No Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

These are so yummy, you'd never guess they were vegan!

cook:
3 mins
additional:
32 mins
total:
40 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat combine the maple syrup, oil, cocoa and cinnamon. Boil for three minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and stir in the peanut butter, rolled oats and vanilla until well blended. Drop by heaping spoonfuls onto waxed paper and chill to set, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 9.9g; fat 5.4g; sodium 25.9mg. Full Nutrition
