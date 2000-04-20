Danish Pastry Apple Bars II
Better than apple pie, and can be served warm. These go very quickly when served with other bar cookies.
This recipe produced the best apple bars I have ever eaten. I made only one small change in the recipe. I substituted quick oatmeal for the cornflakes and found the texture and taste to be excellent.Read More
always a favorite for my family! My mom uses a different recipe and I combine the 2. I find the water and egg yolk to be too much liquid. I use 1 yolk plus enough MILK to MAKE 2/3cup. Mom uses shortening instead of butter but I can't tell the difference. You can also use vanilla instead of almond flavor for the glaze. I also make this on a cookie sheet instead of in a pan. You can make it bigger that way :-D
They taste delicious, but a few things to remember: 1. On the bottom layer, make sure you leave a little upward edge with the dough, as you have to connect it with the top layer later. 2. WAY too much liquid for the crust, which completely threw off my recipe. I didn't realize it until too late (alas- should have read the previous reviewer). And I only used about 1/2 of the egg water mixture. I would also 1.5 times the crust ingredients, as I ran out of crust on top. So my presentation was awful due to the crust situation, but if you take 1 & 2 into consideration early on, I bet it would be awesome. It's basically apple pie bars. Sadly, I couldn't taste or sense the corn flakes.
This is a great recipe. I did as others suggested and used milk instead of water and measured the yolk and milk to equal 2/3 cup. But it's very important to chill the dough for about 30 minutes before trying to roll it out. Chilling pastry dough makes all the difference when trying to work with it. I chilled it and had no problems rolling it out on a lightly floured surface. I would also recommend using just a bit more than half for the bottom crust, since it needs to cover the side of the pan.
I wouldn't consider these bars, more like apple pie in a 9x13. It was very good, but I did substitute oatmeal for the cornflakes. I took this to a young adults Sunday School class and they all loved it. I might try to make more of an icing for it next time, the glaze didn't do much for me. My suggestion is to roll out the dough on a silicone pastry mat and then flip it into the pan. That's the only thing that worked for me. I only used about 1/2 of the sugar but it was still great tasting. Will make again! Thanks for this recipe!
I used margarine in the crust instead of butter and think the texture of butter would be better/flakier. I also found the crust to be bland and could have used a little sugar in it. Otherwise, good bars. The liquid mixture was too wet and I had to add more flour before rolling (1 yolk + enough water to = 2/3 cup was too much), so an easy fix. You won't taste the cornflakes or get a crunch from them with each bite. They soak up the liquid from the sugar and apples. I thought 10 apples would be too much after cutting them, but they cook down a lot and ended up being perfect. I liked the 'apple pie in bar format' and will try this again. Using margarine does make it a very inexpensive dessert.
These bars are wonderful! The cornflakes make a nice crunch with every bite. I have looked for a recipe like this one for some time. Glad I found this!
This is incredible. I used milk instead of water and skipped the corn flakes. I might use them next time to see if it makes a difference. I think they are there to absorb some of the liquid from the apples cooking down. Therefore, I added some flour to try to accomplish that. You can substitute 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract for the almond extract if you'd like. The crust is amazing! It tastes like heaven.
This recipe has been a family favorite for many years. I use less sugar, about a half cup, and less milk (enough to make 2/3 cup with egg yolk). This recipe can't be beat. Thanks for posting!
These are awesome. The only thing I changed was to sub vanilla extract with almond and I only used 6 large apples. They are so pretty too.
I made this exactly as written except about 1 1/2 tsp Pampered Chef Cinnamon Plus instead of 2 tsp cinnamon. The almond flavor of the glaze was great! I used my Kitchen Aid to do most of the mixing and kneading of the dough, which worked out great.
Tastes exactly like my Finnish aunt would make me every christmas! I doubled the frosting because I love a lot of frosting with thee bars.
Oh my goodness. These turned out fabulous! I followed the recipe except I made 1 1/2 times the crust and I added about 1/4 of sugar to the crust. I think to have enough crust to cover a 9x13 you need to do this. Everything else remained the same. So yummy. This I will make again and again.
