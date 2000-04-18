Sandies
I found this recipe just lying around so I decided to make it. They are so much fun to make! They taste really good too!
This cookie is the most requested cookie I bake. I have had this recipe for many years and have been making them every year for Christmas for over a decade. I have to make about 9 batches of batter to accommodate all of the people on my cookie list, some of which start asking for these cookies around the end of November. This recipe is great as it is written and the key is the sifted flour and refrigerating the batter for a few hours, it makes them tender and fluffy. A tip for working with the chilled dough would be to roll the dough prior to chilling and put parchment between the layers so they don’t stick to each other while in the refrigerator. I let them cool completely before rolling them in the powered sugar so they don’t get too sticky and this also keeps them from falling apart. There is so much butter in this recipe that even completely cooled they absorb the powered sugar and this also keeps them from becoming overly sweet. They are melt in your mouth delicious!!Read More
This recipe matches one that has been passed down in my family; we omit the water and chill the dough for only two hours. I haven't made them in decades but when I made them today they came out flat like a typical cookie, instead of in a round ball. Anyone know what I did wrong?Read More
These are great cookies. I used 2 cups of minced pecans instead of 1, the consistency was perfect. I made alot of them and put most in a container in the freezer. When company stops by I take a handful out and they thaw in minutes!
Melt-in-your mouth goodness! These tender and flavorful cookies are very easy to make. The dough is easy to handle. I used pecans purchased online direct from a grower ($2 cheaper per pound than at the grocery store!), and double-strength pure vanilla extract. I have tried other recipes through the years in a quest to find THE BEST Mexican Wedding Cakes/Russian Tea Cakes/Viennese Crescents...with the discovery of this recipe, my search is over.
I had never had these freshly baked. I've only had the Sandies that are store bought. I decided to make them for my boyfriend, since he loves the store bought ones, and I think I just secured an engagement ring.. lol They came out awesome! I didn't alter one thing. It does seem like a lot of butter, but they came out great, so I don't want to mess with a good thing.
I made this recipe as gifts this year for Christmas just as my grandmother and I would do years ago with the same recipe when I was a child. It's excellent and the cookies are always well received. Everyone loves and enjoys them!
These were good, quick, and easy. I ran out of butter, so I used 1/2 butter and 1/2 margarine and they came out fine. I chilled the dough in the freezer for about 45 minutes (until firm enough to roll) instead of the fridge for 4 hours.
This recipe was really tasty. I was surprised that such a small amount of sugar could taste sweet. I did make mines 1/2c of sugar though. I like the cookies even without the powdered sugar. And I did not sit the dough in fridge for 4 hours. M butter was softened room temp. and the dough was stiff enough to cook after mixing. And while the first batch cooked, I put the remains in the freezer. So part of it chilled for the 20 mins. of cook time for the first batch. They are really yummy. I will make this for christmas!
I used almonds instead of pecans and made these for Easter and they were such a hit. I also made sure I had plenty of powdered sugar to really coat the cookies. These are great!!!
Excellent! Made for Christmas party - quick & easy. Rolled part of the sandies in confectioners' sugar and part I decorated with chocolate chips which I had placed in a plastic bag, microwaved for about 40 seconds, snipped corner and drizzled the melted chocolate on the sandies. Topped with ground pecans. Delicious! These are addictive!
I liked the taste of these cookies, and they satisfied my craving. I only had 1/2 cup of minced pecans, and I used those. I refrigerated mine overnight (didn't mean to, but got called into work) and they were quite hard the next day when I was ready to make them, but we made do. When I took them from the oven and put them in the powdered sugar, they fell apart - just a bit too tender. I think I should have baked them a couple minutes longer. Melt in my mouth good, this recipe is a keeper. Thanks!
This is a simple recipe that makes a fabulous cookie. I followed the directions - made no changes - and what I got was a divine cookie that literally melts in you mouth. Thanks for sharing!
These are DELICIOUS! Made these for the holidays. They disappeared quickly so I kept making more batches!
this is delicious!! I made this for Christmas and everyone just couldn't get enough of it. Thank you!!
AMAZING!!!! :) These cookies are sooo addicting! I did use 2 cups minced pecans, increased the white sugar to 2/3 cup and ommitted the confectioner's sugar. They are absolutely wonderful.
Easy and delicious! Used walnuts, and they turned out super tasty!
Delicious! Not too sweet and oh-so buttery, these smelled divine while they were baking, I suggest not rolling them in powdered sugar as soon as they come out of the oven; some of mine turned out a bit soggy because of that. Try waiting until they are room temperature before rolling in the sugar.
These are good, used 1 cup pulverized pecans. Tastes like a pecan shortbread.
Just a little warning about these cookies, they are addicting!!! Wonderful little butter morsels. I didn't have any pecans and these still turned out great.
An excellent recipe -but I'm amazed that I'm the only one who noted a problem with the bake time?! Mine were done after just about 13 minutes - not 18 to 20. Also - be sure to bake on the top rack of your oven - I had one rack between the middle and the bottom and had some burnt cookies. Maybe even better to switch the trays in the middle of the cook time. Otherwise an incredible cookie. You'll never go back to store-bought sandies again. Oh and also - I added about 3/4 a cup of mini chocolate chips. Delish!
Absolutely delicious, melts in your mouth and so easy to make! I made mine with Splenda and could not tell the difference at all. The pecans are much easier if you can chop in a small processor, so that the pieces are more like granules. I only let my batter sit for about an hour, and this was plenty. Will definitely make these again!
My friend made these today for a desert. They were delicious!!!!. Now I'm going to make them.
