Danish Pastry Apple Bars II

I read all the reviews and combined them which my Danish husband said was the best Danish he ever tasted! So here is what I did. 1. I sliced the apples, stirred through 2 dsp brown sugar and spices and let them drain in a sieve for a few hours (because I had the time) and it was amazing to see the amount of liquid that came out. 2. I reserved this liquid and it went towards the combined water and egg yolk which I limited to 2/3 cup as suggested by many readers. I topped it up to the 2/3 mark with milk not water 3. I used oatmeal instead of cornflakes to lay over the base pastry, in order to soak up any extra juices and keep the pastry firm, not soggy. 4. I also stirred through 2 tsp cornflour through the apple mix in the sieve after they had drained to combat sogginess. 5. I only used 1/2 cup sugar plus the 2 dsp brown sugar that I stirred through the apples to help them weep. 6. I made 1.5 times the amount of pie crust and made sure to fold up the sides of the base a little, to hold in the filling. 7. I did not really think the egg white on top looked nice at all. I brushed with milk second time round. 8. I rolled out the pastry on the baking mat to be able to lift into the tin easily and then decided just to bake it on the silicone mat inside the tin. It worked brilliantly and was so easy to lift out. I hope this helps. The pastry was to die for. No sogginess and the flavour just got better a few days later. Luckily we made plenty! We ate it hot, we ate it cold.