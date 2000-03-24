Italian Easter Cookies
Ice with colored icing and sprinkles if you like.
This is the best cookie ever. We make these year round. We like to roll them out and use cookie cutters. I also add an extra teaspoon or 2 of the almond extract, it really livens it up. If u didn't like these, something must have been ommitted, I have YET to have anything but wonderful said about these. These are just so pretty when in shapes and decorated, the taste is absolutely wonderful!!!!Read More
This is the best cookie ever. We make these year round. We like to roll them out and use cookie cutters. I also add an extra teaspoon or 2 of the almond extract, it really livens it up. If u didn't like these, something must have been ommitted, I have YET to have anything but wonderful said about these. These are just so pretty when in shapes and decorated, the taste is absolutely wonderful!!!!
REVISED REVIEW: Growing up Italian, I've eaten these kind of cookies for decades. The cookie part is good but the frosting has too much butter. Usually, there's either no butter or very little. Without all of that butter, it's easier to frost and looks nicer. I'm going back to using no butter but the cookie part is still tasty. Also, when it's warm, the butter in this frosting softens up (especially when you try to store them in a container) and they become a sloppy mess. Typically, the recipe calls for just confectioners sugar, a tiny bit of milk, some extract and the food coloring. For those people who say the cookie is bland, it's not meant to be super sweet because it's meant to be frosted with the icing that is sweet. If the cookie was too sweet, you'd be complaining that the frosted cookie was way too sweet. It's a nice balance. You can really use any extract you want to but usually it's anise, vanilla or lemon. You can see my pic attached. It was voted one of the top photos today!
These are just like my Nonna and my Mother made, I could never find the exact recipe but this is really close. I made a batch for a cookie exchange and I've had to make them three more times to have any left for Christmas Eve. Very good!!!
This cookie is excellent!!! I would recommend that you try it. It has a cake-like consistency and is not too sweet. The frosting is wonderful too; I had run out of almond extract so I used all vanilla. I also put a couple drops of lemon extract in a portion of the frosting to change the flavor of some of them. They tasted so good. Definitely a keeper. **I started making these all year long. They are great with the pure almond extract too. The perfect cookie for any occasion.
These are very good! Our neighbor that was from Italy used to make us cookies like these for Easter and Christmas. Sadly she died without writing the recipe down. This recipe was extremely close to hers but was still missing something. Also I used a glaze of powder sugar, milk, almond extract and lemon juice instead of the frosting listed on the recipe.
A TRADITIONAL ITALIAN EASTER RECIPE, HAS A CAKE-LIKE TEXTURE. MY KIDS LOVE THEM. I BAKE THEM IN ONE INCH BALLS. I SPLIT THE FROSTING IN 3 AND COLORED EACH A DIFFERENT COLOR, YELLOW, PINK, BLUE, USING ONE DROP FOOD COLORING AND THEN SPRINKLED WITH THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS NONPARIELS. VERY EASTER!!!
These cookies turned out perfect! My entire family loved them. An extra 3/4 cups of flour was needed to stiffen up the dough a little. My 3 year old son loved helping me roll them out and make knots. Thanks!
I truly believe those that gave negative reviews did something wrong - these cookies are scrumptious and were a HUGE hit at my son's First Communion party. Even the "picky eaters" loved these. I doubled the batch and made 9 dozen, there was not one single cookie left over to be had with tea the next day! These are very easy to whip up and my son loved "helping" by dipping them in the icing (I thinned the icing a bit by adding a little more milk). I love italian cookies of all kinds but this is my new favorite. Loved them!!!
The people who say that something is missing or ALMOST the same as they remember..this is because you probably had these made with ANISE EXTRACT..or oil of anise..even BETTER..thats the traditional flavor in these cookies. if you make them with that extract you will notice a big difference..put it in the glaze as well for a double punch. YUMMY!
I really enjoyed these cookies! Traditional Italian desserts are not very sweet, just like this cookie. The icing compliments the cookie giving it a nice sweetness that isn't overpowering. These will become a tradition in our Italian home!
So yummy. OMG!!!! Delicious. I wish I could give it more stars. This is a REAL winner. I made only a dozen to test the recipe. I think these cookies can be made without the icing and served with a sweet hot drink. Thanks Kelly!!!! BTW: I sifted the flour and confectioners' sugar.
I made these wonderful cookies for Easter, and have been requested to make them again for Christmas! They are exactly like the ones my Northern Italian grandmother Lena used to make. Not cloyingly sweet, they are great to serve with coffee or Chianti! So easy to make the litle knots, and it adds to the appearance. The taste is a delicious trip down memory lane for my family. A keeper! Thanks for posting it!
They taste just like Granny's! I baked for 8 minutes on the middle rack and they turned out perfect.