These are my favorite cookies but I could only ever find them around Christmas...grrrrrr. So glad I looked them up because I will never ever go back to pre-made from a store!!! It took less than 5min to have them ready and on the pan... chocolate chip cookies take longer. SOOOO GOOD will make these a tradition in my home christmas or not:)
Very good! Just dipped the tops in powdered sugar and shook off the excess. Didn't roll them into balls either, dough was very hard after I took it our of the fridge (I left it in the there overnight though) so I put them in the micro and they were fine. Everyone loved these.
These cookies were not that bad but I was unsure as to what "white sugar" was so I took a guess and used granulated table sugar. This I believe caused the cookie to be too hard, I was hoping for a nice soft melt in your mouth type cookie. Next time I will try powdered/confectioners/10X sugar and see if that makes a difference. I am sure the reason why these cookies didn't rate 5 stars was my own fault for the sugar gaffe.
These were easy to make, and delicious! This is a keeper!
my mom use to make these when i was little the best cookie out there for christmas time!!
No changes besides halving the recipe. Wonderful cookies! A big hit at Xmas.
Excellent! Made as instructed, no changes necessary.
Great recipe, exactly what my husband was looking for, just like his mom use to bake. I put the confectioners sugar in a paper bag and shook the cookies to coat them easily. Will definitely make again.
Delicious little morsels, but not very sweet at all - even with being rolled in confectioners' sugar. I ground the pecans instead of leaving them chopped up. Thanks for sharing!
Easy to make cookies. Dough taste delicious. I wonder why you need to refrigerate the dough for 2 hours....?? Made it somewhat difficult to shape, but the taste was good and that is what matters.
I've made these for decades and have found the easiest way to finely chop the nuts is to use my Salad Shooter with the grater attachment. No effort is required and the result is uniform, making the balls easy to shape.
This is my first try to make sandies. They are amazingly good. I will add 1/2 sugar instead of 1/3 next time as we like our cookies a little sweeter.
This is a good recipe that has been in my family for 106 years but I would suggest not putting in water unless you want them to spread more and I only bake them for 10-12 minutes to give them a nice crumble and airy texture.
These were so good. I made them gluten free simply by using GF flour blend.
made these for my mom and both she and i LOVED them, theyre great! we finished all of them in a matter of minutes. however this recipe doesnt make very many so i will double or triple the recipe next time
Little bites of heaven! My only change was substituting Grand Marnier for the water. Maybe for both water & vanilla extract next time. SUNRISECOOK.
These cookies are pretty good, however I have two other recipes that I prefer that are very similar. I think the sugar should be increased to maybe 1/2 cup. I would like them just a little sweeter.
I make this every year for Xmas and the recipe has changed little over the years. It's hard to improve on something this good and some basic. Love it.
Awesome cookies! Perfectly buttery, crumbly, nutty and sweet! I'm making my second batch this week. They don't last long!
These are my favorites!
Mmm! I made these for the local nursing home and was told that they were the best!! I agree!
As good as everyone says. I also did not powder with sugar until serving... then only lightly. A keeper. I’ve made twice this week. Thank you!!!
Best recipe! I’ve been making these for years. Better Homes and Garden Cookbook is where I found this. Just checked here to see if anyone had anything to add. I grind the pecans very fine (be careful not to make paste) and use more. Always requested every year.
DELISH! I halfed the dough and added red food coloring to half and green to other half for Christmas looked as good as they tasted!
My personal favorite!!! It’s part of my cookie mail out during the holidays ?? As suggested, waited till the cookies were cooled down completely before immersing in powdered sugar. Didn’t make it sticky and hard to store. Though these don’t last long ?? Thank ou for sharing this keeper of a recipe!! ??
My all time favorite cookie. I couldn't find my usual recipe so used this one. I followed the recipe exactly the first batch and found that chilling for 4 hours was much too long. Was almost frozen and had to let it defrost before I could do anything. The second batch was chilled only and hour and 1/2 and was much easier to work with. Both batched however, were delicious!
I followed the directions exactly and I'm delighted with the results, but I'll share some things I learned. The balls do spread out, although not much, so leave more room between them. They will fall apart if taken out of the oven and then removed to dust. I ate a lot (no complaints!) of crumbs before I realized to wait until they were cool. If using a dark cookie sheet, they will get done faster on the bottom and can get harder so don't wait until the top starts to turn golden. I also think its best after cool to serve in cupcake papers as they will make a mess when eaten at a party. I made two batches. One had smaller balls and the other larger balls. I liked the smaller size better.
Nice and easy
I made cookies right away and did not refrigerate. They came out very nice
My husband says these are just like his mom used to make! They were a hit.
Very good. A little doughier in the middle than I remember Sandies being, but that may have been my oven. Nonetheless, tasty and easy to make.
These were amazing!! Followed the recipe exactly. Dangerously addicting!
Looked for something like Keebler sandies, but these are much better.
I took these on vacation and my brother-in-law loved them. Making them for Christmas!
Perfect, I followed recipe!
These are the fabulous Sandies that are a Christmas treat in our house. My husband takes his sans powdered sugar (what??). So delicious! I've made 6 batches already this season for gifts and have another to make at New Years. I don't refrigerate the dough as long as it says - more like one hour or two, depending on what time I have. One time I refrigerated overnight and they were a bear to shape and bake, though still delicious.
These turned out just the way I remembered them as a child! Made them as recipe states and they were wonderful. (If you are looking for a "moist" cookie don't bake these.) They will crumble if you try to remove them from the cookie sheet too soon. They will however melt in your mouth!
we were out of pecans used walnuts yummmmers
Perfect! Made for family and teachers, a fav.
I still want to try the other popular pecan sandie recipe I here but not sure if it can get much better than these. I made it exactly as the recipe calls for and they came out great. Even for a very basic recipe these are great!! Already saved them and will be making again.
