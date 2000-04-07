High Altitude Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies

This recipe is for high altitude and produces a soft, delicious cookie. To adapt for regular altitude, increase baking powder to two teaspoons, and reduce flour to three and one quarter cups.

By Dianna Kelsey

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt, set aside.

  • In a large bowl, cream together the butter, sugar and brown sugar. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla and mashed banana. Mix in the dry ingredients until just blended, then fold in chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 11 to 13 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 14.5g; fat 5g; cholesterol 14.3mg; sodium 58mg. Full Nutrition
