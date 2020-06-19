Cambodian Ginger Sauce (Tirk Khngay)

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This ginger dipping sauce is wonderful with either grilled, steamed or fried fish. My Cambodian friend's dad used to make this every time he served fish.

By Mr. Ojeda

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix hot water, sugar, fish sauce, lime juice, ginger, garlic, and chile peppers in a bowl.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 549.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2016
4.16.16 Well, I'm giving this 5 stars because there's nothing at all I would change in this recipe...it's good! The lime juice gives this sauce just the right amount of tanginess, and then a little bit of heat creeps in from the chili peppers. Although unorthodox, we used it as a dipping sauce for pork and cabbage dumplings, and it was delicious. Thanks for sharing this simple-to-make recipe. Read More
Helpful
(4)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2016
4.16.16 Well, I'm giving this 5 stars because there's nothing at all I would change in this recipe...it's good! The lime juice gives this sauce just the right amount of tanginess, and then a little bit of heat creeps in from the chili peppers. Although unorthodox, we used it as a dipping sauce for pork and cabbage dumplings, and it was delicious. Thanks for sharing this simple-to-make recipe. Read More
Helpful
(4)
guitarkat
Rating: 4 stars
12/31/2012
Great sauce.I used it for chicken(clay pot style).Not 5 stars because there is always room for improvement.Would have again. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022