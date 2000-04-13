Fravioli

Deep fried raviolis filled with a sweet ricotta cheese filling. These are a very original treat to add to your repertoire.

By Valerie

prep:

30 mins
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Dough
Filling

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together 2 cups of the flour, sugar and salt. Cut in the shortening until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Make a well in the center and pour the eggs and white wine into it. Stir with a fork, gradually bringing the dry mixture into the center until a dough forms. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead in remaining flour until smooth. Cover and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the ricotta cheese, egg, sugar and vanilla until well blended. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut out 3 inch circles using a cookie cutter or a glass. Place 1 tablespoon of the ricotta cheese mixture in the center of each circle. Fold edges over into a half-moon shape and press to seal. Raviolis can be frozen at this point and saved for later. It seems to help keep the filling from oozing out while frying.

  • In a large heavy skillet, heat oil, one inch deep, to 365 degrees F (180 degrees C).

  • Place the ravioli into the hot oil so that they are not crowded. Fry on both sides until golden. Drain on paper towels. If you like, dust with confectioners' sugar or drizzle with honey before serving.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 12.2g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 25mg; sodium 33.3mg. Full Nutrition
