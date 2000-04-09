Chococonut Chip Cookies

I came up with this scrumptious recipe one day, just trying to find a way to use the bag of coconut flakes sitting in the cupboard. It was just a cross between family recipes for cookies and my own special touch of imagination. Well I'm glad that I came up with it as are my family and friends. I hope you enjoy as much as we did.
These cookies are the bomb! I'm sure I'll make them again. My mistake was in storing them in Tupperware which softened the perfectly crispy edges. Say it with me now: Tupperware for chewy, tin for crispy.
I love this recipe. This cookie is my back-up recipe for any event or family gathering. I do change the recipe a little because they tend to be a little greasy. I use half shortening and half butter instead of all butter and reduce it by at least a 1/4 cup. Also I add more coconut and instead of all semi-sweet chocolate chips I use a variety of whatever kind I have on hand. I usually use a mix of milk, white, butterscotch (i think the butterscotch really brings out the best in the cookie) and semisweet chocolate chips. I also add a little spice like nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, almond extract, or whatever sounds good. Enjoy.
I don't usually give a recipe 5 stars unless I love it. These are fantastic!! And sooooo easy! I had to adjust the sugar because all I had was sweetened coconut. I used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 brown and they were perfect. Thanks!
I hate coconut. Hate it with a passion. But someone at work asked me to make a cookie with coconut in it. I picked this recipe, and I think I am the one who ate the most of them! Easy and delicious.
I LOVE this recipe! It tastes so yummy its crazy! I originally wanted to bake just a regular chocolate chip cookie recipe ...but I looked and looked for one that was low in fat and calories...this recipe was fairly low compared to the rest. But after I started making the cookies I relized that I had no semi-sweet chocolate chips...only buterscotch...so I used those instead...and WOAH! They are the BEST COOKIES EVER!! Yeesh they were very yummy and I have to stop myself or I will eat them all! They taste good with a nice COLD glass of milk or coffee!
These may be my favorite cookies of all time! If you like chocolate and coconut together, I think you'll love this cookie. The ingredients are really fattening (and I make it worse by adding a bit more coconut), but so moist and delicious. I've made them for family members and they still are raving. I sometimes struggle with baking cookies for the right amount of time, but these are difficult to mess up. They taste great a bit underdone and a bit overdone as well.
I made these today and they are great. I only used 1/2 cup of each white and brown sugar and they were plently sweet. I also added an additional 1/4 cup of flour, so 2 1/2 cups total so they would be fluffyThe coconut and chocolate combination were great. This is my new favorite cookie.
these are awesome! I didn't have unsweetened coconut so I cut the sugar in half. And I also used a vanilla bean instead of the extract. great flavour! Next time I will use some oats to give a bit of texture.
Fantastic! I was worried that there was too much flour when I was mixing, but they cooked up perfect. Maybe next time I'll use choconut extract instead of the vanilla. Mmmmm, choconut and chocolate are the best.
These were excellent! Used mini chocolate chips and also added 1/2 cup chopped pecans. Awesome!! And, a note about flat cookies - you don't need more butter. Just be patient and wait for your butter to really soften. If it's too hard or too liquid (when you put it into the microwave to speed up the process) it won't cream nicely with the sugars and become fluffy.
These cooked 10 min for me; they were soft in the middle and crispy on the edges (in other words, perfect.) I loved the coconut and chocolate mix. I made it exactly as described, except that I threw a handful of copped almonds into half of the dough. Also, these made almost twice as many cookies as the recipe indicates - I'm glad I halved the recipe!
These cookies were awesome with some minor changes. For more coconut flavor I used coconut extract instead of vanilla. For additional moisture I added 2 tablespoons of milk and 1/4 cup butter flavor Crisco. I reduced the white sugar by 1/4 cup. In place of 2 cups flour used 1 cup flour, 3/4 cup quick oats and 3/4 cup whole wheat flour. I replaced one of the cups of semi-sweet chips with butterscotch chips. Increasing the cooking to a total of 13 minutes completed the entire process to make these cookies perfect. (Hmmm, maybe next time I'll add nuts)
Took these with us to a friends for dinner last night..they vanished off the plate! Good solid recipe, and I think you could add to it according to your liking. Next time, i will add a little oatmeal for some texture, and a little extra coconut so the flavor really comes through. Thankx!
VERY yummy cookies, i halved the recipe and didn't have enough chocolate chips so i also added peanut butter chips and butterscotch. I am glad I did, the peanut butter chips taste amazing! I recommended them :) this is a great recipe, i will be making these again.