This recipe was a hit with my family! I make a batch almost every week to take to my moms.
These were pretty good... The icing was slightly too sweet for my liking; but the cookie itself was delicious!
OMG these are the best! They were easy to make and everyone at the Easter party wanted the recipe! The only thing I did a little different was I added karo-syupr (corn syupr) to the frosting to make it more of a glaze. It dried nicely. I did not use almond extract as son is allergic only used vanilla. Thank you for this recipe. Making it again for a mothers day brunch!
These cookies are just like the ones my Grandma used to serve at her house when I was a little girl. Unfortunately her recipes went to the grave with her. I am so glad to find this one. I will definitely be making these for all my holidays here on out. Thanks for a great recipe and the walk down memory lane!
I love this recipe. I agree with other's just like my nonni use to make. The only thing I wanted to mention was the frosting. I tried it 2x with the 1/2 lb butter and the frosting was spotted looking (still tasted great). The second time I made the cookies I omitted the butter from the frosting and they were fantastic looking. Thanks for taking the time to post this recipe. It was great
As many reveiwers have stated these cookies are not very sweet without the icing, which we actually liked. I started out using just a simple powdered sugar icing, but didn't like the texture of it for these cookies. Ended up making the icing in the recipe. It was much better! I was a little disappointed that we weren't able to get them to "tie loosely into knots"-maybe if I had the time to chill the dough for a while. Made crosses and simple ribbon designs instead. We really liked the flavor!
the only thing i changed about this recipe was me & the hubby rolled the dough in 1-2 inch balls and just mashed them down into a cookie shape. and i scaled the recipe down to 18.after we made them & tasted how good they were, i wished i hadn't! these will definately become a household fave! thx for this awesome recipe! : )
We love these cookies! Rolled them and then just lightly flattened them and they were perfect. The cooking time is right on. I did up the almond extract to 1 1/2 teaspoons in both the dough and icing. Tinted the frosting and sprinkled with colored sugar. Please note that the dough is not very sweet, but the icing is! Very pretty addition to our Easter table. Thanks for sharing!
These cookies came out great! My boyfriend described them as "soft, fluffy, and not too rich". However, I couldn't get the hang of tying the knots and just ended up making thick round discs.
Yummy! My family always makes Italian cookies at Christmas. This recipe is similar to one that we normally make. I love this cookie with the almond, and the icing is delicious! I had a lot of leftover icing. Next time I will freeze the leftover icing and save it for the next batch.
These are delicious as is! I just cut the icing recipe in half and it was more than enough :o)
yummy little cookie that I will make again. Different that your normal sugar cookie and we all liked the light, eggy texture. I didn't follow the frosting to the letter, did half butter and half crisco.
I don't have an ounce of Italian in me and I really enjoyed these cookies. I am suprised at the negative feedback of some. My mom and I had so much fun making these cookies and using pink and yellow frosting to make them more Easter-ish. The almond really makes these delish. The only thing I did differently than the recipe was the shaping of the cookie. After rolling them into balls, I smashed them flat to about a half inch... probably a lot less time cosuming than typing them in a knot. I am excited to give these away to friends in a mini-Easter basket along with the chocolate covered easter eggs on this site. Yummy Easter treat - I will make these again!
I made these for Easter and my whole family loved them. Very, very good. I'll make these again for sure.
Fantastic recipe, I used a little less of the ingredients for the frosting, since I wanted a lighter glaze and I rec'd rave reviews from everyone. I experimented before Easter and will now make a batch and separate the icing and use different food coloring to make pastel cookies! Almond Extract is a must!!! Thank you so much
The best Italian cookie I have found. They taste the best. My kids love the thick frosting. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!!! ps. The kids finished them in no time. They love the flavor. For extra flavor I added 1 teaspoon of anise seed.
I made these exactly per the recipe, but also added 1/4 tsp of Anise flavor. Great taste! I elected to make them into balls and they turned out a bit dry. I would bet that had I made them smaller and less thick, it would not have an issue. Great texture and flavor regardless!
Excellent! how could anyone give these a bad review.These were a hit in my house i will be making these again
These turned out freat. I did make the icing into a glace, and added juice of half a small lemon, to give it more of a lemony taste. A receipe to keep, thank you
Not only are these cookies tasty but they are relatively simply to make. They aren't terribly sweet unless you add the icing. I made only a half batch of the icing since I thought the cookies tasted great without, iced about 2/3 of them and still had a ton of icing left over. Also, I didn't have almond extract so I doubled up on the vanilla in the cookies and they were still great. Just don't overbake them..it ruins the consistancy of the cookie.
They're wonderful! I had never heard of these cookies, I only made them because I had the ingredients and I'll be making them again for sure! Thank you so much!
