster & easier. I also sliced them thinner, at the end I had 46 biscotti. This cut all the calories, fat, ect information in half.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2000
Pure Passion! One night, my wife was feeling low, so I lit a fire, put on some relaxing music, and whipped up a batch of these exotic treats. Needless to say, we felt like we were in Venice and..., well you know. The next morning, we ate more of the biscotti with our morning coffee. Simply Great!
My family and I loved this recipe! I made these cookies with walnuts instead of other choppes nuts and they came out great. These cookies came out softer than the average biscotti, but everyone liked them and even Grandma with her dentures was able to eat them.
These are excellent! I added 1 1/2 tsp of red chili powder for a little kick. I also used mini chocolate chips instead of the chopped candy bar and I used pecans. I normally like my biscotti very crunchy and hard, but these are delicious. I gave these out as Christmas presents this year and they have been a big hit.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
06/16/2002
I thought this was kind of mediocre. I found it a bit soft for biscotti, and not sweet enough.
These cookies are very good. I like them because they aren't as hard as most biscotti. My mom makes a wonderful traditional biscotti that can't compare, but these are very very good. These cookies aren't suppose to be real sweet, if you want a really sweet cookie, make some chocolate chips.
This was my first attempt at biscotti and came out well. I didn't have any chocolate chips, but the result was still nice. I agree with another reviewer that these were not as crunchy as biscotti I've bought before, but my friends and I enjoyed them nonetheless!
I made this recipe with the intention to give it in a tin for the holidays. I added walnuts and semi-sweet chocolate chips, instead of the chocolate bar. This recipe turns out not to be very sweet (which I like), but I have to say I have had better chocolate biscotti. Overall, a good staple recipe. Worth making for yourself, or as a gift.
This was my first time trying biscotti and I loved it, really good recipe. I made the gluten free version of this by replacing the all purpose flour with almond flour and adding a half teaspoon of xanthan gum. I also used real egg instead of a substitute.
