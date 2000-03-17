Party Sugar Cookies

3 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A versatile sugar cookie. Any flavor of gelatin may be used in this recipe. The flavor and color will change depending upon what flavor gelatin you use. You may tint the dough with food coloring, if desired.

By Kathy Prichard

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr 35 mins
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
72
Yield:
6 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

72
Original recipe yields 72 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, cream together the flavored gelatin, sugar and shortening until smooth. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in vanilla. Combine the flour and salt, stir into the creamed mixture.

  • Divide the dough into four pieces, and refrigerate any dough that is not yet being used. On a lightly floured surface, roll one piece of dough at a time out to 1/4 inch thickness. cut with cookie cutters and place onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Brush the tops of the cookies with egg white, and sprinkle with colored sugar.

  • Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven. Do not brown. allow cookies to cool for a few minutes on the cookie sheets before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 8.9g; fat 3.1g; cholesterol 9.3mg; sodium 23mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022