Growing up in a 1st generation Italian house; we made these with easter egg (hard boiled) set in this cookie "basket".
This recipe is fabulous! I get rave reviews from everyone when I make these cookies. When I'm in a hurry I just roll the dough into balls and bake; it works very well. Yummy!!!
This is my family's recipe reincarnated. Wonderful!
This is a great recipe. It's very close to the recipe my great grandmother used to make. I substitue the almond extract with lemon extract (in the cookie batter and the glaze) to give the cookies a lemon flavor. Everyone loves them!
My cookies looked super cute but they were horribly bland. Maybe I made an error... Thank goodness for the icing.
Yummy!!! Totally Italiano!
Super easy recipe. Delicious cookies- will be keeping this recipe for sure!!!!
Loved it real easy...
I was so excited to see this recipe and read the wonderful reviews, I followed it to the letter and in my opinion they are sorely lacking in flavor. Yes the texture is cakelike which is nice but there is no taste. I wanted to test prior to making for Easter. After being so disapointed in the first batch, i thought maybe if i add some anise or lemon extract to the dough it will save it. Lemon is more springy was my thought so i opted for the lemon. Still not great at all. The anise probably would have given more of the " Italian" flavor. Also i think if I were to attempt these again, i might try an icing as oppsed to the frosting, to thick of a texture.... No offense intended here especialy after such wonderful reviews. Just not at all as i expected.
I made these for Easter and frosted them with yellow, pink and violet colored frostings - they wer a bit hit!
A super dense, slightly sweet cookie that is sure to delight anytime of the year. For some reason, I was certain I had almond extract. Alas, I did not, but had already started making the cookies by the time I figured this out. I ended up simply soaking cut up almonds that I had on hand in some vanilla extract, dumping that in the batter, and then doubling the amount of vanilla. I then followed the recipe exactly and ended up with some lovely looking cookies. I tasted one but, without the almond extract, the flavor was pleasant yet lacking. It reminded me of a scone or shortbread, so I thought it might go well with a cup of tea. However, this was for Easter and I had people with sweet-teeth waiting on me, so I crossed my fingers and set to work on the frosting. To make the cookies more interesting, I added lemon extract in place of almond in the frosting. (I probably should have done that with the cookies.) THE FROSTING WAS SO GOOD! I split it into two bowls and colored the frosting pink and yellow to be redolent of lovely spring-time. Decorated with dainty flower sprinkles, the cookies were superb - even to those who were expecting a sweeter treat.
I used to know an Italian women who made these cookies at Easter time and have been in search for a recipe which is comparable to hers and I found it!! Not only were these extremely easy to make they were also DELICIOUS! I even gave some to my parents and they said they tasted just like the ones they get from a local Italian bakery. Thanks, Kelly!
Love this cookies ! same recipe my grandmother used to use!
Just like Grandma's.
So good! I just rolled them into little balls and flattened them a bit. Still got 48. I did just mix powdered sugar, milk and extracts for the frosting, it set nicely.
These were so incredibly moist and delicious! They were gone by the next morning! Will definitely make again!
all in all these cookies are good i dont think there nething spectacular but then again im not italion so i cant say too much. i think next time i will cut the icing in half and thin it out a bit since i have plenty left over. these cookies had a great inside texture that did almost taste like cake with the icing; without it, they tasted bland but i think there good neway. my gf and i enjoyed them.
The best cookies I have ever made or eaten!!!
I liked these cookies. The fact that they didn't take long at all to cook was a huge plus. I did put my dough in the fridge to harden a bit and I just rolled them into balls without making them into knots. I made half the batch with the Almond and the other half with Mint extract. I liked that the cookie was not overly sweet. I am not a huge fan of sweet things so this was a nice treat.
These cookies were fantastic! I veganized them by using 3/4 cup coconut plain yogurt, used Coconut milk (the one in the carton, not the can), and Earth Balance for the butter. They have to bake a little bit longer- around 10 mins to get them a little firmed up. I am so impressed with the taste and texture.
This was a good cookie, not dry which can sometimes happen with a shaped cookie. I get the impression that the frosting should be more of a glaze, otherwise, why take the time to make the cute little knots? Next time I will thin the frosting, and only make half of what the recipe calls for.
I was looking for this cookie and it is almost like my mom's
Made these for Easter this year and I LOVE them. They are very easy to make and just taste so good. Shaped them into eggs and colored the icing pink, yellow and aqua.....added pastel colored nonpariels also. They looked great and everyone loved them. Thinking of making them for Christmas shaped as a Christmas ball. Great cookie, thanks Kelly!
We found they tasted bitter and dry,.
EVERYONE NEEDS TO TRY THIS RECIPE! Very good cookie, but I would recommend using the frosting recipe. Otherwise, it can seem too plain. This frosting recipe is delicious! I took them to share with my family and they loved it. I would HIGHLY recommend it without any changes, but electric mixers help with the frosting. The knots are not necessary.