This came out soooooo good! Followed the recipe exactly and it looks just like the photo, mine cut into nice squares and were not runny at all, wouldn't change a thing about this, tastes delicious, can't wait to make it for Thanksgiving.
I read all the reviews and combined them which my Danish husband said was the best Danish he ever tasted! So here is what I did. 1. I sliced the apples, stirred through 2 dsp brown sugar and spices and let them drain in a sieve for a few hours (because I had the time) and it was amazing to see the amount of liquid that came out. 2. I reserved this liquid and it went towards the combined water and egg yolk which I limited to 2/3 cup as suggested by many readers. I topped it up to the 2/3 mark with milk not water 3. I used oatmeal instead of cornflakes to lay over the base pastry, in order to soak up any extra juices and keep the pastry firm, not soggy. 4. I also stirred through 2 tsp cornflour through the apple mix in the sieve after they had drained to combat sogginess. 5. I only used 1/2 cup sugar plus the 2 dsp brown sugar that I stirred through the apples to help them weep. 6. I made 1.5 times the amount of pie crust and made sure to fold up the sides of the base a little, to hold in the filling. 7. I did not really think the egg white on top looked nice at all. I brushed with milk second time round. 8. I rolled out the pastry on the baking mat to be able to lift into the tin easily and then decided just to bake it on the silicone mat inside the tin. It worked brilliantly and was so easy to lift out. I hope this helps. The pastry was to die for. No sogginess and the flavour just got better a few days later. Luckily we made plenty! We ate it hot, we ate it cold.
I went to Door County last weekend and got half a bushel of honeycrisp apples. I love them and I wanted some recipes to use them in. This recipe was so good! I did notice that you only put in as much of the egg/water mixture that you need to make a workable dough and the rest is used later to brush on top. As another viewer mentioned, I used a silicone mat to roll the dough out on. That made putting the dough in the pan much easier. I doubled the icing for on top because I didn't think there was quite enough. Excellent recipe!
My family adored these and asked for me to make them again, right away. Very nice crust recipe if you increase it by 1/2. I have no idea what the cornflakes do (maybe prevent it from getting mushy the second day?). Frosting was almost unnoticeable, but I suspect it adds some sweetness to the abundance of crust.
One complaint: There needs to be more dough crust. After I divided the dough and rolled it out, I didn't have enough to comfortably fill the bottom crust or top. The top ended up spotty. Also, I wish I had seen in the directions before hand that egg white is needed, because once I got the egg yolk prepared I threw the egg white out because it wasn't listed in the ingredient list. Had to crack another egg (no big deal, but still). Other than my complaining, the desert was wonderful!! Keeper!
Really yummy! Used a mixture of apples which made it even better, they boiled down well when they cooked. Icing kinda blobbed together, next time will make it a bit thicker.
I made this yesterday using pears instead of apples. It is wonderful. I accidentally reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup, but it was still great. Definitely will be one my regular favorites list!
I would have given this 5 stars, but the dough was extremely bland. I knew I should have put something into it! Sugar, cinnamon.. brown sugar, something! I only used 5 apples, because that's all we had. I packed them into a smaller baking dish, came out just fine. Except for the bland dough.
This was good - not the best, but certainly deserves some kudos. It was more like a big apple pie than a bar. The first time I rolled out the dough it looked good but fell apart as I tried to pick it up, so I threw it all back in and added more water. The second try rolled out a beautiful dough and easy to handle, however, not thick enough or firm enough to handle the weight of the filling to make it a finger dessert. It was delicious and people really liked it, but just not the bar that I was looking for.
Great recipe comparable to a family recipe I’ve been using for years. I like to prepare the apples first and let sit while making the crust. The sugar on the apples draw out juices that soften the corn flakes that complement the flavor of the apples. I use 2 egg yolks in a cup with enough milk to make 2/3 cup. And I put this in a 15 x 10 bar pan. I apply the two beaten egg whites after the bars have baked and pop them back into the oven to brown, then drizzle with glaze. Wonderful bars that are always a hit!
