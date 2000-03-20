Passion Bars

These bars are good, but really sweet and a little bit gooey...I followed other reviewers' suggestions and I microwaved the milk/peanut butter mixture long enough to make it easier to spread (about 30-40 seconds). Even after microwaving, I found that it still would pick up the crumb crust when spreading, but that didn't matter much. Before making the bars, I lined my pan with aluminum foil, which made it a lot easier to pull it out of the pan and cut into bars when it was cool. After cutting into bars, I'd recommend storing these in either the fridge or freezer because they can be a little messy since even after cooling, the bars are rather soft and gooey. I chose to put them into a tupperware container in the freezer. When I wanted to eat one, I would pull one out, let it thaw for about 5 minutes and would eat it cold/frozen. I found that I actually liked them better that way. Overall, I'd say this recipe is a winner. It's quick and easy, I usually have the ingredients on hand, and it is a nice treat for a sweet tooth.