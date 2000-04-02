Italian Almond Macaroons

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This is a good recipe that's quick and easy. Pine nuts may be substituted for the slivered almonds in this chewy cookie.

By JANDEE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

48
Original recipe yields 48 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the almond paste, egg whites and lemon extract until smooth. Sift together the white sugar and confectioners' sugar, then combine sugars with the flour and salt. Stir the dry ingredients into the egg mixture along with the food coloring of your choice. Drop by teaspoonfuls, two inches apart, onto the prepared cookie sheets. Sprinkle some nuts on top of each cookie.

  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until cookies are golden around the edges. Cool for a few minutes on baking sheets before removing to wire racks to cool completely. Store or freeze in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
83 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 12.4g; fat 3.2g; sodium 20mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022