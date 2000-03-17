Party Sugar Cookies
A versatile sugar cookie. Any flavor of gelatin may be used in this recipe. The flavor and color will change depending upon what flavor gelatin you use. You may tint the dough with food coloring, if desired.
The dough was very difficult to work with. I tried putting in freezer for a while. Also, needs some other flavoring. Very bland. I tried lime jell-o for st. patrick's day. Maybe that was the problem.Read More
It was a great idea but the gelatin did not go well with the cookie. Also, putting the egg whites on top with the sprinkles was not good tasting.Read More
Skip the egg white, but do sprinkle with sugar before baking or frost after cookies have cooled. Strawberry gelatin makes a delicious cookie that tastes much like strawberry cake! I'm in love. :)
