Sandies

I found this recipe just lying around so I decided to make it. They are so much fun to make! They taste really good too!

By Jaimie

prep:
4 hrs 15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
4 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until smooth. Beat in the water and vanilla. Stir in the flour and pecans until well blended. Cover dough and chill for at least four hours.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Shape dough into walnut sized balls or crescents. Place 2 inches apart onto unprepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 18 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden. Roll in confectioners' sugar while still warm.

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 11g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 54.7mg. Full Nutrition
