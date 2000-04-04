One Bowl Chocolate Chocolate Cookie
A very chocolaty cookie with nuts. This is all made in one bowl to keep the mess contained.
this is actually one of my favorite cookie recipes. It is a recipe from the Baker's baking chocolate box, and I often find it in magazine at the bottom of the baker's ad. I don't know why some argue that there is not enough flour. I have never had a problem with the consistency of these cookies, and I have made them many times. I think the key is the pecans. You MUST use two cups chopped otherwise you will have a problem with consistency. The original recipe even tells you that you must add flour if you use fewer nuts.Read More
this recipe needs a little more flour to hold the cookie together betterRead More
The recipe as-is will make a gooey mess. Needed about 2 1/2 cups flour to make the dough hold together and a pinch of salt to bring out all the flavors. Still, with those additions it made a pretty good cookie. We used peanut-butter chips for a change.
For starters, there is not even close to enough flour to make a cookie. It was the consistency of runny cake batter therefore I was forced to turn them into cupcakes. Delicious suggestion* add graham crackers, sprinkles, marshmellows, no pecans, and some love to turn this hot mess into yummy croquembrouche surprise cupcakes! ENJOY!
I followed the directions EXACTLY! One thing the recipes says to do is leave some squares just cut up and then add them at the end b4 you put them on the cookie sheet....big mistake! Then you have pieces of whole tart chocolate pieces mixed in your cookie...just not a good cookies at all.
nowhere near enough flour, dough was more like batter and ran all over the pan, and the finished cookies turned rock hard in your mouth.
