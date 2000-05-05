Oatmeal Raisin Toffee Cookies

The toffee candy bar bits make this cookie VERY addictive! A great twist on an old-fashioned cookie.

By ERIN C

16 more images

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and cinnamon; stir into the creamed mixture. Blend in the oatmeal and toffee bits. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 23.1mg; sodium 82.2mg. Full Nutrition
