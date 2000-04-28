Ricotta Cookies III
This is a delicious light & fluffy cookie with a hint of lemon in the frosting. The ricotta cheese gives them a heavenly texture.
Great Italian Christmas cookie. For those of you who make it and don't know what to expect...these are not intended to have a flavor explosion; they are about the texture and mild sweetness. Some people add the almond extract for more flavor, I like them the way they were intended to be made...without extract. An added tip...use a small cookie scoop so they stay round and symmetrical. You can also add another teaspoon of vanilla for a little more sweetness. Lastly, the lemon icing isn't quite right for this cookie...just use a powdered sugar/milk icing, and it adds even more sweetness to the taste of the cookie.Read More
These are good cookies. The lemon flavor is really good. The flavor kind of reminds me of Fruit Loops.Read More
I needed to use up a bunch of ricotta, so I tried this. Light & fluffy, a perfect cookie with tea. After reading reviews I decided to be skimpy on the icing (because of complaints about it being too sweet) and I'm glad I did. I also decided to use almond extract instead of lemon (just because it's my favorite) and skip the colored sprinkles or colored sugar. My family liked these a lot. Here's a tip to reduce the mess on the glazing process - a little cheat thing I saw on a tv show: I put my glaze in a ziploc bag, sliced just a tiny tip of one corner, and then just drizzled the glaze over the cookies while they were still on the cookie sheet to the desired thickness. No muss, no fuss. And I always bake my cookies on sheets lined with foil so there's also no clean-up. Just toss the glazey foil away! I'll make these again at Easter time and do the colored sugar/sprinkles to be festive. This goes in our permanent recipe file.
These cookies are great - like mini cakes! My only complaint is the icing, which I think tastes a little "fake" with the lemon extract. I experimented and found what I think is a better alternative: instead of milk and lemon extract, substitute the juice of one lemon plus about two tablespoons of water plus 2 cups of powdered sugar(I halved the entire recipe to make a more manageable quantity).
Five stars to the cookie, two to the icing. To the person who asked for a better icing recipe, I have one that I use on ALL cookies. To the 4 cups of conf sugar, add 2 heaping Tbl. of "Just Whites", a powdered egg white that you can find in the baking aisle of your supermarket. Add enough lemon juice (not extract) to make a thick paint-like consistency (not icing thick!) Dip each cookie in the mixture and allow to dry, about 1/2 hour. Icing will harden in a thin glaze. You can also use water or milk instead of lemon juice, as well as food coloring or other flavoring. When decorating sugar cookies that are cut w/cookie cutters, you can apply this icing more precisely with a small paint brush. (If you're going to further decorate with sugar or sprinkles, do it before it dries.) When they harden, you can stack them without the icing smearing all over. Enjoy!!
Delicious, light, fluffy cookies! My friends and family loved these!
The raw dough was the best part of the recipe...I couldn't stop snitching spoonfuls with that great ricotta flavor! I added grated lemon peel to the dough, which enhanced the flavor a lot. The cookies were a tad less exciting in comparison, but still good. They formed well with my mini ice cream scoop, and looked perfect when they came out of my oven after exactly 13 minutes. I think the glaze does taste very powdered-sugary. I agree that this is a huge batch of cookies and I spent way more time than I wanted to in my kitchen, and after the mess I made on my counter with the glaze, I might hesitate to make these again. I did enjoy doing something different, departing from the good old chocolate chip cookie recipe, as I needed to use some leftover ricotta. These are actually really better the next day, I think!
These were incredible!! They literally disappeared when I served them. I will be making these for the holidays. Thanks for a great recipe.
Another WINNER! My kids couldn't stop eating these! My daughter even did the glaze and sprinkles. Light, delicate and best with the glaze since the cookie isn't real sweet.
This cookie is truly easy & scrumptious! You can use any flavor in icing...orange, anise, strawberry, etc. They are wonderful for special occasions!
Have made these lots. The dough is a bit sticky. Make as symmetrical as you can when dropping, even though they do spread some to a round-ish shape when baking. I use one teaspoon full of batter (spoon, not measuring spoon). I got over 60 normal sized cookies. They seem to take about 10-12 minutes to bake (they should not look "wet" on top and be lightly browned on bottom). Un-iced cookies freeze well in ziploc bags.
Easy & delicious! Very light & fluffy, great summer cookie. In extreme heat (it's been in the 90's here this week) they don't hold up too well, my sprinkles melted. I baked mine 8 minutes and they were very soft (which I love). But I may do a little longer next time. A keeper!
These were delicious! I only had about 8 ounces of ricotta so I just made a half recipe and that was more than enough. I used 3/4 cup of sugar to make it a little less sweet (if I made the full recipe I would of used 1 1/2 cups instead of 2 cups). For the glaze I kind of just made up my own...I whisked together 1 cup of powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of half and half, and a 1/2 teaspoon of lemon zest. I didn't top them off with any sprinkles and they still looked great. I liked how these cookies were more like little cakes than cookies and this was a great recipe to use up some leftover ricotta. Thanks for the yummy recipe!!!
These were delicious! Be careful about storing them together, however. I made a large amount and stored them in a plastic container until I was ready to ice them. Although they were firm when I took them out of the oven, they got mushy and stuck together in the container. They were fine once I separated them and iced them (and then let dry), but you need to be careful not to store them covered together.
I had a cup of ricotta cheese leftover, so I cut this recipe in half. So glad I did, because I still ended up with 33 cookies. These are delicious, soft, cake-like cookies. I love the lemon glaze, but the glaze is the one thing that gave me difficulties in this recipe. It is like water if made as written. I ended up adding almost a full additional cup of powdered sugar to get it to the consistency it needed to be. So now I have a lot of leftover lemon glaze to find another recipe for:) Other than that, we love these cookies.
Perfect ricotta cookies! Only changed two things: added 2 tsp. of lemon extract to the dough (plus the vanilla); and used my own glaze made of key lime juice, powdered sugar, milk and melted butter. I've been trying to duplicate a lemon cookie served at a high end chain Italian restaurant (Maggiano's) but am done with that since these are much better.
I made these for Christmas, and my family loved the zippy lemony taste. I wanted them to stand out as the lemon cookie varietal of my spreak, so I added a little more lemon extract to the dough and frosting, which really gave them a punch. They were very light and fluffy, and had potential for falling apart easily if I wasn't careful when frosting them, but all it all I will definitely make these again. I think they have great potential to be made with cherry extract as well, and garnished with marachino cherries, which I will probably try in the future too, perhaps for a Valentine's cookie. ;)
Followed the recipe exactly for the cookie and all I could taste is flour. I made a powdered sugar/milk icing with sprinkles and my husband and son liked it. I didn't care for the flour-y taste. When I looked at other recipes, it used the same amount of ingredients but half the flour. This recipe has too much flour in it! If I make again, I'd halve the amount of flour.
It was very easy to follow, directions were clear. Cookies are incredible! The only thing I did differently was instead of using VANILLA extract in the cookies, I used LEMON extract. I'm diabetic so can't have the cookies with the frosting, so I wanted to enjoy the lemony taste. My hubby had some frosted cookies and he loves them.
This is wonderful, and especially good with colored sprinkles to cheer up what otherwise looks like a boring white cookie. I didn't have shortening, so I made a super-simple glaze out of confectioners sugar and milk (3 T of milk mixed with about 2 cups of confectioners sugar--I just kept adding until it was thick enough). I just drizzled the glaze on top and sprinkled it with colored sugar. At last! I've found a version of this recipe that doesn't use 4--count em--4 sticks of butter. My Aunt had clipped the recipe for Frosted Ricotta Balls back in the '70s and that was definitely back in the day when it was okay to use 4 sticks of butter.
Cookies are delicious and so easy to make. I used all butter for the glaze because I had no shortening in the house and used 1% milk. Will definitely be making these again
this was a very nice light cookie. For those looking for a burst of flavors,that is not what this cookie is about. I did change from using lemon extract in icing to almond extract. I also only made half the recipe and still had over 2 dozen cookies.I took it to Boss's day and everyone loved them. And had a few requests for the recipe. I would like to try almond extract in dough next time. will def make for my Christmas trays
I have never made these kind of cookies before. They were super easy and tasty. I mistakenly added salt to them and they tasted fine.
I had about 8oz of ricotta cheese to use up, so I typed that into the search and came across this recipe. Thought..why not?? I didn't really know what to expect..but these cookies are fantastic. They totally remind me of the sprinkle cookies sold at my local bakery. I also love the lemon glaze! Yum. Oh..and even though I cut the recipe in half, I still ended up with 24 Large Cookies. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
One day I looked for a recipe because I had left over ricotta. I didn't expect much but I tried them. They are heaven!!! Most and wonderful. Everyone that tastes these cookies asks me for the recipe. They are a real hit with my family.
THE Perfect Christmas Cookie Ever! I followed the recipe except I added 1 tsp. almond extract & 1 tsp. vanilla. These cookies do not spread so what size you put on the cookies sheet is the exact size you will yield when done baking. They are cake-like and very moist. Received Mmmmms from everyone. I think all almond extract would be great or even anise extract for a very Italian effect. Maybe lemon for Easter. I must admit that I was so tired when it came to frosting I just used the sugar, milk & sprinkles and they still turned out wonderful. Will be making these cookies every Christmas from now on.
A very light and tasty cookie. We liked everything about this - the taste, the texture and the finished presentation of the cookie. I baked up half the dough and used the cookies for Girls Night Out. All of the ladies enjoyed them. I refrigerated the leftover dough and used it a week and a half later. The cookies turned out just as well and the ones I baked the day the dough was made. An easy cookie to change the "sprinkles" according to the holdiay/season. Thanks Lisa for sharing your recipe.
I thought these were a pretty good cookie. They are cake like, which I actually prefer. I thought the lemon icing complimented them nicely. I had some ricotta cheese to use up and this recipe came up in the search. I made 12 servings, with the calculate button, and still got 22 cookies using a standard cookie scoop. Anyway, I thought the cookie and lemon icing had a really elegant appearance. The colorful sprinkles, although possibly traditional, seemed out of place. I wish I had something in the house to top them with to show that they were lemon flavored. Possibly a light yellow sugar or a small tad of lemon colored food coloring mixed in the icing. I would have to think about that, if I made them again. The lemon was a nice flavor, for a change, though.
I have been making a recipe like this for a few years now. The only thing I do different is I add lemon zest to the batter. It gives the cookie a little extra kick.
These cookies are fantastic! I made a half batch and got 31 medium sized cookies. Like others, I used butter only in the glaze and part skim ricotta (what I had). I sprinkled the colored sugar on the cookies instead of dipping. With frosting, the cookies that were more crisp were better and the ones just barely done were better without. Will definitely make again and again.
I mostly followed the recipe, only using 1 1/2 cups of sugar and replacing 1 tsp of vanilla with lemon extract. I over baked the last tray by 5 minutes and I actually liked those better although I liked the others too. They are just as good unfrosted. Thanks!
Fabu! Having never made Ricotta cookies I gave these a try and I am so glad I did. The kids LOVED them and they were quite tasty. Opted for the lemon extract in the cookie and lemon in the icing-a bit to much lemon and the icing is VERY sweet. The kids dipped theirs in the icing but I found them much too sweet-and I have BIG sweet tooth! As the previous review stated, I drizzled the icing and that was plenty.
Wow, these cookies are delicious! Very soft and moist, with a mild, sweet flavor and just a hint of lemon from the glaze. I followed the cookie recipe to the letter, but used a different glaze. I mixed 2 cups powdered sugar with 3 tbsp lemon juice and 2 tbsp water. I just drizzled the glaze over the cookies, and they turned out fantastic. My kids, husband, and guests loved them too. I'll be making them again for Easter, and will add the sprinkles for a bit of a festive touch.
Very soft and moist cookies, but they didn't have a lot of flavor. I liked them, but they could have used some more flavoring.
i so enjoyed these cookies! they are very much a typical italian cookie, not a lot of flavor but more about the texture. they have a cakey texture that i loooove in a cookie. i underbaked mine (took them out after 7 mins) and kept them in the fridge after i glazed them. they were so moist and delicious, it was almost like eating cookie dough (which for me is a good thing!!) i did not have lemon extract so i subbed 3T of lemon juice in the glaze. i don't know how much of a difference that made but they were very good nonetheless. thank you and yum!!
These cookies are awesome!! You have to make them! the only think I did different is for the frosting. I used 5 TBS milk, 1 TSP almond extract and 2 cups of confectioner sugar .Everyone is raving over them! I will have to make another batch!
Wowwww. W.O.W. This recipe is just delicious! I used 2 tsp of butter rather than using shortening and about 3-3.5 cups of confectioners sugar for the frosting. Otherwise, I followed exactly. It's 11am at the office and half the batch is already gone! Thank you!
In my family we call these Viscoot and they are made at every bridal shower, every wedding, baby shower and holiday. These are an Italian tradition for us. I just frost mine with canned vanilla frosting and use food coloring to dye it to the appropriate theme. They are wonderful to eat, like little mini cakes. Everyone should try these at least once....you'll come back for more. This recipe is the best of all the ricotta cookies on this site! Great job Lisa!
Wonderful little cookies! I used my own lemon icing for these, but followed this cookie recipe exactly except that they baked for 13 mins, and they turned out wonderful! It made 120 small cookies, so make sure you have some time!
These are so good and so easy. We've been baking them at our annual cookie baking party for the past 3 years and they're always a hit.
Wow, the lemon icing made a difference! These cookies are a keeper. Had 6oz of ricotta to use up so I changed the serving to 18. I also used Cathy's lemon icing which is not really a big difference to this one but it was just my current favorite right now.
LOVE IT!
These are a lovely, delicate cookie with a delicious, buttery flavor and texture. I sprinkled some sliced almonds on the last batch for a more "grown-up" version. They toasted perfectly and made the cookie all the more delicate in form and taste. But my little boys loved teh candy sprinkles. Oh, and if you don't have shortening, all butter in the icing works fine.
This is a wonderful recipe, the lemon glaze is wonderful! Easy to make, I will definately make this again and again! Thank you.
my friends love this cookie it was so easy to make
I used 2 c. whole wheat flour for a little more flavor and nutrition. They were excellent!! 100% delicious!
These cookies are the BEST!! They taste like light cakes. I froze a few to see how they hold up, the taste and texture was perfect after defrosting. I used a teaspoon, so got much more than it states. Good thing, they didn't last. Much better than any Italian bakery in Brooklyn. The only thing I did different was the icing. I used confectioner's sugar, lemon juice and water to a frosting consistancy. Perfect. Thanks alot.
These cookies surprised me-when they first came out of the over, they needed more cooking time, so I gave them an additional 3 minutes. At first, they weren't too impressive to the family members who tried them hot from the oven, (plain). By the time, they had sit 4 hours, the taste had greatly improved. I don't know if lemon flovoring has that much stronger of taste over lemon zest, but I had to substitute lemon zest in the dough and icing. In the end, they are a five star cookie with the substitution and a keeper recipe. Thanks!
Delicious! I didn't change a thing. Cakey and would probably be amazing if enrobed in chocolate.
These are easy and delicious - used lemon zest and juice in icing. My container of ricotta was only 300 g so had to modify quantities. Turned out great.
Simple, basic, easy! Everyone loves them! Didn't change a thing with this recipe.
My neighbor, a 10 year old girl, sent over a tray of these cookies to us this morning. It was a rainy day here. What a perfect day to bake. My family thought they were delicious. I never saw them eat so many cookies so fast. Of course, I helped them eat them too. My neighbor dusted the cookies with powder sugar. They were so tasty. I am looking forward to making them soon. Perhaps tomorrow! I just love this website. Lynn
I had been searching for this recipe for years. My grandmother made these type of cookies but took the recipe with her when she died. This is the closest I have found to the taste of her cookies. I made these and everyone loved them. I didn't alter the recipe much except I didn't have lemon extract so I used almond extract instead.
This an excellent, light tasting, fluffy, easy to make recipe. I found the flavor and texture of the cookies awesome and the flavor of the frosting perfect. I followed the directions as written, with the exception that I used parchment paper instead of a greased sheet. My bake time was at least a couple of minutes more than the recipe called for, but that may have been because of the parchment paper. I tested doneness just as you would a cake, inserting a toothpick and checking to see if it came out clean. This worked. The dipping in the frosting and sprinkles got to be a little messy, so on the second batch I spooned on the frosting and sprinkles. I liked this better, but I need to remember to keep the frosting warm so the sprinkles stick (ooops). When I go to the big box store, I sometimes tend to over purchase some things that aren't great at my store, like ricotta cheese. Because of this, I don't always get it used up before it expires. With this recipe, that will no longer be a problem.
I've been making this exact recipe for years, it was given to my mother by a lady that she worked with in the early 90's. I make this recipe 2 times a year, Christmas and Easter and have people anxiously await for me to bring them into work and to parties. They are super soft, more of an adult cookie - they are not too sweet. I do not make the heated icing or put lemon in my icing, I make mine with sifted powdered sugar, a drop of vanilla and 1/2 & 1/2 or heavy cream in my stand mixer. Multi colored nonparelis are a must!
I just made these cookies on Friday and they turned out well; soft and moist. I used the vanilla extract and then added lemon peel and fresh lemon juice. For the frosting I used a little butter, lemon peel, lemon juice and powdered sugar......it packs a heck of a lemon taste! My 3 years old liked them and so did the girlfriend that I made them for.
Easy and delicious! A softer version of the traditional Italian cookie.
My family loved these. Especially my one grandson could eat the whole batch!!
I was looking for a cookie recipe that wasn't exceptionally sweet, and oddly enough, I had some ricotta I needed to use. This was the perfect answer to that. These cookies are good for a quick fix without being overly sugary. I wasn't super happy with the frosting, I found it too sugary, too much of a contrast to the cookie. A friend suggested trying a cream cheese icing, and that seems like a good idea so I'll try that next time.
Made these for my granddaughter's Italian dessert school project yesterday. Was delighted how good they were, didn't change a single thing. Great just as they are!
These cookies were very good......a great way to use up the ricotta cheese I had sitting in my fridge! The texture was more of a cakey texture than the normal chewy cookie texture. There's not a whole lot of actual flavor in the cookie, but they are very very easy to just pop "one more" in your mouth;)
Thank you so much for this recipe!!!! My grandmother used to make these when i was little. They came pretty close to hers! Reminds me of childhood which is a good thing. This recipe is certainly a keeper now.
Absolutely addicting!! Loved the lemon flavor in the icing but after reading reviews I didn't quite use a full tablespoon. Great with coffee/tea!
this is sweet and has a mild flavor, but i don't love it or think it's worth making again
The cookies are great without the frosting. They are a little sweet so I can't imagine with the frosting too. This batch can easily make a few dozens. Will make again:)
Amazingly soft cookies. I substituted almond extract for the lemon extract, as that was all I had in the pantry, and it worked out great!
These cookies are good. I added lemon rind to the cookie dough to give them more lemon flavor. They taste just like from an italian bakery. Thanks for the recipe.
These were outstanding, very moist and cake-like. I added a little grated lemon peel to the frosting to give it a more intense lemon flavor and everyone raved about them.
Excellent,even without the icing.
I give this recipe five stars but have a couple changes. I do not use baking powder and 3 eggs, not just 2. A little extra ricotta helps keep them more moist. I started making these a few years ago and they have become a holiday tradition! Everyone loves them and throws a fit if I don't make them. We prefer just regular frosting (a tub of Betty Crocker vanilla, food colored for the holidays works great)!
Nice, cake-like cookie. I made a half batch (got exactly 2 dz) because I needed to use up some ricotta. Also added ~1/2 tsp salt and combined the dry ingredients before adding. They didn't seem done, so I left them in the oven 11 min but should have taken out sooner. After they sit they are fine. Went with the almond flavoring in both batter and glaze and it was very good. I can see this also working with lemon extract, or maybe even anise flavoring for a more Italian flair. Will keep these in mind for Easter. Lisa, thanks for the great recipe!
Great light, texture--and with the glaze (I just used fresh squeezed lemon juice with powdered sugar) they are so delicious! Very tangy matched against sweet. Yum yum! Careful you will eat too many.
These were delicious. I had these from a bakery and liked them so much I wanted to make them myself and found this recipe. Made them for Christmas and they were a big hit. I will be making these again!
These cookies are delicious, but be warned: these are cake-like in texture and not as sweet as other cookies, so that has to be kept in mind when eating them. I enjoyed them without any frosting but next time I will be making the lemon frosting as I'm sure it will only add to the cookie. Thanks!
We love these cookies!! They are a delicate, almost cakelike cookie. Thumbs up in my house!
These turned out excellent! Very good, I will make them again.
these were great. this was my first time baking with ricotta and they came out really moist. i even used margarine sticks in place of the butter (left over from my holiday baking). thanks for an awesome recipe.
I didn't enjoy the icing for these - it didn't taste much different from plain powdered sugar to me. The cookies were also odd. They reminded me more like overly-sweet pancakes than cookies. Not terrible, but won't make again.
Good
I thought these cookies were very delicious. They definitely DO NOT have a traditional crisp cookie texture. They are more cake-like. But, nevertheless, they are very moist and flavorful. Instead of lemon in the icing, I used confectioner's sugar, milk and a touch of almond extract. Next time I will try the lemon flavor in the icing. I halved the recipe and got 3 dozen cookies out of it.
