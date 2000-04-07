High Altitude Banana Chocolate Chip Cookies
This recipe is for high altitude and produces a soft, delicious cookie. To adapt for regular altitude, increase baking powder to two teaspoons, and reduce flour to three and one quarter cups.
This recipe is for high altitude and produces a soft, delicious cookie. To adapt for regular altitude, increase baking powder to two teaspoons, and reduce flour to three and one quarter cups.
I made this recipe and without thinking did my usual adjustments for high altitude. They came out good and I did like the combination of chocolate chips (used Ghiradelli dark chocolate chips) and banana. I don't like such a cakey cookie usually and next time will take some of the advice of other reviewers and hopefully will get a chewier cookie.Read More
Horrible, absolutely horribleRead More
I made this recipe and without thinking did my usual adjustments for high altitude. They came out good and I did like the combination of chocolate chips (used Ghiradelli dark chocolate chips) and banana. I don't like such a cakey cookie usually and next time will take some of the advice of other reviewers and hopefully will get a chewier cookie.
LOVE this recipe. The second time I made it, I changed a few things to reduce the cakey quality of the cookies. I used wheat flour and allowed it to mix a bit longer to develop the gluten a bit for some chewyness. I used 3/4c of sugar and 3/4c of brown sugar. It made them a bit less crumbly. I liked the difference it made. Also, I added 4 bananas for more banana flavor. It didn't really seem to affect the texture of the cookies. Since cookie dough rises but doesn't spread very much, make sure you make them small when you put them on the sheet (so the outsides won't burn before they are done). Lastly, since I make the cookies small, I use mini chocolate chips so that the chocolate distribution is even. I think someone nailed it when they said these cookies taste like banana-chocolate-chip muffin tops, which is a big hit with me and my family.
These were fantastic! The first time I made them I followed the recipe exactly. The second time I made them a little healthier by using 4 tablespoons of butter and 1 cup of applesauce to replace the 1 cup of butter. I used Splenda instead of sugar. I also used 1 cup of mini chocolate chips. They turned out amazing and I feel less guilty than I did about the original recipe!
These cookies were delicious. I will definantly make this recipe again.
Very good, I used peanut butter chips instead of chocolate. Will make again.
Horrible, absolutely horrible
BEST COOKIES EVER!!! I have lived in colorado my whole life and have never seen home made cookies come out this plump and soft. I did use peanut butter instead of bananas, because i didn't have any on hand. Plus it sounded good, and I figued it was about the same consistancy. They came out great, and I'm so excited I can't wait to make them for friends and family.
These are fantastic! They are like eating muffin tops. I ended up using 1 really ripe banana and a nice yellow banana. These are done even if they are very light on top...I baked mine for about 8 minutes Thanks for sharing!
They came out perfect, first time. Baked at 7500 ft. used high altitude whole wheat flour, 3/4c organic cane sugar, 3/4c dark brown cane sugar, 3/4c chocolate chips, and added 3/4c walnuts, 1/2c peanut butter chips, for 13 minutes! mm mmm...
Delicious. I followed the recipe exactly and at 7200 ft I have never seen a more fluffy cookie. They taste great and are nice and soft! I'll be making these again for sure!!
I live in Boulder, CO and these are the best cookies I've ever made. They're light and fluffy and soft and just awesome. I took some to work and left them in the break room and they were gone almost immediately - then I over heard someone saying "Did you get one of those cookies?? They were awesome!" This recipe is a keeper for sure. Thanks!
wonderful!! i couldn't get enough of them!! i can't believe somebody thought they were horrible!
These cookies are good :o) I baked my second batch for about 13-14 minutes and was much better
8,500 ft. and these cookies turned out very nice! Kind of cakey, and a little crumbly, but very delicious. Thank you very much!
This was my first time baking at a high altitude (over 8000 feet in Bolivia) and they came out great! Thank you!
Living in Denver it is great to find high altitude baking recipes. This cookie reminds me of one that my 5th grade teacher use to make. It has a cake like texture, holds up well and tastes delicious! This is a great alternative to banana bread in order to use your over-ripe bananas. My family loves them and I will share the recipe with friends and family.
