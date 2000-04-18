This cookie is the most requested cookie I bake. I have had this recipe for many years and have been making them every year for Christmas for over a decade. I have to make about 9 batches of batter to accommodate all of the people on my cookie list, some of which start asking for these cookies around the end of November. This recipe is great as it is written and the key is the sifted flour and refrigerating the batter for a few hours, it makes them tender and fluffy. A tip for working with the chilled dough would be to roll the dough prior to chilling and put parchment between the layers so they don’t stick to each other while in the refrigerator. I let them cool completely before rolling them in the powered sugar so they don’t get too sticky and this also keeps them from falling apart. There is so much butter in this recipe that even completely cooled they absorb the powered sugar and this also keeps them from becoming overly sweet. They are melt in your mouth delicious!!

