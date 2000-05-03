Doggie Treats II
These are chicken and Cheddar cheese flavored treats for man's best friend. Give a package of treats to a favorite dog. Include a cutter and a copy of the recipe.
These are chicken and Cheddar cheese flavored treats for man's best friend. Give a package of treats to a favorite dog. Include a cutter and a copy of the recipe.
My Patterdale Terrier loves these. I'm not too keen on giving him refined sugar, so I used about a 1/2 tablespoon of pure honey instead. I added 3 or 4 tablespoons of dried parsley to half the dough in an attempt to curb some of his puppy breath. It didn't seem to work (fresh parsley might be more effective), but he really likes the flavor of those too. Thanks! :)Read More
My dog, who isn't normally picky, wouldn't eat these, but any other dog I have given these to loved them.Read More
My Patterdale Terrier loves these. I'm not too keen on giving him refined sugar, so I used about a 1/2 tablespoon of pure honey instead. I added 3 or 4 tablespoons of dried parsley to half the dough in an attempt to curb some of his puppy breath. It didn't seem to work (fresh parsley might be more effective), but he really likes the flavor of those too. Thanks! :)
This recipe is great, and very easy. Instead of plain cornmeal I used a jiffy mix that I had a on hand. My mixture was a little moist so I needed to add additional flour. Other than these few small changes this recipe is fantastic as is. My german shepherd loves them!
Since we were already going to be making holiday cookies for family and friends, we decided to try out a recipe for our four legged family members. If our puppy's reaction is any indication, the other dogs will be truly happy this Christmas!
Thanks for this great recipe! My dog is so finicky that in the 7 years I've had her I could not find any store-bought dog biscuits that she would eat. I decided to try making my own and she LOVES them! It makes me feel so happy to finally have a healthy treat for her!
Lance, my pooch, loved these. I made them as Christmas gifts for everyone I know that owns a dog. They do not, as others have said, have a large shelf life. The were easy to make and seemed to be liked by the furry friends. I didn't try them myself :-)
I am making these right now, and my dog has been at my feet since I started. She loves the dough, so far, and I know she is going to love the finished product. I cut the pieces into smaller squares with a pizza cutter because I don't have a dog-bone cookie cutter yet. I am glad I came across the recipe because I had all of the ingredients on-hand and am sick of buying over-priced treats at the store. I also love the idea you gave of giving these as a gift with a cookie cutter!!!
My dog, who isn't normally picky, wouldn't eat these, but any other dog I have given these to loved them.
I didn't have corn meal but I had light and flufy corn bread - I used 1 1/2 cups cornbread pereed in the blender and 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour. I didn't have cheddar but I had a mexican mix of cheese which included cheddar and asiago and monterey jack. I used more than a cup of cheese -about 1 1/2 cups. My litlte Shih Tzu Cuddles liked the batter and couldn't wait til these treats were done. My Amazon parrot also likes them. I tasted them. They taste almost like a cheese straw. I'll never buy treats made in China again. Thank you so much for this recipe.
5 Paws up, My Four legged friend who did not care for any of the two other doggie treat recipes we have tried, loves loves these!!!! She kept coming back for more. We did not have Chicken bouillon so we used the powder from a chicken gravy mix. We also substituted at tsp of honey for the tsp of sugar.
great recipe! huge hit with our dogs!
Very easy recipe and all the dogs who've tried it, loves it! Including my picky peke, she actually wagged her tail in anticipation..something she rarely does. I made a few substitutions. Instead of water, I used chicken broth and omitted the chicken bouillon. I also replaced the milk with more chicken broth. I replaced the white sugar with raw sugar. These smelled delicious as they were baking!
My dog really loved these.Thanks for sharing.
Made these 3 times; all 3 times I found myself tripping over dogs in the kitchen! Friends' dogs like them, too. I like to give them to the dogs because I know what's in them.
These came out nice and were easy to make but, as another reviewer said, the dough was a little to moist to mold. I added a bit more flour and it came out nice. My dogs loved them!
Easy to make. Dogs love them
My dog LOVES these treats. I modified it a little. I used brown sugar instead of white, and I used wheat germ instead of cornmeal. But she goes nuts for these.
I made this for my two pit bulls and they love it. The only difference is that I substituted fat free chicken broth for the water and left out the sugar and bouillon cubes.
My dogs love these treats! I made them in Snowman silicone baking mold. Quick way to whip up 6 dozen treats in a flash! Follow the recipe but don’t bother kneading or rolling out on counter to cut with cookie cutter. Just roll them in your hand to size of breakfast sausage, press into the mold and then bake. Only fill the mold half way if you have small dogs.
Our Golden Retriever loves these. I’ve been making them now for a couple of years so I’ve made a few changes. If I have bacon grease on hand I’ll substitute that for the butter & sometimes use peanut butter instead. I also use “Better than Bouillon” instead of the granules. I use agave instead of the sugar. I also use whatever cheese I have on hand. I increase the oven temperature to 350 & bake for 20 minutes then turn them over & bake another 20 minutes. I get at least 54 dog bones from this recipe.
The ultimate test, the dogs liked them. I did make one substitution, salmon oil for margarine. Worked fine.
My dog loves it! When they weren't even done yet, my dog was sniffing and trying to eat the dough! These are his new favorite treats.
I’ve been making this recipe for years, figured I should review it finally! I make the recipe exactly as shown and they always come out great. Haven’t met a pupper yet that doesn’t gobble them up!
These did not firm together
Sugar isn't good for dog instead you can use Honey that is amazing for dogs
My babies LOVE these! They are sitting in front of the stove whining for more! I might have some to give away.....
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections