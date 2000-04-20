No Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
These are so yummy, you'd never guess they were vegan!
These cookies were awesome!! I was skeptical at first with the maple syrup, but because I don't like the strong overpowing taste and texture of white sugar in the traditional recipe, and because I do like dark chocolate, I thought I'd try them and I'm glad I did! These are definitly are the 'grown-up' or 'adult' version of this kids favorite; much darker chocolate, not over-sweet and have a great peanut butter flavor and consistancy! Honestly, I can't figure out why some on this site had a flop here, I used real maple syrup, Jiff creamy peanut butter, and Wesson Canola oil. I love the peanut butter texture and think maybe a natural low oil peanut butter would give perhaps a little thicker texture. I didn't change the recipe a bit- boiled the first ingredients for three minutes stirring with a wire whisk constantly and was careful not to skald with too hot heat. I then added the rest of the ingredients and they came out out great! I didn't find them sticky or melty.. wonder if the other users just had bad luck..I used utensils to drop them onto wax paper, not my fingers and refridgerated them for 40 minutes before eating. Hope this helped! To me they tasted better than a Reces Peanut-butter cup!!! Will definitly make these again to take to the office or a dinner party!! If you like dark chocolate and peanut-butter I think you'll LOVE these!Read More
I have tried several different types of no bake cookies. Like others said, these have a bitter taste and are not sweet enough.Read More
I just finished making these and they are DELICIOUS! I added an extra 1/2 cup of oatmeal and 3/4 cup of coconut to make it thicker. Very good and i will defiently be making these again.
I love these!! Although i did substitute 1/3 of the syrup with regular sugar b/c I didn't want to use all of my wonderful maple syrup. But they still turned out GREAT!!
AMAZING! I absolutely love these cookies. I substituted vegan margarine for the oil, and added some extra oats and some cocoanut. Yummy, these are so great! I suspect that the people who had trouble with this recipe didn't boil the mixture long enough.
These are my family's favorite new cookie. More like a bite of candy! I actually used applesauce, and heated it up with honey, peanut butter, maple syrup, and a touch of molasses. They are so chocolate-y delicious, we can't get enough.
i liked the fact that they aren't super sweet. they have almost a taste of bittersweet chocolate than a regular chocolate. i think they are good for a not so sweet snack when something sweet is wanted.
The are so rich and delicious! I put them in the freezer since they do "melt" pretty quickly. They are very "chocolatey" too!
SOOO good for a non-sugar recipe--always lookin for those! they really satisfy your chocolate craving. i used melted butter instead of vegetable oil, and they set up nice. check out the pie recipe i made up using this cookie recipe!! (Huckleberry Icecream Pie)
Very Good cookies but messy when they warm up in little hands. My daughter who has a milk allergy loves that she can have a chocolate cookie like her sister!
These cookies are delicious! I used organic agave nectar instead of maple syrup to keep the GI index of this recipe to a minimum, and I substituted sugar-free soy nut butter for the peanut butter to increase the protein content and add an even healthier flair. The cookies turned out good, but they had trouble hardening when they set out on the wax paper...probably because my house was not cool enough since it is HOT here in west texas...I popped them into the freezer adnthey hardened, and then I kept them in the frig to keep them firm.
This is more like fudge than a cookie, but VERY GOOD. The oatmeal gives it a chewy texture. I cut the maple syrup in half (1/3 Cup maple syrup and 1/3 Cup water) as I don't like much sugar. I also used Carob powder instead of cocoa. They are easy and a nice treat.
DELISH! I subbed honey for syrup and coconut oil for regular. Chewy, chocolatey and awesome! Thanks :)
I made this recipe with Benecol (non-dairy margarine) instead of oil. They turned out great! When made with Benecol this recipe is about as healthy as you can get for a chocolate dessert that tastes this good! These have to be kept in the fridge or freezer...the colder they are the better they taste...I'm suspecting that some people that gave low reviews didn't keep them chilled.
Love it! Fast and easy, something you can whip together when the chocolate/sweet mood hits! I substitute about 1/3 or so of the oats for coconut to make it more of a macaroon type cookie. I've shared this with a few people, and everyone wanted the recipe. Big Hit!
I really liked these. They satisfied my craving. I used agave nectar instead of maple syrup (just cuz I had run out at the time) and coconut oil (instead of vegetable oil) and they turned out delicious. So glad you supplied this recipe. Will definitely make again!!!
i just made these. they are sooooo good! i used olive oil (because i ran out of vegetable oil), added pecans, and used half brown sugar and half pure maple syrup. i can't believe how good they are! and....how healthy! definitely making these again!
I made these for a baby shower and they were a big hit. I am giving them four stars though because they are more like a candy than a cookie and personally I didn't care too much for the raw oats. The syrup, coco and peanut butter consistancy was very good however. I think next time instead of oats I will add rice crispys or a cruchy cereal instead
I made these cookies and they came out great! 5 stars ;) This is a recipe to save!
The taste is delicious, but the texture is not good to me. The oatmeal tastes uncooked and the mixture did not set thick enough for me. I wonder if using quick oats would have worked better?
Delish! I used coconut oil and added shredded coconut at the end. I can't stop eating them out of the freezer!
Chewy and not too sweet, perfect for curing that chocolate craving without over doing it, even my hubby who normally dosn't like vegan anything ate half the batch. I found the mixture a little runny so addes a 1/4 cup non-sweetened coconut flakes and a tsp of ground crystalized ginger (because I am addicted to it and can't seem to cook or bake anything without it lately!) and we ate the whole batch while watching a movie. Definitely going to make more tomorrow and will add to my holiday baking list this year. Thanks!
I used organic virgin coconut oil (you can buy at health food stores) instead of vegetable oil and added some shredded coconut. My kids loved them!
Since my child has allergies to dairy and eggs, this is a delicious cookie that we all L-O-V-E. We'll definitely be making more of these... now I just need help in figuring out how to keep hubby away from them!
Absolutely delicious and took no time or effort to make. I used 1/2 cup agave nectar in place of the maple syrup and it worked perfectly. I will be making these again and again!
They were ok but would make again.
I made this recipe as a gift for my sister and her family. They loved it and she called my wanting the recipe. The only thing that I did differant was that I used honey in place of the maple syrup.
I love these darn cookies! The perfect, easy to prepare, easy to devour snack! Per another reviewer's suggestion, I used coconut oil since I had some on hand. Everything else I did just as directed except I sprinkled my cinnamon in the mixture according to my own taste. I was a little skeptical until I tasted the batter. I would have licked the pot, had it not been hot, LOL! However, I did scrap, scrap, scrap the pot with my wooden spoon, and Yum...was it GOOD! I'm so amazed at how they solidify in the fridge. We'll be one of my weekly recipes for a good wholesome snack.
Maybe it was because I didn't have any vanilla. I didn't like these. I added about 1/3 of a cup of sugar and they still had a bitter taste to them. Husband suggested that next time I put in shredded coconut.
You definitely have to chill these cookies. They don't set up like the ones made with sugar. They were OK, taste good but, I will go back to my old recipe next time.
These are delicious! you can pretty much add anything you want to these, it's pretty amazing. They're soft and moist, a bit sticky but that's ok. Great refrigerated or at a normal room temp. Will definitely be making these again!
i followed the recipe exactly and wasn't happy with the result - there is hardly any flavor and they are not sweet at all! not anything like "regular" no bake cookies!
I followed another person's advice and added coconut. My non-vegan co-worker said this was just about her favorite treat that she ever had... What a huge compliment!! I agree this is a "grown-up cookie."
Very good. I didn't really taste chocolate, the PB was pretty strong, but definitely in a good way. Didn't have maple syrup so used pancake syrup with mapleline extract added. Consistency was great. I couldn't eat just one!
They tasted chalky and like wet flour. They were completely tasteless. I made them exactly as the recipe said.
I liked the hint of cinnamon in these cookies. I think they would be great with coconut, so I'll try that next time. They are slightly greasy, so I might try cutting back on the oil too. Thanks for a tasty, quick recipe! I do wish the author would change the heading - so tasty you wouldn't know it was vegan?? That doesn't really help promote veganism. Vegan food is delicious!
As someone who is lactose intolerant, I was very excited to try these....until I took a bite. Yeow! Something (vanilla? maple syrup?) had a VERY strong and bitter taste. Now, I love dark chocolate. The darker the better. And i love peanut butter. And maple syrup, etc. So I don't know what went wrong with these, but they don't taste very good at all :(
These cookies are so yummy!!! I prefer them over the traditional no bake cookies. I'm actually currently making my second batch within a week!
These are delightful!I realise Americans call our dessertspoon a tablespoon and our tablespoon is double or more than double that of our dessertspoon - so of course when I first tried them they were bitter - but after realising this, and changing to our Australian dessertspoon serving they were beautiful and moorish! Thanks very much. I will always use this recipe.
I suppose I should have read the reviews before I tried this. I was expecting a softer, chewy cookie. I followed the recipe exactly as it said and these came out like little hockey pucks. I love dark chocolate and these kinda had that kind of flavor and these werent complete horrible so I'm giving this recipe 3 stars.
I was not impressed with this recipe at all. Vegan or not there should be taste. It was like eating cocoa straight out of the container. You couldn't taste any peanut butter and the cookie itself was very greasy. I would not recommend this at all.
these cookies are a lot like fudge. but that's even better! they are AMAZING especially if you are a chocolate lover. the oatmeal adds a great texture. the only changes i made was i used creamy almond butter because of a peanut allergy, and they also work well in the freezer, although I wouldn't leave them in there for too long.
Hmmm, interesting! Lovely taste, maybe they need an overnight session in the fridge to really firm them up. Thank you - will experiment a bit more!
I have made these cookies three times now. My family loves them! I have to substitute Sunbutter for the peanut butter because my daughter is allergic to peanuts. Other than that, I make them completely as directed. One time they didn't set as fast, but by the next morning they were perfect. As mentioned by someone else, they're a little sticky, but I prefer that over dry like the typical no bake oatmeal chocolate cookie recipe seems to be. These are moist and delicious! The ingredients really work well together, even though I was hesitant at first. This recipe is a new favorite of ours.
These were very tasty and totally solved my chocolate craving! I added a bit more oats and a bit of rice flour to firm them up a bit, but that's just my taste.
These cookies are good. I added about 1/2 c more oats and next time I will not add cinnamon. Probably a bit less oil too. I will definitely make them again. I really like how not sweet they are.
I hate to give bad reviews, but this recipe was terrible. The cookies were incredibly greasy and slimy. I had to throw out the cookies, wasting all of my maple syrup. I definitely do NOT reccomend this recipe.
We loved this recipe! I used Carob powder instead of cocoa powder, and honey instead of maple syrup. Very easy to make and yummy!!
Just finished making these and I love them! Used cashew butter in place of peanut and added some coconut for added taste and thickness. Delish!
I thought these cookies were terrible. The cookies were mushy and not tasty. I will NOT make these again.
I liked these cookies. It's nice to have a vegan treat! I substituted Sunbutter crunch for the peanut butter. And I used the 1/3 cup maple syrup and 1/3 cup sugar that another reviewer mentioned. I like cinnamon and chocolate together, but next time I make these I will cut out the cinnamon. It was too strong for my taste. Also, you can pour the hot liquid onto the oats/peanut butter and stir and then walk away before you put together the cookies (if, for example, your baby is crying). I just added a little rice milk when I came back and they turned out great.
Yum! Love this recipe!
These are not nearly as sweet or as good as regular no bake cookies. They are much sticker/runnier than regular cookies. I do not think I will make these again but will try substituting vegan butter and milk with a regular recipe.
Loved it! I cannot have sugar or flour, so I have been REALLY missing my sweets. I added a 1/2 cup extra oats as others did and really enjoyed these. Darker chocolate and cinnamon taste. Need to keep these in the fridge tho, they get quite blobby if not.
Yummy, try adding shredded coconut and use coconut oil instead of veg. oil.
I followed recommendations from other reviewers and these turned out great! My alterations: vegan margarine instead of the oil, 1/2 cup additional oats, 2/3 cup flaked coconut, and substitute carob powder for the cocoa. Really tasty and the texture was perfect!
If you like mushy messes that taste salty and sour, then these are the cookies for you. Unfortunately, I don't fit into that category.
Very good!!! I used real maple syrup. so I don't know how manufactured will do.
Awesome!!!!! So Easy and Fast to make and ohh soo yummy, Thank You!
I made this but added a twist ; instead of peanut , I used almond butter in order to highlight the maple and cocoa flavors. They turned out great
These came out great! I had to use some gourmet hot chocolate instead of the cocoa powder and we added shredded coconut. Yummmmm:)
I used applesauce instead of oil too and it came out great! I'm glad I didn't add the extra oily fat because the texture is great. I added more oats until it was the consistency I wanted. If you like the taste of these ingredients just make a double batch to begin with. I wish I had.
Yum!
A very nice option for a tasty dairy-free treat! I used unsweetened raw cocoa powder and instant oatmeal and also reduced the cocoa to 4 TBSP. I added 1 tsp. of brown sugar, a good shake of sea salt, and about 1 cup of lightly-crushed Chex cereal to add "crunch" and make them less sticky. Rice Krispies would also work well. All in all, this recipe is a keeper. Comes together VERY quickly with a minimum of mess and fuss. Thank you Rachel!
WOW is all I want to say--but I have to say more. Great recipe, though the syrup sounds gross, you can't taste it. It's perfect and just like a no-bake cookie should be!
It came out dryer than I was expecting and I had to really work the mixture in my palms to form it up. I was really tempted to do a light dusting of powdered sugar, but then it would lose the vegan status. I made these as a Christmas gift and the person really loved them though so I added an extra star.
I was expecting a cookie more like the traditional no bake oatmeal cookies, but they aren't really like that at all. I don't think I got 24 out of this batch, maybe 18, and they were still small. The flavor was not as sweet as a regular cookie, and the chocolate taste is more for the bittersweet chocolate palette. They did melt quickly (after a 30 min freeze) so I am storing them in the fridge in a container. After being the only one eating these for several days, I've really grown to like the taste of these cookies. For a easy no bake cookie, these are fairly low in fat compared to their traditional version.
My family loves these, but they're a bit greasy and they don't really form well. That said, I've made them twice and will probably be maing them again.
Great recipe! Very easy and tasty too!
Gave this cookie to 6 different people at a party and no one liked it.
There is definitely a presence of maple syrup. I made this recipe and also modified a traditional no bake with Earth's Best Buttery Spread/Sugar/Soy Milk and omitted the maple syrup--soooo much better.
I substitute the oil listed for 1 Tb of coconut oil, I use real maple syrup (no popular brand of maple flavored high fructose corn syrup), and I use organic peanut butter made only from peanuts (no sugar), and these turn out perfect and fabulous. They are my guilt-free guilty snack. Usually I just end up eating the warm dough in a bowl because I can't wait to eat it!
DELICIOUS! I substituted half of the cocoa for hot chocolate powder to make it sweeter, and used olive oil instead of vegetable oil. It was a bit sticky, but the taste is addictive. I'll definitely make these again, they were so simple!
These are yummy and I love that they're dairy free. My kid likes them too, bonus!
These are soooo good! They really hit the spot! The best part is they are relatively healthy, easy to clean up and use ingredients you probably already have on hand. My family loves them and I don't feel bad giving them to my kids or eating them myself!
I thought these were very tasty. Just the right amount of sweetness. I substituted coconut oil for the oil and gave them a light dusting of unsweetened cocoa once set up to keep them from melting on my fingers.
I was looking for a healthy chocolatey snack and came across this recipe. I substituted the rolled oats with instant apple cinnamon pecan oatmeal and instead of maple syrup I used agave nectar. Mine came out great!! I used the Jiffy crunchy peanut butter so it was a crunchy nutty flavor which I love. If you like dark chocolate and peanut butter you will definetly love this recipe!!
Wow, these are amazing. I'm allergic to nuts so I actually substituted chocolate soy butter (and omitted the cocoa because of the chocolate already in) and they came out perfect. This took about 10 minutes from measuring ingredients to putting finished ingredients on the tray. I'm on Weight Watchers and they came out to 2.5 points apiece so I may have to have 2 ;)
These are delicious and the whole family loved them. My 5 year old (with milk allergies) begged for more. I didn't have maple syrup so I used 1/3 honey and 1/3 white sugar. Perfect! Next time I will triple the recipe. These cookies only took 10 minutes to firm.
Delicious they were a big hit
We made this for a vegan friend and substituted Biscoff Spread for the peanut butter and cinnamon and Brown Rice SYrup for the maple syrup. They are so amazing!!! I will so be making these again for vegans and non-vegans!! YUM!!
These are excellent! You can't even tell they are vegan!
These cookies are delicious! I get pretty liberal with eyeballing the ingredients for this, and it turns out amazing every time. Soooo goood!
This recipe is awesome just as it is!! YUMMY!! great with a glass of milk!
These are delicious and easy. I used natural maple syrup and natural peanut butter. One time I accidentally added the peanut butter before boiling the first ingredients and they didn't set well so that may be the problem some reviewers had. Follow the instructions and they'll be perfect.
I suggest at least doubling the oatmeal, otherwise they are way too soft.
Mmmmmmmmm :) So good! I was so excited to find a recipe for cookies without sugar and it did not disappoint! My husband was in heaven. I will definitely be making these again...and again...and again! Going to try them with real peanut butter next time :)
It's alright if you're desperate and have no milk (which is why we tried this recipe). I prefer the no bake cookies with the milk instead.
These were sooo good! Everyone in my house love them! We will be making these again!
I took the suggestion of another member and added 3/4 c. coconut. Instead of vegetable oil, I mashed a banana and came up with the same amount as the oil: 1/4 c. They turned out very well!
We did not like this recipe at all. The cookies tasted very greasy, with not enough flavour.
Not sweet at ALL!!!!
These were great! We started a no refined sugar diet and we were looking for a yummy treat. This tastes so good my hubby really liked them this way. We ran out of syrup so we used 1/4 cup syrup and 1/4 cup honey. Next time I will probably leave out the cinnamon.
Two stars for the dairy-free recipe (our son is allergic). No stars for the taste (poor allergic child didn't know the difference, but the rest of us did).
The consistency wasn't very cookie-like (I just left them in the fridge because I was afraid they might melt), but it was TASTY as all get out. All these terrible, delicious things mixed into one little ball. Mmm.
YUM! YUM! if you are the kind of person who likes to eat the gooey center out of a pan of brownies, you will LOVE this! great recipe!
quick & easy
These cookies are great because they are easy to make with simple ingredients that create a wonderful taste. I used a natural peanut butter to stick with my vegan diet. Will certainly make again.
Didn't set well, didn't taste good.
