Ricotta Cookies III

This is a delicious light & fluffy cookie with a hint of lemon in the frosting. The ricotta cheese gives them a heavenly texture.

Recipe by Lisa

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the 1 cup of butter and sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the ricotta cheese and vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder and baking soda, stir into the ricotta mixture. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

  • To make the frosting warm the milk, 1/2 teaspoon of butter and shortening, in a small saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until solids are melted. Remove from heat and gradually stir in the confectioners' sugar and lemon extract. Dip each cookie into the icing then dip in colored sugar or sprinkles.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 28.4g; fat 5.5g; cholesterol 21.2mg; sodium 80.3mg. Full Nutrition