I have made this recipe for 30 years and always gets rave reviews. My son requested this every year for his birthday. It was not his birthday unless he got his apple bars. It is a great fall treat. I like to put on a caramel frosting on this but the powdered sugar frosting if fine also.
This was sooooo good! I did end up using a little less liquid. I also soaked the apples in the sugar and cinnamon while i made the dough, so they would soak up those flavors
My husband says not only said this was the best apple "pie" I have made but the best one anyone has made! I used butter flavored Chrisco. Otherwise just followed the recipe
I too used margarine by mistake, not as easy to work with, next time butter flavored shortening will make flakier, other than that very yummy!! also will make 1 1/2 times the dough for better coverage.
Pretty good. Nice switch from apple pie if bars are what you're looking for. They were nice and thick and held together nice while cutting. I did use 1 1/2 times thepastry recipe with half butter and half lard for extra flakiness. I also used about 1/2 the water called for upon reading the other reviews. I'm glad I did! Instead of sugar I used maple syrup with the apples and used vanilla in the frosting instead of almond flavoring. Oh and I did have to bake in substantially longer. I just that would just depend on what kind of apples were used.
While making this I was thinking "I hope this is as good as I'm anticipating because it's kind of a pain." It's well worth the work! And it's not THAT hard. Excellent!!
This was delish! I halved the recipe (since there's just two of us) and made some minor alterations based on previous reviews...I also used less sugar. I will definitely make this again!
This was delicious! I didn't use the icing since I didn't think the pastry needed it, but I'm sure it would be good with it as well. unlike past reviewers, I found that there was just the right amount of liquid in the crust; it never got sticky in the least. However, I do agree that 1.5 the crust would have been good just to make it easier to seal the edges together. Also, I could not tell the cornflakes were there but I'm sure it helped thicken the filling.
Love them! I didn't have walnuts so I used chopped pecans and I also added about 1/2 cup chocolate chips to make it more like a dessert. I also did 1 1/2 cup apples (I needed to get rid of them). Great recipe I'll make it again! Thanks
Excellent recipe! I make two 9X13 pans of this for a Christmas breakfast. Everyone raved about it. Just the right texture. The only thing I might do differently next time is reduce the butter in the crust. Otherwise, I was very pleased.
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for! I used 1 1/2 recipe for the crust, and followed the rest of the recipe as is. I used Granny Smith apples so it was nice and tart. We put a scoop of vanilla ice cream on the top which was perfect!! I am making these for my kids school teachers this month.
wonderful recipe!! Family loved it!! I barely had enough crust, so I think next time I wil 1 1/2 times the crust ingredients. Otherwise everything was perfect!!Thank you for a great recipe!! I've never been good at rolling out crust...but I am determined to conquer! lol
These are the best apple bars and have tried many more but always go back to this one. The cornflakes definitely make the difference (I think). It is a very old recipe and has appeared in some early cookbooks. Doesn't need any improvements.
Try mixed fruit! I had 2 c. blackberries, 2c fresh peaches sliced, 1.c resh blueberries, 2 c rhubarb. Add extra 1/2c of corn flakes. everything else the same. My famiy loved it
I made this a few weeks go but just getting to review. This was pretty good. Basically an apple pie in a bar form. I liked that because it serves more than a basic pie would. Maybe next time though I'll use my own apple filling recipe using this concept.
Yum! I just made these to use up some apples I had. Easy and so so delicious. I followed the recipe and they came out great. Will make again!
These were good....I accidently used to much cinnamon, but overall the recipe rocked! I will for sure make these again....YummY!!!
These apple bars are amazing. I didn't make any changes, my husband and kids LOVED them. The dough is very easy to roll out and they taste amazing!!
Great recipe, I actually got this one from my grandmother and happened upon this one, which is the exact same. I made it exactly as is, and it turned out great! I almost ate the whole pan to myself.
Used info from previous reviews re: the amount of liquid. Very good.
