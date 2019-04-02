Jumbutt Skillet Scramble

Rating: 4.16 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

My grandmother used to make Jumbutt when we were young (I am sure I spelled it wrong). It is so easy, the amounts are very flexible and you can make a lot of substitutions based on taste -- pretty much goof-proof. We used hot dogs instead of sausage when we were kids. You can also use kielbasa.

By Julie

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook and stir the sausage until browned and crumbly, about 5 minutes. Remove from skillet, drain off the excess fat, and set aside.

  • Place the potatoes, green peppers, and red peppers into the skillet, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are browned and the peppers are softened, about 15 minutes. Return the sausage to the skillet, and pour the eggs over the top. Cook and stir 3 to 5 minutes until the eggs are set, and serve.

Per Serving:
484 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 58.4g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 208.1mg; sodium 555.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

IowaCook1
Rating: 4 stars
03/12/2009
This is an easy, stick-to-your-ribs meal. However, I would recommend one change. If you use raw potatoes, the peppers burn before the potatoes are cooked through. I microwaved the potatoes for a several minutes, and then I peeled and sliced them. Cook the potatoes on medium high heat, then turn down the heat and add the peppers and sausage. Read More
Helpful
(35)

HrCreuzi
Rating: 2 stars
09/01/2009
We used turkey sausage and cut out the eggs (husband doesn't like them). It was just like a kabob to us. Might make it again with the eggs to see if it helps. Potatoes needed more time to cook they were a bit raw. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
ginnaATL
Rating: 4 stars
03/23/2012
This is "giambotta" in Italian which is where I would guess the "Jumbutt" came from. It is one of those recipes where you may throw just about anything in the pan. Leftover cooked meat any vegetables eggs (or not)--whatever. We always toss in some peppers onions pepper fresh basil and oregano but it's not absolutely necessary. It's great however you like it. Read More
Helpful
(7)
figgy
Rating: 5 stars
03/12/2009
I made this 20 years ago using hotdogs in place of sausage. An Italian friend taught me the recipe back then. I was looking for something simple to make for dinner tonight and came across this recipe. I had forgotten all about this dish. I'd never heard it called by this name though. Whatever it's called it's simple and satisfying. Thanks for the reminder. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 4 stars
03/21/2011
I used ground pork (cheaper by the pound than buying pre-seasoned "rolls of pork sausage or sausage links) that I seasoned using a seperate recipe for italian sausage. I used two red bell peppers and omitted the green (we just don't care for them) I used the last two organic red potatoes I had on hand (that I parboiled quickly--as I just stink at hashbrown potatoes when the potatoes are raw) and because I had extra vegetables I needed to use I also added in fresh minced garlic chopped onion sliced mushrooms and right before adding the eggs chopped tomato. Right before serving I sprinkled the skillet with sharp white cheddar. Very cheap to make and I was able to stretch my skillet to feed four extra hungry people and make it a little healthier to boot. GREAT brinner side. I topped mine with a little homemade salsa. VERY very filling. I am quite thankful for this recipe as it really saved my behind today. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Beth Willis
Rating: 5 stars
03/10/2009
THIS IS A GREAT WEEK NIGHT MEAL TO FIX. VERY TASTEY AND EASY TO MAKE. THANKS FOR SHARING. Read More
Helpful
(3)
LizFritz
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2011
My husband loves this! I usually make it with a little less bell pepper but I throw in other things like a zucchini or a couple chile or jalapeno peppers. Read More
Helpful
(2)
MEME
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2009
I used Turkey sausage to make it a bit healthier but other than that I followed the recipe. I served this for my in-laws and they really liked it. I liked the combination of everything in one dish. I'll keep this one around for sure. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Allrecipesfan
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2017
Made this for breakfast with a few additions and 1 subtraction. First added another sausage only 2 potatoes some real bacon bits some fresh spinach and some mozza cheese on top. I parcooked the potatoes in the microwave too for 4 minutes...good hint went much quicker! Hubby loved it..when I asked "can't talk eating he said...mmmm!" Read More
Helpful
(1)
