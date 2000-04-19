Coconut Gumdrop Cookies

I actually had this recipe handed down to me by my mother- in- law who got it from her mother- in -law. I needed clarification on some of the instructions so I Googled it and was pleasantly surprised to find it on here. The only difference in the two recipes is that her's calls for butter instead of shortening and no pecans. I use orange slice candies instead of gumdrops because my family doesn't care for gumdrops. The orange flavor is really nice with the coconut. After I cut the candies into small pieces with kitchen scissors, I dust them with confectioner's sugar to keep them from sticking together. This helps them incorporate more evenly into the dough. In the past I used sweetened coconut but most recently only had unsweetened and I liked the unsweetened coconut version more. They are almost too sweet when made with the sweetend coconut. I drop them on the cookie sheet with a 1" dough scoop and they come out perfectly...slightly crisp on the edges and chewy in the center. I don't flatten them at all. I do notice that they need to sit for a minute or two after coming out of the oven to firm up. I then transfer to a cooling rack. Stored in Tupperware, they stay moist and chewy. These were my husband's favorite cookies as a child. His mother and grandmother are no longer alive to make them for him so it brings me pleasure to make him a big batch on his birthday and at Christmas time. These are definitely a family favorite and will surely be passed down