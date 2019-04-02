Jumbutt Skillet Scramble

1 of 20

Rating: 4 stars This is an easy, stick-to-your-ribs meal. However, I would recommend one change. If you use raw potatoes, the peppers burn before the potatoes are cooked through. I microwaved the potatoes for a several minutes, and then I peeled and sliced them. Cook the potatoes on medium high heat, then turn down the heat and add the peppers and sausage. Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars This is "giambotta" in Italian which is where I would guess the "Jumbutt" came from. It is one of those recipes where you may throw just about anything in the pan. Leftover cooked meat any vegetables eggs (or not)--whatever. We always toss in some peppers onions pepper fresh basil and oregano but it's not absolutely necessary. It's great however you like it. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars I made this 20 years ago using hotdogs in place of sausage. An Italian friend taught me the recipe back then. I was looking for something simple to make for dinner tonight and came across this recipe. I had forgotten all about this dish. I'd never heard it called by this name though. Whatever it's called it's simple and satisfying. Thanks for the reminder. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars I used ground pork (cheaper by the pound than buying pre-seasoned "rolls of pork sausage or sausage links) that I seasoned using a seperate recipe for italian sausage. I used two red bell peppers and omitted the green (we just don't care for them) I used the last two organic red potatoes I had on hand (that I parboiled quickly--as I just stink at hashbrown potatoes when the potatoes are raw) and because I had extra vegetables I needed to use I also added in fresh minced garlic chopped onion sliced mushrooms and right before adding the eggs chopped tomato. Right before serving I sprinkled the skillet with sharp white cheddar. Very cheap to make and I was able to stretch my skillet to feed four extra hungry people and make it a little healthier to boot. GREAT brinner side. I topped mine with a little homemade salsa. VERY very filling. I am quite thankful for this recipe as it really saved my behind today. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars THIS IS A GREAT WEEK NIGHT MEAL TO FIX. VERY TASTEY AND EASY TO MAKE. THANKS FOR SHARING. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My husband loves this! I usually make it with a little less bell pepper but I throw in other things like a zucchini or a couple chile or jalapeno peppers. Helpful (2)

Rating: 2 stars We used turkey sausage and cut out the eggs (husband doesn't like them). It was just like a kabob to us. Might make it again with the eggs to see if it helps. Potatoes needed more time to cook they were a bit raw. Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars I used Turkey sausage to make it a bit healthier but other than that I followed the recipe. I served this for my in-laws and they really liked it. I liked the combination of everything in one dish. I'll keep this one around for sure. Helpful (1)