I was looking for a recipe to replace a lost recipe given to me by my husbands first generation Italian grandmother many years ago. This one came pretty close but not exact. Until and/0r if I even get my hands on the original, this will do. I didn't bother with the fancy time consuming knots that wouldn't have been seen anyway, besides the original recipe didn't include that. I will make them again. Thanks for the recipe!
These cookies are very good and the almond gives them such a nice subtle flavor. You really couldn't see the little knots though after putting on the icing, so they didn't look really appealing. My 2 1/2 year old son just smushed the little balls I made into circles and they looked more appealing once frosted. So, next time I will skip the knots and just make them round. I also only made half the icing and found that it was more than enough.
These were very easy and I was able to roll the dough out and use Easter cookie cutters. The icing was great with the cookies and looked beautiful in pastels. Yummy too!
Very good, fun to make w/my 3yr old. Tastes like a big sugar cookie
Really liked this. Use less sugar if you it less sweet, but they are good cookies. Nice to eat with tea or coffee.
They came out perfect! The recipe made a bit more icing than needed, but the flavor was spot on!!
We flavored each colored icing different..orange, lemon, cherry, licorice. Thank you for sharing.
I thought these cookies were pretty good. I think next time I will just roll them out and use cookie cutters. This way was too much fuss. These were very good with homemade raspberry ice cream!
Excellent cookie! Easy to make and everyone loved them.
I added 1/2 of a tsp of vanilla extract and cut down the sugar for my family of oldies! hahaha!
This was an AWESOME recipe! My friend and I made these for dinner with my boyfriend and mom and I think theyll be sensational!
These cookies were terrific! My family loved them. I didn't change anything. They do really need the frosting, though, since the cookies aren't very sweet. Also, I didn't bother making them into knots, I just made them into balls. I will definitely make these again.
It was more like sweet bread than a cookie. My daughter & husband didn't like the texture. I ended up tossing them away and making another batch of cookies for Easter.
It just tastes like almond ex an vanilla ex. Mine was dry an I took them out of oven before they were brown at all.
So pretty. I might add chopped walnuts or pecans next time
i'm not sure what happened but the cookie dough would stay together. i could barely shape the dough into balls, not alone into ropes. i just tooke them out of the oven the "cookies" are falling apart. i'm thinking there is way too much flour for a mere 1/2 cup of butter
I used half butter or margarine and half crisco. I replaced the almond extract with anise. If the dough seems dry, I add a tiny bit of milk at a time. Also two other things keep them moist. Cut them thick and ice them. Also change out butter for margarine.
Great used anise, orange peel and vanilla - made glaze w/ anise and whipping cream instead of frosting. I was out of veg oil so I melted some butter flavor shortening. I had to turn my oven down 25 degrees- one batch burned. Got rave reviews will keep and add to my Xmas cookie list.
Everybody loved but Pete.
This wasn't a very flavorful cookie - I found it to be a bit bland. It could use a bit more sweetness, or maybe more extract. Other than that, it was fine.
These cookies are GREAT!! Very moist and tasty! In the frosting I used half a stick of butter and added more milk. Everybody loved them!!! Thanks
These turned out great! 10 minutes on the airbakes. I doubled the vanilla and almond flavorings because we like lots of flavor. I used the medium cookie scoop and flattened with a glass dipped in water and colored sugar. DH doesn't like frosting so it worked out great. They were kind of like a small sweetened biscuit. Perfect for us!! If you like soft cookies you will love these.
These are yummy. They taste like a sugar cookie, but a little smaller, fluffier and slightly more bland, which is perfect with the sweet frosting. A couple notes... •Tying them into knots is unnecessary. I rolled them into small balls with flour on my hands and then flattened them just slightly •In my oven, they only needed to cook for 4 minutes on top rack, and 4 minutes on bottom. •I added approx one more Tbsp of milk to frosting.
I made these today to bring to an Easter brunch. They were very easy to to make. Next time I will add more vanilla and almond extract to give the cookie a little more flavor. But, the frosting does add a lot to the flavor. The cookie has a cake like consistency which is nice. I rolled them and tied them in knots just as directed and they came out very cute. I baked them for 11 minutes on the center rack at 350 and they came out perfect!
I didn't add the almond extract since I don't like the taste, with all the baking soda it didn't raise up as I thought it would, but the men loved them.
Cookie texture is good, but I believe that this recipe is missing salt as an ingredient in the dough. I believe with it, they will taste authentic.
Beautiful cooking instructions, but cookies were dry.
You must have to be a true Italian to enjoy these... My whole family and guests disliked them. I had to put some slice 'n bake cookies in the oven real fast instead.