Pretty good recipe but the recipe didn't really make enough dough for both bottom and top! Had to make half of dough part of recipe to get enough crust. I think a crust recipe with some lard or Crisco would make a better more flaky pastry too!
Excellent!!!
good recipie not to sweet and it looked pretty good to. most every one liked it
Very simple, tastes like pie. TO save a few calories you can skip the glaze, it's good either way. I made mine in a stoneware pan and the crust gets very nice. I also sprinkle a bit of cinnamon and sugar mised on the top crust.
Better than apple pie. I have made these bars exactly as written, and I have also made them replacing the milk in the icing with lemon juice...gives them a nice bit of acidity to play off the sweet.
Instead of water use buttermilk. Instead of cornflakes use crushed vanilla wafer cookies.
I loved this but as usual I struggle with pastry dough...made it twice so far with differing results. I am determined to get this right! It has always been delish!
This was a great potluck dessert. The crust came out perfect for me. However, I did refrigerate the dough for a half hour before rolling it out. And the last thing I change was the sugar glaze, I made a caramel sauce in stead and placed it on the side as an option.
I love this recipe! I've made a version of this same recipe in which I put a almond glaze on top of 2 T powder sugar 1 tsp milk and 1tsp almond extract.
The flavor of these were really good, but require quite a few adjustments so I only gave 2 stars. I bought 10 granny smith apples for this and was skeptical because it seemed like a lot, but the reviews said the same thing but they said it turned out great because they bake down. I started piling these sliced apple pieces in and I ended using about half and it still was way too much. It ended up more like a hand-held pie than a bar. I added some brown sugar to the crust and it was great. I also doubled the glaze, and I'm not a glaze person, but it was good, and even doubled it is very thin over the pan. Again, the flavor was good, but I was expecting and wanting more of an apple cookie bar that could be cut very pretty to serve, and it was more like a cut up pie - and this was with half the apples used! Also have to be served same day, the crust was pretty soggy the day after.
Delicious sweet twist from apple pie... I needed more dough for the top. The other ingredients were perfect. Used vanilla instead of almond for the glaze. Definitely will bake these again!
I made several changes previously suggested and it worked out beautifully. I used milk instead of water and measured the yolk and milk to equal 1/2 cup (and I did not use the full 1/2 cup, but the dough was moist but not sticky). I chilled the dough for 30 minutes before rolling it out. It made it easy to work with it. Rolling it out on a lightly floured surface. Someone suggested to roll out the dough on a lightly floured silicone pastry mat and then flip it into the pan - this worked beautifully as it is thin and with the butter, even with chilling, had a tendency to stick a bit. I like the flavor of almond and noticed almond extract was used in the icing. I decided to try something I had been considering ever since I saw it at the grocery store. Because we have an apple tree, which is why I chose an apple recipe in the first place, but my family was getting tired of typical apple/cinnamon desserts, I bought a can of Solo brand Almond cake and pastry filling. It tastes like the filling in almond kringle. Instead of sugar & cinnamon sprinkled over the apples, I used a butter knife and laid/spread the almond filling over the apples (NO ADDITIONAL SUGAR AND NO CINNAMON). It was EXQUISITE!! My whole family loved it! Now I am making the same dessert for the football team at our high school!
Delicious. Rave reviews in my household.
Just like to apple bars my Grandma always made. I always use more corn flakes than called for. I find the crust doesn't get soggy then.
This is going to annoy those who rate recipes after making changes but like others, I used milk and egg yolk to make 2/3 cup for the crust. I used a 7" x 11" and the crust fit great. I used Golden Crisco in the crust. I used 2 golden delicious apples and 3 gala and they held their space and didn't turn to applesauce. I used oatmeal instead of cornflakes and you can't tell it's even there. I used the same amount of sugar / cinnamon even though I used less apples. I know I made many changes (different size pan, shortening, less apples, milk, oatmeal and less luquid) but after learning from other's mistakes or tips, I'm glad I made the changes I did and enjoyed this dish.