These cookies were excellent. I had leftover coconut from another recipe and just had to pick up some semi-sweet morsels. I added 2 Tbs of Milk based on other reviews which seemed to make them very chewy, which is how we like them. I'm not sure if it was the cookie sheet I used or what, but I needed to cook them an additional 2 minutes from the 10 minutes. =/ Other than that, they turned out perfect...
These cookies were delicious. Some changes I made: substitute Pamelas Gluten Free baking mix for flour and baking powder/soda. Also I only had about 3/4c of white sugar so I used some powdered sugar for the rest. Also I beat the eggs with a little milk before addin them. They turned out great and gluten free!
Perhaps I was expecting too much from all the rave reviews, but I found these very ordinary. I wish I would have just made plain chocolate chip cookies and saved the coconut for something a little more special. Tasted yummy, just not the special, different recipe I was hoping for.
These are awesome cookies! I live at a high elevation so tweaked the recipe a bit. I added 2 tbsp flour and 2 tbsp milk, baked for 13 minutes and they were perfect! Chewy and crunchy...not one went to waste!
I made these cookies for a 4th of July potluck. They came out great... I added 1/2 stick butter and subbed almond extract for the vanilla. I also added 2 tablespoons of almond paste. I could barely get them in the oven the dough was so yummy!!!
If I could give this 6 stars, I would. These are by far the best cookies I have ever made or tasted! I followed another reviewer's instructions of adding two tablespoons of milk and an extra 1/4 cup of butter to make them more fluffy. I didn't want flat cookies - I've had that problem a lot in the past. I also just threw everything into one bowl and mixed it all up at once. If you undercook these, they are still great. If you overcook them, they are still fantastic. They remind me of macaroons. I'm not sure if I will ever try another cookie recipe again.
I really like these, what a terrific combination! I added coconut cream to my cookies after reading that the coconut taste is mild. I may add more coconut cream or coconut extract next time, I highly recommend this recipe.
so good that my roommate assumed I had bought them pre-made. I fell short on the coconut by one whole cup and the chocolate chips by 1/2 cup, but they're still delicious. I'll be making them again for sure!
Yummy! I used margarine instead of butter, and substituted the white sugar for Splenda. I also mixed in 1 tbsp of almond milk with the vanilla. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly. They are nice and light, and not too rich considering they have coconut in them. They are a bit more buttery than other chocolate chip cookies, but I certainly wouldn't call them greasy. This is going in my recipe book! Thanks!
These cookies are great I followed the recipe just as it is written except I added more butter like another reviewer suggested and they were fabulous! I will definitely make these again, they were quick and easy to make and were eaten just as fast!!
Couldn't find Flaked Coconut anywhere, so I used Thread Coconut instead. Turned out pretty good. They were all gone within 24 hours!
I adjusted the recipe just a little bit b/c people said that the coconut flavor was a little "weak". SO I replaced 1/4 C butter with 1/4 C coconut oil. It gave it that little extra kick. But next time I think I'll use a little more flour, as my cookies turned out flat.
These were good, but not fantastic. I am not a great baker, so it could definitely be me. But these just tasted mostly like regular chocolate chip cookies to me. Only a slight coconut flavor. I added about a half cup of diced walnuts as well (made the dough a week ahead of time).
I think these cookies needed way more coconut then specified. To me they just tatsed like chocolate chip cookies. Next time I will add more coconut and cut out some chocolate chips. Maybe some coconut extract would work too. I also had to bake longer than stated in my oven--about 11 minutes. Will try again though with those changes.
The flavor was amazing for these cookies, but they turned out really really flat & the texture just wasn't right. I was really hoping I could get these to turn out because they tasted so good! Maybe they need more flour, i'm not too sure. I did halve the recipe, not sure if that made a difference.
My picky family loved these! They were all gone within the same night I made them. Only prob I had was that they didnt keep their shape well they thinned out but I should have put the dough in the fridge for awhile.
These are addictive! I did not have even a whole cup of the chocolate chips so threw some Hersheys Kisses in themini chopper and added them to make a little over 1 cup. Will make this again and use the 2 cups of semi sweet chocolate. I used sweetened coconut and still used all the sugar the recipe called for and it was fine! This is a very rich, moist cookie. I am planning making them to give as Easter treats!