I was a little disappointed with these. Admittedly, I've never had ricotta cookies before, so I had no idea of what they would taste like. I found the plain cookies to be a little dry (even though I cooked them less than 10 minutes) and rather bland. They taste like slightly sweetened cake, but have little flavor of anything else. I don't like super-sweet cookies, but I like food to have flavor and I had expected a more buttery flavor considering how much (1 cup, yikes!) is called for in the recipe. I ended up not even putting the lemon icing on it because it tasted way too fake to me. I think it would have been better had I used real lemon juice rather than extract. Instead, I whipped up a light buttercream which improved them a bit and they did taste like little cakes. I can see these being served at weddings or showers with different frostings, ie almond, chocolate, etc. Just not my cup of tea, I guess. UPDATE: I've since had ricotta cookies made by a friend's grandmother who lives in Italy. They tasted similar to these, but were way better; they just melted in my mouth. Now, if I can only get that recipe....
This recipe is great. I'm currently living in France and didn't feel like searching for ricotta cheese, so I substituted fromage blanc and it worked great. Added the zest of a lemon to the cookie dough and just used lemon juice/confectioner's sugar for the frosting - my friends absolutely DEVOURED them.
These cookies are excellent! I will DEFINITELY be making them again.
Good cookies!!
I loved the taste and the texture is really soft! The reason I gave it a four stars is because my 10 years old son didn't like them. He loves all kind of cookies, but he didn't like this one. He said, "I don't think it is cook yet. It's like eating a dough!"
This recipe is absolutely great for the cookie part. Everyone that tried it, loved it, including one friend of mine who is extremely picky about food. The texture was amazing. The only reason why I did not give this recipe 5 stars was the icing. I had quite a hard time getting the icing to harden properly. When I tried to pile the cookies, the icing got sticky and smooshed. A couple of tips: 1. Put the sprinkles on right after the icing so they stick 2. Role the dough in balls before placing on cookie sheet to form a nice shape 3. You may need to bake the cookies longer than the recipe's alotted time. I took out my cookies just after they began to brown slightly on the bottom, and I was happy with that consistency.
Fantastic! Followed recipe as is and they are light and fluffy and wonderful. Will put a little less sugar in next time though. Didn't get around to even putting the icing on. Great flavour on their own!
I love the texture of these cookies. I did make a few additions. I added the zest and juice of 1 lemon to the batter and because I didn't have lemon extract I added the zest of 1 lemon to the icing. I also omitted the sprinkles. These cookies looked like they were purchased at the bakery but were so much better. My whole family loved these. My son after taking one bite wanted to know if we can make these again next week. This made alot of cookies...they were gone in 3 days. Can't wait to make them again. Thanks!
These are so fluffy and soft! They have a slightly cake-like texture and are delicately sweet and creamy. Delicious! I used the sugar cookie glaze recipe found here on Allrecipes.com and drizzled it over the top. Perfect! I chose not to add sprinkles because I thought it would be too crunchy for the delicate cookie. They are easy drop cookies to make, too. My family was crazy about them, will definitely be making them again.
The cookies came out perfectly, and were enjoyed plain with lime curd.
Very very bland, even when I added extra cinnamon. I wonder what went wrong!
These cookies are so yummy. My granddaughter couldn't get enough of them. They are perfect made as the recipe states.
This is a nice, moist, tender, cake-like cookie. The only change I made to the instructions is to blend the half cup of sprinkles into the icing, then dip the cookies. Went much faster and used less sprinkles.
I was a little disappointed with these. First, I had to cook them longer than 10 minutes because they were doughy any earlier. Once they were done -- they were very moist and tasty. But then I put the glaze on and unless I did something wrong (very possible), all it did was make the cookies really sticky and quite a mess.
Great little cookie! Used homemade ricotta cheese and followed the cookie recipe. Glazed with a mix of lemon juice and powdered sugar, topped with jimmies. Nice change of pace! This one is a keeper.
Great cookie! Not just for Christmas either, just adjust your sprinkle colors, pastels, patriotic, etc! I followed the other review and used lemon juice/water with the confectioners sugar, and the icing really made the cookie. This is an easy one to bake with your kids. Yum!
These are delicious!! My kids loved deorating the tops with icing and sprinkles
A glass of milk is a must with these because they are a bit dry. Icing was not good at all.
These are awesome! I am writing this as I finish baking them. My kids are devouring them. This recipe is a keeper!
