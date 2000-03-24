Italian Easter Cookies

A super dense, slightly sweet cookie that is sure to delight anytime of the year. For some reason, I was certain I had almond extract. Alas, I did not, but had already started making the cookies by the time I figured this out. I ended up simply soaking cut up almonds that I had on hand in some vanilla extract, dumping that in the batter, and then doubling the amount of vanilla. I then followed the recipe exactly and ended up with some lovely looking cookies. I tasted one but, without the almond extract, the flavor was pleasant yet lacking. It reminded me of a scone or shortbread, so I thought it might go well with a cup of tea. However, this was for Easter and I had people with sweet-teeth waiting on me, so I crossed my fingers and set to work on the frosting. To make the cookies more interesting, I added lemon extract in place of almond in the frosting. (I probably should have done that with the cookies.) THE FROSTING WAS SO GOOD! I split it into two bowls and colored the frosting pink and yellow to be redolent of lovely spring-time. Decorated with dainty flower sprinkles, the cookies were superb - even to those who were expecting a sweeter treat.