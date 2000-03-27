Fudge Brownies II

1.8
7 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 5

Rich, chewy, and full of chocolate taste. Great frosted with fudge icing too!

Recipe by Sara

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8x8 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8x8 inch pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the sugar and butter. Stir in the chocolate syrup and eggs until well mixed. Mix in the flour and pecans. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes in the preheated oven, until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 58.1g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 82.3mg; sodium 114mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/16/2022