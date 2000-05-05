Oatmeal Raisin Toffee Cookies
The toffee candy bar bits make this cookie VERY addictive! A great twist on an old-fashioned cookie.
First, these are very good cookies. But after reading the other reviews I made the following changes; I substituted half the butter for margarine and added 1/2 tea. salt. I also used old-fashioned rolled oats. And I baked for 11 minutes and cooled on rack for 1-2 minutes. My cookies did not spread ... they were about 2 inches in diameter after baking. I did get a little over 4 dozen. Very very good cookies! Thank you for sharing!Read More
First, these are very good cookies. But after reading the other reviews I made the following changes; I substituted half the butter for margarine and added 1/2 tea. salt. I also used old-fashioned rolled oats. And I baked for 11 minutes and cooled on rack for 1-2 minutes. My cookies did not spread ... they were about 2 inches in diameter after baking. I did get a little over 4 dozen. Very very good cookies! Thank you for sharing!
These were good. If I made them again I would make sure that the toffee bars were in large chunks. I used toffee bits and I think the toffee was a bit lost in the finished cookie.
This is a very good recipe for a chewy oatmeal cookie, I partially flattened some for a crisp cookie. My husband and neighbors went wild for them.
This is an excellent cookie! I followed the directions except for I added a 1/2 teaspoon of salt and I used four Skor bars that I crushed. It is true you really cannot taste the toffee but it definitely gives dimension to the cookie that it would not otherwise have. I also plumped the raisins in water before adding to the recipe. A+!
A huge hit! When I went to add the toffee bits, I was surprised to see that I had cinnamon chips instead. I added them anyway and the cookies were fantastic! Next time, I will make sure I have toffee bits and try them that way!
After reading the reviews I did change the recipe a little. Instead of 1 cup butter, I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup shortening. I also added 1/2 tsp salt. I used a 8oz bag of Heath Toffee Bits and quick cooking oats. My cookies did not spread or stick to the parchment paper. I only let them cool for 3 minutes on the cookie sheet before moving them onto a cooling rack. I will definitely make these cookies again. But I will increase the rasins to 1 1/2 cups.
Incredible!!!! I did not find the toffee bits disappeared at all. I chilled the dough first to minimize spreading. The butter makes these! I don't recommend skimping it will affect the texture
These were great! I don't know if I made them a little larger than in the recipe, but I found they needed to bake for closer to 13 minutes, instead of the 8-10 called for. Also, I couldn't find plain toffee bits, so I tried these with the chocolate covered toffee bits, and got rave reviews on them. I will definitely add this to my cookie recipes.
OMG!!!!!! THESE ARE THE BEST COOKIES ON EARTH!!!!!!! :-) I won $100 dollars for these cookie, they are amazing
This recipe is a hit every time. They always turn out soft and chewy, never hard and dry. There are no changes needed.
Probably the best oatmeal raisin cookies I ever made. Moist and tasty. Everyone loved them. However, I needed to up the cooking time to about 12 minutes.
I always read the reviews before making a recipe and I agree with everyone, you need to add 1/2 tsp. of salt. The only thing I did differently from the recipe other than the salt was added golden raisins. I believe that this is a very versatile recipe and you could add just about anything and it would still come out delicious. I like using a cookie scoop for uniform shaped cookies.
Yummy! The batter is super too! My fiance and I don't really like sweets, but I like to bake and then I bring the product to work with me. It was a hugh hit...and I snuck a couple because they were very good!
I made this recipe for a church organization ceremony and everyone loved it. Most liked the fact it was chewy, some thought it had coconut in it?? I don't care for raisins, so added chopped pecans, instead. I am making this again for a couple of other occasions. Delicious cookies!
Great Recipe! I baked these just as directed. My whole family gobbled them up! After reading the other reviews I was worried that they would spread out on the pan when baking so I did refrigerate the dough overnight before baking. (which is something I usually do anyway because the cookies just taste better if they 'rest' first. (glutens mixing and so forth..)) But they were great. Looked great and tasted great!
