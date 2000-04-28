Ricotta Cookies III

I was a little disappointed with these. Admittedly, I've never had ricotta cookies before, so I had no idea of what they would taste like. I found the plain cookies to be a little dry (even though I cooked them less than 10 minutes) and rather bland. They taste like slightly sweetened cake, but have little flavor of anything else. I don't like super-sweet cookies, but I like food to have flavor and I had expected a more buttery flavor considering how much (1 cup, yikes!) is called for in the recipe. I ended up not even putting the lemon icing on it because it tasted way too fake to me. I think it would have been better had I used real lemon juice rather than extract. Instead, I whipped up a light buttercream which improved them a bit and they did taste like little cakes. I can see these being served at weddings or showers with different frostings, ie almond, chocolate, etc. Just not my cup of tea, I guess. UPDATE: I've since had ricotta cookies made by a friend's grandmother who lives in Italy. They tasted similar to these, but were way better; they just melted in my mouth. Now, if I can only get that recipe....