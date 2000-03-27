Fudge Brownies II
Rich, chewy, and full of chocolate taste. Great frosted with fudge icing too!
This recipe is basicly the same my mom has used for years and a family favorite but you are right there are a few things missing I would think. Our recipe has 1 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp salt. And it calls for a 16 oz can of chocolate syrup. Which measure out to be 1 1/2 cups of syrup not 2 cups like you would think 16oz would be. And we bake it in a 9 X 13 pan for 25 mins until it comes out clean on a toothpick. Hope you try it with my suggestions this recipe is cakey but good!
I was looking for a quick and easy fudgy brownie and thought this sounded interesting. It is not fudgy at all, more cakey if it can be described that way. Wouldn't recommend this at all.
Chocolate flavored sponges. I would not reccomend this recipe. My husband will eat burned cookies,but these stayed in the pan. They are missing something;I don't know what,but they are not worth eating. They look pretty-deceiving to their flavor snd texture.
I chose this recipe because it used chocolate syrup. It was not like fudge at all! It was very sponge-like and sticky. Not a good flavor...sorry.
This recipe did not work for me. We tried it in on of my foods classes. It was really runny after 35 min. of baking. Of course my students were bummed when we ran out of time and they didn't get to eat their fudge brownies.
I'm making these brownies for a class project. Everyone is gonna love thim!!