These are GREAT. I definitely suggest buying actual Skor candy bars and breaking them down [I put them in ziplocks, covered with towel, and hit with a hammer.. very therapeutic! Haha] that way you get a lot more toffee taste ad delicious chunks of it! I've tried different variations of ingredients like replacing the raisins with a cup of chocolate chips, but they ended up too rich for my taste [but chocolate lovers LOVED them]. Try keeping the raisins and adding a 1/2 C of white chocolate chips! Overall GREAT recipe.
Excellnt and moist and chewy.... everyone raved about them. Would make again
These were good cookies for the holidays. I don't think they were outstanding because you couldn't taste the toffee flavor that well.
I added 1/2 tsp of salt. Instead of toffee, I used i pkg. of choc chips, and old fashioned oats. They were great! Took 11-13 min to bake. Cool on rack.
Darn, these are good! I used Crisco in lieu of butter, added 1/2 teaspoon salt, and used 1/2 cup whole wheat flour plus one cup regular flour. I push the dough into a small ice cream scoop (maybe 2 tablespoons) which simplifies consistent size, and baked 15 minutes. They did not spread, so may fiddle with the recipe a bit next time I make them (and there WILL be a next time!).
These are so wonderful! I just pulled the second tray out of the oven and the first batch is already gone! It is hard to tell the toffee pieces are in there but I think if they weren't the cookie would really be lacking alot of its taste. This was one of my husbands favorites so far. I used golden raisins, since thats all i had and they were great.
OMG!! These cookies are awesome!! I just made them for the first time today and can't wait to give these as gifts tomorrow.I did soak the raisins,added 1tsp. salt and chilled the dough.I found that mine took closer to 12min. to cook but as long as you keep a close eye on them,I don't see how anyone can go wrong with these.They are my new go to holiday cookie!Thanks bunches for this recipe.
This has to be one of the best oatmeal raisin cookies I have ever had! My family inhaled them! After reading previous reviews, I did make the following adjustments: Instead of 1c. butter I used 1/2c. butter and 1/2c. butter flavored Crisco, 1/2t. salt, 1 1/2c. raisins, and an 8 oz. package of toffee bits. I changed quantities of a few ingredients but used the basic recipe! I will definitely make these cookies again!
These are my husband's favorite cookies! They have all of his favorite cookie ingredients: oats, dried fruit, spices and toffee. I added 1/2 tsp of salt, and used dried fruit bits, since that's what I had on hand. Seriously delicious! They needed 10 minutes in my convection oven. At 8 minutes they were still under-cooked, even after they sat on the hot cookie sheet for a few minutes. I've added the recipe to my family favorites! Thanks for a winner! Update: We had to pause our TV show so we could fill our craving and bake these cookies. We were out of toffee chips, so we used butterscotch. Delicious!
This cookies disappear everytime I make them. I did take the advice and I have put the raisins in water to let them plump before using them in the batter. SO yummy!
Delicious cookie! I used Hershey's Milk Chocolate Toffee bits and it worked out great. You won't really be able to taste the toffee but the cookie is still pretty good. For nice chewy cookies, refrigerate at least for 1 hour and bake for 10 minutes. I will definitely make these again.
Best oatmeal cookies I've ever made! I've substituted raisins for cranberries in one batch, and olso toffee for butterscotch chips in another batch. It is a very flexible recipe if you want to mix it up! They are always moist and chewy and I use Splenda for the sugar and the Splenda Brown sugar blend for the brown sugar! YUMMY
These are by far some of the best cookies I have ever baked. Quick, easy and truly yields 48 as it says (I even made mine fairly large). I sent some to a neighbour to thank her for an emergency vanilla loan and her husband said they reminded him of some his mom used to make! Compliments dont get much better than that!
this is a very tasty cookie, Next time I make it though I will reduce the butter to 3/4 cup since the toffee has quite a bit of butter already. They were really hard to get off the cookie sheet and the cookies had no real substance so if we might want to increast the all-purpose flour up to 1 3/4 cups. I used crumbs from our famous Enstroms toffee candy.
Very, very good. Perfect texture. I used what i had left of a bag of heath toffee bits, so not a whole cup. I would like to try it with chocolate covered toffee bits next time. I don't think it really needs the raisins, but that's just personal perference.
baked these over the weekend. they are excellent! loved by everyone at my party.
I was very disappointed in this recipe. Little taste, needs more sugar and spices.
These were very good cookies even though I really couldn't taste the toffee. The only change I made was adding a 1/2 tsp of salt. Everything else I kept the same and my cookies did not come out flat at all. I made the dough and baked it right away. They did bake for about 11-12 mins.
Substituted chopped walnuts for the raisins. The crunchy nutty flavor was a delicious contrast to the oats and toffee sweetness!
Really good soft cookie! I would probably add more toffee though couldn't really taste it the first two times I made it.
I made these yesterday and they were fantastic! I was out of raisins so I left them out. I also added 1/2t of salt because I think all cookie recipes need salt. My family and my daughter's friend devoured these cookies, they're gone already! And we actually liked them so much without the raisins that I think I'll leave them out next time too. Awesome recipe for a chewy, delicious cookie.
Very moist, nice chewy texture, great for adding whatever mix-ins you prefer. I didn't have enough butter so I only used three quarters of a cup, kept everything else in same proportions, very flavorful. I also used what I had on hand to mix into dough - dried cranberries and Heath bar toffee bits, yum. I added a dash each of nutmeg and cloves because I like those flavors with the oatmeal. Baked at 350 for 8 minutes and let cool on pan for two to three minutes. No problems with flat cookies nor with sticking to the pan! Highly recommended.
I don't care for oatmeal raisin cookies, but my husband loves them. I tried this recipe and I LOVE IT! It's a firm favourite in our houshold now, and a hit everywhere I bring them!
very good couldn't really tast the toffee so i will use the bigger chunks.. thank you.. great cookies.!! :)
What a great cookies. Soft, chewy and very versatile.
just made this cookie tuned out great. I think will add dryed cherrie next time.
The only thing I did differently was to add an entire package of Heath chocolate toffee bits. Fabulous!
Y-U-M-M-Y!!! These are delicious!!! Not even kidding! These are the best cookies I've ever made/tasted! I was going out to visit my boyfriend and made these to take out... when I got home from work the next day my family had eaten all of them off the cooling rack!! So I had to make another 2 batches!! I for him and one to ward off the vultures!! 10 star!!
made according to recipe but what I got was a chewy cookie that spread out too flat, was too sweet to taste all the wonderful flavors and fell apart when removing from the cookie sheet. By increasing the flour to 2 cups, decreasing the sugar and toffee and chopping the toffee into larger chunks, I got a wonderful cookie that looks and tastes great.
This is a recipe that any oatmeal cookie lover will enjoy. Next time, I will add 1 tsp of salt.
Hmm, I wasn't quite as excited about these as others, but they are good cookies. I made just as directed, and used parchment paper on my pan. Even though I generally like my cookies a little underbaked, I still found that I needed to bake these much longer than stated on the recipe. They flattened more than I would have liked, and were a little difficult to get off of the sheet in one piece. Like others have said, you don't really encounter actual toffee bits in the cookies - they sort of just melt into the cookie and add an extra sweetness. Maybe I'm used to using quick oats in cookies, but the rolled oats almost added too much of a raw, nutty flavor for my taste - at least for a cookie. I might make these again, but I'll still be trying other oatmeal raisin recipes too.
A very nice cookie. Unfortunately my toffee chips were old and I did not realize it and they gave the cookies a very bad taste. I had to discard the whole bunch! So make sure to smell the toffee pieces first and don't add if they smell the least bit off! I will try this recipe again with fresh toffee pieces!
I just made this recipe. Upon other reviews I decided to do half butter and half Becel. I also cut back on the sugar (3/4 C brown and 1/4 C white). And since my husband doesn't like raisins I did not add them. These cookies turned out great! Very chewy and yummy.
amazing! i followed this recipe and substituted chocolate chips for raisins and it was delicious!
These were delicious, the toffee makes these better than regular oatmeal raisins. I corasely chopped heath bars for this, and will be making them again!
Very Good Recipe! I am on my third cookie. I changed a few things: I did not use raisins and used an 8 oz bag of Heath English Toffee Bits for the toffee. Definitely will make again. I am taking some to the bus to give to neighbors.
My favorite type of cookie is oatmeal raisin and this recipe unseated my mother's cookies. I love this recipe. I haven't changed anything on the recipe - I use a bag of the Heath toffee bits. Yes, they do melt into the cookie, but they add sweetness and texture. Thanks for sharing!
Awesome! I am not a fan of raisins in cookies, but added them anyway b/c my family likes them. They were delicious-raisins and all! I am at a higher altitude and therefore modified the recipe a little. I reduced the white sugar to a shy 1/8 cup. Also, I increased the flour to closer to 1 3/4 cup.
Barely a hint of toffee made these amazing! I used quick oats instead because that's all I had. They were a little flat but still soft and tastey!!
THese are the best cookies I have ever had. No need to change a thing with this recipe.
Made these cookies but incorporated suggestions from some of the other recipes on this site, such as: added 1/2 tsp. ginger and 1/2 tsp. cloves, used quick cooking oatmeal in place of rolled oats, added 1/2 cup of chopped pecans and another tsp. cinnamon. Couldn’t find toffee bits so used cup of salted caramel chips. When all the ingredients were mixed, the dough seemed awfully dry. Had a little problem getting the pecans mixed in at the end. We like soft cookies. As dry as the dough was I was afraid the cookies would turn out dry and crumbly. Looks like my fear was well founded. When the cookies are cool I think we’ll have a good supply of dunkers... but they’re tasty dunkers. Note: Recipe is missing instructions for when to stir in the raisins.
These cookies are great! I passed them around to my neighbors during the Thanksgiving holidays. Now I'm getting requests for them. I added a little salt too. Used Heath Bars...froze them for a bit and chopped them in the food processor.
Crowd pleasers! The second time I made these I added in chocolate chips so good!
These cookies are the best. Everyone who tried them loved them but could not figure out what was in them to make them so great. I prefer oatmeal choc. chip vs. raisin cookies because of my giant sweet tooth but these have taken my old recipe's place!
I have made these for the Family and for the people at my shoulder rehab and they were a great hit with all who ate them. The 1 thing I do different is I grind the toffee candy almost to powder to betterdistribute throughout the mix and also th create a crispy toffee bottom to the cookie.
Absolutely fabulous recipe. I looked at all the reviews and considered some of the changes proposed but didnt end up changing it at all! I used Heath toffee bits, and I think more than the flavour it helped tremendously to get the perfect texture for the cookies, crisp tops and chewy light insides. I also smooshed them a bit on the pan before baking so they would spread. Apart from that the only thing I did was soak the raisins in hot water at the start of making the recipe and until I added them in. I might use more raisins for next time but thats just a personal preference
This recepie is definitely a great last minute desert idea as well. I had my uncle and aunt over for dinner and had the cookies and some strawberry ice cream for desert. They took the rest of the cookies home! A few helpful hints: use a toffee bar and break it up in chunks. Also, please use the 1/2 teaspoon of salt as suggested in other posts and leave the dough in your refrigerator overnight. The cookies seem to come out even better
Very good and healthy cookies. We loved them!
Turned out great!!
Great cookie. The only substitution was replacing the raisins with walnuts (I ran out of raisins). Next time I will make sure I have raisins. I got 5 dozen cookies from this recipe and my family and friends devoured them! This is a keeper.
loved them! They disappeared the day after I made them. Husband took them to work told me to make them again soon.
Cookies were okay. next time I will add more toffee bites and allow the butter to soften over night. The cookies did not spread out properly.
Lemme do you a favor: use parchment paper!!! After two batches on a greased aluminum baking sheet I finally got the bright idea to use parchment and it was a revelation! The cookies held their shape better and cooked more evenly, and they slid off like a dream. These are very, very sweet, rich cookies. They are delicious but very sweet. Still, for a treat, they are fabulous!
Very awesome cookies! Took them to work and everyone loved them!
I really liked them and my husband loved them. I will probably make them again .
Delicious, by far the best use of the toffee pieces to date. The cookies are flat, chewy, and some parts are even a bit crispy. All the things a good cookie should be.
For the past 5 weeks, I have been making a different cookie recipe as an outreach to the high school I work with. I made these cookies and the kids thought these were the best ever! Just be careful not to overcook!
Delicious.
These are incredibly tasty!!!
I had some heath chips sitting around in the frig, and I was hungry for oatmeal cookies, so when I saw this recipe, I thought it was perfect. OMG!!! I had to quick gets these cooled down and into the freezer before I ate them all!!!!
Followed the recipe exactly. These are absolutely delicious!
Good basic recipe, but it needs 1/2 tsp. salt. Extra-thick rolled oats enhance the flavor and texture of these.
These were pretty good, but I wish I would have read the reviews first and subbed 1/2 of the butter for margarine. My cookies spread ALOT and aren't the prettiest finished product. However, the taste factor is there & I guess that's the most important part. Thanks for the recipe!
I thought these were too sweet. I wanted a flatter cookie so I decreased the brown sugar 1/2 c and white sugar to 3/4 c. Helped some. I did add 1/2 salt. For my oven (that is gas, and a year old) I found if I did not bake the cookies for at least 15 min at 350 they fell apart. Pretty good tasting cookies, maybe a little bit more salt and cinnamon.
Great recipe and delicious cookies.
Addictive cookies. We like best if you leave out the raisins and I bet would be divine if you added mini chocolate chips.
I love this recipe! I change two ingredients I used egg replacer and soy butter
Used a bit too much butter & the 1st 2 pans had spread very thin & crumbly so small tin foil pie pans with side up higher the batter stayed put better. Makes a lot of dough, skor chocolate pieces were used instead of toffee candy but they were still good!!
I loved this cookie!!! It will be a regular in my cookie baking for certain! I did add 1/2 tsp of salt to the dry ingredients. I always feel a bit of salt brings out the best flavor in sweets! Keep the dough chilled and bake on parchment lined sheets for a perfect cookie!!!
And then they were GONE! And I am making another batch.
These cookies are definitely delish. I will probably add 2 tsp of cinnamon and a little bit more sugar. Next time, I will add chocolate chips. I will be making these again!!
These were delicious. Will definitely make them again.
Good cookie. Like others I lost the toffee bits. I could not taste them. It was just an oatmeal raisin cookie. I did have to bake mine 12 minutes. If your going to add something in addition to the raisins I would suggest chip size.
Good... actually didn't have toffee bits, so I threw in chocolate chips and vanilla chips. My coworkers gobbled them up!
These cookies turned out great. After reading many reviews, I added an 8 oz bag of toffee pieces. I am definitely making these over and over, maybe experimenting with nuts next time. This recipe is a keeper!!
An absolute hit with my entire family. I just happened to have a partial bag of Heath bar chips and stumbled on this recipe. I’m will definitely make these again.
Great cookie, nice and soft the way I like oatmeal cookies. I added more raisins and cinnamon.
Made these many times for my husband. He loves them and he is very picky. My family loves them also. An easy recipe that has a little of everything for most cookie lovers.
Made them for a party at my husband's work.. They all loved them & person who works next to him said they were best cookies ever had. So I guess this recipe is a keeper. Thank you so much. Nicki
My husband loved these. He doesn't like raisins so I omitted them . Easy and delicious!
I love love love this recipe and so does everyone else! I just wish I could get them to not be flat. I did alter the recipe just a bit. Instead of 1 cup butter I did 1/2 c butter and 1/2 cup shortening. I also added more raisins and Heath bar pieces. DELICIOUS!!
These cookies are amazing! Thanks for sharing!
