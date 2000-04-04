One Bowl Chocolate Chocolate Cookie

A very chocolaty cookie with nuts. This is all made in one bowl to keep the mess contained.

Recipe by SUZANM

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
3 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Chop chocolate into small pieces and set half of the chocolate aside for later use. Melt remaining chocolate in a microwave or over a double boiler, stirring constantly until smooth.

  • Add the sugar, butter, eggs and vanilla to the melted chocolate, mixing well after each addition. Combine the flour and baking powder, stir into the chocolate mixture along with the reserved chopped chocolate and pecans if desired. Batter will be soft. Drop by 1/4 cupfuls onto a cookie sheet. Cookies should be at least 2 inches apart.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until cookies are puffed and set. Cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 19.9g; cholesterol 27.4mg; sodium 35.4mg. Full Nutrition
