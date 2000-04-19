Coconut Gumdrop Cookies

These oatmeal cookies are chewy and sweet. The flavors of coconut, gumdrops and pecans are blended to perfection.

Recipe by Sallie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
60
Yield:
5 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt; gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Stir in the coconut, rolled oats, pecans and gumdrops. Roll the dough into walnut sized balls. Place the cookies 2 inches apart onto the cookie sheets. Gently flatten cookies using a fork dipped in flour.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
116 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 15.9g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 8.1mg; sodium 47.3mg. Full Nutrition
