Alma's Sweet Corn

Rating: 3.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Sweeter than creamed corn sweet corn recipe. Corn can be refrigerated or frozen.

By Nathan

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Slice corn from the cob into a large skillet, leaving about a third of the kernel still on the cob. Using the back of the knife, scrape all of the juice and remaining kernels into the skillet. Stir in water, sugar, and salt and cook over medium high heat until sugar has dissolved, about 10 minutes. Allow to cool to room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 25.4g; fat 1.1g; sodium 1177.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

megannsmom
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2009
Being from Iowa I would have to say that the addition of sugar to fresh sweet corn is sacriledge lol.....as well as unnecessary. Real sweet corn will not need it!! But this is a good idea if you have to use corn from a can; drain about half the liquid add a couple pats of butter a tsp. or so (to taste) of sugar and a dash of salt. Simmer while you get the rest of the meal together serve. Makes canned corn pretty tasty! Read More
Helpful
(20)

Most helpful critical review

homeschool4
Rating: 1 stars
07/13/2009
This simply was not any good. We followed the recipe to a T (how could you not with as few of ingredients) and nobody in my family enjoyed this. Much easier to simply stick to buying good sweet corn. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Reviews:
ruthey
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2009
This recipie is fast easy to make and tastes great! I increased the salt by 1//2 tsp and the corn was perfect! Read More
Helpful
(16)
Marianne
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/12/2009
When I visited Trader Joe's today they had corn on the cob--unusual for them so I picked up a couple of ears remembering this new recipe. I scaled it to 2 servings and I added only half the salt but all of the sugar (we don't have sweet corn here in Socal this time of year if ever!). I was hoping it would be like creamed corn and it was in texture. If I make it again I would reduce the sugar to 1/4 and leave the salt at 1/2. But it was good and it lives up to its name. It may be a good jumping off point for other additions--like minced sweet red peppers or something. I love the idea of this so I'll play with it! Read More
Helpful
(14)
AZ93
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2013
I followed this recipe exactly scaled down for the 1 corn on the cob I had left. I was worried it would be too sweet but the sugar actually wasn't bad. For the most part the additions just bring out the flavor of the corn. The only thing was the salt. It was bearable for me because I like salt so much but I would cut it by half first then go up from there. I didn't miss the butter in this recipe at all. A healthier version of fresh corn on the cob or a nice recipe for canned corn. Will make again. Thanks Nathan! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jessica Dumas
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2014
Just finished cooking mine. Added butter to the mix and it tasters yummy. Read More
