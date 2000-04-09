Chococonut Chip Cookies

I came up with this scrumptious recipe one day, just trying to find a way to use the bag of coconut flakes sitting in the cupboard. It was just a cross between family recipes for cookies and my own special touch of imagination. Well I'm glad that I came up with it as are my family and friends. I hope you enjoy as much as we did.

Recipe by Reena B

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar and white sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt; stir into the creamed mixture. Fold in chocolate chips and coconut. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 11.9mg; sodium 76.6mg. Full Nutrition