Great cookies, My kids love them,
We live at 4,500 ft and these cookies were fantastic, with some alterations. Baking at 375' was burning the bottoms of the cookies, even on the top rack, so I reduced the heat to 350' and baked for 10 minutes. Perfect. I like a chewier (less cakey) cookie, so used 1.5 cup butter, 1 cup light brown sugar in place of ALL the sugar and 1.5 cup overripe mashed banana. Still very sweet with lots of banana flavor. The cookies turned out fantastic and are getting gobbled up fast.
This is soo good! I made 3 changes- for the sugar did 3/4 c. brown sugar and 3/4 c. white sugar, put two bananas in the mix (about 1 1/2 cups), and put all the mix in a caserole dish and cooked it for 15 min. at 375! Delicious! Kinda of a cookie/cake, will make again.
These cookies were just delicious! Thanks for the recipe!!
This recipe is really good and also it's really filling to.
These cookies were excellent! Like other said, they are like eating banna-chocolate muffin tops! Soooo good! We did as someone suggested and used 3/4 c of both sugars. We used raw evaporated cane juice and it wasn't as sweet as we thought it should be (yes, we tasted it raw!) so we added some raw honey to sweeten the pot. I would say we added 1/3c of honey. Worked great and didn't mess w/ the texture at all...they were sweet, perfectly sweet (not too much, not too little). We also used whole wheat flour and mixed it for a while, as suggested by others. I make my own baking powder (out of baking soda/cream of tartar) and it worked just fine. These are a big hit and we are eating them up wicked fast! :) Thanks...making these again for sure!
Everytime I make these, my family jumps for joy, that's how good they are!
I've made this for a group and received lots of compliments. A nice change from the typical chocolate chip cookies.
I will not make these cookies again. They weren't that good.
These are my favorite! I live at 7,000ft and these turn out great every time. Sometimes I replace 1/2 the chocolate chips with dried cranberries and/or oatmeal.
Delicious! I live at an altitude of 5,000 feet, and made these exactly as written except for using a bit more banana (about 1 ¼ cups). They turned out great, although they did require a tad more baking time. It really depends on your oven. 375 was NOT too hot, and I found that about 13 to 14 minutes was perfect. They are cake-y cookies, and, as one reviewer mentioned, like muffin tops ... the perfect marriage of banana bread and chocolate chip cookies! Yum.
These are really unique cookies! My husband loves them. Great to have a recipe tailored to the high altitude folks like us! Thank you for that :) Personally I felt that the chocolate chips overpowered the banana taste, so I would suggest using milk chocolate chips (as opposed to semi-sweet) or dried diced apricot pieces or chopped walnuts. Otherwise, a good recipe! Thanks!
YUMMY! Perfect cookies. Living at 6500 ft. all my cookies turn out flatter than pancakes, but these are perfectly soft and moist. My husband says we can never not have any made in the house!
These cookies are great!! I followed the recipe perfectly excpet that by accident I used a whole cup of brown sugar which seemed totally fine. The only thing that I changed was that I cooled the cookie dough for about 1/2 hour and then rolled the cookies in a cinnamon and sugar blend. They ARE AMAZInG like that. Even better than with choco chips!! Trust me!
I liked these cookies, but there just was something that didn't "flow" too well with them. I made them a second time and the same thing.
I brought these into work today, and got compliments from everyone! Thanks so much for passing along such a wonderful recipe. These are fluffy and delicious!:-)
These are really good and soft, but maybe a tiny bit sweeter than I like. Also, I only had a little more than half a bag of milk chocolate chips, and I thought that was perfect. They stored really well, and were still very soft the next day.
These cookies turned out fantastic! The only thing I did differently was I baked the cookies at 350° for 9 minutes.
Fabulous recipe that really works at 8,000 ft. They come out like a cookie should; soft, full, yet crunchy. This is the first cookie I have made in Northern New Mexico that is good.
Amazing! I used the recipe for the normal altitude and it was amazing! They are so light and fluffy. I didn't have enough chocolate chips so I did one cup of white chocolate chips and one cup of milk chocolate chips. Everyone at the party loved them!
I thought these were muffins!! That's the recipe I was looking for and didn't notice it was for cookie until I made it... But I wanted muffins!! So I added a total of four bananas (frozen ones I thawed out) and then a cup of milk, and filled a large muffin pan to the tops. I baked them until the fork wasn't sticky and pulled them out and TADA!!!! They turned out fantastic despite the oops!
