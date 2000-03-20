Passion Bars

Oatmeal bars with a caramel flavored peanut butter topping. A big hit at pot-lucks! Very rich, also!

Recipe by SUE CASE

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13 inch baking pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the oats, flour, brown sugar, salt and baking soda. Cut in the butter to form a crumbly mixture. Reserve 1 1/2 cups of the crumbs, and pat the rest evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan. In a medium bowl, stir together the sweetened condensed milk and peanut butter. Spread evenly over the oatmeal layer. Sprinkle the chocolate chips over the peanut butter layer, then crumble the reserved crust over the top.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until golden brown. Cool completely before cutting into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 20.8mg; sodium 176.2mg. Full Nutrition
