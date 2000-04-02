Italian Almond Macaroons
This is a good recipe that's quick and easy. Pine nuts may be substituted for the slivered almonds in this chewy cookie.
These were pretty good. I've never made these cookies with adding flour but it worked. I used gluten free all purpose flour mixing sorghum and brown rice flour with potato starch and homemade almond marzipan and lemon zest instead of extract. I left out the food colouring. I shaped the dough into a square then refrigerated before cutting into shapes and baking. I have found that this helps the dough from flattening while baking. I dusted with powdered sugar before baking as well to keep with the Italian tradition. They were nice and they disappeared when the kids got home from school-always a good sign. Thank you Jandee for your recipe.
I did not care for this recipe. Too sweet and flat.
Nice.
