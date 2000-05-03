Doggie Treats II

These are chicken and Cheddar cheese flavored treats for man's best friend. Give a package of treats to a favorite dog. Include a cutter and a copy of the recipe.

Recipe by Marsha

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets. In a large bowl, stir together the rolled oats, margarine and boiling water. Set aside for 10 minutes.

  • Combine the cornmeal, sugar, and bouillon, stir into the oat mixture along with the egg and milk until smooth. fold in the shredded cheese. Gradually stir in the flour until a stiff but workable dough is formed. Knead the dough for a few turns. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out to 1/2 inch thickness. Cut with a bone-shaped cookie cutter or cut into 1x3 inch rectangles. Place treats 1 inch apart onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 35 to 40 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. Remove from the baking sheet to cool completely on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 6.6mg; sodium 48.4mg. Full Nutrition
