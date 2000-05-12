Popcorn Macaroons
This is a wonderful macaroon recipe! We recommend a sugar substitute that is heat stable using a sweetener such as sucralose or acesulfame potassium.
This is a wonderful macaroon recipe! We recommend a sugar substitute that is heat stable using a sweetener such as sucralose or acesulfame potassium.
When I saw this recipe, I was scared by the bad reviews, but it looked so interesting that I had to give it a try anyways! Something in the ingredients is way off, so after reading the other reviews, I changed the recipe in the following ways: I used 3 cups of air-popped and then ground popcorn. I added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla to the egg whites, as well as 1 tsp. of sugar. I baked them just as instructed. These cookies, while not "the best!" were pretty tasty! And with only 8 calories each, they are a simple, tasty dessert/snack. This is a fun recipe, and I hope that this review helps others to try and enjoy it as well!Read More
I was a bit confused if the "2 cups popped popcorn" was to be measured before or after processing it. Two unprocessed cups were not enough, so I doubled it. Also not sure about the artifical sweetener...2 regular measured tablespoons? This was the first recipe I used artificial sweeteners so I don't know the proper measurements on it. (anyways they ended up in the trash, they were to sweet) I'm willing to try them again with proper instructions though.Read More
When I saw this recipe, I was scared by the bad reviews, but it looked so interesting that I had to give it a try anyways! Something in the ingredients is way off, so after reading the other reviews, I changed the recipe in the following ways: I used 3 cups of air-popped and then ground popcorn. I added 1/2 tsp. of vanilla to the egg whites, as well as 1 tsp. of sugar. I baked them just as instructed. These cookies, while not "the best!" were pretty tasty! And with only 8 calories each, they are a simple, tasty dessert/snack. This is a fun recipe, and I hope that this review helps others to try and enjoy it as well!
I was a bit confused if the "2 cups popped popcorn" was to be measured before or after processing it. Two unprocessed cups were not enough, so I doubled it. Also not sure about the artifical sweetener...2 regular measured tablespoons? This was the first recipe I used artificial sweeteners so I don't know the proper measurements on it. (anyways they ended up in the trash, they were to sweet) I'm willing to try them again with proper instructions though.
These have potential, but they need a lot of adjustments. You definitely need to measure the popcorn AFTER processing it. Mine weren't really sweet at all, and the end result was more meringue than macaroon. I think they could be good with the right mixture of spices and possibly some vanilla or almond extract. I'll keep experimenting when I have leftover popcorn.
With a little more work, these can be a five star. I liked the texture and the slight crunch of the popcorn, but they were too salty. They needed less salt and more sugar. I might try these again.
Awful!! To good to be true...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections