Oatmeal Raisin Toffee Cookies

Hmm, I wasn't quite as excited about these as others, but they are good cookies. I made just as directed, and used parchment paper on my pan. Even though I generally like my cookies a little underbaked, I still found that I needed to bake these much longer than stated on the recipe. They flattened more than I would have liked, and were a little difficult to get off of the sheet in one piece. Like others have said, you don't really encounter actual toffee bits in the cookies - they sort of just melt into the cookie and add an extra sweetness. Maybe I'm used to using quick oats in cookies, but the rolled oats almost added too much of a raw, nutty flavor for my taste - at least for a cookie. I might make these again, but I'll still be trying other oatmeal raisin recipes too.