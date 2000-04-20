No Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

These cookies were awesome!! I was skeptical at first with the maple syrup, but because I don't like the strong overpowing taste and texture of white sugar in the traditional recipe, and because I do like dark chocolate, I thought I'd try them and I'm glad I did! These are definitly are the 'grown-up' or 'adult' version of this kids favorite; much darker chocolate, not over-sweet and have a great peanut butter flavor and consistancy! Honestly, I can't figure out why some on this site had a flop here, I used real maple syrup, Jiff creamy peanut butter, and Wesson Canola oil. I love the peanut butter texture and think maybe a natural low oil peanut butter would give perhaps a little thicker texture. I didn't change the recipe a bit- boiled the first ingredients for three minutes stirring with a wire whisk constantly and was careful not to skald with too hot heat. I then added the rest of the ingredients and they came out out great! I didn't find them sticky or melty.. wonder if the other users just had bad luck..I used utensils to drop them onto wax paper, not my fingers and refridgerated them for 40 minutes before eating. Hope this helped! To me they tasted better than a Reces Peanut-butter cup!!! Will definitly make these again to take to the office or a dinner party!! If you like dark chocolate and peanut-butter I think you'll LOVE these!