This was my first cookie I ever baked from scratch. OMG! I should tell ya.. it was outta of this world. YUMMM! I just forgot to measure my coconut and chocolate just eyeballed it and it was perfect. I didnt have butter so user clarified butter (ghee) instead which was perfect. I just tweeked a little bit. Added a packet of hot chocolate powder to give it a little color and taste and added few drops of water to make it gooey. I wish there were 10 stars.. coz 5 is just not enough for this recipe.
I halved this recipe and substituted the vanilla extract with almond. I also chopped the coconut flakes in a food possessor. They came out super soft and chewy, best right out of the oven or even microwaved later!
wow these are awesome!! probably the best cookie i've ever made. so chewy and delicious! i followed the recipe exactly (and halved it) and they turned out perfect. will be making these again...and soon!!
Very very tasty and great consistency. The only reason I didn't rate it 5 stars is because I was expecting to taste the coconut more, and I didn't taste it at all except the texture. I will try adding coconut extract next time.
I hate myself for finding this recipe, since it's so good I make these cookies too often and then gorge myself on them. They are outstanding. I follow the recipe exactly, except use milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet, I think it adds a little something extra. Even my friends who dislike coconut said they love these cookies, they don't taste too much like coconut, just add enough texture and flavor. Even the batter tastes great!
This is now my favorite cookie recipe! So easy and delicious! I used milk chocolate instead of semi-sweet, added about 1 cup chopped pecans, and drizzled them with white chocolate after they were baked. Out of this world!
These were fantastic. Since I like the idea of coconut and chocolate just a little too much, for my sake I halved this recipe. The result was crispy, chewy yuminess. My oven is a bit on the hotter side, so I only needed 8-9 minutes for a batch. Will definitely make again, maybe adding just a hint more coconut next time.
These cookies are easy to make and they taste delious! I added 1/2 a teaspoon extra of Vanilla. Makes a big diiference. They are my new favourite cookies and I think my mom, dad, and sister will agree!
This recipe is great, and so adaptable! I made it "straight" the first time, just to get a feel for it and the cookies flew off the plate. I changed it to make a more tropical version by using white chocolate chips instead of dark and adding chopped macadamia nuts to the mix.
Super! Definitely add the coconut extract. These cookies are sensational. Don't grease the pan though because it makes the edges too crispy!
The best cookies ever...my daughter and I made these and they were great! I cut the sugar in half for both white and brown, instead of semi sweet I used milk chocolate chips. Double the coconut, I highly recommended it.
I make these with white chocolate chips and they are fantastic! I always get great compliments. Its a really great twist on a chocolate chip cookie. I love how they balance the sweet with a little salty. Excellent!
I tried this recipe as is. Hated it. 1 star. Then I came back and re-did it with 1/2 cup of butter, 1/2 cup of shortening, I added 1 more teaspoon of Vanilla and a tablespoon of milk and they were AMAZING!!
These are the best cookies I have ever eaten! I make them for every occasion. I like softer cookies as well as cold cookies (it sounds strange I know). So, I under-bake them a little bit and store them in the fridge. The texture of the coconut and chocolate is wonderful.
These are, as other reviews have said, completely addictive. A great variation on ordinary chocolate chip cookies. And they are very, very easy and quick to make. The coconut keeps the cookies moist so you have that "soft" cookie texture you can't always get with other chocolate chip cookies. Kids begged for another batch as soon as the first one was gone. Great recipe -- thanks for sharing!
Really good cookies! I decreased the flour just a touch in each cup and followed the rest exactly. They turned out chewy and delicious! Even people who say they usually HATE coconut, said there's something about these cookies that makes them crave them!! Thanks for sharing this delicious recipe!
These turned out absolutely scrumptious (and addictive)! I've made them once for the office and once for home, and each time they were devoured by all quickly. I did have to watch them closely in the oven though, because they will burn & flatten...must be the coconut.
I have a similar recipe (1/2 recipe) About 1/2 C. coconut (it may not give flavor but makes it sweeter, so I use less white sugar. I like the idea of oatmeal. I also bake the half recipe in a 9 x 13 pan (lined with wax paper) for bars. 350º 8 - 10 min. Same could be used for full recipe but longer baking time.
This is the fisrt recipe I tried, I am not a baker/cooker. Once I saw this I knew I wanted to try it. And WOW my whole family loves it. They can't stop eating the cookies. I changed the butter amount 1/2 butter and 1/4 shortening so they weren't to greasy. My family is begging for more!!! Great and easy!
