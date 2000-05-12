Popcorn Macaroons

This is a wonderful macaroon recipe! We recommend a sugar substitute that is heat stable using a sweetener such as sucralose or acesulfame potassium.

Recipe by Harriett

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets. Place popped popcorn into a food processor or blender; grind into small kernels.

  • In a large bowl, whip egg whites until frothy. Add baking powder, salt and cream of tartar; continue whipping to stiff peaks. Gradually mix in the sugar substitute. Fold in the popcorn pieces. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven, or until lightly browned. Allow cookies to cool on cookie sheets before removing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 0.3g; sodium 32.5mg. Full Nutrition