I also added ground pecans to the dough and rolled them in sugar before baking, they crunchy on the outside and cake like on the inside my family loved them. next time I will try white chocolate chips.
Converted to low altitude and they were fabulous. You got to try this!!
Love these! After reading the other comments, I decided to put only 4 Tbsp of butter and 1 cup of applesauce instead of the 1 c of butter. I also continued to blend it for a few seconds after it was mixed since everyone has commented about the crumbling. They came out perfect!
awesome just added an extra teaspoon of baking soda
It was nice to have a recipe that I didn't have to give a "high altitude" adjustment. However, I did change the recipe a bit. It is fall and I love pumpkin anything! Instead of one cup of banana, I used a little more than one cup of canned pumpkin and 1/2 tsp each of cinnamon and pumpkin pie spice. I also only baked the cookies for only 10 minutes. Yum!
magnificet
I used half of the banana it called for and replaced the other half with peanut butter my husband loved them.
Excellent! I am at about 6500ft and they turned out fluffy and delicious! Thank you for the recipe!!
Delicious! Made them for a trip and loved them!
Best. Cookie. Recipie. For. High. Altitude. Ever!!!!!!!
These cookies were delicious! I’m in PA so I used the modifications provided for the flour and baking powder, and they turned out perfect. I made the full recipe and brought the cookies to a party. There were plenty of other desserts and cookies there, but these were almost all gone! All that was left was a few cookies at the bottom that were a little burnt (I burnt the first batch, and reduced the heat to 350 for the following batches). I didn’t really make any changes other then the heat - I used chocolate chunks instead of chips, and didn’t really measure the bananas- just mashed about 3 overripe bananas. I Yum! I will def
After moving from the mid west to Arizona, these are the first cookies i have made here that actually rose up to be soft and fluffy...thanks for the great recipe!
Big hit with the entire family and friends. I followed the recipes exactly
I made them exactly as the recipe was written, except I doubled the recipe. They turned out nice and high and tasty!! I would make them again, no doubt about it!! The only thing is that I didn't know how many to expect. Looks like about 8 dozen large (1 tbsp+/- dough per cookie) for the double batch. Oh. and I used Truvia baking blend. Can't tell the difference.
These didn’t last long at my house. They were eaten up quick. The only change I made was using applesauce for half of the amount of butter.
I live above 9000' where baking is a bit of a challenge. I love this recipe! I made it once exactly as written, then a second time following the suggestions of other reviewers: reduced sugar to 3/4 cup each and replaced half of the butter with applesauce. The texture was a bit chewier but I preferred the flavor. It's a very forgiving recipe and while the texture may vary, these cookies always taste great.
I made these exactly as written and they turned out just perfect! They were nice and soft, even after cooling. I didn't wait five minutes before removing from the pan. They came right off after removing from the oven. I would definitely make them again!
I live in Boulder and am still adjusting to baking at altitude so I was very happy to find a recipe like this. So like some other reviewers, preferring a chewier vs. cakier cookie, I added an extra half cup of bananas (about 3 med bananas) and switched the white/brown sugar ratios. After the first batch came out, I had to adjust the temperature to 360 because the bottom burned - you definitely want to put these on the top rack! This cookie is a bit thick and really doesn't spread. Side note - I also had some spent grain flour that I wanted to use up and it added a nutty flavor to make this one bad mamajama of a delicious cookie! Thanks for the awesome recipe! I will be making again.
I loved the taste of these. I always do the recipe but alter it based on what reviews suggest. I used 3/4 of sugars instead and also lowered temp to 350 and cooked for 10 min....I felt like they were too cakey soft and crumbled in my hand even after letting them sit for five min as instructed.....so I baked the next batch for 15 min. instead. That was better.
These were very good. My husband said they tasted like banana muffins. They are a little softer/cakier than the cookies I normally make, but they were a big hit. I did reduce baking powder to 3/4 tsp to closer align to the high altitude adjustments I normally make (live at 6000+ ft). I used a cookie scoop and they came out rounded- they spread very little- which doesn’t affect taste of course, but I flattened the remainder a little to get a more typical cookie shape. Will definitely make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections