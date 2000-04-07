High Altitude Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

These cookies were excellent! Like other said, they are like eating banna-chocolate muffin tops! Soooo good! We did as someone suggested and used 3/4 c of both sugars. We used raw evaporated cane juice and it wasn't as sweet as we thought it should be (yes, we tasted it raw!) so we added some raw honey to sweeten the pot. I would say we added 1/3c of honey. Worked great and didn't mess w/ the texture at all...they were sweet, perfectly sweet (not too much, not too little). We also used whole wheat flour and mixed it for a while, as suggested by others. I make my own baking powder (out of baking soda/cream of tartar) and it worked just fine. These are a big hit and we are eating them up wicked fast! :) Thanks...making these again for sure!